Apr 24 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of April 21, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Abp Pvt Ltd Proposed CP (CP) CARE A1+ 1500 Assigned issue* *carved out of sanctioned working capital limit Accurex Bio Medical Pvt Ltd Short- term Bk Fac CARE A4+ 20.5 Reaffirmed Adilaxmi Industries Short- term Bk Fac CARE A4 20 Reaffirmed Advaith International Short- term Bk Fac CARE A4 4 Issuer not cooperating Breech Oralcare Pvt Ltd Short- term Bk Fac CARE A2 10 Reaffirmed Buildon Short- term Bk Fac CARE A4 400 Assigned Chettinad Builders Pvt Ltd Short- term Fac CARE A1 100 Assigned Color Granito Pvt Ltd Short- term Bk Fac CARE A4 44.5 Reaffirmed Coromandel Infotech India Ltd Short- term Bk Fac CARE A3 50 Reaffirmed Doosan Power Systems India Pvt Ltd Short- term Bk Fac CARE A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed Doosan Power Systems India Pvt Ltd Short- term Bk Fac CARE A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed Doosan Power Systems India Pvt Ltd Short- term Bk Fac CARE A1+ 182.7 Reaffirmed Doosan Power Systems India Pvt Ltd Short- term Bk Fac CARE A1+ 2000 Assigned Emars Mining And Construction Pvt Ltd Short- term Bk Fac CARE A4 351.4 Revised from CARE D Eureka Forbes Ltd Short- term Bk Fac CARE A1+ 750 Reaffirmed Fugro Survey (India) Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE A2+ 120 Revised from CARE A1 Ganesha Ecosphere Ltd Short- term Bk Fac CARE A2+ 118 Reaffirmed Ganpati Sugar Industries Ltd Short- term Bk Fac CARE A3+ 200 Revised from CARE A3 Ginni Filaments Ltd Short- term Bk Fac CARE A3 580 Assigned Hi Technocrats Pvt Ltd Short- term Bk Fac CARE A4 140 Issuer did not Cooperate Him Overseas Short- term Bk Fac CARE A4 75 Issuer not cooperating Hind Aluminium Industries Ltd Short- term Bk Fac CARE A2+ 964.4 Reaffirmed Jayawanti Babu Foundation Short- term Bk Fac CARE A4 14.9 Assigned Katti- Ma Exports Pvt Ltd Short- term Bk Fac CARE A4+ 75 Assigned Mahendra Sponge & Power Ltd Short- term Bk Fac CARE A3+ 400 Reaffirmed Mott Macdoanald Pvt. Ltd Short- term Bk Fac CARE A1 270 Revised from CARE A1+ Mukesh Ranjan Contractors Short- term Bk Fac CARE A4+ 120 Issuer Not Cooperating P.G. Setty Construction Technology PvtShort- term Bk Fac CARE A4 150 Reaffirmed Ltd R K Chavan Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Short- term Bk Fac CARE A4 26.3 Assigned Saregama India Ltd Short- term Bk Fac CARE A1 120 Reaffirmed enhanced from 1 CR Secure Print Solutions Pvt Ltd Short- term Bk Fac CARE A4 130 Reaffirmed Senbo Engineering Ltd Short- term Bk Fac CARE A4 1573.2 Shrishaila Electricals (India) Pvt LtdShort- term Bk Fac CARE A4 40 Assigned Sindia Steels Ltd Short- term Bk Fac CARE A4+ 95 Reaffirmed Skm Steels Ltd Short- term Bk Fac CARE A3+ 50 Assigned (Non- fund- based Slr Metaliks Ltd Short- term Bk Fac CARE A2 (SO) 700 Assigned (Non- fund- based)* *backed by letter of comfort extended by SFI Sporting Syndicate Pvt Ltd Short- term Bk Fac CARE A4+ 80 Issuer Not Cooperating Revised from CARE A3 Tata Mutual Fund Short- term Bk Fac*CARE A1+ 15000 Reaffirmed *Facility is extended to 6 debt schemes of Tata Mutual Fund Ual Industries Ltd Short- term Bk Fac CARE A2+ 900 Reaffirmed Vrs Foods Ltd Short- term Bk Fac CARE A3+ 350 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Accurex Bio Medical Pvt Ltd Long- term Bk Fac CARE BB+ 40 Reaffirmed Adilaxmi Industries Long- term Bk Fac CARE BB- 160.4 