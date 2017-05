Apr 25 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of April 24, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aa Food Factory ST Bk Fac CARE A4 40 Issuer not cooperating Agrimas Chemicals Ltd Short -term Bk Fac CARE A3 180 Reaffirmed Apollo Metalex Pvt Ltd CP* CARE A1+ 500 Reaffirmed * carved out of the sanctioned working capital limits of the company. enhanced from 25 CR Avion Exim Pvt Ltd Short -term Bk Fac CARE A3 10 Reaffirmed Btl Epc Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 1113 Revised from CARE A3+ C. P. Milk And Food Products Pvt Ltd Short -term Bk Fac CARE A3 50 Revised from CARE A4+ Coromondal Agrico Pvt Ltd Short -term Bk Fac CARE A3 220 Reaffirmed Dgn Faser Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 2 Issuer not cooperating Dharani Sugars And Chemicals Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 271.1 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 26.79) Ducon Infratechnologies Ltd Short -term Bk Fac CARE A4+ 70 # Gemini Equipments And Rentals Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 6 Revised from CARE A4 Global Enetworks Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 50.5 Assigned Gripwell Tools Industries Short -term Bk Fac CARE A4+ 70 ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Him Alloys And Steel Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 35 Revised from CARE A4 Hindustan Motor Finance Corporation LtST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 200 # Hule Constructions Pvt Ltd Short -term Bk Fac CARE A4 30 Reaffirmed Ideal Carpet Industries ST Bk Fac CARE A4 80 Reaffirmed Idfc Mutual Fund ST Bk Fac* CARE A1+ 10000 Reaffirmed *Facility is extended to 14 debt schemes of IDFC Mutual Fund Karthik Induction Ltd ST Bk Fac – Bill -- Withdrawn Discounting K D Infra ST Bk Fac CARE A3 40 Issuer not cooperating Karthik Induction Ltd Short -term Bk Fac CARE A4 77.5 Reaffirmed Kei Industries Ltd Corporate CARE CGR 3+ Revised from Governance Rating CARE CGR 3 Lahari Laminates Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ (SO)* 25 Downgraded from CARE A3 (SO) *backed by unconditional & irrevocable guarantee of Nutan Ispat & Power Private Limited (NIPPL) Legency Remedies Pvt Ltd Short -term Bk Fac CARE A4 7.5 Issuer not cooperating Mahindra Cie Automotive Ltd Short -term Bk Fac -- Withdrawn Manali Petrochemicals Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 400 Reaffirmed Mani Square Ltd. ST Bk Fac – CARE A3 1250 Reaffirmed Non-Fund Based Milano Bathroom Fittings (P) Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ (SO) @2.5 Reaffirmed @ backed by Letter of Comfort (LOC) provided by Prism Cement Ltd in favor of the lender of MBFL for timely debt servicing. Murli Electrode Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10 Issuer not cooperating Nirlep Appliances Pvt Ltd Short -term Bk Fac CARE A4+ 50 Revised from CARE A3 Nutan Ispat & Power Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 165 Revised from CARE A3 Power Grid Corporation Of India Ltd ST Borrowing -- Withdrawn Programme (FY16) Power Grid Corporation Of India Ltd ST Borrowing CARE A1+ 51000 Reaffirmed Programme (Including CP) enhanced from 4,600 CR Precision Camshafts Ltd Short -term Bk Fac CARE A1 440 Revised from CARE A2 enhanced from 32 CR Premierworld Technology Ltd Short -term Bk Fac CARE D 132.1 Revised from CARE A4 R. I. Cotton Pvt Ltd Short -term Bk Fac CARE A4 22.5 ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Ra International Short -term Bk Fac CARE A3 380 Reaffirmed Rathi Industries Ltd Short -term Bk Fac CARE A3 70 Revised from CARE A3+ Rexon Laboratories Ltd Short -term Bk Fac CARE A4 70 ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Rsg Foods Pvt Ltd Short -term Bk Fac CARE A4 10 Issuer not cooperating S.D.S Electronics Pvt Ltd Short -term Bk Fac CARE A4 50 ISSUER NOT COOPERATING S.K. Brothers ST Bk Fac CARE A4 20 Issuer not cooperating S.V. Sivalinga Nadar And Sons Proposed ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 165.5 Assigned Saeco Strips Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10 Issuer not cooperating Satin Creditcare Network Ltd CP CARE A2 500 Revised from CARE A1 Servotech India Ltd Short -term Bk Fac CARE A4 110 Reaffirmed Shri Lakshmi Metal Udyog Ltd CP* CARE A1+ 500 Reaffirmed * carved out