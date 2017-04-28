Apr 28 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of April 27, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aditya Industries ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 27 Reaffirmed Ai Champdany Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 598.4 Reaffirmed Arwade Infrastructure Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Associated Container Terminals Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 30 Reaffirmed Avenue Supermarts Ltd Proposed CP/STD CARE A1+ 200 Reaffirmed issue B.D. Overseas And Fiscal Services Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10 Assigned Bharat Urban Infra Developers Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 30 Issuer not cooperating Cebon Ceramic Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10 Reaffirmed Davinder Exports ST Bk Fac CARE A3 20 Issuer not cooperating Denis Chem Lab Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 50 Reaffirmed Educational Development Trust ST Bk Fac CARE A3 20 Reaffirmed Fibremarx Papers Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 155 Reaffirmed Finar Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 60 Reaffirmed Flamingo Pharmaceuticals Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 130 Revised from (Non-Fund Based) CARE A3 Gkb Vision Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 72.5 Revised from CARE A4 Gupta H.C. Overseas (I) Pvt. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 75 Reaffirmed Hsil Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 2500 Reaffirmed Hsil Ltd CP* CARE A1+ 2500 Reaffirmed * carved out of working capital limits of the company Hufort Healthcare Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 135 Assigned Jay Ace Technologies Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 80 Issuer not cooperating Jupiter Solar Power Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 684.4 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 55 CR) L-Comps And Impex Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 55 Issuer not cooperating Maa Mahamaya Alloys Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 51.7 Issuer not cooperating Mega International (P) Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 110 Revised from CARE A3 Meghaaarika Impex Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 80 Reaffirmed Moksha Thermoplastics Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 81 Reaffirmed enhanced from 5.35 CR Panchami Electronics Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 4 Issuer not cooperating Rieco Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac* CARE A1 (SO) 700 Revised from CARE A3 * The above ratings are based on the credit enhancement in the form of an unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee provided by Sudarshan Chemical Industries Limited (SCIL) for the bank facilities of Rieco Industries Limited (Rieco). Seya Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 60 Reaffirmed Swastik Pipe Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 550 Issuer not cooperating The Handicrafts And Handlooms Export ST Bk Fac CARE A4 184 Revised from Corporation Of India Ltd CARE A3 reduced from 90.4 CR Trilok Security Systems India Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 12.5 Reaffirmed reduced from 2 CR Universal Technocast ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 1.2 Issuer not cooperating Vertex Dye Chem ST Bk Fac CARE A4 20 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adhunik Power & Natural Resources Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 28366 Assigned Adhunik Power & Natural Resources Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 2261.1 Assigned Aditya Industries LT Bk Fac CARE BB 102.8 Reaffirmed Ai Champdany Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 1050.7 Revised from CARE BB Amri Hospitals Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- (SO) 2140 Reaffirmed Amri Hospitals Ltd NCD issue CARE A- (SO) 1460 Reaffirmed Arwade Infrastructure Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 60 Reaffirmed Associated Container Terminals Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 10 Reaffirmed Atra Pharmaceuticals Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 431.1 Issuer not cooperating Atra Pharmaceuticals Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 40 Issuer not cooperating Auto Vogue Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 47.2 Reaffirmed reduced from 8 cr B.D. Overseas And Fiscal Services Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 217.4 Revised from CARE B+ Babylon Agro Products Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 150 Assigned Ballaram Hanumandas Charitable Trust LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 38.8 Reaffirmed (reduced from 8.08 CR) Bansal Pathways Habibganj Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 1200 Assigned Bansal Pathways Habibganj Pvt Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BB+ /CARE 50 Assigned A4+ Bell Finvest (India) Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1500 Reaffirmed Bhagwati Steel Sales LT Bk Fac CARE BB 100 Issuer not cooperating Bhandari Agrofeeds Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 115 Assigned Bharat Urban Infra Developers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 150 Issuer not cooperating Biltech Building Elements Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 629.9 Revised from CARE BBB- Bridgestone India Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE AAA 4730 Reaffirmed reduced from Rs.636.00 crore Cebon Ceramic Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 30.6 Reaffirmed reduced from 3.60 CR Cebon Ceramic Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE B+ /A4 20 Reaffirmed enhanced from Rs. 1 crore Chacha Lifestyle Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 120 Issuer not cooperating Davinder Exports LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 165 Issuer not cooperating Denis Chem Lab Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 184.6 Reaffirmed (reduced from 22.51 CR) Denis Chem Lab Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BB+ 154.5 Reaffirmed /CARE A4 Eco Cement India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 100 Reaffirmed Educational Development Trust LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 152.8 Reaffirmed reduced from Rs.22.21 crore Fibremarx Papers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 370.1 Reaffirmed Finar Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 184.2 Reaffirmed (reduced from 19.89 CR) Flamingo Pharmaceuticals Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE BB+ 1378.2 Revised from CARE BBB- Reduced from 148.75 CR Flamingo Pharmaceuticals Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE BB+ /A4+ 750 Revised from (Fund Based) CARE BBB- /A3 Ggl Hotel & Resort Co. