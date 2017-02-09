Feb 9 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of February 8, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ajmera Pharmasure Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 18 Reaffirmed Briar Knoll Mills Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 100 Assigned Ess Kay Fincorp Pvt. Ltd. ST instrument - CARE A3+ 220 Assigned Proposed ST Instrument – CP issue (Standalone) Jagannath Extrusion India Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 75 Reaffirmed Ligare Aviation Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 50 Reaffirmed Maharashtra State Power Generation Co.ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 7500 Reaffirmed Ltd Sakar Healthcare Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 35 Reaffirmed Saurabh Agrotech Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 100 Assigned Scotts Garments Ltd ST Bk FacFB CARE A3+ 3770 Reaffirmed Scotts Garments Ltd ST Bk FacNon-FB CARE A3+ 653 Reaffirmed Sidhi Vinayak Rice Mills ST Bk Fac CARE D 180 Revised from CARE A4 Ucal Polymer Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 3 Reaffirmed Western Transformer & Equipment Pvt LtST Bk Fac CARE A4 30 Reaffirmed Zenstar Jewellery Llp ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 10 Reaffirmed (Non-Fund Based) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Agropure Capital Foods Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 600 Revised from /CARE A3 CARE BB+/ CARE A4+ Ajmera Pharmasure Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 82 Reaffirmed Amit Iron Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 250 Assigned Bannari Amman Flour Mill Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 240.9 Reaffirmed Briar Knoll Mills Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 489.5 Assigned Cosmopolitan Hospitals Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 54 Reaffirmed Dalmia Power Ltd LT Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Edelweiss Agri Value Chain Ltd NCD CARE AA (SO) * 3300 Final Rating *The above ratings are based on the credit enhancement in the form of unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee issued by Edelweiss Financial Services Limited (EFSL). Edelweiss Agri Value Chain Ltd NCD Provisional CAR1700 Reaffirmed (SO) E-Procurement Technologies Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 20 Reaffirmed E-Procurement Technologies Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BBB /CARE 50 Reaffirmed A3+ ESS Kay Fincorp Pvt. Ltd. LT Instrument – CARE BBB- 200 Assigned Proposed NCD issue (Tier II) Everest Holovisions Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 17.1 Reaffirmed Everest Holovisions Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE B+/A4 55 Reaffirmed Govindam Projects Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 100 Assigned GPA Foods Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 82.2 Revised from CARE BB+ Imperiall Technoforge Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 66 Assigned Jagannath Extrusion India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 53.7 Reaffirmed Jagannath Extrusion India Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB-/A3 12.5 Reaffirmed Janwani Foods Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B 50 Assigned Jay Bharat Metcast Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 237.2 Revised from CARE B+ Jay Bharat Metcast Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac/ ST Bk CARE BB- /CARE 104.4 Revised from Fac A4 CARE B+/CARE A4 Kajaria Sanitaryware Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 190.7 Revised from CARE A- Kajaria Sanitaryware Pvt Ltd LT/Shortterm Bk FacCARE A /CARE 10 Revised from A1 CARE A- Ligare Aviation Ltd LT Bk Fac* CARE A 1000 Continues on credit watch with negative implication *backed by unconditional and irrevocable Corporate Guarantee of RHC Holding Pvt Ltd (RHC) Ligare Aviation Ltd LT Bk Fac# CARE A 550 Continues on credit watch with negative implication #backed by put option with banker provided by RHC Ligare Aviation Ltd LT Bk Fac% CARE A- 944.4 Continues on credit watch with negative implication %backed by shortfall undertaking from RHC Ligare Aviation Ltd LT Bk Fac& CARE A- 333.3 Continues on credit watch with negative implication &backed by unconditional & irrevocable Corporate Guarantee of Malav Holdings Pvt Ltd & Shivi Holdings Pvt Ltd Maharashtra State Power Generation Co.LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 57999.6 Reaffirmed Ltd Mahesh Vegoils Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 92.5 Assigned Mahindra Rural Housing Finance Ltd NCD CARE AA+ 2000 Reaffirmed Mahindra Rural Housing Finance Ltd Subordinated Debt CARE AA+ 3000 Reaffirmed Maneesh Pipes Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 191.5 Reaffirmed Palm Grove Beach Hotels Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac (FB) CARE A- 3043.5 Reaffirmed R.S. Triveni Foods Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac ARE BBB- /CARE 400 Revised from A3 CARE BB+/A4+ Sakar Healthcare Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 155.4 Reaffirmed Saurabh Agrotech Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 240 Assigned Scotts Garments Ltd LT Bk FacTL CARE BBB 692.2 Reaffirmed Shree Guru Raghavendra Ginning And Long -term Bk Fac CARE B 52.5 Reaffirmed Pressing Shri Guru Gorakhnath Rice Mills LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 200 Reaffirmed Shri Laxmi Narayan Real Ispat Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 76.4 Assigned Shri Mahavir Pulses Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 80 Revised from /CARE A3 CARE BB+/A4+ Sidhi Vinayak Rice Mills LT Bk Fac CARE D 41.4 Revised from CARE B Suryoday Micro Finance Ltd NCD CARE A- 500 Assigned Ucal Polymer Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac* CARE BBB- 47.5 Reaffirmed *CARE has withdrawn the rating assigned to long term term-loan facility with immediate effect, as the company has fully repaid the amount under the said facility and there is no amount outstanding under the facility as on date. Western Transformer & Equipment Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 30 Reaffirmed Western Transformer & Equipment Pvt LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB-/A4 50 Reaffirmed Zenstar Jewellery Llp LT/ST Bk Fac (Fund CARE BBB+ 150 Reaffirmed Based) /CARE A3+ --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 