of the sanctioned working capital limits of the company Shri Lakshmi Metal Udyog Ltd Short -term Bk Fac@CARE A1+ (SO) 50 Reaffirmed @backed by the corporate guarantee provided by APL Apollo Tubes Ltd (rated ‘CARE A+; Stable’ and ‘CARE A1+’). Softtech Engineers Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 116.8 Revised from CARE A4 (enhanced from 8.68) Srei Equipment Finance Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 7500 Reaffirmed (reduced from 1,250.00) Sukhmani Mega Structure Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 70 Issuer not cooperating Sunil Chemical Industries ST Bk Fac CARE A4 89 Reaffirmed Surat Textiles Mills Ltd Short -term Bk Fac CARE A3 250 Reaffirmed Swajit Abrasives Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 11.5 Issuer not cooperating Swastik Oil Refinery Pvt Ltd Short -term Bk Fac CARE D 179 Revised from CARE A4 Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd ST Bk Fac* CARE A+ (SO) 935.3 Reaffirmed *Credit enhancement in the form of an unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee from The Tata Power Company Limited that will be valid for three years from the date of commissioning of the project (Daloth) and would be released only subject to satisfaction of certain pre-conditions stipulated by lenders. Tc Travel And Services Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 100 Reaffirmed Tebma Shipyards Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 4804.7 Revised from CARE A4 Urban Tree Infrastructures Pvt Ltd Oxygen (Phase I & CARE Chennai – Assigned II) project 5 Star Vaibhav Laxmi Exports Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 35 Issuer not cooperating Vatsala Electricals ST Bk Fac CARE A4 15.2 Reaffirmed Vishal Paper Industries Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 30 Issuer not Cooperating LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A2Z Infraservices Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 440 Revised from CARE BB Aa Food Factory LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 24.9 Issuer not cooperating Aastha Hi-Tech Storage Llp LT Bk Fac CARE D 90 Assigned Agrimas Chemicals Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 250 Reaffirmed Amity Global Education Organisation LT Bk Fac CARE AA- (SO) 1575 Assigned Apex Realty Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac@ CARE AA (SO) 500 Assigned @ backed by unconditional and irrevocable guarantee extended by Tata Housing Development Company Limited Appu Hotels Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 2116.4 Reaffirmed Appu Hotels Ltd NCD issue CARE B+ 421.5 Reaffirmed Appu Hotels Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE B+ /CARE 90 Reaffirmed A4 Avion Exim Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 10 Reaffirmed Avtec Ltd LT Bk Fac -- Withdrawn Avtec Ltd Short -term Bk Fac -- Withdrawn Baba Budha Sahib Cradiac Centre Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 198.5 ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Barbarik Tie-Up Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 100 Assigned Berggruen Hotels Pvt. Ltd LT Bk FacTL CARE BBB- (SO) 1782 Reaffirmed Btl Epc Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 1638 Revised from CARE BBB+ C. P. Milk And Food Products Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 210 Revised from CARE BB+ Choudhary Layer Farms LT Bk Fac CARE B 62.3 Reaffirmed Coromondal Agrico Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 482 Reaffirmed Dgn Faser Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B- 45.6 Issuer not cooperating Dgn Faser Pvt Ltd LT/Shortterm Bk FacCARE B-/CARE A47 Issuer not cooperating Dharani Sugars And Chemicals Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B- 5737 Reaffirmed (reduced from 600.27) Dynacons Systems & Solutions Ltd LT Bk Fac - TL - - Withdrawn Dynacons Systems & Solutions Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 210 Reaffirmed Dynacons Systems & Solutions Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB+ /CARE 129.5 Reaffirmed A4+ Eagle Corporation Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Earthen Treasures Natural Resources PvLT Bk Fac CARE D 50 Issuer not Ltd cooperating Essar Agrotech Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 216.5 Reaffirmed Fullerton India Credit Company Ltd NCD CARE AAA 23950 Reaffirmed reduced from 2545 CR Fullerton