Feb 8 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of February 7, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Chakrapani Vyapar Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 50 Revised from CARE A4 Indo Shell Cast Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 5.8 Reaffirmed Krishna Wax Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 102.5 Suspension revoked and reaffirmed Perfect Turners ST Bk Fac CARE A4 40 Reaffirmed Pnb Housing Finance Ltd CP CARE A1+ 65000 Reaffirmed Pulikkal Medical Foundation ST Bk Fac CARE A1 50 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 11.78 crore) Pushp Industries ST Bk Fac CARE A4 20 Reaffirmed Sakku Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 1160 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.300.00 crore) Seamec Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 260 Revised from CARE A1 Speciality Polymers Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 371 Revised from CARE A3 Tata Chemicals Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 33400 Reaffirmed The Great Eastern Shipping Co. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 2040 Assigned Western Carriers (India) Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 50 Reaffirmed MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- PNB Housing Finance Ltd Fixed Deposit CARE AAA (FD) 85000 Reaffirmed Programme LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Biodeal Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 60 Assigned Chakrapani Vyapar Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 600 Revised from CARE BB (reduced from Rs.50 crore) Ecoren Energy India Pvt Ltd(Erstwhile Long/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 500 Reaffirmed Ecoren Renewables Pvt Ltd) /CARE A3 (enhanced from 6.43crs) Eduestate LT Bk Fac CARE BB 46.6 Suspension Revoked and Reaffirmed Global Offshore Services Ltd LT Bk Fac – TL CARE D 3804.9 Revised from CARE BB Global Offshore Services Ltd LT Bk Fac – FB CARE D 440 Revised from Limits CARE BB Global Offshore Services Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac – CARE D/CARE D 280 Revised from Non fund based CARE BB/CARE A4 Gupta Overseas Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 92.8 Reaffirmed Hindustan Dall & Flour Mills Long LT/Short CARE BB+ /CARE 60 Reaffirmed Shortterm Bk Fac A4+ Indo Shell Cast Pvt Ltd Long /ST Bk Fac CARE BBB /CARE 140 Reaffirmed A3+ Indo Shell Cast Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 22.8 Reaffirmed J.C. Brothers Retail Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 743.6 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.49.61 crore) Krishna Wax Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 47.5 Suspension revoked and reaffirmed Legitimate Assets Operators Pvt. Ltd. NCDs (NCD) CARE A+ (SO)* 3922.7 Reaffirmed * the above rating is based on the credit enhancement in the form of Escrow agreement entered between Future Retail Ltd. (FRL), Legitimate Assets Operators Pvt. Ltd. (LAOPL) and LAOPL s debenture trustee wherein FRL has given an unconditional undertaking that it shall continue to make payment of monthly lease rentals (as per Master Lease Agreement, MLA) and annual management fees (as per Master Fees Agreement, MFA) to LAOPL until the NCD issue of LAOPL is repaid in full irrespective of usage of the assets leased by LAOPL to FRL. The rating also factors in the unconditional and irrevocable undertaking extended by Mr. Kishore Biyani, Mr. Rakesh Biyani and Mr. Vijay Biyani assuring the performance by FRL of its obligations under the MLA, MFA and Escrow Agreement Momai Foods Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 98.6 Assigned Nezone Tubes Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE A- 300 Revised from CARE BBB+ Oriental Nagpur Betul Highway Ltd LT Bk Fac - TL - - Withdrawn Oriental Nagpur Betul Highway Ltd NCDs (NCDs) - CARE AAA (SO) 25100 Withdrawn Senior NCD (Series A) Oriental Nagpur Betul Highway Ltd NCDs (NCDs) - CARE AAA (SO) 2760 Withdrawn Subordinated NCD (Series B) Perfect Turners LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB /CARE 80 Reaffirmed A4 Perfect Turners LT Bk Fac CARE BB; 2.2 Reaffirmed PNB Housing Finance Ltd LT Bonds CARE AAA 36750 Reaffirmed /NonConvertible Debentures PNB Housing Finance Ltd LT Bonds CARE AAA 40000 Reaffirmed /NonConvertible Debentures PNB Housing Finance Ltd LT Bonds CARE AAA 60000 Reaffirmed /NonConvertible Debentures PNB Housing Finance Ltd LT Bonds - CARE AAA 8000 Reaffirmed Subordinated Debt /Tier-II Bonds PNB Housing Finance Ltd LT Bonds - CARE AAA 10000 Reaffirmed Subordinated Debt /Tier-II Bonds PNB Housing Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AAA 25000 Reaffirmed Pulikkal Medical Foundation LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 79.4 Revised from CARE A Pushp Industries LT Bk Fac CARE BB 35 Reaffirmed Reliance Financial Ltd NCDs (NCD) CARE AA (SO) 500 Reaffirmed Reliance Financial Ltd Market Linked CARE PP-MLD AA 2500 Reaffirmed Debentures (MLD) (SO) Sakku Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 581.8 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.111.70 crore) Seamec Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE A- /CARE 250 Revised from A2+ CARE A / CARE A1 Shree Laxmi Pulse Rice & Roller Flour LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 28.5 Revised from Mills CARE B+ Shree Laxmi Pulse Rice & Roller Flour LT Bk Fac/ ST Bk CARE BB- /CARE 83 Revised from Mills Fac A4 CARE B+ /CARE A4 Speciality Polymers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 135 Revised from CARE BBB- Speciality Polymers Pvt Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE D /CARE D 450 Revised from CARE BBB- / CARE A3 Sree Parimala Cotton Ginning And LT Bk Fac CARE B 62.5 Reaffirmed Pressing Factory Sri Rama Pharmaceuticals Distributors LT Bk Fac CARE BB 240 Reaffirmed Sri Rama Pharmaceuticals Distributors Long/ ST Bk Fac CARE BB /CARE 10 Reaffirmed A4 Taquito Lease Operators Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac @ CARE A- (SO) 1224.8 Reaffirmed @ The above rating is based on credit enhancement in the form of Tripartite agreement between Future Retail Ltd. (FRL, rated CARE AA-/ CARE A1+), Taquito Lease Operators Pvt. Ltd. (TLO) and TLO’s lender wherein FRL has given an unconditional undertaking that it shall continue to make payment of monthly lease rentals to TLO until the term loan of TLO is repaid in full irrespective of usage of the assets leased by TLO to FRL. The rating also factors in the personal guarantee provided by Mr. Kishore Biyani and Mr. Vijay Biyani. Tata Chemicals Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA+ 10050 Reaffirmed Tata Chemicals Ltd NCDs CARE AA+ 2500 Reaffirmed The Ktm Jewellery Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 674.5 Revised from CARE BBB (enhanced from 28.19crs) Western Carriers (India) Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 970 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)