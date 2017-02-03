Feb 3 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of February 2, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Deepak Vegpro Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 750 Assigned Gtn Enterprises Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 910 Reaffirmed (reduced from 97.00 CR) Orient Ispat Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+(SO) 3$ Assigned $ Backed by unconditional & irrevocable corporate guarantee provided by P S Steel Tubes Limited (PSSTL), for the debt servicing obligation of the entire bank facilities. Payal Petropack Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 280 Assigned Payal Polyplast Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 1000 Assigned Prachi (India) Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 30 Assigned Prakash Ferrous Industries Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 100 Reaffirmed Roots Industries India Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 70 Reaffirmed Saksoft Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 200 Reaffirmed Sambhav Gems Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 123 Revised from CARE A4+ Vijay Solvex Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 450 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aic Casting Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 95 Assigned Artech Relators Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 250 Reaffirmed Bhandari Jewellers LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 100 Assigned Deepak Vegpro Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 150 Assigned Encore Theme Technologies Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A4 71 Revised from CARE BB- / CARE A4 Encore Theme Technologies Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 69.3 Revised from CARE BB- (reduced from 8.29 CR) Esaf Microfinance And Investments Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE A- 3495.8 Reaffirmed Ltd Gentleman Suitings Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 108.2 Reaffirmed Gtn Enterprises Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 188 Revised from CARE D (reduced from 60.30 CR) Gulshan Fashions LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 60 Assigned Gwet Cold Chain Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 359.8 Assigned Hazaribagh Ranchi Expressway Ltd. Proposed LT- CARE AAA (SO) 5380 Assigned Senior NonConvertible Debenture (NCDs) issue Hazaribagh Ranchi Expressway Ltd. Proposed LT- CARE AAA (SO) 1770 Assigned Subordinate NCD (NCDs) issue Indian Clearing Corporation Ltd Issuer Rating* CARE AAA (Is) - Reaffirmed The rating is subject to the company maintaining overall gearing not exceeding 2 times Irb Tumkur Chitradurga Tollway Pvt LtdLT Bk Fac@ CARE A-(SO) 8270.5 Reaffirmed (Reduced from Rs.830.71 crore) @Unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee from the sponsor, IRB Infrastructure Developers Limited (IRB) to meet shortfall in debt obligations upto Rs.200 crore for a period of 8 successive years commencing from initial disbursement date of senior debt.Details of instruments/facilities in Annexure-1. M.V.R Infrastructure And Tollways Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE A-(SO) 917.8 Reaffirmed Ltd (reduced from 95.02 CR) M.V.R Infrastructure And Tollways Pvt NCD issue CARE A-(SO) 1149.7 Reaffirmed Ltd (reduced from 120.00 CR) Matix Fertilizers And Chemicals Ltd LT/ST Fac CARE D 32630 Reaffirmed Nhpc India Ltd Proposed LT bonds CARE AAA 22500 Assigned (V-Series) Nhpc India Ltd LT bonds (U Series)CARE AAA 9000 Reaffirmed (reduced from 100.00 CR) Nhpc India Ltd LT bonds (T Series)CARE AAA 14749.2 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs 1475 CR) Nhpc India Ltd LT bonds (Q Series)CARE AAA 11605 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs 1266 CR) Nhpc India Ltd LT bonds (O Series)CARE AAA 1140 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs 171 CR) Nhpc India Ltd Tax-free bonds CARE AAA 10000 Reaffirmed Nhpc India Ltd LT bonds (S CARE AAA 9885 Reaffirmed -Series) (reduced from Rs 1025 CR) Orient Ispat Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB(SO) 110$ Assigned $ Backed by unconditional & irrevocable corporate guarantee provided by P S Steel Tubes Limited (PSSTL), for the debt servicing obligation of the entire bank facilities. Payal Petropack Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 80 Assigned Payal Polyplast Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 560 Assigned Prachi (India) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 150 Assigned Prakash Ferrous Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 1038.2 Reaffirmed (reduced from 128.96 CR) Ranjit Toll Road Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+(SO) 95.3* Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.23.66 crore) *backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee provided by Ranjit Buildcon Limited Roots Industries India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 160.8 Reaffirmed (reduced from 18.85 CR) Saksoft Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 300 Reaffirmed [Enhanced from 21 CR] Sardar Cotton LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 108.7 Assigned Talwalkars Better Value Fitness Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE AA 2980.7 Assigned The Mysore Paper Mills Ltd. Redeemable CARE AA-(SO) 500 Continues on Non-Convertible credit watch Unsecured TBs@ (Bond A) with developing implications @ backed by unconditional and irrevocable guarantee from Government of Karnataka (GoK) vide notifications dated July 8, 2010 and April 9, 2012, respectively. The Mysore Paper Mills Ltd. Redeemable CARE BBB+(SO) 500 Continues on Non-Convertible credit watch Unsecured TBs@ (Bond B) with developing implications @ backed by unconditional and irrevocable guarantee from Government of Karnataka (GoK) vide notifications dated July 8, 2010 and April 9, 2012, respectively. Travis Ifmr Capital 2016 (Originator: Series A1 PTC CARE A-(SO) 440.2 Assigned Asirvad Microfinance Pvt Ltd) Travis Ifmr Capital 2016 (Originator: Series A2 Pass CARE BB+(SO) 45.5 Assigned Asirvad Microfinance Pvt Ltd) assigned Through Certificates Vijay Solvex Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 550 Assigned Vishwa Infrastructures And Services LT Bk Fac CARE D 4827.1 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Vishwa Infrastructures And Services LT/ST Bk Fac CARE D 4940 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.