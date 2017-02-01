Feb 1 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of January 31, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Allure Gift Wraps Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 46 Assigned Birla Corporation Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 9580 Reaffirmed Embio Ltd ST Non Fund based CARE A2+ 15.3 Reaffirmed Bk Fac Embio Ltd ST Fund based Bk CARE A2+ 92 Reaffirmed Fac* *Sub-limit of long-term fund-based facilities Ferozepur Foods Energy Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 6.9 Reaffirmed Indicon Westfalia Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A1+(SO) 10 Reaffirmed Jambuwala Capital Services Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 230 Reaffirmed Kanhaiya Lal Agrawal ST Bk Fac CARE A4 90 Assigned Karam Chand Thapar & Bros. (Coal SalesST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 400 Reaffirmed Ltd Kashi Vishwanath Steels Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 130 Assigned Network Clothing Company Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 85 Reaffirmed Pinnae Feeds Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A1+(SO) 150 Reaffirmed Purvanchal Construction Works Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 270 Reaffirmed Rural Electrification Corporation Ltd ST Market CARE A1+ 20000 Reaffirmed Borrowing Programme - FY17 (reduced from 7,000 CR) Stanadyne India Pvt Ltd (Erstwhile ST Bk Fac CARE A2 300 Reaffirmed Stanadyne Amalgamations Pvt Ltd) Universal Biomass Energy Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 5 Reaffirmed Vindhyachal Distilleries Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 10 Revised from CARE A3 Vizag Profiles Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 760 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alba Asia Pvt Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Alba Asia Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE C 200 Revised from CARE D Alfa Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B 57.2 Reaffirmed Allure Gift Wraps Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 19.9 Assigned Birla Corporation Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA 7400 Reaffirmed Birla Corporation Ltd NCDs (Series I) CARE AA 1200 Reaffirmed Birla Corporation Ltd NCDs (Series III) CARE AA 1500 Reaffirmed Birla Corporation Ltd NCDs (Series IV) CARE AA 1300 Reaffirmed Birla Corporation Ltd NCDs (Series V) CARE AA 4000 Reaffirmed Birla Corporation Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE AA /CARE 2000 Reaffirmed A1+ Diagold Creation Pvt Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BB- /CARE 90 Reaffirmed A4 Embio Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 443.8 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.56.50 crore) Ferozepur Foods Energy Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 401.5 Revised from CARE B+ Ferozepur Foods Energy Pvt Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BB- /CARE 350 Revised from A4 CARE B+ / Reaffirmed Green Infra Corporate Wind Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 760 Assigned Green Infra Wind Power Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 730 Assigned Hinduja Leyland Finance Ltd NCD issue CARE A+ 500 Assigned (Proposed) Indicon Westfalia Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE AA(SO) 100 Reaffirmed Integrated Coal Mining Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 480.6 Assigned Kanhaiya Lal Agrawal LT Bk Fac CARE BB 10 Assigned Karam Chand Thapar & Bros. (Coal SalesLT Bk Fac CARE AA 4530 Reaffirmed Ltd (reduced from 460 CR) Karam Chand Thapar & Bros. (Coal SalesLT/ ST Bk Fac CARE AA /CARE 5510 Reaffirmed Ltd A1+ Kashi Vishwanath Steels Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 221.1 Assigned Kct Renewable Energy Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE AA(SO)* 2350 Reaffirmed * based on credit enhancement in the form of unconditional and irrevocable guarantee of Karam Chand Thapar & Bros. (Coal Sales) Ltd Kct Renewable Energy Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE AA(SO)* 20 Reaffirmed * based on credit enhancement in the form of unconditional and irrevocable guarantee of Karam Chand Thapar & Bros. (Coal Sales) Ltd Kct Renewable Energy Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE AA(SO)* 2600 Reaffirmed * based on credit enhancement in the form of unconditional and irrevocable guarantee of Karam Chand Thapar & Bros. (Coal Sales) Ltd Modern Education Foundation LT Bk Fac CARE BVB- 103.9 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 7.70 CR) Nandi Economic Corridor Enterprise LtdLT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 13750 Reaffirmed National Backward Classes Finance & Issuer Rating - - Withdrawn Development Corporation Network Clothing Company Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 690 Reaffirmed (reduced from 69.06 CR) New Rising Promoters Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 1210 Assigned Nilkanth Cotton Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 73.2 Assigned Orbit Aviation Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 595.2 Revised from CARE B+ (Decreased from Rs.64.18 crore) Orbit Resorts Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 2489.1 Revised from CARE B+ (Decreased from Rs.213.74 crore) Pinnae Feeds Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE AA(SO) 413 Reaffirmed Pinnae Feeds Ltd. Pinnae Feeds Ltd. LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE AA(SO) 87 Reaffirmed /CARE A1+(SO) Purvanchal Construction Works Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 5 Reaffirmed Raj Foods International LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BB+ /CARE 210 Reaffirmed A4+ Rural Electrification Corporation Ltd LT Market CARE AAA 200000 Reaffirmed Borrowing Programme - FY17 (enhanced from 15,000 CR) Secure Energy Services Ltd LT Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Secure Energy Services Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Stanadyne India Pvt Ltd (Erstwhile LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 173.1 Reaffirmed Stanadyne Amalgamations Pvt Ltd) Stanadyne India Pvt Ltd (Erstwhile LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 500 Reaffirmed Stanadyne Amalgamations Pvt Ltd) /CARE A2 Tuticorin Coal Terminal Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (Fund CARE D 2810 Reaffirmed based) Tuticorin Coal Terminal Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 470 Reaffirmed Universal Biomass Energy Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 258.1 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs 32.42 crore) Vindhyachal Distilleries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 145 Revised from CARE B Vindhyachal Distilleries Pvt Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BBB /CARE 85 Revised from A3+ CARE BBB- / CARE A3 Visage Holdings And Finance Pvt Ltd Sub-ordinated Debt CARE BB+ 120 Reaffirmed issue Visage Holdings And Finance Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 500 Reaffirmed Visage Holdings And Finance Pvt Ltd Proposed NCD CARE BBB- 210 Reaffirmed Vizag Profiles Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 400 Reaffirmed West Quay Multiport Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (Fund CARE D 1165 Reaffirmed Based) West Quay Multiport Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac (Nonfund CARE D 250 Reaffirmed Based) 