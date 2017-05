Jan 27 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of January 25, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aloke Steels Industries Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 12 Reaffirmed Apl Apollo Tubes Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 1300 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 1 CR) Apl Apollo Tubes Ltd CP Programme* CARE A1+ 2000 Reaffirmed * carved out of the sanctioned working capital limits of the company Bawa Float Glass Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 75 Reaffirmed Bhilosa Industries Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 7900 Reaffirmed Bhilosa Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed CP (CP) CARE A1+ 100 Reaffirmed issue* *carved out of the sanctioned working capital limits of the company Bundy India Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 10 Reaffirmed Chandna Infraprojects (India) Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 5 Revised from CARE A4 Chetak Jainco Tollways Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+(SO) 19.4* Reaffirmed *backed by joint and several, unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee extended by Chetak Enterprises Limited (CEL, rated CARE A+/CARE A1+ ) Deep Lumbers Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 75 Reaffirmed Deep Timbers Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 75 Reaffirmed Experion Developers Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 700 Reaffirmed Idea Cellular Ltd CP Issue* CARE A1+ 20000 Reaffirmed *Nil outstanding as on January 10, 2017 Kulkarni Power Tools Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 251.5 Reaffirmed Delhi Duty Free Services Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE AA-/ 248 Revised from CARE A1+ CARE A+ / CARE A1+ Lava International Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 10250 Reaffirmed Maa Chhinnmastika Cement & Ispat Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 2.7 Reaffirmed Pcm Tea Processing Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 5 Reaffirmed Pushp Forgings Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 41.8 Revised from CARE A4 Rama Rice And General Mills ST Bk Fac CARE A4 8 Reaffirmed Jindal Timber & Plywood Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE B+ 140 Reaffirmed Rayen Steels Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 50 Assigned Ruchira Printing & Packaging ST Bk Fac CARE A4 1 Assigned S Chand And Co. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 30 Reaffirmed (reduced from 10.50 CR) S Chand And Co. Ltd Proposed CP CARE A1 200* Reaffirmed * Carved out of sanctioned working capital limits Sewa Singh Oberoi & Company ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 210 Reaffirmed Sharp Ferro Alloys Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 402.5 Reaffirmed Sunshine Glass Company Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 53.8 Reaffirmed Sunshine Tiles Company Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 144.5 Reaffirmed Vikas Publishing House Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac@ - - Withdrawn @ The proposed short-term bank facilities have been withdrawn on the request of the company as no funds have been raised under the aforesaid rated facility LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aloke Steels Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 178 Reaffirmed Apl Apollo Tubes Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 4450 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 25 CR) Apl Apollo Tubes Ltd NCD CARE A+ 750 Reaffirmed Araanya Mines Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+(SO) 550* Reaffirmed *Based on irrevocable and enforceable (notwithstanding any dispute) guarantee of Aloke Steels Industries Pvt Ltd (ASIPL) and Maa Chhinnmastika Cement & Ispat Pvt Ltd (MCCIPL) for the entire debt servicing obligation during the full tenure of the facility Bawa Float Glass Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 50 Reaffirmed Bawa Float Glass Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BBB /CARE 20 Reaffirmed Bbt Elevated Road Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB(SO)* 1350 Reaffirmed *based on credit enhancement in the form of Unconditional & Irrevocable corporate guarantee from Riverbank Developers Private Limited Bhavnagar Energy Company Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 33024.4 Revised from CARE BBB- Bhilosa Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 14051.4 Reaffirmed (reduced from 1652.20 CR) Bundy India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 80 Reaffirmed Chandna Infraprojects (India) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 150 Revised from CARE B Chetak Jainco Tollways Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+(SO) 410* Reaffirmed (reduced from 44.26 CR) *backed by joint and several, unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee extended by Chetak Enterprises Limited (CEL, rated 'CARE A+; Stable/CARE A1+') Deep Lumbers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 15 Reaffirmed Deep Timbers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 30 Reaffirmed Delhi Duty Free Services Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA- 3265.6 Revised from CARE A+ Earthcon Buildtech Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 90 Reaffirmed Experion Developers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 2499.9 Reaffirmed Friends Mercantile Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Gakhil Resort & Spa LT Bk Fac CARE B 100 Assigned Ganraj Ispat Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 200 Assigned Greenko Wind Projects Pvt Ltd LT Instrument-NCD ^CARE A+ (SO) 3200 Revised from Provisional CARE A (SO) Gujarat State Energy Generation Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 5686.9 Revised from CARE BB (reduced from 654.98 CR) Gujarat State Energy Generation Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 700 Revised from /CARE A3 CARE BB / CARE A4 Idea Cellular Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA+ 164270 Reaffirmed Idea Cellular Ltd NCD issue^ CARE AA+ 65000 Reaffirmed/ Assigned ^ Outstanding amount of Rs.2,896 crore as on January 10, 2017 Inox Wind Infrastructure Services Ltd LT Bk Fac - CC* CARE AA- (SO) 750 Assigned Inox Wind Infrastructure Services Ltd Proposed NCDs^ Provisional 2000 Assigned CARE AA- (SO) Jindal Timber & Plywood Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 40 Reaffirmed Kamal And Company LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 65 Reaffirmed Khazana Jewellery Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+/CARE 18750 Revised from A2 CARE A-/ CARE A2+ Kings Canyon Sez Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB (SO) 1869.6 Reaffirmed Kulkarni Power Tools Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B- 368.9 Revised from CARE B Lava International Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 1473 Reaffirmed Maa Chhinnmastika Cement & Ispat Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 147.6 Reaffirmed New Saraswati House (India) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+(SO)* 310 Assigned *The ratings are based on the credit enhancement in the form of an unconditional and irrevocable Corporate Guarantee from S. Chand & Co Ltd. (SCCL - rated 'CARE A+' (Stable)/ 'CARE A1') Ostro Jaisalmer Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac(TL) CARE BBB 2930 Reaffirmed Ostro Jaisalmer Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac(CC) CARE BBB 200 Reaffirmed Pcm Tea Processing Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 44.9 Reaffirmed (reduced from 4.96 CR) Pushp Forgings Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 100.2 Revised from CARE BB R. A. Parikh Jewellers LT Bk Fac CARE BB 200 Reaffirmed Rama Rice And General Mills LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 112 Reaffirmed Rayen Steels Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 100 Assigned Ruchira Printing & Packaging LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 167.5 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 7.98 CR) S Chand And Co. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 800 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 65 CR) Secure Meters Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA- 4921.5 Revised from CARE A+ (enhanced from Rs.377.39 crore) Secure Meters Ltd CP Issue (carved CARE AA- - Withdrawn out of working capital limits)* * Withdrawn on request of the client as the issue was not placed Secure Meters Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE AA- /CARE 5600 Revised from A1+ CARE A+ / CARE A1+ Sewa Singh Oberoi & Company LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 20 Reaffirmed Sharp Ferro Alloys Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 435.7 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs 44.50 crore) Shri Rawatpura Sarkar Lok Kalyan TrustLT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 296.8 Reaffirmed (Reduced from 38.23 CR) Shri Vinayank Enterprises And PropertyLT Bk Fac CARE BBB 50.3 Reaffirmed (reduced from 5.31 CR) Sunshine Glass Company Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 189.5 Reaffirmed (reduced from 19.00 CR) Sunshine Tiles Company Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 835.5 Reaffirmed (reduced from 87.25 CR) Utkarsh Micro Finance Ltd NCDs (Proposed) CARE A 1350 Assigned Utkarsh Micro Finance Ltd NCDs (Proposed) CARE A 500 Assigned Vikas Publishing House Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+(SO)* 925.4 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 82.91) * The ratings are based on the credit enhancement in the form of an unconditional and irrevocable Corporate Guarantee from S. Chand & Co Ltd. (SCCL - rated 'CARE A+' (Stable)/ 'CARE A1') -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.