Jan 31 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of January 30, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Affluence Commodities Pvt Ltd Short- Term Bk Fac CARE A4+ 250 Reaffirmed Affluence Shares And Stocks Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 100 Assigned Athani Sugars Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 400 Revised from CARE A4 Bhanavi Agro Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 0.7 Reaffirmed Excel Metal Processors Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 200 Reaffirmed Fabrimax Engineering Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 100 Assigned Kalika Steel Alloys Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 900 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.75 crore) Kanoria Chemicals & Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 400 Reaffirmed Kanoria Chemicals & Industries Ltd CP CARE A1+ 400 Reaffirmed Loxim Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 238 Revised from CARE A3 Mmtc Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 27000 Revised from CARE A1+ Navin Fluorine International Ltd ST Bk Fac - NonFB CARE A1+ 1350 Reaffirmed limits Navin Fluorine International Ltd CP (carved out of CARE A1+ 300 Reaffirmed sanctioned working capital limits) Navin Fluorine International Ltd Standalone CP CARE A1+ 300 Reaffirmed Polychem Exports ST Bk Fac CARE A4 230 Assigned Royal Castor Products Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 30 Assigned S. S. Fabricators And Manufacturers ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 200 Assigned Supreme Gold Irrigations Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 100 Assigned Synergy Power Equipment Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 62.5 Reaffirmed Vrion Global Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 100 Reaffirmed MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Royal Castor Products Ltd Fixed Deposit IssueCARE A-(FD) 120 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adani Bunkering Pvt. Ltd.(Erstwhile LT / Shortterm Bk CARE BBB+ 5750 Reaffirmed Chemoil Adani Pvt. Ltd.) Fac /CARE A2 Agrawal Ginning And Pressing Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 112.7 Reaffirmed (reduced from 11.59crs) Athani Sugars Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 3613 Revised from CARE BB Azure Clean Energy Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 1714.8 Revised from CARE BBB (reduced from 204.99crs) Azure Greentech Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 1877.8 Revised from CARE BBB- (reduced from 236.31crs) Bhanavi Agro Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 73 Reaffirmed Brijraj Motors Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 199 Assigned Chemical & Mineral Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 227.4 Assigned Drillcon Infrastructure Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 50 Assigned Drillcon Infrastructure Pvt Ltd. LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB+ /CARE 40 Assigned A4+ Essel Urja Pvt Ltd Proposed NCD issue Provisional 5250 Assigned Tranche A CARE(SO) Essel Urja Pvt Ltd Proposed NCD issue Provisional 1875 Assigned Tranche B CARE(SO) Excel Metal Processors Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 381.2 Reaffirmed (reduced from 45.00crs) Fabrimax Engineering Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 92.5 Assigned Freight Systems (India) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 180 Reaffirmed G.L. Metallica Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 93.7 Assigned Gmr Chennai Outer Ring Road Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- (SO) 6629.9 Reaffirmed (reduced from 706.01crs) Gmr Chennai Outer Ring Road Pvt Ltd Long -term non CARE BBB- (SO) 260 Reaffirmed fund based Bk Fac (reduced from 69.14crs) Golden Jubilee Hotel Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 4950 Revised from CARE B Golden Jubilee Hotel Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE D 500 Revised from CARE B / CARE A4 Goodluck Advances And Finlease Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 35 Assigned Jkv Multi State Credit Co-Operative LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 50 Assigned Society Ltd Kalika Steel Alloys Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1431.5 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.115 crore) Kanoria Chemicals & Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 457.5 Revised from CARE AA- Kanoria Chemicals & Industries Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE A+ /CARE 140 Revised from A1+ CARE AA- / Reaffirmed Kcc Lateri Expressway Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 1074.8 Reaffirmed (reduced from 122.00crs) Krishnamurthy Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 143.4 Reaffirmed (Reduced from 19.20crs) Lake Palace Hotels And Motels Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 1555.1 Reaffirmed Loxim Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 398.7 Revised from CARE BBB- Loxim Industries Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB /CARE 245 Revised from A3+ CARE BBB- / CARE A3 Maha Associated Hotels Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 700 Revised from CARE BB+ Maha Associated Hotels Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE D 50 Revised from CARE BB+ / CARE A4+ Mmtc Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 8550 Revised from CARE A+ Mmtc Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE A/CARE A1 53230 Revised from CARE A+ / CARE A1+ Navin Fluorine International Ltd LT Bk Fac - TL - - Withdrawn Navin Fluorine International Ltd LT Bk Fac - CARE AA 850 Reaffirmed Fundbased limits Nirupam Associates LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 80 Revised from CARE BB Payal Dealers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 121.2 Assigned Polychem Exports LT/Shortterm Bk FacCARE B+ /CARE 110 Assigned A4 Royal Castor Products Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE A-/CARE 550 Assigned A2+ S. S. Fabricators And Manufacturers LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 100 Assigned Saptarishi Hotels Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE D 2200 Revised from CARE BB Saptarishi Hotels Pvt Ltd. LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE D 200 Revised from CARE BB /CARE A4 Singh Casuals Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Sree Astalaxmi Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 88.4 Reaffirmed Sri Srinivasa Charitable Trust LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 60 Assigned Ssv Spinners Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 321.6 Reaffirmed (reduced from 39.70crs) Supreme Gold Irrigations Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 150 Assigned Swarnalatha Spintex Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 307 Revised from CARE BB- (reduced from 35.26crs) Synergy Power Equipment Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 35 Reaffirmed Tathastu Spintex Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 420 Revised from CARE B+ (enhanced from 41.00crs) Tathastu Spintex Pvt Ltd LT/ Shortterm Bk CARE BB- /CARE 23 Revised from Fac A4 CARE B+ /CARE A4 (enhanced from 1.75crs) Tirumalla Tirupati Multi State LT Bk Fac CARE B 50 Assigned Co-Operative Credit Society Ltd Tulsi Corporation LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 250 Assigned Vihaan Infin & Exim Pvt Ltd Long / ST Bk Fac CARE B+ /CARE 150 Assigned A4 Vrion Global Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 50 Reaffirmed Ych Logistics (India) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 209.4 Reaffirmed (Reduced from 21.25crs) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)