India Credit Company Ltd Subordinated Debt CARE AAA 4500 Reaffirmed Fullerton India Credit Company Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AAA 1500 Assigned Gemini Equipments And Rentals Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 102 Revised from CARE C Gera Developments Pvt Ltd NCD# - 1700 Withdrawn # The rating has been withdrawn as the company has not placed the above Non-convertible debenture (NCD) Details of instruments/facilities in Anneuxre-1 Gera Developments Pvt Ltd NCD issue CARE A+ 250 Reaffirmed Gera Developments Pvt Ltd NCD issue Series - CARE A+ 250 Reaffirmed I Gera Developments Pvt Ltd NCD issue Series - CARE A+ 250 Reaffirmed II Gera Developments Pvt Ltd NCD issue Series - CARE A+ 240 Reaffirmed III Gera Developments Pvt Ltd NCD issue Series - CARE A+ 300 Reaffirmed BIV Gera Developments Pvt Ltd NCD issue Series - CARE A+ 300 Reaffirmed BIV Gera Developments Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 4808.5 Reaffirmed Ghaziabad Aligarh Expressway Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 13370.4 Reaffirmed (reduced from 1450.45) Global Enetworks Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 9.5 Assigned Golden Mandhir Retail Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 360.8 Revised from CARE BB- (enhanced from 13.94) Gour Road Tar Coat Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 30 ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Gour Road Tar Coat Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE BB 70 ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Green Field Material Handling Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 115.1 Reaffirmed Gripwell Tools Industries LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 49.4 ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Gupta Foods LT Bk Fac CARE B 95 Issuer not cooperating Him Alloys And Steel Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 561.9 Revised from CARE BB (Reduced from Rs.56.88 crore) Him Cylinders Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 180 Reaffirmed Him Valves And Regulators Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 181.4 Reaffirmed (Reduced from 18.70) Hindustan Motor Finance Corporation LtLT Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Hindustan Motor Finance Corporation LtLT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 50 # Hindustan Motor Finance Corporation LtLT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+/CARE 100 # Hule Constructions Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 90 Reaffirmed Ideal Carpet Industries LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 40.8 Reaffirmed Indiannica Learning Pvt Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE AA+ (SO) 200 Assigned /CARE A1+ (SO) Jalaram Ginning And Pressing LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 68.2 Issuer not cooperating Joshi Auto Wheels Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 80 ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Jyoti Vidyapeeth Trust LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 310.3 Reaffirmed K D Infra LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 110 Issuer not cooperating Karthik Induction Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 113.7 Reaffirmed Kiran Jewels (India) LT Bk Fac CARE A 100 Reaffirmed Kisan Agro LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 95 Issuer not cooperating Kolkata-One Excelton Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA- 900 Assigned Lahari Laminates Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ (SO)* 93.1 Downgraded from CARE BBB- (SO) *backed by unconditional & irrevocable guarantee of Nutan Ispat & Power Private Limited (NIPPL) Legency Remedies Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 78 Issuer not cooperating Madhav Infracon (Astha Kannod CorridorLT Bk Fac CARE BBB 61.9 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Madhav Infracon (Vidisha Kurwai LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 113.7 Revised from Corridor) Pvt Ltd CARE BBB Mahindra Cie Automotive Ltd LT Bk Fac -- Withdrawn Mahindra Cie Automotive Ltd Bk Fac -- Withdrawn Manali Petrochemicals Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 600 Reaffirmed Mani Square Ltd. LT Bk Fac – CARE BBB- 100 Reaffirmed Non-Fund Based Mani Square Ltd. LT Bk Fac – TL – CARE BBB (SO) 2182.6 Reaffirmed Lease