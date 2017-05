Apr 26 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of April 25, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Anchor Health & Beauty Care Pvt. Ltd. Short -term Bk Fac CARE A3 180 Reaffirmed Annu Infra Construct India Pvt Ltd Short -term Bk Fac CARE A4+ 120 Issuer not cooperating Alumatic Cans Pvt Ltd Short -term Bk Fac CARE D 4.3 Assigned Balaji Mobitech Pvt Ltd Short -term Bk Fac CARE A4 100 Reaffirmed Bhadohi International Short -term Bk Fac CARE A4 50 Issuer not cooperating Centrum Direct Ltd Short -term Bk Fac CARE A3 15.9 Reaffirmed Century Tiles Ltd Short -term Bk Fac CARE A4 30 Issuer not cooperating Davinder Sandhu Impex Pvt Ltd Short -term Bk Fac CARE A3+ 10 Revised from CARE A3 (reduced from Rs.7 crore) Deem Construction Company Pvt Ltd Short -term Bk Fac CARE A3 50 Assigned Evertogen Life Sciences Ltd Short -term Bk Fac CARE A4 218 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 10.62 CR) Great White Global Pvt. Ltd. Short -term Bk Fac CARE A3 150 Reaffirmed J. V. Gokal And Co. Pvt Ltd. ST Bk Fac (FB) CARE A4 1300 Reaffirmed J. V. Gokal And Co. Pvt Ltd. ST Bk Fac (NonFB) CARE A4 45 Reaffirmed (reduced from 8.00 CR) Khurana Coal Sales Short -term Bk Fac CARE A4 11 Reaffirmed Lakshmi Vacuum Technologies Pvt Ltd Short -term Bk Fac CARE A4 16 Reaffirmed M.A. Trading Company Short -term Bk Fac CARE A4 60.5 Issuer not cooperating Mahabal Metals Pvt Ltd Short -term Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Micro Industrial Corporation Short -term Bk Fac CARE A3+ 200 Assigned Navyug (India) Ltd Short -term Bk Fac CARE A4 52.5 Issuer not cooperating Nb Entrepreneurs Short -term Bk Fac CARE A4 45 Reaffirmed Neo Capricron Plaza Pvt. Ltd. Short -term Bk Fac CARE A4+(SO)@ 50 Issuer not cooperating @ based on credit enhancement in the form of irrevocable Letter of Guarantee issued by Pebble bay Developers Private Limited (PDPL). Orissa Metaliks Pvt Ltd Short -term Bk Fac CARE A2 600 Assigned Power Finance Corporation Ltd ST Instruments – CARE A1+ 100000 Assigned Market Borrowing Programme (FY18) Prashant Enterprises Short -term Bk Fac CARE A4 680 Reaffirmed Rmp Fab Sourcing Pvt Ltd Short -term Bk Fac CARE A4 270 Reaffirmed Rosmerta Technologies Ltd Short -term Bk Fac CARE A4 300 Reaffirmed (reduced from 35.00 CR) S.R. Precision Components Pvt Ltd Short -term Bk Fac CARE A4 22.5 Issuer not cooperating Shiv Shakti Fibre Udyog Short -term Bk Fac CARE A4 50 Issuer not cooperating Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd Short -term Bk Fac CARE A1+ 11000 Reaffirmed (reduced from 1145 CR) Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd CP CARE A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed Uae Exchange & Financial Services Ltd Short -term Bk Fac CARE A3+ 150 Continues on credit watch Ucal Fuel Systems Ltd Short -term Bk Fac CARE A3 450 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 40.00 CR) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ahinsha Builders Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 370 Issuer not cooperating Alumatic Cans Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 119.7 Assigned Anant Enterprises LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 90 Reaffirmed Anchor Health & Beauty Care Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 627.2 Reaffirmed Annu Infra Construct India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 30 Issuer not cooperating Ashok Leyland Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE AA 26000 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 2,100 CR) Baharampore Farakka Highways Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 7540.4 Reaffirmed Balaji Mobitech Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 100 Reaffirmed Ballupur Solar Power Project Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 487.5 Assigned Bansal Iron & Steel Traders LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB- /CARE 400 Revised from A4 CARE BB / CARE A4 Bhagwanpur Solar Projects Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 235 Assigned Bhandari Automobiles Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 700 Reaffirmed Bharti Prints LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 60 Issuer not cooperating Bindookhadak Solar Projects Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 235 Assigned Biological E Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA- 1780 Revised from CARE AA (reduced from 200.00 CR) Biological E Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE AA- /CARE 2720 Revised from A1+ CARE AA / CARE A1+ (enhanced from 250.00 CR) Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund Birla Capital - - Withdrawn Protection Oriented Fund – Series 18 Btm Exports Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 400 Reaffirmed Centrum Direct Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 928.5 Reaffirmed Century Tiles Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 98.1 Issuer not cooperating Chudiala Solar Power Project Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 487.5 Assigned Davinder Sandhu Impex Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 356.2 Revised from CARE BBB- (reduced from Rs.42.52 crore) Deem Construction Company Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 100 Reaffirmed Deem Construction Company Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 290 Reaffirmed Evertogen Life Sciences Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 541.6 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 43.16 