Feb 23 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of February 22, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Acme Solar Energy (Madhya Pradesh) PvtST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 142.9 Assigned Ltd Acme Solar Technologies (Gujarat) Pvt ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 133.1 Assigned Ltd Angel’S Aluminium Corporation ST Bk Fac CARE A4 1 Reaffirmed Carbon Edge Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 48.4 Reaffirmed Centenary Polytex Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 20 Reaffirmed Dev Industries ST Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Flora O Foods ST Bk Fac CARE A4 150 Reaffirmed Gjs Infratech Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 540 Reaffirmed Gravita India Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A2 555 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 41.50 CR) Gtn Textile Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 797 Reaffirmed Innovators Façade Systems Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 407.7 Assigned Kamakshi Jute Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10 ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Kross Manufacturers (India) Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 100 ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Mantra Exports Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 10 Reaffirmed Orient Craft Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 7000 Reaffirmed (increased from 650 CR) Patspin India Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 1575 Reaffirmed Randhawa Construction Company ST Bk Fac CARE A3 3.9 Reaffirmed Reed And Pick ST Bk Fac CARE A4 70 Reaffirmed Signode India Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE AA / 1600 Reaffirmed CARE A1+ S. D. Corporation Pvt Ltd CP (CP) Issue^ CARE A1+(SO) 6650 Reaffirmed ^ credit enhancement in the form of an unconditional, irrevocable and continuing Corporate Guarantee provided by Shapoorji Pallonji and Company Private Ltd. S. D. Corporation Pvt Ltd Proposed CP issue^ CARE A1+(SO) 1450 Reaffirmed ^ credit enhancement in the form of an unconditional, irrevocable and continuing Corporate Guarantee provided by Shapoorji Pallonji and Company Private Ltd. Signode India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A4 100 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Acme Solar Energy (Madhya Pradesh) PvtLT Bk Fac# CARE A(SO) 1910 Assigned Ltd # backed by unconditional & irrevocable co-obligor undertaking provided by Acme Solar Technologies (Gujarat) Private Limited. Acme Solar Technologies (Gujarat) Pvt LT Bk Fac# CARE A(SO) 1440 Assigned Ltd # backed by unconditional & irrevocable co-obligor undertaking provided by Acme Solar Energy (Madhya Pradesh) Private Limited. Amtrak Technologies Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 8 Reaffirmed Amtrak Technologies Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB / 180 Reaffirmed CARE A4 Angel’S Aluminium Corporation LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 120 Reaffirmed Asai Vishwa Speciality Chemicals Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 226.5 Reaffirmed Ltd Carbon Edge Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 130.4 Reaffirmed Carbon Edge Industries Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 600 Reaffirmed Centenary Polytex Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 33.9 Reaffirmed Centenary Polytex Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB- / 50 Reaffirmed CARE A4 Dev Industries LT Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Flora O Foods LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 40 Reaffirmed Gjs Infratech Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 210 Reaffirmed Gravita India Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE A- 212.8 Reaffirmed Gravita India Ltd. LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A- / 915 Reaffirmed CARE A2 (enhanced from Rs.59.50 CR) Gtn Textile Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 344.9 Reaffirmed Innovators Façade Systems Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 290.2 Assigned Innovators Façade Systems Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 37.5 Assigned /CARE A3 Kamakshi Jute Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 163 ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Krish Agro Farms Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 65 Assigned Kross Manufacturers (India) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 403.4 ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Macro Ventures Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) - - Withdrawn* Macro Ventures Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (FB) 90 Reaffirmed (Reduced from 11 CR) Mantra Exports Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 250 Reaffirmed Nalli Trust LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 1241.5 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 115.90 CR) Nspr Constructions India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 85 Revised from CARE BBB- Nspr Constructions India Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB / 415 Revised from CARE A3+ CARE BBB- / CARE A3 Orient Craft Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 3517.3 Reaffirmed (reduced from 388.75 CR) Patspin India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE C/ 70 Reaffirmed CARE A4 Patspin India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 1549.7 Reaffirmed Pawan Cotton Industries LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 64.2 Assigned Randhawa Construction Company LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 40 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 2.75 CR) Randhawa Construction Company LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 50 Reaffirmed /CARE A3 (reduced from 7.50 CR) Reed And Pick LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 7.5 Reaffirmed S. D. Corporation Pvt Ltd Proposed LT – NCDs^CARE AA+(SO) 2400 Assigned ^ credit enhancement in the form of an unconditional, irrevocable and continuing Corporate Guarantee provided by Shapoorji Pallonji and Company Private Ltd (SPCPL, rated CARE AA+). Shivangi Polysack Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac - - Withdrawn State Bank Of Patiala Basel III - - Withdrawn Compliant Tier II Bonds Umashakti Steels Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 150 Revised from CARE BB Win Star Industries Pvt Ltd (Formerly LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 108.7 Reaffirmed Known As Vardhman Fashion Pvt Ltd) 