Feb 7 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of February 6, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A H Mallick Agro Services & Cold ST Bk Fac CARE A4 2.6 Reaffirmed Storage Pvt Ltd Ahitri Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 13.5 Assigned Allied Engineers ST Bk Fac CARE A4 50 Assigned Art And Craft Exclusives ST Bk Fac CARE A4 100 Reaffirmed Ashok Leyland Ltd CP CARE A1+ 6000 Reaffirmed Bodal Chemicals Ltd Short -Term Bk Fac CARE A1 850 Revised from CARE A2+ Consolidated Construction Consortium ST Bk Fac CARE D 7473.8 Reaffirmed Esscon Infratech Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 170 Reaffirmed Export-Import Bank Of India ST CP Program (CP) CARE A1+ 153972.5Reaffirmed Idea Cellular Ltd CP (CP) Issue* CARE A1+ 20000 # *Nil outstanding as on January 31, 2017 Iol Chemicals And Pharmaceuticals Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 1369.9 Reaffirmed Kopalle Pharma Chemicals Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 97.5 Reaffirmed Kudu Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 3.7 Reaffirmed Lloyds Line Pipes Ltd CP (CP) Programme* CARE A1+ 1000 Assigned * carved out of the sanctioned working capital limits of the company Lords Infracon Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 800 Assigned Maruti Spintex Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 29.3 Assigned Mittal Filaments Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 2.5 Reaffirmed Munish Forge Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 200 Assigned Network18 Media & Investments Ltd CP (Standalone CARE A1+ 10000 Assigned Pace Process Controls Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 90 Assigned Shree Rama Newsprint Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 900 Suspension Revoked; Revised from CARE D Shree Rama Newsprint Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 57.5 Assigned Unique Green Energy Technologies Pvt LST Bk Fac@ CARE A2+ 117.4 Assigned @ backed by the unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee provided by Shirdi Sai Electricals Limited (rated 'CARE A; Stable/CARE A2+') Virgo Laminates Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 47.5 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A H Mallick Agro Services & Cold LT Bk Fac CARE B 85.6 Reaffirmed Storage Pvt Ltd Ace Finlease Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 200 Reaffirmed Ace Finlease Pvt Ltd Issuer Rating CARE BB+ - Reaffirmed Ahitri Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 190 Assigned Allied Engineers LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 50 Assigned Amol Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 100 Assigned Amol Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 220 Assigned /CARE A3 Art And Craft Exclusives LT/Short -term Bk CARE BB- /CARE 50 Reaffirmed Fac A4 Ashok Leyland Ltd Long/ ST Bk Fac CARE AA /CARE 21000 Revised from A1+ CARE AA-/ CARE A1+ Bhoomidhan Cold Storage LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 65.4 Assigned Bodal Chemicals Ltd Long- Term Bk Fac CARE A 770 Revised from CARE A- Calyx Estate LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 150 Reaffirmed Consolidated Construction Consortium LLT Bk Fac CARE D 11982.7 Reaffirmed Crux Biotech India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 566.9 Assigned Esscon Infratech Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 35 Reaffirmed Export-Import Bank Of India LT Bk Borrowing CARE AAA 30000 Reaffirmed Program Export-Import Bank Of India CD Program (CD)^ CARE AAA 153972.5Reaffirmed ^interchangeable long term / short term limit Federal Bank Ltd Lower Tier II bonds- - Withdrawn Gopi Texfab Pvt Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE B+ /CARE 55 Reaffirmed A4 Gourav Poultries India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B- 150 Assigned Idea Cellular Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA+ 164270 # Idea Cellular Ltd NCD (NCD) issue ^ CARE AA+ 80000@ # ^ Outstanding amount of Rs.5,896 crore as on January 31, 2017 @ Enhanced from Rs.6,500 crore Iol Chemicals And Pharmaceuticals Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 4485.1 Revised from CARE BB- Kashtbhanjan Ginning And Oil IndustrieLT Bk Fac CARE B+ 42.9 Reaffirmed Keshari Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 18.6 Reaffirmed Keshari Industries Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE B+/A4 50 Reaffirmed Kopalle Pharma Chemicals Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 150 Reaffirmed Ksh Distriparks Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 976.6 Reaffirmed Kudu Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 121.6 Reaffirmed Lords Infracon Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 10 Assigned Madhav Textiles LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB-/CARE 70 Revised from A4 CARE BB/CARE A4 Magma Housing Finance LT Bk Fac CARE AA- 11170 Reaffirmed Magma Housing Finance Secured NCD issue CARE AA- 400 Reaffirmed (Series II) - Tranche II Magma Housing Finance Secured NCD issue CARE AA- 350 Reaffirmed (Series III) - Tranche I Magma Housing Finance Secured NCD issue CARE AA- 200 Reaffirmed (Series III) - Tranche II Magma Housing Finance Secured NCD issue CARE AA- 100 Reaffirmed (Series III) - Tranche III Magma Housing Finance Proposed Secured CARE AA- 350 Reaffirmed NCD issue (Series III) - Tranche IV Maharashtra State Electricity Proposed LT Bk Fac CARE A 10000 Reaffirmed Transmission Co. Ltd Maruti Spintex Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 244.2 Assigned Mirus Infratech Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 75 Assigned Mittal Dewellers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 600 Assigned Mittal Filaments Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 109 Reaffirmed Munish Forge Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 300 Assigned Network18 Media & Investments Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE AAA 10000 Assigned /CARE A1+ Pace Process Controls Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 7 Assigned Paramesu Biotech Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 521.6 Assigned Paras Dyeing And Printing Mills LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 90 Assigned Parasram Mannulal Dall Mills Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 50 Reaffirmed Savitridevi Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 83.6 Revised from CARE B+ Seguro Foundations And Structures Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 300 Reaffirmed Ltd Seguro Foundations And Structures Pvt LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BB+ /CARE 200 Reaffirmed Ltd A4+ Shree Rama Newsprint Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 1769.75 Suspension Revoked; Revised from CARE D Shree Rama Newsprint Ltd LT Bk Fac # CARE BBB 230 Suspension Revoked # backed by the unconditional, irrevocable and continuing corporate guarantee of Riddhi Siddhi Gluco Biols Limited Smt. Shakuntla Educational And WelfareLT Bk Fac CARE D 1943.2 Assigned Society Smt. Shakuntla Educational And WelfareST Bk Fac CARE D 500 Assigned Society Soni Traders LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 600 Assigned Starke Rocksand Llp LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 70 Assigned Sun Shine Rice Unit LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 162.5 Reaffirmed Swagat Housing Finance Co. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 100 Reaffirmed Unique Green Energy Technologies Pvt LT Bk Fac@ CARE A 88.6 Revised from CARE A- @ backed by the unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee provided by Shirdi Sai Electricals Limited (rated 'CARE A; Stable/CARE A2+') Virgo Industries LT/Short -term Bk CARE A-/CARE 380 Reaffirmed Fac A2+ Virgo Laminates Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 45 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)