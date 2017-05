Feb 14 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of February 13, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adani Enterprises Ltd. b) ST Bk Fac CARE A1 71360 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 5836.00crs) Amba River Coke Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 13100 Reaffirmed Amba River Coke Ltd CP (CP) issue* CARE A1+ 2400 Reaffirmed *carved out of the sanctioned working capital limits of the company. Anm Pharma Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac* CARE A1+(SO) 900 Assigned *The above ratings are based on the credit enhancement in the form of unconditional & irrevocable corporate guarantee provided by Mankind Pharma Ltd. Archit Plywood Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 40 Assigned Arvee Electricals And Engineers Pvt ST Bk Fac CARE A4 100 Revised from Ltd CARE D Bhandari Foils And Tubes Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 1432.6 Reaffirmed Core Chemicals (Mumbai) Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 37.2 Reaffirmed Deva (India) Tex Fab Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Flora Marmo Industries Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 189 Reaffirmed G B Chowdhury Holdings Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 197 Assigned G.S. Radiators Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 90 Reaffirmed Hansraj Exports ST Bk Fac CARE A4 80 Reaffirmed Il&Fs Education & Technology Services CP CARE A1+ 1250 Reaffirmed Ltd Jajoo Exim Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 80 Reaffirmed Jayshri Propack Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 100 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 4.71crs) K.P.R. Mill Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 2078.2 Reaffirmed (reduced from 257.82crs) K.P.R. Sugar Mill Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 500 Revised from CARE A3+ Kashmirilal Constructions Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 85 Assigned Lala Munni Lal Mange Ram Charitable Long/ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 4 Assigned Trust Maxheal Pharmaceuticals (India) Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 70 Reaffirmed Milton Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 87.5 Reaffirmed Om Yarn Plus Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 12.5 Reaffirmed Pnc Infratech Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 17000 Reaffirmed Pnc Infratech Ltd CP* CARE A1+ 1000 Assigned * To be carved out of working-capital limits R.B.S Candiaparcar Engineers And ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 125 Assigned Contractor Satyadeeptha Pharmaceuticals Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 120 Reaffirmed Shri Rathi Agro Industries ST Bk Fac CARE A4 2.9 Reaffirmed Sunrise Marketing And Services ST Bk Fac CARE A4 2.5 Reaffirmed Vina Electricals Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 80 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adani Enterprises Ltd. a) LT Bk Fac CARE A 19224.6 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 1868.87crs) Adani Enterprises Ltd. LT Instrument – CARE A 1500 Reaffirmed NCD (NCD) Adani Enterprises Ltd. c) LT Bk Fac* CARE A+ (SO) 11865.4 Reaffirmed (reduced from 1240.13crs) * This rating is based on the credit enhancement which is available in the form of ring-fenced cash flow structure as per Trust and Retention Account (TRA) agreement for priority in servicing of the loans availed for funding the implementation & operations of Parsa East & Kente Basin coal block project within the ‘mining division’ of Adani Enterprises Ltd. (AEL). Amba River Coke Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA- 15770 Reaffirmed Amba River Coke Ltd Proposed NCD issue@CARE AA- 3000 Assigned @The proposed NCDs would have tenure of 3-5 years with bullet repayment at the end of maturity Amba River Coke Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE AA- 1000 Reaffirmed /CARE A1+ Anm Pharma Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac* CARE AA(SO) 50 Assigned *The above ratings are based on the credit enhancement in the form of unconditional & irrevocable corporate guarantee provided by Mankind Pharma Ltd. Anm Pharma Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac* CARE AA(SO) 50 Assigned /CARE A1+(SO) Annapurna Cotton Impex LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 63.8 Reaffirmed (reduced from 6.67crs) Archit Plywood Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 42.5 Assigned Arvee Electricals And Engineers Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 15 Revised from Ltd CARE D Bhandari Foils And Tubes Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 500 Reaffirmed Core Chemicals (Mumbai) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 126.1 Reaffirmed Deva (India) Tex Fab Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Duggar Fiber Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 125 Reaffirmed Everblue Apparel Ltd - - - Withdrawn Everblue Apparel Ltd - - - Withdrawn Everblue Apparel Ltd LT Bk Fac-TL CARE AA (SO) 5.3 Reaffirmed Eveready Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 3338 Reaffirmed Flora