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 1780 Reaffirmed Gic Bhutan Re Ltd. (Gic Bhutan) CPA CARE A (In) Reaffirmed Gkb Vision Pvt Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE BB+ /CARE 111.5 Revised from A4+ CARE BB / CARE A4 Gupta H.C. Overseas (I) Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 500 Reaffirmed H K Lumbers Llp LT Bk Fac CARE D 60 Assigned H K Lumbers Llp ST Bk Fac CARE D 75 Assigned Harshvardhan Retailing Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac@ -- Withdrawn Hinduja National Power Corporation LtdLT Bk Fac – TL CARE BBB+ 59850 Reaffirmed Hinduja National Power Corporation LtdLT Bk Fac – CC CARE BBB+ 12900 Assigned Hsil Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA- 9366.3 Reaffirmed enhanced from 915.63 CR Hufort Healthcare Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 55 Assigned Jay Ace Technologies Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 480 Issuer not cooperating Jupiter Solar Power Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 1307.3 Reaffirmed (reduced from 153.85 CR) Kashyap Constructions Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac -- Withdrawn Kashyap Constructions Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac -- Withdrawn Kerala State Power And Infrastructure LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 250 Assigned Finance Corporation Ltd Khandwa Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 121.5 Revised from CARE B+ Kisan Proteins Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE B+ /A4 95 Issuer not cooperating Kushal Bharat Equipment & LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 130 Reaffirmed Infrastructure Pvt Ltd L-Comps And Impex Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 95 Issuer not cooperating Maa Mahamaya Alloys Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 208.7 Issuer not cooperating Manjunath Bhandary LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 150 Assigned Mega International (P) Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 20 Revised from CARE BBB- Mega International (P) Ltd. Bk Fac CARE BBB /A3+ 170 Revised from CARE BBB- /A3 Meghaaarika Impex Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 150 Reaffirmed Metro Eco Green Resorts Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 1190 Issuer not cooperating Moksha Thermoplastics Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 125.3 Reaffirmed enhanced from 7.18 CR Moksha Thermoplastics Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE BBB- /A3 127.5 Reaffirmed enhanced from 8.25 CR Muthayammal Educational And CharitableLT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 52.5 Revised from Trust CARE BB reduced from 7.75 CR N Ranga Rao And Sons Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 1675.1 Reaffirmed enhanced from 140.92 CR Nipman Fasteners Industries Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 711.9 Issuer not cooperating Omax Minerals Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 200 Reaffirmed P. H. Woven Sacks Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 68.5 Issuer not cooperating Panchami Electronics Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 56 Issuer not cooperating Pegma Resources Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 57.3 Revised from CARE B+ Pegma Resources Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE BB- /A4 115 Long-term revised from CARE B+ Pink City Expressway Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 17905.5 Reaffirmed Punjab And Sind Bank Basel III CARE A+ 10000 Assigned Compliant Tier I Bonds Punjab State Transmission Corporation LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 4495.1 Issuer not Ltd cooperating R J Cold Storage Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 300 Issuer not cooperating Raheja Developers Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 11716.4 Revised from CARE BBB (enhanced from 906.31 CR) Raheja Icon Entertainment Pvt Ltd NCD issue^ CARE BBB- (SO) 680 Revised from CARE BBB (SO) ^ The above rating is based on the credit enhancement in the form of unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee from Raheja Developers Limited (RDL) Raima Toll Road Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- (SO) 648 Revised from CARE BBB- Under Credit Watch Rieco Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac* CARE A+ (SO) 300 Revised from CARE BBB- * The above ratings are based on the credit enhancement in the form of an unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee provided by Sudarshan Chemical Industries Limited (SCIL) for the bank facilities of Rieco Industries Limited (Rieco). Rohan Builders & Developers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 2000 Reaffirmed S.N. Milk Products Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 450 Reaffirmed Sankheswaraa Gold Exports Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 125 Assigned Seya Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac – TL CARE A- 996.3 Reaffirmed enhanced from Rs.48.00 crore Seya Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac – Fund CARE A- 750 Reaffirmed Based enhanced from Rs.50.00 crore Shivam Protein Products Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 96.9 Issuer not cooperating Smita Exim Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac -- Withdrawn Sukh Sagar Motors Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 64.8 Issuer not cooperating Sundaram Steels Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 170.7 Reaffirmed Super Ispat (Raipur) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Facility CARE BBB 60 Assigned Surya Containers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 68.2 Issuer not cooperating Surya Containers Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 60 Issuer not cooperating Swagattam Plastics LT Bk Fac CARE BB 20.5 Issuer not cooperating Swagattam Plastics LT/ Shortterm Fac CARE BB /CARE 45 Issuer not A4 cooperating Swastik Pipe Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1248 Issuer not cooperating Tejankar Healthcare And Medical LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 140.2 Issuer not Research Institute Pvt Ltd cooperating The Divine Resort LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 63 Issuer not cooperating The Handicrafts And Handlooms Export LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 50 Revised from Corporation Of India Ltd CARE BBB- enhanced from Rs. 3 crore Trilok Security Systems India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 87.1 Revised from CARE BB enhanced from 8 CR Tuscan Agrow LT Bk Fac CARE BB 190 Assigned Universal Technocast LT Bk Fac CARE BB 59.2 Issuer not cooperating Vaibhav Rice Mill_Bavla LT Bk Fac CARE BB 89.6 Issuer not cooperating Vedanta Washery & Logistic Solutions LT Bk Fac@ CARE BBB- (SO) 200 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd @ The rating is based on the credit enhancement in the form of letter of comfort from R. K. Transport & Constructions Private Limited (RKTCPL) Vedasri Green Energy Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 100 Assigned Vertex Dye Chem LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 50 Assigned Vitthal Corporation Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 1536 Revised from CARE BB- Xplore-Tech Services Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 160 Reaffirmed Reduced from 23 CR -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. 