CR) Exclusive Overseas Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 177.1 Revised from CARE BB- Exclusive Overseas Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE B+ /CARE 80 Reaffirmed A4 Farakka Raiganj Highways Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 9696.7 Reaffirmed Fm Pbw Bearings Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB /CARE 97.5 Assigned A3+ Great White Global Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 560 Reaffirmed Haridwar Solar Projects Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 940 Assigned Ig3 Infra Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 4614.9 Reaffirmed (reduced from 546 CR) Indiabulls Dual Advantage Commercial Commercial Asset CARE AAA (AIF) - Assigned Asset Fund Fund J.N. Tayal Steels Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 62.9 Issuer not cooperating Jaypee Institute Of Information LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 337.7 Reaffirmed Technology Society Jrg Fincorp Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 500 Reaffirmed Khurana Coal Sales LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 47 Reaffirmed (reduced from 5.00 CR) Lakshmi Vacuum Technologies Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 30.8 Reaffirmed (reduced from 3.40 CR) Libra Autocar Co. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 100 Issuer not cooperating Lokmangal Agro Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 1100 Reaffirmed Lokmangal Mauli Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 2108.5 Revised from CARE BB M J Engineering Works Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE C 143.5 Reaffirmed M J Engineering Works Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE C /CARE A427 Reaffirmed Mahabal Metals Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 590.3 Revised from CARE BBB (Enhanced from 58.03 CR) Malkani Properties LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 170 Reaffirmed Micro Industrial Corporation LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 350 Assigned National Highways Authority Of India LT Borrowing CARE AAA 590000 Assigned Programme for FY17-18 Navyug (India) Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 47 Issuer not cooperating Nb Entrepreneurs LT Bk Fac-TL - - Withdrawn Nb Entrepreneurs Shrey Associates CARE BB 20 Reaffirmed Neel Krishna Brothers LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 100.3 Assigned Neo Capricron Plaza Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB+(SO)@ 882.7 Issuer not cooperating @ based on credit enhancement in the form of irrevocable Letter of Guarantee issued by Pebble bay Developers Private Limited (PDPL) Nikkamal Jewellers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 180 Reaffirmed Oasis Green Energy Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 180 Issuer not cooperating Orissa Metaliks Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 500 Assigned Panama Sunarch Developers LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 250 Reaffirmed Pebble Bay Developers Pvt Ltd. Issuer Rating CARE BB+(IS) - Issuer not cooperating Pivotal Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 386.7 Reaffirmed (reduced from 54.17 CR) Power Finance Corporation Ltd LT Instruments – CARE AAA 410000 Assigned Market Borrowing Programme (FY18) R V Realty LT Bk Fac CARE BB 95 Revised from CARE BB+ Raiganj Dalkhola Highways Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 3216.3 Reaffirmed Rmp Fab Sourcing Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 130.5 Revised from CARE BB- Ronak Agro Foods LT Bk Fac CARE BB 31.9 Reaffirmed (Reduced from 7.43 CR) S. V. Foods LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 88.3 Reaffirmed (reduced from 10.50) S.R. Precision Components Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 46.8 Issuer not cooperating Sagar Fibers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 70 Issuer not cooperating Revised from CARE B+ Saka Embroidery Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 105.8 Reaffirmed (reduced from 11.77 CR) Sandhu Farms Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 50 Issuer not cooperating Shakumbhari Solar Power Project Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 487.5 Assigned Ltd Shiv Polymers Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B 140 Assigned Shiv Shakti Fibre Udyog LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 25 Issuer not cooperating Shrey Associates LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 88.7 Assigned Siddhivinayak Timber Trading LT Bk Fac CARE D 60 Issuer not cooperating Revised from CARE B Simhapuri Expressway Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 20400 Revised from CARE BBB- Sri Lakshmi Engineering Works LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 50 Issuer not cooperating Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA- 950 Reaffirmed The Phaltan Education Society LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 70.6 Reaffirmed (reduced from 8.00 CR) Uae Exchange & Financial Services Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 5430 Continues on credit watch Ucal Fuel Systems Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 1704.9 Revised from CARE BBB- (enhanced from 157.26 CR) Vaibhavlaxmi Clean Energy Llp LT Bk Fac TL CARE B+ 370.7 Revised from CARE BB- (reduced from 40.82 CR) Vaibhavlaxmi Clean Energy Llp LT Bk Fac BD CARE B+ 50 Revised from CARE BB- Vasu Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 500 Issuer not cooperating -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. 