Jan 25 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of January 24, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Agarwal Duplex Board Mills Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 25 Reaffirmed Amko Exports ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 23.6 Reaffirmed Ashwini Frozen Foods ST Bk Fac CARE A4 2.5 Assigned Bansal Infraprojects Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 50 Assigned Basanti Mata Agri Product Pvt Ltd ST Bk Facility CARE A4 1.8 Reaffirmed Basu And Co. Road Contractors Pvt. LtdST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 110 Reaffirmed Excelsource International Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 254 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 17.00crs) Fleming Laboratories Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 80.5 Reaffirmed Gmr Infrastructure Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 10450 Reaffirmed (reduced from 1,410.0crs) Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd ST Debt / CP CARE A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed (Carved Out) (enhanced from Rs.20.00crs) Gulshan Prints Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 0.5 Assigned Hal Offshore Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 2000 Assigned Hi-Reach Construction Equipments Pvt ST Bk Fac CARE A4 2.5 Reaffirmed Ltd Intex Technologies (India) Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 4110 @ (reduced from 601.00crs) Kanwar Enterprises Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 330 Revised from CARE A3 Medicare Hygiene Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 0.5 Reaffirmed Micromax Informatics Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 9160 Reaffirmed Paramount Powders Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 60.5 Reaffirmed Pelican Rotoflex Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 27.7 Reaffirmed Rajhans Metals Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 193.5 Reaffirmed Ravi Sheet Processors Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 22.5 Assigned Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd CP CARE A1+ 60000 Reaffirmed Rhc Holding Pvt Ltd CP (CP) issue/ ST CARE A1 14000 @ Shiva Speciality Yarns Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 10 Revised from CARE A4 Viraat Fashion ST Bk Fac CARE A4 60 Reaffirmed Winsome Textile Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 1602.5 Revised from CARE A4+ (Enhanced from 15.05crs) Yogindera Worsted Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 92.5 Revised from CARE A4 MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Abt Ltd Fixed Deposits CARE BB- (FD) 600 Revised from CARE B LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Abt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 1839.6 Revised from CARE B Agarwal Duplex Board Mills Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 100 Reaffirmed Amko Exports LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 128.4 Reaffirmed Ashwini Frozen Foods LT Bk Fac CARE B 1.5 Assigned Ashwini Frozen Foods LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE B /CARE A460 Assigned Axis Wind Farms (Mpr Dam) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac^ CARE A+ (SO) 6525 Revised from CARE A (SO) ^Backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee of Greenko Energies Private Limited (GEPL; rated 'CARE A+; Stable/CARE A1+'). Bansal Infraprojects Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 70 Assigned Basanti Mata Agri Product Pvt Ltd LT Bk Facility CARE B+ 87.9 Reaffirmed Basu And Co. Road Contractors Pvt. LtdLT Bk Fac CARE BB 57.5 Reaffirmed Bengal Aerotropolis Projects Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 5405.8 Revised from CARE BBB Dbl Ashoknagar Vidisha Tollways Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 650 Assigned Fleming Laboratories Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 124.1 Reaffirmed (reduced from 20.50crs) Fleming Laboratories Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 10 Reaffirmed /CARE A3 Ftf Pharma Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 150 Assigned Gea Bgr Energy System India Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A/ CARE 650 Reaffirmed A1+ (reduced from 90crs) Gea Bgr Energy System India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 195 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 10crs) Gmr Infrastructure Ltd LT Bk FacTL CARE BBB- 18046 Reaffirmed (reduced from 1,945.22crs) Gmr Infrastructure Ltd NCD issue CARE BBB- 7925 Reaffirmed (reduced from 867.5crs) Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 217.2 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.28.96crs) Gulshan Prints Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 55 Assigned Hal Offshore Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 3000 Assigned Heritage World School LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 150 Assigned Hester Biosciences Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 323.9 Revised from CARE BBB+ Hester Biosciences Ltd LT/ST Fac CARE A- /CARE 350 Revised from A2 CARE BBB+/ CARE A3+ Hinduja Leyland Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 97030 Reaffirmed Hinduja Leyland Finance Ltd NCD issue-I CARE A+ 3000 Reaffirmed Hinduja Leyland Finance Ltd NCD issue-II CARE A+ 5000 Reaffirmed Hinduja Leyland Finance Ltd NCD issue-III CARE A+ 2500 Reaffirmed Hinduja Leyland Finance Ltd NCD issue-IV CARE A+ 5000 Reaffirmed Hinduja Leyland Finance Ltd NCD issue-V CARE A+ 5000 Reaffirmed Hinduja Leyland Finance Ltd NCD issue-VI CARE A+ 2000 Reaffirmed Hinduja Leyland Finance Ltd NCD issue-VII CARE A+ 1000 Reaffirmed Hinduja Leyland Finance Ltd NCD issue-VIII CARE A+ 500 Reaffirmed Hinduja Leyland Finance Ltd NCD issue-IX CARE A+ 600 Reaffirmed Hinduja Leyland Finance Ltd NCD issue-X CARE A+ 1000 Reaffirmed Hinduja Leyland Finance Ltd NCD issue-XI CARE A+ 2000 Reaffirmed Hinduja Leyland Finance Ltd NCD issue-XII