Revised from CARE B+ Advaith International Long- term Bk Fac CARE B+ 52.3 Issuer not cooperating Advantage Vinimay Pvt Ltd Long- term Bk Fac CARE BB- 73.3 Reaffirmed Amar Plastics Long- term Bk Fac CARE BB- 434.6 Reaffirmed Animesh Ispar Pvt Ltd Long- term Bk Fac CARE BBB 200 Reaffirmed Apple Hospital And Research Institute Long- term Bk Fac CARE BB+ 245.6 Reaffirmed Ltd enhanced from 4.49 CR Belstar Investment And Finance Pvt LtdLong- term Bk Fac CARE A 6000 Reaffirmed enhanced from 400 CR Belstar Investment And Finance Pvt LtdSub- ordinated DebtCARE A- 100 Reaffirmed Bnp Paribas Mutual Fund BNP Paribas CARE AAAmfs Rating placed Government on Notice of Securities Fund Withdrawal for 90 days Bnp Paribas Mutual Fund BNP Paribas CARE AAAmfs Rating placed Overnight Fund on Notice of Withdrawal for 90 days Breech Oralcare Pvt Ltd Long- term Bk Fac CARE BBB 60 Reaffirmed Buildon Long- term Bk Fac CARE BB 15 Assigned Cent Bank Home Finance Ltd Non- Convertible CARE A- 300 Revised from Debenture issue CARE A (Tier- II) Chettinad Builders Pvt Ltd Long- term/Short- CARE A /CARE 750 Reaffirmed term Bk Fac A1 Chettinad International Coal Terminal Short- term Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Pvt Ltd $ $ Backed by corporate guarantee from South India Corpn Private Limited Chettinad International Coal Terminal Long- CARE A /CARE A10 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd term/Shortterm Bk Fac $ $ Backed by corporate guarantee from South India Corpn Private Limited Chettinad International Coal Terminal Long- CARE A /CARE A10 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd term/Shortterm Bk Fac @ @Backed by corporate guarantee from Chettinad Logistics Private Limited Chettinad Logistics Pvt Ltd Long- term Bk Fac CARE A 200 Reaffirmed Chettinad Logistics Pvt Ltd Long- term/Short- CARE A/ A1 4275 Reaffirmed term Bk Fac Color Granito Pvt Ltd Long- term Bk Fac CARE B+ 296.5 Reaffirmed Color Granito Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE B+ / A4 100 Reaffirmed Coloured Rocks Trading Pvt Ltd Long- term Bk Fac@ - - Withdrawn @The rating is based on the credit enhancement in the form of unconditional and irrevocable Standby letter of credit (SBLC) issued by Barclays Bank PLC (for USD 3.7 Million). The rating is valid till the expiry of the validity of the SBLC or extinguishment of the facility before the validity period on invocation of the SBLC, whichever is earlier. Coromandel Infotech India Ltd Long- term Bk Fac CARE BBB- 100 Reaffirmed Dhroov Resorts Long- term Bk Fac CARE D 110 Issuer Not Cooperating Dodsal Enterprises Pvt Ltd Long- term Bk Fac CARE BBB 350 Reaffirmed Dodsal Enterprises Pvt Ltd Long- term/Short- CARE BBB/CARE 5400 Reaffirmed term Bk Facilitie A3+ Doosan Power Systems India Pvt Ltd Long- term Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Doosan Power Systems India Pvt Ltd Long- term Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Doosan Power Systems India Pvt Ltd Long- term Bk Fac CARE A+ 2000 Reaffirmed Doosan Power Systems India Pvt Ltd Long- term Bk Fac CARE A+ 2000 Provisional Doosan Power Systems India Pvt Ltd Long/Short- term CARE A+/ A1+ 3350 Reaffirmed Bk Fac Doosan Power Systems India Pvt Ltd Long/Short- term CARE A+/ A1+ 3350 Reaffirmed Bk Fac Doosan Power Systems India Pvt Ltd Long- term Bk Fac CARE AA 7756 Assigned Doosan Power Systems India Pvt Ltd Proposed Long- CARE AA 714 Assigned