Rental Discounting (LRD) (reduced from 229.85) Mani Square Ltd. LT Bk Fac – Fund CARE BBB (SO) 4070 Reaffirmed Based (enhanced from 375.0) Mep Infrastructure Developers Ltd LT Bk limits CARE BBB- 4000 Reaffirmed Mep Infrastructure Developers Ltd LT /ST Bk limits CARE BBB- 3750 Reaffirmed /CARE A3 Mhow Agroh Pathways Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ (SO) 1387.3 Assigned Milano Bathroom Fittings (P) Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+(SO) @100 Reaffirmed @ backed by Letter of Comfort (LOC) provided by Prism Cement Ltd in favor of the lender of MBFL for timely debt servicing. Murli Electrode Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 40 Issuer not cooperating Nirlep Appliances Pvt Ltd LT – TL -- Withdrawn Nirlep Appliances Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 206.8 Revised from CARE BBB- Nupower Wind Farms Ltd LT fund based Bk CARE BBB- 1100 Reaffirmed limits Nutan Ispat & Power Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 329.4 Revised from CARE BBB- Octopus Papers Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 88.8 ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Power Grid Corporation Of India Ltd LT Bk Fac – Line CARE AAA 120000 Assigned of Credit Power Grid Corporation Of India Ltd LT Borrowing CARE AAA 140000 Assigned Programme (FY18) Precision Camshafts Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 733.6 Revised from CARE A- reduced from 128.63 CR Precision Camshafts Ltd Bk Fac CARE A /A1 665 Revised from CARE A- /A2 Premierworld Technology Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 65.1 Revised from CARE BB Prl Agastya Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac- TL CARE A- 5050 Reaffirmed R Rajesh Exports LT Bk FacFB CARE BB+ 1010 Reaffirmed R. I. Cotton Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 165.6 Revised from CARE B+ Rajalakshmi Educational Trust LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1216.3 Reaffirmed Rana Oil Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B 150 Issuer not cooperating Rathi Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 793.7 Revised from CARE BBB reduced from 80.55 CR Rexon Laboratories Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 10 ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Rsg Foods Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 230 Issuer not cooperating Rsm Sapthagiri Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 400 Reaffirmed (reduced from 50.00) S K Agros LT Bk Fac CARE B 130 Assigned S.D.S Electronics Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 40 Revised from CARE BB S.K. Brothers LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 41 Issuer not cooperating S.K. Brothers Long/ST Bk Fac CARE BB- /CARE 75 Issuer not A4 cooperating S.V. Sivalinga Nadar And Sons LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 9.5 Assigned Sadashiv Castings Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 220 Issuer not cooperating Saeco Strips Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 174.4 Revised from CARE B+ Safari Retreats Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 2200 Reaffirmed reduced from 223 CR Sakrat Texfab Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 88.4 Issuer not cooperating Sakrat Texfab Pvt Ltd LT/Shortterm Bk FacCARE B /CARE A44 Issuer not cooperating Samyakth Realties LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 100 ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Satin Creditcare Network Ltd NCD CARE BBB 500 Revised from CARE A- Satin Creditcare Network Ltd Preference Share CARE BBB 250 Revised from Capital CARE BBB+ Satin Creditcare Network Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 22000 Revised from CARE A- Satin Creditcare Network Ltd NCD CARE BBB+ 250 Revised from CARE A- Satin Creditcare Network Ltd NCD# CARE BBB+ - Withdrawn # Withdrawn upon reciept of No Dues Certificate Satin Creditcare Network Ltd NCD CARE BBB+ 180 Revised from CARE A- Satin Creditcare Network Ltd NCD - Subordinated CARE BBB+ 210 Revised from Debentures CARE BBB+ Satin Creditcare Network Ltd NCD CARE BBB+ 515 Revised from CARE A- Satin Creditcare Network Ltd NCD CARE BBB+ 262.8 Revised from CARE A- Satin Creditcare Network Ltd NCD CARE BBB+ 500 Revised from CARE A- Satin Creditcare Network Ltd NCD CARE BBB+ 464.4 Revised from CARE A- Satin Creditcare Network Ltd NCD CARE BBB+ 