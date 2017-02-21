Feb 21 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of February 20, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Agrawal Cotspin Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 12 Reaffirmed Amtech Electronics (India) Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 127.4 Reaffirmed Arcvac Forgecast Pvt. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 282.5 Revised from CARE A4 Choudhary Construction Company ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 151 Revised from CARE A4 Elkosta Security Systems India ST Bk Fac CARE A4 30 Assigned Glazetech Industries Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 46 Placed on Notice of withdrawal Jagat Agro ST Bk Fac CARE A4 29 Assigned Kankai Pipes And Fittings Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 50 Reaffirmed Major Life Style Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 50 Placed on Notice of withdrawal Mehul Construction Company Pvt Ltd ST Bk CARE A4+ 355 Assigned Facility-NonFB (enhanced from Rs.6.00 crore) Multi Infratech Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 120 Reaffirmed (reduced from 16crs) Multimetals Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 400 Revised from CARE A3 Plazma Technologies Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 58 Reaffirmed Shiva Corporation India Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 312.5 Reaffirmed Sona Wires Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 20 Reaffirmed Spykar Lifestyles Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac –Fund CARE A1+(SO)* 460 Reaffirmed Based – CC Limit *The above rating is based on the condition that on occurrence of event of default as defined in the credit arrangement letter, the lender will invoke the SBLC for the entire amount outstanding against the facility. The rating is valid till the expiry of the validity of the SBLC or extinguishment of the facility before the validity period on invocation of the SBLC, whichever is earlier Spykar Lifestyles Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac-NFBLC/BG CARE A1+(SO)* 200 Reaffirmed *The above rating is based on the condition that on occurrence of event of default as defined in the credit arrangement letter, the lender will invoke the SBLC for the entire amount outstanding against the facility. The rating is valid till the expiry of the validity of the SBLC or extinguishment of the facility before the validity period on invocation of the SBLC, whichever is earlier Spykar Lifestyles Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac-NFBLC/BG CARE A3 100 Reaffirmed Surya Wires Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 90 Reaffirmed Tribhuvan Spintex Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 35.4 Reaffirmed Zuberi Engineering Company ST Bk Fac CARE A4 50 Assigned MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Grauer & Weil (India) Ltd Medium Term Fixed CARE AA- (FD) 100 Assigned Deposit programme (Proposed) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Agrawal Cotspin Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 80 Reaffirmed Amtech Electronics (India) Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 47.5 Reaffirmed Ansh Cotex LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 84.5 Assigned Arcvac Forgecast Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 1109.4 Revised from CARE BB- Bardiya Real Estate Developers Pvt LtdLT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 360.6 Reaffirmed Choudhary Construction Company LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 19 Revised from CARE BB Drs Warehousing (North) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 431.5 Assigned Elkosta Security Systems India LT Bk Fac CARE B 120 Assigned Glazetech Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 37.5 placed on Notice of withdrawal Growing Opportunity Finance (India) PvLT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 500 Reaffirmed Ltd (enhanced from 15.00crs) Indian City Properties Ltd LT Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Jagat Agro LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 100 Assigned Kankai Pipes And Fittings Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 41.5 Reaffirmed Kankai Pipes And Fittings Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE B+ /CARE 20 Reaffirmed A4 Karanj Textile Park Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 250.5 Assigned Karanj Textile Park Pvt Ltd LT /ST Bk Fac CARE BB /CARE 40 Assigned A4 Kunal Lohachem Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 60 Reaffirmed Leopard Vitrified Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 395.5 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.35.55 crore) Leopard Vitrified Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB /CARE 42.5 Reaffirmed A4 Loh Swetanshu Prakashbhai LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 57 Assigned Madhya Pradesh Agro Food Industries LtLT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 180 Reaffirmed Mehul Construction Company Pvt Ltd LT Bk CARE BB+ 240 Assigned Facility-Fundbased (enhanced from Rs.9.00 crore) Multi Infratech Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 80 Reaffirmed Multimetals Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 350 Reaffirmed/ /CARE A3+ revised from CARE A3 Plasser (India) Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE AA- /CARE 500 Reaffirmed A1+ Plazma Technologies Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 26.3 Revised from CARE BB Premier Car Sales Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 150 Assigned Proagri Seeds LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 85 Assigned Rohtas Fasteners Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 59.2 Revised from CARE BB+ S V Creditline Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1000 Reaffirmed Sarvajanik Jankalyan Parmarthik Nyas LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 515.4 Reaffirmed Satish Motors Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 200 Revised from CARE BB- Shiva Corporation India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 100 Reaffirmed Snn Homes Llp LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 1240 Reaffirmed Snn Properties Llp LT Bk Fac 199 CARE BBB+ 1990 Reaffirmed Sona Wires Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 39.1 Reaffirmed Spykar Lifestyles Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac-FB-CC CARE BBB 601 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 46.10crs) Surya Wires Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 196 Reaffirmed Surya Wires Pvt Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE B+ /CARE 40 Reaffirmed A4 Svm Cera Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 45 Assigned Svm Cera Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 24 Assigned Tribhuvan Spintex Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 630 Reaffirmed Tribhuvan Spintex Pvt Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BB- /CARE 90 Reaffirmed A4 Vaishno Devi Food Products Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 261.3 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 19.05crs) Zuberi Engineering Company LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 80 Assigned Zuberi Engineering Company LT /ST Bk Fac CARE BB+ /CARE 900 Assigned A4 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)