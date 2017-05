Feb 2 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of February 1, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Anantha Pvc Pipes Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 70 Reaffirmed Ayoki Fabricon Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 410 Reaffirmed Eagle Steels Rolling Mills Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 85 Reaffirmed GMR Kamalanga Energy Ltd ST Bk FacNon fund CARE D 7400 Reaffirmed Based Him Steel Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 50 Assigned Indian Synthetic Rubber Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 3000 Reaffirmed Kochar Enterprises Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 3.2 Reaffirmed M.M Patel Public Charitable Trust ST Bk Fac CARE A4 70 Assigned Neelachal Ispat Nigamltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 1570.5 Reaffirmed Patiala Distillers And Manufacturers ST Bk Fac CARE A4 3.5 Reaffirmed Pushp Enterprises ST Bk Fac CARE A4 70 Reaffirmed Rambal Ltd ST Bk Fac* CARE A3 45 Reaffirmed *CARE has withdrawn the rating assigned to long term term loan facility of Rs.0.93 crore with immediate effect, as the company has not availed the facility S. R. Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac- CARE A4 13.5 Assigned Non-fundbased (LOC) S. R. Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac- FB CARE A4 4 Assigned (Standby line of credit) S.S. Engineering Works ST Bk Fac CARE A4 25 Reaffirmed The Punjab State Co-Operative Supply ST Bk Fac CARE A4 3625 Reaffirmed Tulsyan Nec Ltd ST Bk Fac - Non-FB CARE D 1421.6 Reaffirmed Marketing Federation Ltd (Markfed) Nuziveedu Swathi Coastal Consortium ST Bk Fac CARE D 50 Reaffirmed Vama Construction Company ST Bk Fac CARE A4 20 Reaffirmed Venky'S India Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 525 Reaffirmed Writers And Publishers Pvt. Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A3 900 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- ABP News Network Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 400 Assigned Anantha Pvc Pipes Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 80 Reaffirmed Annika Promoters Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 200 Assigned Annika Promoters Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac Provisional 400 Assigned CARE BB Ayoki Fabricon Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 257.8 Reaffirmed Bansal Construction Works Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 500 Reaffirmed Bansal Construction Works Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB/A3 1350 Assigned Bansal Pathways Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 802 Reaffirmed Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund Birla Capital - - Withdrawn Protection Oriented Fund- Series 16 Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund Birla Capital - - Withdrawn Protection Oriented Fund- Series 17 Datamatics Financial Services Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 131.1 Reaffirmed Datamatics Financial Services Ltd Long / ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 36 Revised from /CARE A2+ CARE BBB+ Eagle Steels Rolling Mills Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 255 Revised from CARE BB Engineered Power Resources India Pvt. LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 125.2 Reaffirmed Ltd. Gmr Kamalanga Energy Ltd LT Bk FacTL CARE D 45885.4 Reaffirmed Gmr Kamalanga Energy Ltd LT Bk FacFund BasedCARE D 3100.5 Reaffirmed Him Steel Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 500 Assigned Indiabulls High Yield Fund Indiabulls High CARE AAA (AIF) - Reaffirmed Yield Fund Indiabulls Real Estate Fund Indiabulls Real CARE AAA - Reaffirmed Estate Fund Indian Synthetic Rubber Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 2500 Reaffirmed Jasamrat Cotgin Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 104.5 Assigned Kailash Rice And General Mills LT Bk Fac CARE B 92 Assigned Kerala Police Housing Co-Operative LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 1000 Reaffirmed Society Ltd Kochar Enterprises Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 57.8 Reaffirmed M.M Patel Public Charitable Trust LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 1102.6 Assigned Neelachal Ispat Nigamltd Long- term Bk Fac CARE A 7822.3 Revised from (TL Phase-I) CARE A+ Neelachal Ispat Nigamltd NCD CARE A 2000 Revised from CARE A+ Neelachal Ispat Nigamltd NCD CARE A 2000 Revised from CARE A+ Neelachal Ispat Nigamltd LT Bk Fac (CC) CARE B- 1400 Reaffirmed Neelachal Ispat Nigamltd LT Bk Fac (TL CARE D 5611.9 Reaffirmed Phase-II Nuziveedu Swathi Coastal Consortium LT Bk Fac CARE D 510 Reaffirmed Panchanan Cold Storage Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 49.4 Revised from CARE B+ Patiala Distillers And Manufacturers LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 100 Reaffirmed Prasadhini Enterprises Pvt Ltd LT Bk FacTL CARE B + 79.8 Reaffirmed Prasadhini Enterprises Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac-CC CARE B + 30 Reaffirmed Prism Enterprise LT Bk Fac/ ST Bk CARE B /CARE A470 Assigned Fac Pushp Enterprises LT Bk Fac CARE BB 50 Reaffirmed Rambal Ltd LT Bk Fac* CARE BBB- 130 Reaffirmed *CARE has withdrawn the rating assigned to long term term loan facility of Rs.0.93 crore with immediate effect, as the company has not availed the facility. S. R. Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac- FB (CC) CARE C 180 Assigned S. R. Industries Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac FB/ CARE C/A4 10 Assigned Non-FB (CC/LOC) S. R. Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac- FB (TL) CARE D 113.3 Assigned S.S. Engineering Works LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 75 Reaffirmed Sant Autozone Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 103 Reaffirmed Sez Biotech Services Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac* CARE AA+ 2200 Assigned * backed by an unconditional and irrevocable short-fall undertaking from Serum Institute of India Private Limited (SIIPL; rated CARE AAA/Stable/CARE A1+ ). The Punjab State Co-Operative Supply < Bk Fac CARE BB 7500 Reaffirmed Marketing Federation Ltd (Markfed) Tulsyan Nec Ltd LT Bk Fac - TL CARE D 6158.2 Reaffirmed Tulsyan Nec Ltd LT Bk Fac - FB CARE D 2150 Reaffirmed Vama Construction Company LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 30 Revised from CARE BB- Venky'S India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 3032.2 Reaffirmed Venky'S India Ltd Long/ ST Bk Fac CARE BBB 4000 Reaffirmed /CARE A3+ Welspun Renewable Energy Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 10000 Revised from CARE A- Welspun Renewable Energy Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 15641.7 Revised from CARE BBB Welspun Renewable Energy Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 3200 Revised from CARE A+ Welspun Renewable Energy Pvt Ltd Proposed CARE AA 12000 Assigned NonConvertible Debentures (NCDs)$ $ Backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee from The Tata Power Company Limited. Welspun Renewable Energy Pvt Ltd Proposed Provisional 43000 Assigned NonConvertible CARE AA Debentures (NCDs)* *to be backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee from The Tata Power Company Limited Writers And Publishers Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1200 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)