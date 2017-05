Feb 22 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of February 21, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adinath Motors ST Bk Fac CARE A4 5 Reaffirmed Baroda Hi-Tech Alloys Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 65 Assigned Chimur Cotton Industry ST Bk Fac CARE A4 0.7 Assigned Cremica Food Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 100 Reaffirmed Digital Circuits Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 80 Reaffirmed Future Enterprises Ltd ST Bk Fac (Non CARE A1+ 4520 Reaffirmed Fund based) Future Retail Ltd ST Bk Fac (Non CARE A1+ 17150 Reaffirmed Fund based) Future Retail Ltd CP (carved out of CARE A1+ 4875 Reaffirmed working capital limits) Future Retail Ltd CP CARE A1+ 2000 Reaffirmed Kapsons Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 290 Reaffirmed Orient Cement Ltd CP (CP) Issue* CARE A1+ 1500 % *carved out of the sanctioned working capital limits of the company Pcm Cement Concrete Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 100 Reaffirmed Pennar Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 1500 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 140.00crs) Riddhi Siddhi Cold Storage Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 2.1 Assigned Rodic Consultants Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac (Fund CARE A2+ 126.5 Reaffirmed Based) (enhanced from 10.00crs) Rodic Consultants Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac (Non-FB) CARE A2+ 200 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 5.00crs) S R Collection Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 5 Assigned Saraf Foods Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 7.8 Reaffirmed (Reduced from 1.28crs) Shivam Autotech Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 660 Revised from CARE A1 Shree Nath Gum And Chemicals ST Bk Fac CARE A4 80 Reaffirmed MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd.Fixed Deposit CARE AAA (FD) 80000 Reaffirmed programme LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A B T Investments (India) Pvt Ltd NCD Issue CARE B 1000 Reaffirmed Adinath Motors LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB- /CARE 123.6 Reaffirmed A4 Baroda Hi-Tech Alloys Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 30 Assigned Birbal Dass Ritesh Kumar LT Bk Fac CARE B 210 Reaffirmed Chimur Cotton Industry LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 58.9 Assigned Cremica Food Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 690 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 64.60crs) Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd.Perpetual Debt CARE AA 8000 Reaffirmed Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd.Subordinated Debt CARE AA+ 22050 Reaffirmed Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd.NCDs CARE AAA 176551.2Reaffirmed Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd.NCDs (Public Issue)CARE AAA 140000 Reaffirmed Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd.LT Bk Fac CARE AAA 427138 Reaffirmed Digital Circuits Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 168 Reaffirmed Digital Circuits Pvt Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE BB- /CARE 12 Reaffirmed A4 Dina Iron & Steel Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 295 Reaffirmed (reduced from 29.80crs) Flash Viven Machining Technologies PvtLT Bk Fac CARE A- (SO) * 1655 Assigned Ltd *backed by corporate guarantee from Flash Electronics India Private Limited(FEIPL; rated CARE A-/Stable/CARE A2 ) Future Enterprises Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE AA- 9610.6 Reaffirmed Future Enterprises Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE AA- 5576.6 Reaffirmed Future Enterprises Ltd LT Bk Fac (Fund CARE AA- 3750 Reaffirmed Based) Future Enterprises Ltd LT NCDs CARE AA- 9000 Reaffirmed Future Enterprises Ltd LT NCDs- III CARE AA- 4875 Reaffirmed Future Enterprises Ltd LT NCDs – VI CARE AA- 6000 Reaffirmed Future Enterprises Ltd LT NCDs CARE AA- 6000 Reaffirmed Future Enterprises Ltd LT NCDs CARE AA- 13475 Reaffirmed Future Enterprises Ltd LT NCDs CARE AA- 9500 Reaffirmed Future Retail Ltd LT Bk Fac (Fund CARE AA- 25355 Reaffirmed Based) Giridhar Techfab Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 110.5 Reaffirmed Giridhar Techfab Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE B /CARE A44.5 Reaffirmed Goyal Enterprises LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 108.1 Reaffirmed Grow Ever Steel (India) Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 124 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 7.50crs) Grow Ever Steel (India) Pvt. Ltd. Long/ST Bk Fac CARE A+ /CARE 35 Reaffirmed A1+ (enhanced from 0.50crs) Hinduja Housing Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 1500 Assigned Kapsons Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 1294 Reaffirmed Karnataka Power Transmission Co. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 50000 Reaffirmed Mj Infrastructure LT Bk Fac CARE BB 100 Assigned Pcm Cement Concrete Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 1277.7 Revised from CARE BB- Pennar Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 1911.8 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 177.43crs) Perfect Chemfood Industries LT Bk Fac CARE BB 145.4 Reaffirmed Riddhi Siddhi Cold Storage Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 151 Assigned Rock And Storm Bottlers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 100 Assigned Rodic Consultants Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE A- 403 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 29.01crs) S R Collection Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 128.1 Assigned S R Metallizers LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 67.6 Assigned S R Metallizers LT/ST Bk Fac CARE B+ /CARE 69.7 Assigned A4 Sancube Infra Projects Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Sangam Handicraft Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 58 Assigned Saraf Foods Ltd Saraf Fooptionally CARE BB 76.1 Reaffirmed convertible debentures Limited (Reduced from 11.15crs) Saraf Foods Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BB /CARE 62.5 Reaffirmed A4 (Enhanced from 4.25crs) Scofiled Sbl Ifmr Capital 2017 Series A2 PTC ProvCARE BB+ 7.4 Assigned (Originator: Visage Holdings And Fin Pvt Ltd) (SO) Scofiled Sbl Ifmr Capital 2017 Series A1 PTC ProvCARE BBB + 90.4 Assigned (Originator: Visage Holdings And Fin Pvt Ltd) (SO) Shiv Shakti Sponge Iron Ltd LT Bk Fac 7 CARE B+ 70^ Notice of Withdrawal ^reduced to Rs.3.50 crore as on January 31, 2017 on a reducing balance Shivam Autotech Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 4025 Revised from CARE A- Shree Ganesh Khand Udyog Sahakari LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 211.6 Reaffirmed Mandli Ltd Shree Ganesh Khand Udyog Sahakari LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB- /CARE 100 Reaffirmed Mandli Ltd A4 Shree Nath Gum And Chemicals LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 21.8 Reaffirmed Tulsi Trading Co. LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 62.5 Assigned Yadav Measurements Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 71.5 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.9.50 crore) Yadav Measurements Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A- /CARE 130 Reaffirmed A2+ -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)