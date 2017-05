Feb 13 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of February 10, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aklavya Industries Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 4.5 Assigned Aneri Construction Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 80 Reaffirmed Armaan Industries Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 1.8 Assigned Avr Valves Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 72 Revised from CARE A4 enhanced from 5.80 CR Brooks Laboratories Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 25 Assigned Emcure Pharmaceuticals Ltd Short- term Bk Fac CARE A1+ 700 Reaffirmed Gennova Biopharmaceuticals Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ (SO) 70 Reaffirmed Glitter Wires And Conductors Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 70 Assigned Gujarat State Energy Generation Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 2000 Assigned Impact Enterprises Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 9 Reaffirmed Italia Ceramics Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 50 Assigned M/S. Prayag Developers And Builders Galaxy Prayag 3 Star Assigned Mediplus (India) Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 118.8 Assigned Prem Motors Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 2960 Reaffirmed enhanced from 195 CR Qutone Ceramic Pvt. Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 80 Revised from CARE A3 Qutone Granito Pvt. Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 35 Revised from CARE A3 Qutone Tiles Pvt. Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 43.9 Revised from CARE A3 Rapier Machinery Manufacturing CompanyST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 5 Revised from India Pvt Ltd CARE A3 Real Spintex Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 50.6 Reaffirmed S. Jogani Exports Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac (Non-FB) CARE A3 153 Reaffirmed Sanwariya Impex Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 0.6 Reaffirmed Satchidananda Agrotech Pvt. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 4.9 Assigned Satco Capital Markets Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 300 Reaffirmed enhanced from Rs 20 crore Styrax Pharma Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Swastik Enterprises ST Bk Fac CARE A4 50 Assigned Usha Martin Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A3 22750 Revised from CARE A3+ reduced from 2,625 cr LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aastha Fashions Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 70 Assigned Aglon Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 745 Assigned Aklavya Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 65.5 Assigned Aneri Construction Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE BB- /A4 135 Revised from CARE B+ /A4 Armaan Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 68.2 Assigned Avr Valves Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE AA+ /A4+ 32.5 Revised from CARE BB /A4 Avr Valves Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 20.5 Revised from CARE BB reduced from 2.62 CR Brooks Laboratories Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 80 Assigned Dcs Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 1326.5 Reaffirmed Emcure Pharmaceuticals Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA- 8452.5 Reaffirmed Emcure Pharmaceuticals Ltd Bk Fac CARE AA- /A1+ 3870 Reaffirmed Fedbank Financial Services Ltd (FedfinLT Bk Fac CARE AA- 6000 Reaffirmed Fedbank Financial Services Ltd (FedfinNCD CARE AA- 2000 Reaffirmed Feedback Energy Distribution Co. Ltd NCD issue# CARE BBB- (SO) 500 Final Rating # The rating is based on the credit enhancement in form of unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee from Feedback Infra Private Limited (rated ‘CARE BBB-; Stable’ / ‘CARE A3’). Five-Star Business Finance Ltd Proposed NCD Issue CARE BBB+ 400 Assigned Gennova Biopharmaceuticals Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA- (SO) 330.5 Reaffirmed Gennova Biopharmaceuticals Ltd Bk Fac CARE AA- (SO) 40 Reaffirmed /A1+ (SO) Glitter Wires And Conductors Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 10 Assigned Gujarat State Energy Generation Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 5686.9 Assigned Gujarat State Energy Generation Ltd Bk Fac CARE BBB- /A3 700 Assigned Gvk Projects And Technical Services LtLT Bk Fac CARE BB 350 Revised from CARE BB+ Gvk Projects And Technical Services LtBk Fac CARE BB /A4 3300 Revised from CARE BB+ /A4+ Harmony Yarns Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 177.5 Reaffirmed reduced from 18.53 CR Harmony Yarns Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 177.5 Reaffirmed reduced from 18.53 CR Impact Enterprises Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 48 Reaffirmed Indore Municipal Corporation Issuer Rating CARE A+ (Is) Assigned Italia Ceramics Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 111.3 Assigned K.S Cot Fiber Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE B /A4 70 Reaffirmed K.S Cotex (India) Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE B/ A4 67.4 Reaffirmed Mediplus (India) Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 31.2 Assigned Modern Insecticides Ltd Bk Fac* CARE BB /A4 250 Reaffirmed *Facilities reclassified Mohini Fibers Ltd Bk Fac CARE BB+ /A4+ 212.5 Assigned Nandagudi Oils And Agro Industries LlpLT Bk Fac CARE B+ 100 Assigned Nishant Marketing Bk Fac CARE B+ /A4 80 Assigned Pankaj Enka Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE B+ /A4 200 Revised from CARE BB- Parvin Cotex Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 100 Reaffirmed Prem Motors Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 1688.6 Reaffirmed enhanced from 155.52 CR Qutone Ceramic Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 205.3 Revised from CARE BBB- Qutone Granito Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 889.3 Revised from CARE BBB- Qutone Tiles Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 1081.6 Revised from CARE BBB- Rapier Machinery Manufacturing CompanyTL -- Withdrawn India Pvt Ltd Rapier Machinery Manufacturing CompanyLT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 250 Revised from India Pvt Ltd CARE BBB Rau Pithampur Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 600 Revised from CARE BBB- Rau Pithampur Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE BBB /A3 36.5 Revised from CARE BBB- /A3 Real Spintex Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 627.9 Reaffirmed reduced from Rs.67.75 crore Ronak Processors Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 129.6 Reaffirmed S. Jogani Exports Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (FB) CARE BBB 1007 Reaffirmed S.P.Y Agro Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 2151.1 Revised from CARE B- S.P.Y Agro Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 250 Revised from CARE A4 Sagar Wines Marketeers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 240 Reaffirmed enhanced from 20 CR Sakar Industries Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE BB /A4 460 Assigned Sanwariya Impex Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 56 Reaffirmed Satchidananda Agrotech Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 125.1 Assigned Sidhi Vinayak Rice Mills LT Bk Fac CARE D 41.4 Revised from CARE B Sidhi Vinayak Rice Mills ST Bk Fac CARE D 180 Revised from CARE A4 Styrax Pharma Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 380 Reaffirmed Suruchi Processors Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 60 Reaffirmed reduced from 10 CR Svc Projects Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 141.6 Reaffirmed enhanced from 5 CR Svc Projects Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE BB+ /A4+ 558.4 Reaffirmed enhanced from 25 CR Swastik Enterprises LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 50 Assigned Vijay Tanks And Vessels Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 500 Reaffirmed Vijay Tanks And Vessels Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE A+ /A1+ 3663 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 