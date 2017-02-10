Feb 10 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of February 9, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ajay India Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 0.6 Reaffirmed Alfa Ica (India) Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 3 Reaffirmed Chandra Bhagat Pharma Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Goldi Green Technologies Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 30 Revised from CARE A4 Healthfore Technologies Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1(SO)