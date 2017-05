Feb 15 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of February 14, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Balasore Alloys Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 633 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 41.17 CR) Balkrishna Agro Products ST Bk Fac CARE A4 40 Assigned Blue Star Engineering & Electronics CP* CARE A1+(SO) 100 Reaffirmed Ltd Blue Star Engineering & Electronics CP* CARE A1+(SO) 100 Final Rating Ltd Blue Star Engineering & Electronics CP^ CARE A1+(SO) 50 Reaffirmed Ltd Cnc India Tools & Services Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 70 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 6 CR) Crab And Taur Engineers Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 120 Assigned Gmr Infrastructure Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 10450 Reaffirmed Imperial Fastners Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 11 Reaffirmed Jay Jagdamba Profile Engineering ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 577 Revised from Products Ltd. CARE A3 K.S.D Construction ST Bk Fac CARE A4 20 Assigned Metro City Tiles Pvt. Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 1 Reaffirmed Nayaab Jewels ST Bk Fac CARE A4 2.7 Reaffirmed R.Venkata Reddy ST Bk Fac CARE A4 22.5 Assigned Rnr Constructions Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 80 Reaffirmed Rolex Processors Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10.5 Reaffirmed Seabird Resorts Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+(SO) 3# Reaffirmed #-backed by unconditional & irrevocable corporate guarantee of Seabird Marine Services Private Limited. Shree Shyam Road Carrier ST Bk Fac CARE A4 5 Reaffirmed Shri Sakthi Papers India Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 47 Reaffirmed Sivaswathi Constructions Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 1250 Reaffirmed Siyaram Granito Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 56.7 Reaffirmed Wintry Engineering And Chemicals Pvt ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 17.5 Reaffirmed Ltd LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ajay Synthetics Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 100 Reaffirmed Anjaneya Cotton Traders LT Bk Fac-TL - - Withdrawn# Anjaneya Cotton Traders LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 57.5 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 4.20 CR) Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance Company CPA / Financial CARE AAA(In) - Reaffirmed Ltd. Strength Balasore Alloys Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 800 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 49.04 CR) Balkrishna Agro Products LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 46.8 Assigned Bansal Pathways (Guna-Sironj) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1006.5 Assigned Blue Star Engineering & Electronics LT Bk Fac (TL)@ CARE AA+(SO) 249.7 Reaffirmed Ltd Bulandshahr Roller Flour Mills Pvt LtdLT Bk Fac CARE B+ 80 Reaffirmed Calamondinn Bungalow Karnataka Tourism CARE KTP B - Assigned Proptionally convertible debentureuct - Homestay Cnc India Tools & Services Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 50 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 2 CR) Crab And Taur Engineers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 45 Assigned Gmr Infrastructure Ltd LT Bk FacTL CARE BBB- 27996 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 1,804.60) Golden Mandhir Retail Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 139.4 Revised from CARE BB- (reduced from 14.95 CR) Imperial Fastners Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 155.5 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 14.70 CR) Jay Jagdamba Profile Engineering LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 405 Reaffirmed Products Ltd. K. P. Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B 96.9 Affirmed (reduced from 10.45 cr) K.S.D Construction LT Bk Fac CARE BB 50 Assigned Kamal Pressing Factory LT Bk Fac CARE B 50 Assigned Likhita Energy Systems Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 107 Reaffirmed Mahendra Brothers Exports Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A- /CARE 9000 Reaffirmed A2 Mannae Laboratories Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 150 Assigned Mbmg Diamonds Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A- /CARE 400 Revised from A2 CARE A-(SO)/CARE A2(SO) Metro Ceramics Long- Term Bk Fac CARE BB 56.4 Reaffirmed (reduced from 6.32 CR) Metro City Tiles Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB 120.3 Reaffirmed (reduced from 12.50 CR) Metro Shoes Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA /CARE 250 Reaffirmed A1+ Metro World Tiles Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB 95.4 Reaffirmed (reduced from 10.08 CR) Navin Cotton Fiber LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 90 Reaffirmed Nayaab Jewels LT Bk Fac CARE B 175 Reaffirmed One Education Initiatives Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 346 Reaffirmed Oriental Granites And Crushers LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 53.5 Revised from CARE B+ (reduced from 5.80 CR) Patel Knr Infrastructures Ltd NCD (NCD) CARE AAA (SO) 2958.1 Placed on Credit Watch with Developing Implications Power Televentures Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 120 Reaffirmed Power Televentures Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB /CARE 80 Reaffirmed A4 Pradeep Cotton Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 90 Reaffirmed R.Venkata Reddy LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 45 Assigned Rajrajeshwar Cotex Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 65 Reaffirmed (Reduced from Rs.6.77 CR) Rameshwaram Cotton Mills LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 100 Assigned Ranchem Pvt Ltd Bk Fac-TL - - Withdrawn (Proposed) (Reduced from Rs. 4.67 cr) Rnr Constructions Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 60 Reaffirmed Rolex Processors Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 95.9 Reaffirmed Seabird Resorts Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+(SO) 88.5# Reaffirmed #-backed by unconditional & irrevocable corporate guarantee of Seabird Marine Services Private Limited. Senthil Kumar Textiles LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 68.2 Reaffirmed (reduced from 8.22 CR) Sharada Ayurvedic Medical College (RunLT Bk Fac CARE B+ 56.5 Assigned By Sri Basava Education Charitable & Social Welfare Trust) Shiv. S. Balvantrai Rotliwala LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 250 Revised from /CARE A3 CARE BB/ CARE A4 (enhanced from Rs.15 crore) Shree Shyam Road Carrier LT Bk Facility – TL- - Withdrawn Shree Shyam Road Carrier LT Bk Fac CARE BB 40 Reaffirmed (reduced from 4.18 CR) Shri Ramdev Cotspin LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 145 Reaffirmed Shri Sakthi Papers India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 335 Revised from CARE BB Shri Sakthi Papers India Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB- /CARE 15 Revised from A4 CARE BB / CARE A4 Shubh Fabrics Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 75 Reaffirmed Sivaswathi Constructions Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 750 Reaffirmed Sivaswathi Constructions Pvt Ltd Long -term / Short CARE BBB /CARE 2000 Assigned -term Bk Fac A3+ Siyaram Granito Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 359.7 Revised from CARE BB- (reduced from 38.70 CR) Sobhagia Clothing Company LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 300 Reaffirmed Sterling Gated Community Pvt Ltd LT InstrumentsNCDs CARE B+ 600 Reaffirmed Sukhbir Agro Energy Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 10099.9 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 678.48 CR) Sukhbir Agro Energy Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 875 Reaffirmed /CARE A3+ (enhanced from 41.00 CR) Swipe Technologies Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 35 Reaffirmed Tirupati Cotton Corporation LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 100 Assigned Uni Design Elite Jewellery Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A- /CARE 350 Assigned A2 Uni Design Jewellery (India) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Uni Design Jewellery (India) Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A- /CARE 975 Revised from A2 CARE A-(SO)/CARE A2(SO) Uni Design Jewellery Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A- /CARE 750 Revised from A2 CARE A-(SO)/CARE A2(SO) Wintry Engineering And Chemicals Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 110 Reaffirmed Ltd (enhanced from 3.00 CR) Wintry Engineering And Chemicals Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 138 Reaffirmed Ltd -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. 