Feb 20 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of February 17, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Andhra Pradesh Heavy Machinery And ST Bk Fac CARE A1 10 Reaffirmed Engineering Ltd Borah Automobiles Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 1 Reaffirmed Glocal Healthcare Systems Pvt. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 50 Assigned Himachal Fibres Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 50 Revised from CARE A4 Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd ST Bk Fac (Non-FB) CARE A3+ 17350 Revised from CARE A3 Jiva Plywood Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 25 Assigned Kan Victual Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 85 Reaffirmed Leena Powertech Engineers Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 110 Assigned Malaiya Tractors ST Bk Fac CARE A4 15 Reaffirmed Mineral World Llp ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10 Assigned Nalli Chinnasami Chetty ST Bk Fac CARE A2 70 Reaffirmed Sequel Logistics Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 195 Reaffirmed Sgs Marketing ST Bk Fac CARE A4 55 Assigned Supreme Batteries Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 45 Reaffirmed Yash Appliances ST Bk Fac CARE A3 180 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adani Power Maharashtra Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE A- 150241.9Reaffirmed Adani Power Maharashtra Ltd. Long/ST Bk Fac CARE A- /CARE 10000 Revised from A2 CARE A- / CARE A2+ Akshaya Signature Homes Pvt Ltd Proposed NCD issue CARE C 800 Withdrawn Andhra Pradesh Heavy Machinery And LT Bk Fac CARE A 180 Reaffirmed Engineering Ltd Assrm & Co LT Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Badarpur Faridabad Tollway Limted LT Bk Fac CARE D 3867.1 Reaffirmed Borah Automobiles Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 120 Reaffirmed (reduced from 12.18 CR) Capital First Ltd NCD CARE AA+ 37000 Reaffirmed (reduced from 4350 CR) Capital First Ltd Proposed NCDs CARE AA+ 15000 Assigned Dhanraj & Co. LT Bk Fac CARE B 150 Assigned Disha Microfin Ltd NCD CARE BBB+ 350 Assigned Disha Microfin Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 2000 Reaffirmed Dungarmal Dhanraj & Co. LT Bk Fac CARE B 150 Assigned Glocal Healthcare Systems Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 350 Revised from CARE BBB- (enhanced from Rs.25 crore) Himachal Fibres Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 220 Revised from CARE C+ Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE BBB+ 5376.7 Revised from CARE BBB- Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd LT Bk Fac (FB) CARE BBB+ 15500 Revised from CARE BBB- Jiva Plywood Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 55 Assigned Kan Victual Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 138.7 Revised from CARE BB Leena Powertech Engineers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 200 Assigned Leena Powertech Engineers Pvt Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 1190 Assigned /CARE A2 Malaiya Tractors LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 58.1 Reaffirmed (reduced from 5.94 CR) Mineral World Llp LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 114.4 Assigned Nalli Chinnasami Chetty LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 33.4 Reaffirmed (reduced from 4.42 CR) Nalli Nkr Trust LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 47.4 Reaffirmed (reduced from 6.55 CR) Patil And Company LT Bk Fac CARE B- 100 Assigned Patil And Company LT / ST Bk Fac CARE B- /CARE 70 Assigned A4 Principal Pnb Asset Management CompanyOpen-Ended Income CARE AAAmfs - Assigned Pvt Ltd Scheme Ps Srijan Estate Llp LT Bk FacProposed CARE BBB- 820 Reaffirmed Ranga Particle Board Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac (FB) –TL CARE BB- 790 Assigned Ranga Particle Board Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac (FB) – CCCARE BB- 260 Assigned Sarvodaya Agrotech (India) Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 150 Reaffirmed /CARE A3 Sequel Logistics Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 67.4 Reaffirmed Sequel Logistics Pvt Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 171.5 Reaffirmed /CARE A2 Sgs Marketing LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 25 Assigned Sgs Marketing LT / ST Bk Fac CARE B+ /CARE 20 Assigned A4 Sms Ltd LT Bk Fac – CC CARE A- 2750 Reaffirmed and assigned Outlook Positive Sms Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE A- /CARE 200 Reaffirmed –fund based (SLOC) A2 and assigned Outlook Positive Sms Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac- CARE A- /CARE 8070 Reaffirmed Non fund based A2 and assigned Outlook Positive Spgv Petrochem (India) Pvt Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE BB /CARE 248 Reaffirmed A4+ Supreme Batteries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 225.5 Reaffirmed (reduced from 23.09 CR) Yash Appliances LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 80 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.