250 Revised from CARE A- Satin Creditcare Network Ltd NCD CARE BBB+ 700^ Revised from CARE A- ^ Exchange Rate USD 1 = INR 70 for Instrument of USD 10 million Satin Creditcare Network Ltd NCD CARE BBB+ 34^^ Revised from CARE A- ^^ Exchange Rate USD 1 = INR 68 for Instrument of USD 5 million Satin Creditcare Network Ltd NCD CARE BBB+ 0.5 Revised from CARE A- % NCDs of Rs. 25 crore and Rs. 15 crore raised so far against the proposed issue Satin Creditcare Network Ltd NCD CARE BBB+ 150 Revised from CARE A- Satin Creditcare Network Ltd NCD CARE BBB+ 250 Revised from CARE A- Servotech India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 100 Reaffirmed Servotech India Ltd Bk Fac CARE BB /A4 20 Reaffirmed Shanti Agro Foods Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 294.2 Issuer not cooperating Shapoorji Pallonji And Company Pvt LtdProposed Non- CARE AA+ 1000 Reaffirmed Convertible Debenture Shiv Shiva Steel Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 320 Assigned Shri Lakshmi Metal Udyog Ltd LT Bk Fac@ CARE A+ (SO) 50 Reaffirmed @backed by the corporate guarantee provided by APL Apollo Tubes Ltd (rated ‘CARE A+; Stable’ and ‘CARE A1+’). Shri Ram Charitable Trust LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 136.3 Reaffirmed Shri Samarth Oil Refinery Llp LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 72.5 Issuer not cooperating Shristi Infrastructure Development LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 900 Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd enhanced from Rs. 50.00 crore Shristi Infrastructure Development Bk Fac CARE BBB- /A3 200 Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd Softtech Engineers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 60 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 5.00) Srei Equipment Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA- 131936.3Reaffirmed (enhanced from 12,082.52) Star Realcon Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 85 Assigned Sukhmani Mega Structure Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 110 Issuer not cooperating Sun Direct Tv Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 3696.8 Revised from CARE BBB Sunil Chemical Industries LT Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Surat Textiles Mills Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 50 Reaffirmed Swajit Abrasives Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 42.5 Issuer not cooperating Swarnsarita Gems Ltd Bk Fac-FB - LT-CC CARE BB+ 950 Assigned Swastik Oil Refinery Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 871 Revised from CARE B Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd LT Bk Fac – TL CARE A 12089.2 Reaffirmed Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd Bk Fac CARE A /A1 6250 Reaffirmed Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd LT Instruments - CARE AA (SO) 4250 Reaffirmed NCD% % Credit enhancement in the form of an unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee from The Tata Power Company Limited Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd LT Instruments - CARE AA (SO) 5750 Reaffirmed NCD% % Credit enhancement in the form of an unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee from The Tata Power Company Limited Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd LT Instruments - CARE AA (SO) 5640 Reaffirmed NCD% % Credit enhancement in the form of an unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee from The Tata Power Company Limited Tebma Shipyards Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 1646.8 Revised from CARE B The Indian Hotels Co. Ltd Proposed Non- CARE AA+ 2000 Assigned Convertible Debenture Union Mutual Fund Union Capital - - Withdrawn Protection Oriented Fund – Series 5 Urban Tree Infrastructures Pvt Ltd CARE Chennai – 5 - - Assigned Star Vaibhav Laxmi Exports Pvt Ltd LT/ Shortterm Bk CARE B/CARE A4 170 Revised from Fac CARE B+/ CARE A4 Vatsala Electricals LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 50 Revised from CARE BB- Vidhya Peeth Education Trust LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 158.9 Reaffirmed Vishal Paper Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 223.2 Issuer not cooperating Viswakarma Roofings (India) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 150 Issuer not cooperating -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. 