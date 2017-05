Feb 6 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of February 3, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bharat Electrical Contractors & ST Bk Fac (Non CARE A3 1710 Reaffirmed Mandhana Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 875 Reaffirmed Manufacturers Pvt Ltd Fund Based) Conffi Sanitaryware Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10.8 Reaffirmed Finepac Structures Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 69 Reaffirmed Ganga R K Industries Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 15 Reaffirmed Garware Polyester Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 4899 Revised from CARE A2 Gem Aromatics Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 20 Reaffirmed [Reduced from Rs.5.00 crore] Glass Wall Systems India Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac-LC/BG CARE A3+ 1400 Revised from CARE A2 Indian Designs Exports Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 1626.8 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 50.00crs) Kalki Communication Technologies Pvt ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 72.5 Reaffirmed Ltd Kankariya Textile Industries Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 15 Reaffirmed Kannu Aditya India Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 750 Revised from CARE A3 Kishore Vadilal Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 40 Reaffirmed Kotecha Steel Forge Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 9.5 Reaffirmed Maheshwari Woods Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 100 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 6.00crs) Mayuresh Protenz Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 4.6 Reaffirmed Parth Infrastructure Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 88 Revised from CARE A4 R.R. Ornaments Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 6 Reaffirmed Santosh Beej Bhandar Short -term Bk Fac CARE A4 5 Assigned Shakti Industries ST Bk Fac CARE A4 120 Assigned Shirdi Sai Electricals Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 1597.5 Reaffirmed Shree Hari Spintex Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 5 Reaffirmed (Reduced from 2.00crs) Steel Forge And Cast Industries ST Bk Fac CARE A4 15 Reaffirmed Technocon Constructions & ST Bk Fac CARE A4 40 Reaffirmed Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Vascular Concepts Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 60 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Acme Solar Energy (Madhya Pradesh) PvtLT Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Ltd Acme Solar Technologies (Gujarat) Pvt LT Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Ltd Ahluwalia Contracts (India) Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 1500 Reaffirmed Ahluwalia Contracts (India) Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE A /CARE 7450 Reaffirmed A1 Bharat Electrical Contractors & LT Bk Fac (Fund CARE BBB- 400 Reaffirmed Manufacturers Pvt Ltd Based) Conffi Sanitaryware Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 115.9 Revised from CARE BB Dev Bhumi Cold Chain Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 641.4 Reaffirmed (reduced from 72.59crs) Finepac Structures Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 74 Reaffirmed Ganesham Electrotech Supermarket Pvt LLT Bk Fac CARE BB 140 Reaffirmed Ganga R K Industries Pvt Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BB- /CARE 70 Revised from A4 CARE B+/ CARE A4 Gannon Dunkerley & Co. Ltd LT Bk Fac (Fund CARE BBB+ 2500 Revised from based) CARE A- Gannon Dunkerley & Co. Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE BBB+ 2083.9 Revised from CARE A- Gannon Dunkerley & Co. Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 200 Revised from (Non-fund based) /CARE A2 CARE A- / CARE A2+ Gannon Dunkerley & Co. Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 25540.1 Revised from (Non-fund based) /CARE A2 CARE A- / CARE A2+ Garware Polyester Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 856.4 Revised from CARE BBB+ Garware Polyester Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A- /CARE 898.4 Revised from A2+ CARE BBB+/ CARE A2 Gem Aromatics Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 299.4 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs.20.72 crore) Glass Wall Systems India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac-CC CARE BBB+ 650 Revised from CARE A- Indian Designs Exports Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 445.2 Reaffirmed (reduced from 47.32crs) Jaypee Healthcare Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 4500 Revised from CARE BB Kalki Communication Technologies Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 118.7 Reaffirmed Ltd (reduced from 13.69crs) Kandla Packaging Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 120 Assigned Kankariya Textile Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 104.4 Reaffirmed Kankariya Textile Industries Pvt Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BBB /CARE 160 Reaffirmed A3+ Kannu Aditya India Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB+ /CARE 2000 Revised from A4+ CARE BBB- /CARE A3 Kirloskar Institute Of Advanced LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 63.5 Reaffirmed Management Studies (reduced from 8.35crs) Kishore Vadilal Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 30 Reaffirmed Kishore Vadilal Pvt Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 15 Reaffirmed /CARE A3 Kotecha Steel Forge Pvt Ltd LT/ Shortterm Bk CARE BB- /CARE 50 Revised from Fac A4 CARE B+ / CARE A4 Maheshwari Woods Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 106.5 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 5.50crs) Maithon Power Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE AA /CARE 400 Revised from A1+ CARE AA- / Reaffirmed Mandhana Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 8796.3 Reaffirmed Mandhana Industries Ltd NCDs CARE D 570 Revised from CARE C Mayuresh Protenz Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 200 Reaffirmed Meghmani Organics Ltd. NCD issue - - Withdrawn Meghmani Organics Ltd. CP (CP) issue* - - Withdrawn *carved out of the sanctioned working capital limits of the company Monsoon Palace Resorts Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 130 Revised from CARE BB+ (Reduced from 17.52 crs) Parth Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 30 Reaffirmed R.R. Ornaments Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 67.6 Reaffirmed S.S.S. Fibre Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 64 Assigned Santosh Beej Bhandar Long -term Bk Fac CARE BB 145 Assigned Shakti Industries LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 163.2 Assigned Shirdi Sai Electricals Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 1100 Revised from CARE A- Shirdi Sai Electricals Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A /CARE 5120 Revised from A2+ CARE A- / CARE A2+ Shree Hari Spintex Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 169.2 Reaffirmed (Reduced from 20.44crs) Shree Jeenmata Dyeing & Printing MillsLT Bk Fac CARE BB+; 97.6 Revised from Pvt Ltd CARE BB (reduced from 11.75crs) Shri Lal Mahal Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE BB+ 167.3 Revised from CARE BBB- Shri Lal Mahal Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac (Non CARE BB+ /CARE 2930 Revised from Fund Based) A4+ CARE BBB- /CARE A3 Shri Lal Mahal Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac (Fund CARE BB+ /CARE 8402.7 Revised from Based) A4+ CARE BBB- /CARE A3 Shyam Dhani Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 77.3 Reaffirmed Srg Housing Finance Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 350.4 Reaffirmed Steel Forge And Cast Industries LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BB- /CARE 45 Revised from A4 CARE B+/ CARE A4 Surya Manufacturing Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 240 Reaffirmed Technocon Constructions & LT Bk Fac CARE BB; 20 Reaffirmed Infrastructure Pvt Ltd The Tata Power Co. Ltd Perpetual Bonds CARE AA 15000 Reaffirmed The Tata Power Co. Ltd NCDs CARE AA 5000 Reaffirmed The Tata Power Co. Ltd NCDs - I CARE AA 2100 Reaffirmed The Tata Power Co. Ltd NCDs - II CARE AA 15000 Reaffirmed The Tata Power Co. Ltd Hybrid Bond CARE AA 15000 Reaffirmed Vascular Concepts Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 220 Reaffirmed Venus Worldwide Entertainment Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac - - Withdrawn -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.