CARE A+ 500 Reaffirmed Hinduja Leyland Finance Ltd NCD issue-XIII CARE A+ 2000 Reaffirmed Hinduja Leyland Finance Ltd Subordinated Debt CARE A+ 3000 Reaffirmed issue-I Hinduja Leyland Finance Ltd Subordinated Debt CARE A+ 1800 Reaffirmed issue-II Hindusthan Speciality Chemicals Ltd LT Bk Fac@ CARE BBB- (SO) 1728 Revised from CARE BBB @ The rating is based on the credit enhancement in the form of corporate guarantee from Hindusthan Urban Infrastructure Limited (rated 'CARE BBB-; Negative' / 'CARE A3'). Hindusthan Urban Infrastructure Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1420.4 Revised from CARE BBB Hindusthan Urban Infrastructure Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 4166.3 Revised from /CARE A3 CARE BBB/ CARE A2 Hi-Reach Construction Equipments Pvt LLT Bk Fac CARE B+ 85 Revised from CARE BB- Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd Perpetual Debt CARE AA+ 2000 Reaffirmed Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd NCDs* CARE AAA 68011.4 Reaffirmed *This is a public issue of Non-Convertible Debentures and Subordinate Debt Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd Subordinate Debt* CARE AAA 1988.6 Reaffirmed *This is a public issue of Non-Convertible Debentures and Subordinate Debt Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd LT Non- CARE AAA 413000 Reaffirmed Convertible Debentures Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd Subordinate Debt CARE AAA 50000 Reaffirmed Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE AAA /CARE 525000 Reaffirmed A1+ Indo Fabrics LT Bk Fac CARE BB 83.8 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 5.67crs) Intex Technologies (India) Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 1620 @ (enhanced from 35.00crs) Ireo Grace Realtech Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 475 Revised from CARE BBB Jai Gears Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 130 Reaffirmed (reduced from 14.57crs) Kanwar Enterprises Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 70 Revised from CARE BBB- Medicare Hygiene Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 65.4 Reaffirmed Micromax Informatics Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 570 Revised from CARE A+ Modi Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 50 Reaffirmed Mothers Pride Dairy India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB; 285 Assigned Muthoot Mercantile Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 500 Revised from CARE BBB- Nirmal Bot Ltd Debentures-NCD) CARE AAA (SO) 2050.8 Reaffirmed (reduced from 218.71 crs) Ostro Energy Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A /CARE A11910 Assigned Paramount Powders Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 70 Reaffirmed Pelican Rotoflex Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB /CARE 100 Reaffirmed A3+ Pelican Rotoflex Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 31.3 Reaffirmed (reduced from 4.55crs) Plg Photovoltaic Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 1791.4 Revised from CARE BBB- Rajhans Metals Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 473.5 Revised from CARE B+ Ratnagarbha Agro Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 129.9 Reaffirmed Ravi Sheet Processors Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 75.1 Assigned Reliance Industries Ltd Proposed NCDs/CP CARE AAA /CARE 50000 Reaffirmed A1+ Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AAA 450000 Reaffirmed Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd NCD^ CARE AAA (SO) 60000 Reaffirmed ^ backed by unconditional and irremovable corporate guarantee from its parent Reliance Industries Limited (RIL, rated CARE AAA; Stable/CARE A1+) Religare Finvest Ltd LT Debt/ NCDs* - - Withdrawn (Reduced from 250crs) *Withdrawn upon full repayment (Only NCDs aggregating Rs.150.30 crore were raised against the instrument which have been repaid in full) Religare Finvest Ltd LT Debt/ NCDs CARE AA- 3320.5 Reaffirmed (Reduced from 1150crs) Rhc Holding Pvt Ltd NCD issue CARE A 250 @ Rhc Holding Pvt Ltd NCD issue@ CARE A (SO) 5000 @ @ * backed by the guarantee/security of first and exclusive pledge of unencumbered shares of Fortis Healthcare (India) Limited (FHL) and Religare Enterprises Limited (REL) to provide an aggregate collateral cover of two times the outstanding amount of the NCD (provided that the aggregate number of pledged FHL shares provide a collateral cover of at least 1.25 times and the aggregate number of pledged REL shares provide a collateral cover of at least 0.75 times). Road Infrastructure Development CompanLT Bk Fac- TL CARE BBB- 12726.7 Reaffirmed Of Rajasthan Ltd. Royal Star Agrotech Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 157.8 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs.15 crore) Sambhav Exim LT Bk Fac CARE B 100 Assigned Sambhav Exim LT/ST Bk Fac CARE B /CARE 60 Assigned A4 Shantikrupa Estates Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 548 Reaffirmed (reduced from 56.00crs) Shiva Speciality Yarns Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 698.9 Revised from CARE C+ Tamilnadu State Transport Corporation LT Bk Fac CARE B 150 Reaffirmed (Coimbatore) Ltd Technology House India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac^ CARE A+ (SO) 470 Revised from CARE A (SO) ^Backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee of Greenko Energies Private Limited (rated 'CARE A+; Stable/CARE A1+'). Umak Educational Trust LT Bk Fac CARE D 663.7 Reaffirmed Viraat Fashion LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 29.1 Reaffirmed (reduced from 4.20crs) Viraat Fashion LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BB- /CARE 40 Reaffirmed A4 Winsome Textile Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1597.5 Revised from CARE BB+ (Enhanced from 4.95crs) Yogindera Worsted Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 661.8 Revised from CARE C+ -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. 