term Bk Facilities Doosan Power Systems India Pvt Ltd Long- term Bk Fac CARE AA- 4734.1 Reaffirmed Doosan Power Systems India Pvt Ltd Long- term Bk Fac CARE AA- 7106.6 Assigned Doosan Power Systems India Pvt Ltd Long- term Bk Fac CARE AA- 7879.7 Assigned Doosan Power Systems India Pvt Ltd Proposed Long- CARE AA- 413.7 Assigned term Bk Fac Doosan Power Systems India Pvt Ltd Long- term Bk Fac CARE AA- 6930 Assigned Doosan Power Systems India Pvt Ltd Long- term/Short- CARE AA/ A1+ 4000 Reaffirmed term Bk Fac Duhan Electric Works Long- term Bk Fac CARE BB 66.5 Assigned Emars Mining And Construction Pvt Ltd Long- term Bk Fac CARE B 50 Revised from CARE D Eureka Forbes Ltd Long- term Bk Fac CARE AA- 1000 Reaffirmed Eureka Forbes Ltd Issuer Rating CARE AA- - Reaffirmed Fonroche Raajhans Energy Pvt Ltd Long- term Bk Fac CARE A- 409.2 Reaffirmed – TL and Removal from credit watch Fonroche Raajhans Energy Pvt Ltd Long- term Bk Fac CARE A- 10 Reaffirmed – CC and Removal from credit watch Fonroche Saaras Energy Pvt Ltd Long- term Bk Fac CARE A- 1280 Reaffirmed and Removal from credit watch Fonroche Saaras Energy Pvt Ltd Short- term Bk Fac CARE A- 30 Reaffirmed and Removal from credit watch Foundation For Life Sciences And Long- term Bk Fac CARE BB 441.2 Issuer Not Business Management (Shoolini Cooperating University) Fugro Survey (India) Pvt Ltd Long- term Bk Fac CARE A- 50 Revised from CARE A Gail Gas Ltd Long- term CARE AA 2500 Reaffirmed Proposed Bond Issue Ganesha Ecosphere Ltd Long- term Bk Fac CARE A- 2596 Reaffirmed Ganpati Sugar Industries Ltd Long- term Bk Fac CARE BBB 814.3 Revised from CARE BBB- Ginni Filaments Ltd Long- term Bk Fac CARE BBB- 2847.9 Assigned Golden Food Products Long- term Bk Fac CARE B 154 Issuer not cooperating Gondwana Engineers Ltd Long- term Bk Fac CARE D 420 Revised from CARE B Gondwana Engineers Ltd Short- term Bk Fac CARE D 540 Revised from CARE A4+ Graffiti (India) Pvt Ltd Long- term Bk Fac CARE D 120 Assigned Graffiti (India) Pvt Ltd Short- term Bk Fac CARE D 30 Assigned Great Eastern Energy Corporation Ltd Non- Convertible CARE C 1010 Reaffirmed Debentures Great Eastern Energy Corporation Ltd Long- term Bk Fac CARE D 5130 Reaffirmed Hi Technocrats Pvt Ltd Long- term Bk Fac CARE BB 40 Issuer did not Cooperate Hind Aluminium Industries Ltd Long- term Bk Fac CARE A- 1404.6 Reaffirmed Hind Aluminium Industries Ltd Bk Fac CARE A- / A2+ 31 Reaffirmed Hitachi Payment Services Pvt Ltd NCDs CARE AA 1200 Continues on credit watch with developing implications Icici Securities Primary Dealership Tier II Bonds CARE AAA 2750 Reaffirmed Ltd. Icici Securities Primary Dealership Tier II Bonds CARE AAA 500 Assigned Ltd. (Proposed) Jagaran Microfin Pvt Ltd Long- term Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1000 Reaffirmed Jayawanti Babu Foundation Long- term Bk Fac CARE B+ 85.1 Assigned Karania Bros. Long- term Bk Fac CARE B+ 145 Assigned Katti- Ma Exports Pvt Ltd Long- term Bk Fac CARE BB+ 175 Assigned M.K. Mathivathanan Long- term Bk Fac CARE B+ 203.2 Reaffirmed Madhav Infracon (Bhopal Vidisha Long- term Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 43.9 Reaffirmed Corridor) Pvt Ltd Reduced from Rs.6.82 crore Madhav Infracon (Ghansore Mandla Long- term Bk Fac CARE BBB 61.9 Reaffirmed Corridor) Pvt Ltd Reduced from Rs.8.04 crore Mahajan Engineering Works Long- term Bk Fac CARE BBB- 100 Reaffirmed Mahendra Sponge & Power Ltd Long- term Bk