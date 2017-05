Jan 24 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of January 23, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aic Iron Industries Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 17.5 Assigned Aic Steel Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 8 Assigned Alucop India Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 350 Reaffirmed Aspee Sons ST Bk Fac CARE A3 0.5 Assigned Aspee Springs Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 10 Assigned Bgr Energy Systems Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 80 Assigned Bhagawati Estate Warehouse (Kolaras) ST Bk Fac CARE A4 24.5 Reaffirmed Blue Star Ltd ST Bk Fac (Non CARE A1+ 1010 Reaffirmed Fund Based) Blue Star Ltd CP (Standalone) CARE A1+ 400 Reaffirmed Caparo Power Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 240 Reaffirmed Chetak Tollways Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 255.6 Reaffirmed Firstsource Solutions Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 1320 Reaffirmed Firstsource Solutions Ltd CP * CARE A1 500 Reaffirmed *carved out of sanctioned working capital limit Hinduja Foundries Ltd ST Bk Fac* CARE A3 (SO) 150 Placed under credit watch *backed by stated intent of support from the Hinduja group companies I-Design Engineering Solutions Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 (SO) 40 Reaffirmed International Conveyors Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 19 Revised from CARE A2 Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd CP Issue (carved CARE A1+ 1500 Reaffirmed out of working capital limits) Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd CP Issue CARE A1+ 500 Reaffirmed (standalone) Kuantum Papers Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 532.5 Revised from CARE A3+ Lalpur Wind Energy Pvt Ltd ST- Fund based- Bk CARE A3 300 Assigned Fac - Bill Discounting/ Bills Purchasing Narbheram Power & Steel (P) Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ (SO) 20 Reaffirmed Narmada Extrusions Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 652.5 Revised from CARE A4+ North Street Cooling Towers Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 40 Reaffirmed Prafulla Kumar Mohanty ST Bk Fac CARE A4 35 Assigned Psn Automotive Marketing Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 115 Assigned Radico Khaitan Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 600 Revised from CARE A1+ Rsb Castings Ltd ST Bk Fac Withdrawn Radico Khaitan Ltd Proposed CP (CP) CARE A1 500 Revised from issue* CARE A1+ *carved out of the sanctioned working capital limits of the company Radico Nv Distilleries Maharshtra Ltd.ST Bk Fac - LC/BG Withdrawn S. K. Jain Constructions Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 70 Assigned Seshasayee Paper & Boards Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 2081.2 Revised from CARE A1 Shreem Electric Ltd ST Bk FacNon-FB- CARE A2+ 6850 Assigned LC/BG Symbiotec Pharmalab Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 1282.8 Reaffirmed Texport Syndicate India Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 290 Reaffirmed Tinna Trade Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 400 Assigned Troix Chemicals Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10 Assigned Viraj Enterprises ST Bk Fac CARE A4 15 Assigned MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Kuantum Papers Ltd LT/Medium-term CARE BBB+ (FD) 400 Revised from Fixed Deposits CARE BBB (FD) Manipal Housing Finance Syndicate Ltd Fixed Deposits CARE BBB+ 180 Reaffirmed Programme LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aic Iron Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 150.1 Assigned Aic Steel Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 125 Assigned Alucop India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 100 Revised from CARE B+ Arjav Diamonds (India) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (FB) CARE BBB+ 8640 Reaffirmed Aspee Precision Components Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 22.5 Assigned Aspee Sons LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 49.5 Assigned Aspee Springs Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 95 Assigned Bansal Construction Works LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 120 Revised from CARE BBB- Bansal Construction Works LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BBB/CARE 80 Revised from A3 CARE BBB- / CARE A3 Bansal Construction Works Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 250 Revised from CARE BBB- Bansal Pathways (Damoh-Katni) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 1960 Revised from CARE BBB- Bansal Pathways (Damoh-Katni) Pvt Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BBB 75 Revised from /CARE A3 CARE BBB-/ CARE A3 Bansal Rice Mills LT Bk Fac CARE B 150 Assigned Bgr Energy Systems Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 350 Assigned Bgr Energy Systems Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+/CARE 68740 Reaffirmed A2 Bgr Energy Systems Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 36140 Reaffirmed Bhagawati Estate Warehouse (Kolaras) LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 8.6 Reaffirmed Bhagawati Estate Warehouse (Kolaras) LT/ST Bk Fac CARE B+,/CARE 40 Reaffirmed A4 Blue Star Diamonds Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (FB) CARE BBB+ 6000 Reaffirmed Blue Star Engineering & Electronics Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL)@ CARE AA+ (SO) 249.7 Final Rating @backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee issued by Blue Star Limited (BSL; rated CARE AA+; Stable/ CARE A1+) Blue Star Ltd LT Bk Fac (Fund CARE AA+; 500 Reaffirmed Based) Bst Infratech Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB-; 619 Reaffirmed Caparo Power Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 392.8 Revised from CARE BBB- Chetak Tollways Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 2288.9 Reaffirmed Chetak Tollways Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB/CARE 1949 Reaffirmed A3 Darbhanga Motihari Transmission Co. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+(SO); 6050 Reaffirmed Dheer Agri Godowns LT Bk Fac CARE A- (SO)* 330 Reaffirmed *backed by credit enhancement in the form of a structured payment mechanism including escrow of receivables from Food Corporation of India Ltd (FCI) through Punjab Grains Procurement Corporation Ltd. (PunGrain) and maintenance of Debt Service Reserve Account (DSRA). Digamber Capfin Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB+; 600 Reaffirmed Emaar Mgf Land Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 2050 Reaffirmed Emaar Mgf Land Ltd NCD - I CARE D 22600 Reaffirmed Emaar Mgf Land Ltd NCD - II CARE D 416.9 Revised from CARE B Enviro Control Associates (I) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 80 Revised from CARE A Enviro Control Associates (I) Pvt Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE A+ 1140 Revised from /CARE CARE A / CARE A1+ A1 Firstsource Solutions Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A 1475 Reaffirmed Ghan Marine Products LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 100 Assigned Greentech Power Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 193.9 Revised from CARE BBB H.S. Agro LT Bk Fac CARE A- (SO) 122.2 Reaffirmed Harsh Agro LT Bk Fac CARE A- (SO)* 307.5 Reaffirmed Hinduja Foundries Ltd LT Bk Fac* CARE BBB (SO) 5952.7 Placed under credit watch *backed by stated intent of support from the Hinduja group companies I-Design Engineering Solutions Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 3 Reaffirmed I-Design Engineering Solutions Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB-(SO) 40.8 Reaffirmed International Conveyors Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 220 Revised from CARE BBB+ International Conveyors Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB; 330 Revised from Stable/CARE A3+ CARE BBB+/CARE A2 Jagat Agro LT Bk Fac CARE A- (SO) 183.4 Reaffirmed Jatin Agro LT Bk Fac CARE A- (SO) 442.4 Reaffirmed Jyothy Fabricare Services Ltd NCDs^ CARE AA (SO) 400 Revised from CARE AA- (SO); ^ The NCDs are Long Term Redeemable Zero Coupon NCDs having tenure of three years with bullet repayment at the end of third year from the date of allotment. In Addition, there is a Put Call option at the end of 2 years from the allotment date. Backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee of Jyothy Laboratories Ltd Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA 9200 Reaffirmed Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd NCD Issue - I* CARE AA Withdrawn * Withdrawn on full redemption Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd NCD Issue - IV and CARE AA 2000 Reaffirmed V** ** outstanding as on September 30, 2016; Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE AA /CARE 78648.5 Reaffirmed A1+ Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd Proposed NCD Issue 2000 Assigned - VI Kissadhan Agri Financial Services Pvt.LT Bk Fac - TL CARE A-; 80 Reaffirmed Ltd Kissadhan Agri Financial Services Pvt.LT Bk Fac - CC CARE A-; 800 Reaffirmed Ltd Kissadhan Agri Financial Services Pvt.Long/ST Bk Fac CARE A-; 620 Reaffirmed Ltd /CARE A2+ Kuantum Papers Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 2150.8 Revised from CARE BBB Lalpur Wind Energy Pvt Ltd LT- Fund based- Bk CARE BBB 8347.3 Reaffirmed Fac - TL Mahabubnagar Solar Parks Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 508 Revised from CARE BBB Malegaon Manmad Kopargaon LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+(SO) 1408.9 Reaffirmed Infrastructure And Toll Road Pvt Ltd Manipal Housing Finance Syndicate Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 2747.4 Reaffirmed Mgm Infra Development Solution Pvt LtdLT Bk Fac CARE D 56.9 ^Revised from CARE B ^Suspension Revoked Mp Border Checkpost Development Co. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 6457.5 Reaffirmed Nagpur Seoni Expressway Ltd NCD issue CARE AAA (SO) 1950 Reaffirmed Narbheram Power & Steel (P) Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A (SO) 242.5 Reaffirmed Narbheram Vishram LT Bk Fac CARE A 1923 Reaffirmed Narmada Extrusions Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 136.9 Revised from CARE BB Noor Impex Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB-/CARE 180 Reaffirmed A4 North End Foods Marketing Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 300 Reaffirmed North End Foods Marketing Pvt. Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE A-; 1200 Reaffirmed Stable /CARE A2+ North Street Cooling Towers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 58 Reaffirmed Padmavathi Associates LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 70 Assigned Pahal Financial Services Pvt. Ltd. Proposed NCD (NCD) CARE BB 150 Assigned issue Parmeshwari Tea Company LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 74.1 Reaffirmed Prafulla Kumar Mohanty LT Bk Fac CARE BB-; 50 Assigned Prajapati Developers LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 230 Assigned Psn Automotive Marketing Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 25 Assigned Ptc India Financial Services Ltd NCD issue CARE A+ 3000 Reaffirmed Radico Khaitan Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 8460.4 Revised from CARE A+ Radico Nv Distilleries Maharshtra Ltd.LT Bk Fac - CC CARE A; 300 Reaffirmed Rajasthan Liquors Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 516.4 Revised from CARE BBB Riverbank Developers Pvt Ltd Corporate CARE BBB 1350 Reaffirmed Guarantee@ Riverbank Developers Pvt Ltd NCD (NCD) CARE BBB 2000 Reaffirmed Rsb Castings Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB-(SO)* 447.4 Reaffirmed *backed by unconditional and irrevocable guarantee of RSB Transmission (I) Ltd. S. K. Jain Constructions Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 50 Assigned Seshasayee Paper & Boards Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 4152.6 Reaffirmed Shiva Wheels Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 88.9 Reaffirmed Shreem Electric Ltd LT Bk FacFB-CC CARE A- 3150 Assigned Shreem Electric Ltd LT Bk FacFB-WCTL CARE A- 70 Assigned Sri Sendrayaperumal Transports LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 55 Reaffirmed Sspt Logistics LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 60 Reaffirmed Symbiotec Pharmalab Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 1786.4 Reaffirmed Texport Syndicate India Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 487.5 Reaffirmed /CARE A3 Texport Syndicate India Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 712.5 Reaffirmed /CARE A3 Tinna Trade Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 300 Assigned Troix Chemicals Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 85 Assigned Vijayanag Polymers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B; 73 Assigned Vindhyachal Expressway Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 5006 Reaffirmed Viraj Enterprises LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 55 Assigned West Inn Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 250 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 