Marmo Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 223.4 Revised from Care BB G B Chowdhury Holdings Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 53 Assigned G.S. Radiators Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 44.9 Reaffirmed G.S. Radiators Ltd LT Bk Fac/ ST Bk CARE B+/CARE A440 Reaffirmed Fac Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE AA- 500 Reaffirmed Hansraj Exports LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 14.7 Reaffirmed Hatgad Resort Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 120 Reaffirmed Hinduja Leyland Finance Ltd NCD issue CARE A+ 500 Assigned (Proposed) Jajoo Exim Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 5 Reaffirmed Jayshri Propack Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 270 Reaffirmed (Reduced from 30.94crs) Jayshri Propack Pvt Ltd Long –term/ST Bk CARE BB+ /CARE 100 Reaffirmed Fac A4+ (Enhanced from 6.00crs) K.P.R. Mill Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA- 7802 Reaffirmed (reduced from 802.33crs) K.P.R. Sugar Mill Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL)* - - Withdrawn *CARE has withdrawn the rating with immediate effect, as the company has fully repaid the amount under the said facility and there is no amount outstanding K.P.R. Sugar Mill Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac* - - Withdrawn *CARE has withdrawn the rating with immediate effect, as the company has fully repaid the amount under the said facility and there is no amount outstanding K.P.R. Sugar Mill Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 1500 Revised from CARE BBB+ Kaizen Autocars Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 95.7 Assigned Kashmirilal Constructions Pvt Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 215 Assigned /CARE A3 Knowledge Education Foundation LT Bk Fac CARE BB 60 Assigned Lala Munni Lal Mange Ram Charitable LT Bk Fac CARE A- 346 Assigned Trust Laxmi Venkatesh Ginning And Pressing LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 77.5 Reaffirmed Factory Mahatma Jyotiba Fule Vidyapeeth SamitiLT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 34.9 Reaffirmed Mahatma Jyotiba Fule Vidyapeeth SamitiLT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB+ /A4+ 15 Reaffirmed Maxheal Pharmaceuticals (India) Ltd Long /ST Bk Fac CARE B+ /CARE 120 Revised from A4 CARE BB- / Reaffirmed Milton Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 32.8 Reaffirmed (reduced from 4.13crs) Milton Industries Ltd LT/Shortterm Bk FacCARE BB/CARE A4100 Reaffirmed Navsari Cotton Mills LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 70 Reaffirmed Om Yarn Plus Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 150.1 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 14.95 crore) P.G. Infrastructure & Services Pvt LtdLT Bk Fac CARE B+ 76.2 Reaffirmed P.R Packagings Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 150 Assigned Panchsheel Buildtechpvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 2800 Reaffirmed Patidar Boards Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 191 Assigned Pnc Infratech Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA- 8000 Reaffirmed Pnc Raebareli Highways Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (Senior CARE A+ 6280 Revised from Debt) CARE A- Pnc Raebareli Highways Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 698 Revised from (Subordinate Debt) CARE BBB+ Quatrro Global Services Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 629 Reaffirmed (reduced from 10.93 crs) Quatrro Global Services Pvt Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 300 Reaffirmed /CARE A3+ R.B.S Candiaparcar Engineers And LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 95.7 Assigned Contractor Rangoli Particle Boards Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 75.8 Assigned Satyadeeptha Pharmaceuticals Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 258.5 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 21.31crs) Scope E-Knowledge Centre Pvt Ltd Bk Fac-TL - - Withdrawn (Proposed) Shah Nanji Nagsi Exports Pvt Ltd Long -term / Short CARE BB /CARE 550 Reaffirmed -term Bk Fac A4 Shree Ramkrishna Oil Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 96 Reaffirmed (reduced from 9.84) Shri Rathi Agro Industries LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 166.1 Reaffirmed Sorathia Velji Ratna And Company LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 245 Assigned Sorathia Velji Ratna And Company LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 1055 Assigned /CARE A3+ Sunrise Marketing And Services LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 55 Reaffirmed Swami Vivekanand Institute Of LT Bk Fac CARE BB 55.9 Assigned Neurology, Neurosurgery And Spine Valuent Infradevelopers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB (SO)* 1200 Reaffirmed * The above rating is based on the credit enhancement derived from the financial strength of Panchsheel Buildtech Private Limited(CARE BB) being the co borrower to the rated facility Vasant Masala Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 83.3 Reaffirmed (reduced from 8.90crs) Vina Electricals Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 120 Suspension revoked and revised from CARE B+ -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 