Jan 30 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of January 27, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Arihant Fibres ST Bk Fac CARE A4 0.8 Reaffirmed Chetak Enterprises Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 20 Reaffirmed Clariant Chemicals (India) Ltd ST Bk Fac - NonFB CARE A1+ 400 Reaffirmed Fac Crystal Crop Protection Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 2995 Reaffirmed Deepak Novochem Technologies Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 162 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 16 CR) Dsg Papers Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 70 Reaffirmed^ ^ Suspension Revoked Gadre Marine Export ST Bk Fac CARE A2 50 Revised from CARE A3 Jalaram Ginning Factory ST Bk Fac CARE A4 1.4 Reaffirmed Jharkhand Ispat Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 15 Reaffirmed and removed from credit watch Jsiw Infrastructure Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 970 Revised from CARE A2+ Kapoor Imaging Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 200 Reaffirmed Krf Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 60 Reaffirmed Modern Papers ST Bk Fac CARE A1 (SO) 500 Reaffirmed Mahavir Foods ST Bk Fac CARE D 150 Reaffirmed Neo Pack Plast (India) Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 3.5 Assigned P. M. Industries ST Bk Fac CARE A4 23.6 Assigned R.K. Overseas ST Bk Fac CARE A3(SO) 220 Reaffirmed (Reduced from 35 CR) Radhamohan Builders Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 13.1 Reaffirmed Raigarh Ispat And Power Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Rk Exports (Karur) Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Sai Life Sciences Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 750 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 45.00 CR) Singhal Commodities Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 70 Assigned Sky Spintex Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 45 Assigned Soktas India Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 60 Reaffirmed Spc Chetak Tollways Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+(SO) 20.3* Reaffirmed *backed by joint and several, unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee extended by Chetak Enterprises Limited (CEL, rated CARE A+; Stable/CARE A1+) Sunfood Overseas ST Bk Fac CARE A4 30 Assigned Tapasheel Enterprise ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 37 Withdrawn Tigris International (Previously, Dp ST Bk Fac CARE A3(SO) 103 Reaffirmed Enterprises) (reduced from 15.00 CR) Zigma Laminates & Systems Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 35 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adani Power Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 8777.83 Reaffirmed Adani Power Ltd. LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 50626.8 Reaffirmed /CARE A3 Adani Power Ltd. LT Bk Fac (Rupee CARE BBB+(SO) 64664 Reaffirmed TL - Phase IV) * * rating is based on the Credit Enhancement which is available in the form of a ring-fenced cash flow structure as per Trust and Retention Account (TRA) agreement for priority in debt servicing of rupee term loans availed for funding the Phase-IV power generation project assets of 1980 MW of Adani Power Ltd. (APL) at Mundra in Gujarat. Details of instruments/facilities in Annexure-1. Apollo Polyvinyl Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 250 Reaffirmed Arihant Fibres LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 76 Reaffirmed Asthalakshmi Agrotech Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 180 Assigned Atria Convergence Technologies Pvt LtdLT Bk Fac CARE A+ 4004.9 Revised from CARE A Azure Sunshine Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 917.6 Revised from CARE BBB- (reduced from 117.35 CR) Balwan Poultry And Breeding Farm LT Bk Fac CARE D 60 Reaffirmed Chaudhary Ingots Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 115 Reaffirmed Chetak Enterprises Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 3516.9 Reaffirmed Chetak Enterprises Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE A+ /CARE 4500 Reaffirmed A1+ (reduced from Rs.300.00 CR) Clariant Chemicals (India) Ltd LT Bk Fac - CARE AAA 750 Reaffirmed Fundbased Fac Crystal Crop Protection Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 1505 Reaffirmed Deepak Novochem Technologies Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 313 Reaffirmed (reduced from 31.50 CR) Dsg Papers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 271.8 Reaffirmed^ ^ Suspension Revoked (reduced from 29.62 CR) Eca Infrastructure India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+(SO) 792.9* Reaffirmed *backed by joint and several, unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee extended by Chetak Enterprises Limited (CEL, rated CARE A+; Stable/CARE A1+) Eca Infrastructure India Pvt Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE A+(SO) 76.4* Reaffirmed /CARE A1+(SO) *backed by joint and several, unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee extended by Chetak Enterprises Limited (CEL, rated CARE A+; Stable/CARE A1+) Exotic Hospitality Nagpur Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 93.7 Assigned Gadre Marine Export LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 140 Revised from CARE BBB- Hetero Wind Power (Pennar) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA-(SO) 1950 Reaffirmed ^ Backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee of Hetero Labs Limited (rated CARE AA-; Stable/CARE A1+ ).