Fac CARE BBB 593.5 Reaffirmed reduced from 75.38 CR Mahendra Sponge & Power Ltd Bk Fac CARE BBB / A3+ 100 Reaffirmed Mahendra Strips Pvt Ltd Long- term FacilityCARE BBB- 100 Reaffirmed Meenakshi Cotgin Long- term Bk Fac CARE B+ 66 Assigned Mott Macdoanald Pvt. Ltd Long- term Bk Fac CARE A 120 Revised from CARE A+ Mukesh Ranjan Contractors Long- term Bk Fac CARE BB+ 20 Issuer Not Cooperating P.G. Setty Construction Technology PvtLong- term Bk Fac CARE BB- 135.7 Revised from Ltd CARE B+ R K Chavan Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Long- term Bk Fac CARE B+ 123.7 Assigned Radhakisan Pulses Long- term Bk Fac CARE BB 200 Revised from CARE BB- Rajrani Cold Storage And Ice Plant PvtLong- term Bk Fac CARE BB- 137.1 Issuer did Ltd not Cooperate Rajson Hotels Pvt Ltd Long- term Bk Fac CARE BB- 90 Assigned S.S. Nath & Company Long- term Bk Fac CARE BB+ 100 Issuer Not Cooperating Revised from CARE BBB- Sant Baba Bhag Singh Memorial Long- term Bk Fac CARE B+ 132.8 Issuer Not Charitable Society Cooperating Sardar Industries Long- term Bk Fac CARE B+ 94.2 Assigned Saregama India Ltd Long- term Bk Fac CARE A 380 Reaffirmed enhanced from 17 CR Secure Print Solutions Pvt Ltd Long- term Bk Fac CARE BB- 150 Reaffirmed Senbo Engineering Ltd Long- term Bk Fac CARE B+ 1426.8 Assigned Shree Jagdamba Rice Mills Long- term Bk Fac CARE B+ 150 Assigned Shri Ram Ginning Pressing And Oil MillLong- term Bk Fac CARE B+ 90.2 Revised from CARE B Shrishaila Electricals (India) Pvt LtdLong- term Bk Fac CARE B 15 Assigned Shyam Corporation Pvt Ltd Long- term Bk Fac CARE BB+ 112.7 Revised from CARE BB Shyam Corporation Pvt Ltd Short- term Bk Fac CARE BB+ 100 Revised from CARE BB/A4 Sindia Steels Ltd Long- term Bk Fac CARE BB+ 75 Reaffirmed Singer Impex Long- term Bk Fac CARE D 100 Revised from CARE BB- Issuer not cooperating Skm Steels Ltd Long- term Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 2850 Revised from (Fund- based) CARE BBB Skm Steels Ltd Long- term Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 1400 Assigned (Fund- based) Vendor Financing Slr Metaliks Ltd Long- term Bk Fac CARE A- (SO) 4400 Assigned (TL)@ @backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee provided by Sociedade De Fomento Industrial Private Limited (SFI); Slr Metaliks Ltd Long- term Bk Fac CARE BBB+ (SO) 1150 Assigned (Fund Based)* *backed by letter of comfort extended by SFI Sri Koundinya Educational Society Long- term Bk Fac CARE BB 70 Assigned Srinithi Enterprises Pvt Ltd Long- term Bk Fac CARE BB 150 Reaffirmed Srinivasa Edifice Pvt Ltd Long- term Bk Fac CARE BB+ 150 Assigned Srm Hotels Pvt Ltd Long- term Bk Fac CARE B+ 489.1 Reaffirmed Suashish Diamonds Ltd Long- term Bk Fac CARE A- 2250 Reaffirmed reduced from 425 CR Swadeshi Aluminum Company Pvt Ltd Long- term Bk Fac CARE B+ 180 Issuer did not Cooperate Swastik Epitome Developers Long- term Bk Fac CARE BB- 780 Issuer did not Cooperate Tagore Educational Trust Long- term Bk Fac CARE BBB 413.4 Reaffirmed Taurus Cv Trust March 2017 Series A PTC CARE AAA (SO) 4493.9 Assigned Taurus Cv Trust March 2017 Second Loss CARE BBB+ (SO) 312.3 Facility Taurus Cv Trust March 2017 First Loss FacilityUnrated 269.6 Transindia Logistic And Trading Long- term Bk Fac CARE BB- 150 Assigned Ual Industries Ltd Long- term Bk Fac CARE A 1193.4 Reaffirmed Vrs Foods Ltd Long- term Bk Fac CARE BBB 5150 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 