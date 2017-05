Feb 24 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of February 23, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Cnc India Tools & Services Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac-Non-FB CARE A4+ 70 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 6 CR) Essem Enterprise ST Bk Fac CARE A4 14.3 Assigned Krushna Cotex Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 56.8 Reaffirmed Mahavir Polyplast Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 42.5 Reaffirmed Mak Controls And Systems Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 60 Reaffirmed P & C Projects Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 100 Reaffirmed Rajaramsevak Multipurpose Cold StorageST Bk Fac CARE A4 2 Assigned Pvt Ltd Sri Salasar Balaji Agro Tech Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 150 Reaffirmed Vinayak International Housewares Pvt ST Bk Fac CARE A4 170 Reaffirmed Ltd Zen Technologies Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 100 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A.R.R Srinivasan & Company LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 128.5 Revised from CARE BB A.R.R Srinivasan & Sons LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 539.8 Revised from CARE BB Ashford Constructions Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 600 Withdrawn Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd Proposed NCD issue CARE AAA 10000 Assigned Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd NCD issue (NCD) – CARE AAA 10000 Reaffirmed II Cnc India Tools & Services Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 50 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 2 CR) Credila Financial Services Pvt Ltd Perpetual Debt CARE AA 1500 Reaffirmed Credila Financial Services Pvt Ltd NCD CARE AA+ 2000 Assigned Credila Financial Services Pvt Ltd NCD CARE AA+ 3000 Reaffirmed Credila Financial Services Pvt Ltd NCD CARE AA+ 2000 Reaffirmed Credila Financial Services Pvt Ltd Subordinate Debt CARE AA+ 1000 Reaffirmed Credila Financial Services Pvt Ltd Issuer Rating CARE AA+ - Reaffirmed Dwarka Gems Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE B- /CARE 103.8 Reaffirmed A4 Essem Enterprise LT Bk Fac CARE B 88.6 Assigned Future Brands Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 4855 Reaffirmed Indian Renewable Energy Development LT Bonds: GoI CARE AAA 40000 Assigned Agency Ltd Fully serviced Bonds* *the repayment of principal and interest on the said bonds will be done by Government of India (GoI) by making suitable budget provisions. The ratings assigned to these bonds do not reflect the ratings assigned to other bonds of IREDA. Innovation Trust Xix Mar 2014 Series A PTC CARE AA(SO) 1198.2 Reaffirmed (Originator: Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd.) Innovation Trust Xv Dec 2013 Series A PTC CARE AA(SO) 304.5 Reaffirmed (Originator: Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd.) Jakson Engineers Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 750 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 20.00 CR) Jakson Engineers Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A+ /CARE 3850 Reaffirmed A1+ (enhanced from 93.40 CR) Jakson Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA- 950 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 36.00 CR) Jakson Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE AA- /CARE 4000 Reaffirmed A1+ (enhanced from 225.40 CR) Jodhani Brothers LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 120 Reaffirmed Krushna Cotex Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 226.5 Reaffirmed Lokesh Industrial Services Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 100 Assigned Lokesh Infraproject Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 100 Assigned M S Sawa Clay & Minerals Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 193.4 Reaffirmed Mahaveer Ginning & Pressing LT Bk Fac CARE BB 154 Reaffirmed Mahavir Polyplast Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 87.5 Reaffirmed Mak Controls And Systems Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 130 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 8 CR) Mak Controls And Systems Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 180 Reaffirmed /CARE A2 (enhanced from 13 CR) Mudrakshi Hytech India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 60 Assigned Mudrakshi Hytech India Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB+ /CARE 90 Assigned A4+ P & C Projects Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 600 Reaffirmed P & C Projects Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB /CARE 1250 Reaffirmed A4 (enhanced from 80 CR) Rajaramsevak Multipurpose Cold StorageLT Bk Fac CARE B 129.4 Assigned Pvt Ltd Samraddhi Cot Fibers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 70.1 Revised from CARE B+ Senthur Textiles Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 80.4 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 7.39 CR) Sri Salasar Balaji Agro Tech Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 150 Reaffirmed Vinayak International Housewares Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 15 Reaffirmed Ltd Zen Technologies Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 150 Reaffirmed Zen Technologies Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB /CARE 570 Reaffirmed A3+ -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)