(enhanced from 534.375) Home Credit India Finance Pvt. Ltd. NCD CARE BB+ 6000 Reaffirmed Home Credit India Finance Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac @ CARE BBB(SO) 5978.75 Revised from CARE BBB- @backed by the corporate guarantee from Home Credit B. V.(reduced from 115.625) Home Credit India Finance Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac # CARE BBB(SO) 521.25 Revised from CARE BBB-(SO) # proposed to be backed by the corporate guarantee from Home Credit B. V. Inox Air Products Pvt Ltd LT NCD (NCD) CARE AA 5650 Reaffirmed (reduced from 600 CR) Jai Gurudev Ginning And Pressing LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 82.1 Reaffirmed Industries [enhanced from Rs.5.40 crore] Jaisingh Alloys Pvt Ltd ong/ST Bk Fac CARE BB+/ 240 Reaffirmed (Fund CARE A4+ Based/Non- fund Based) Jalaram Ginning Factory LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 6.4 Revised from CARE BB- (reduced from 0.87 CR) Jalaram Ginning Factory LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE B+/ 75 Revised from CARE A4 CARE BB- / CARE A4 Jharkhand Ispat Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 335 Reaffirmed and removed from credit watch Jharkhand Road Projects ImplementationLT Bk Fac -TL - CARE BBB+ 1754 Reaffirmed Co. Ltd Ranchi Patratu Dam Road (RPR-I) (reduced from Rs.191.07 CR) Jharkhand Road Projects ImplementationLT Bk Fac -TL - CARE BBB+ 2244.8 Reaffirmed Co. Ltd Patratu Dam Ramgarh Road (RPR-II) (reduced from Rs.245.67 CR) Jharkhand Road Projects ImplementationLT Bk Fac -TL - CARE BBB+ 4198.6 Reaffirmed Co. Ltd Ranchi Ring Road (RRR) (reduced from Rs.455.82 CR) Jsiw Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 550 Revised from CARE BBB+ (reduced from 65 crore) Jsiw Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE A-/ 2350 Revised from CARE A1 CARE BBB+ / CARE A2+ Kapoor Imaging Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 790 Reaffirmed Krf Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 244 Reaffirmed M Power Microfinance Pvt Ltd Subordinated CARE BB- 50 Reaffirmed Unsecured TL M Power Microfinance Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 500 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 25.00 CR) Mahavir Foods LT Bk Fac CARE D 70 Reaffirmed Manba Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 766.1 Reaffirmed Micro International LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 100 Assigned Modern Papers LT Bk Fac* CARE A (SO) 200 Reaffirmed * backed by the unconditional and irrevocable Letter of Comfort from Crystal Crop Protection Pvt. Ltd. (rated CARE A , CARE A1 ). Neo Pack Plast (India) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 8 Assigned Neo Pack Plast (India) Pvt Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BB- / 60 Assigned CARE A4 P. M. Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B 76.4 Assigned Prime Focus World Creative Services LT Bk Fac -Post CARE AAA(SO) 50@ Continues on Pvt Ltd shipment foreign "credit watch" currency loan Backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee by Reliance Capital Limited Radhamohan Builders Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 62.5 Reaffirmed Raigarh Ispat And Power Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 175 Reaffirmed Rk Exports (Karur) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 230.7 Reaffirmed Rosemerry Solvent Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 180.7 Assigned S K Mohapatra LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 100 Assigned Sai Life Sciences Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 3391.2 Revised from CARE A- (enhanced from 256.48 CR) Sansar Trust December 2016 V Series A PTC CARE AA 5002.6 Assigned (Originator: Shriram Transport Finance Company Ltd.) Shri Ganga Bishan Cotton Mills LT Bk Fac CARE B 60 Assigned Singhal Commodities Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 150 Assigned Singhal Commodities Pvt Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BB /CARE 50 Assigned A4 Sky Spintex Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 706.2 Assigned Soktas India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 300.6 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.30.07 crore) Soktas India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 200 Reaffirmed /CARE A3 Solitaire Industrial Infrastructure LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 298.2 Reaffirmed Pvt. Ltd. (reduced from 34.00 CR) Spc Chetak Tollways Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+(SO) 225* Reaffirmed (reduced from 30.50) *backed by joint and several, unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee extended by Chetak Enterprises Limited. (CEL, rated 'CARE A+; Stable/CARE A1+') Spring Field Shelters Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 368.5 Reaffirmed (reduced from 38.00 CR) Sunfood Overseas LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 94.3 Assigned Suvidha Microfin Bk Fac-Fund- based CARE BB- 100 Reaffirmed - LT-Working Capital Limits Tapasheel Enterprise LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 170 Withdrawn Thermotech Engineering (Pune) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 50 Reaffirmed Thermotech Engineering (Pune) Pvt Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BBB /CARE 50 Reaffirmed A3+ Tirupati Sugars Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 2320 Assigned Veeaar Fabware Pvt Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE B+ /CARE 150 Assigned A4 Zigma Laminates & Systems Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 91 Reaffirmed [reduced from Rs.10.50 crore] -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. 