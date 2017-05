May 2 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of April 28, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- ABF Engineering International Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 28 Revised from CARE A4 Advance Metering Technology Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 40 Assigned Al Sameer Exports Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 295 Reaffirmed Alectrona Energy Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 551.3 Reaffirmed Ambica Alloys ST Bk Fac CARE A4 31 Revised from CARE A4+ Apex Tubes Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 200 Reaffirmed Aquarius Shipyards Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 60 Issuer not cooperating Aquafil Polymers Company Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 170 Revised from CARE A4 Avni Yarns Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 3.3 Reaffirmed Ankit India Ltd ST Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Bhavna Autowheels Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 70 Reaffirmed Bridal Jewellery Manufacturing CompanyST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 415 Reaffirmed BLA Power Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 46 Revised from CARE A4 Chartered Hotels Pvt Ltd ST non-FB Bk Fac CARE A4 260 Revised from (BG) CARE A4+ Classic Wears Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 2 Issuer not cooperating Daulat Ram Engineering Services Pvt LtST Bk Fac CARE A4 22.2 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 2.00) Devyani Food Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 50 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 35 crore) Drashti Cotspin Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 16.5 Reaffirmed Electrical Controls & Systems ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 20.3 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 1.75) Feris Spintex Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 20 Reaffirmed ^ The bank facilities are backed by unconditional & irrevocable corporate guarantee of Fine Jewellery Manufacturing Limited (FJML). Finolex J-Power Systems Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 260 Reaffirmed Globion India Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 38.2 # Goraya Straw Board Mills Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 1 Reaffirmed Gupta Sons ST Bk Fac CARE A4 80 Issuer not cooperating Gurunanak Engineering Services ST Bk Fac CARE A4 80 Issuer not cooperating Gva Industries Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 20 Reaffirmed Hamon Shriram Cottrell Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac (TL) CARE A4 250 Reaffirmed Inani Securities Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 62.5 Assigned Indraprastha Logistics Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 50 Reaffirmed Jayshri Weavetech Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 11.3 Reaffirmed K. Siddappa ST Bk Fac CARE A4 50 Assigned Kinshuk Enterprise ST Bk Fac CARE A4 3 Reaffirmed Kusum International ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 75 Reaffirmed Lucid Colloids Ltd ST Bk Fac (Non FB) CARE A3 85 Reaffirmed Mahaveer Ginning And Pressing Factory ST Bk Fac CARE A4 9 Issuer not cooperating Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 660 Reaffirmed Membrane Filters (India) Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 100 Issuer not cooperating Mgi Infra Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 47 Issuer not cooperating Modern Dairies Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 41 Reaffirmed Nandan Buildcon Pvt Ltd ST Bk Facilitie CARE A4 250 Reaffirmed New Horizon Knits Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 16 Issuer not cooperating Olympus Metal Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 100 Reaffirmed Panache Digilife Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 70 Reaffirmed Pankaj Glass Works Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 30 Issuer not cooperating Prabha Steel Industries ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 92.5 Reaffirmed Prabhat Elastomers Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 140 Revised from CARE A4+ Precast India Infrastructure Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 620 Reaffirmed R. D. Forge (A Unit Of R. D. ChemicalsST Bk Fac CARE A4 10 Issuer not Pvt Ltd) cooperating Rajiva Exports ST Bk Fac CARE A4 40 Reaffirmed Ramesh Textiles India Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 9.9 Reaffirmed Rico Jinfei Wheels Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 90 Reaffirmed Rohan Rajdeep Tollways Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 608.9 Assigned Saisons Technocom Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 30 Reaffirmed Saraswati Timber Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 16.3 Issuer not cooperating Saurashtra Enviro Projects Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 11 Reaffirmed Sfc Environmental Technologies Pvt LtdST Bk Fac CARE A1 400 Reaffirmed Shambhu Textile Mills Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 1.5 Reaffirmed Shiv Prasad Eco Touchwood Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 350 Reaffirmed Shiv Prasad Enterprises ST Bk Fac CARE A4 360 Reaffirmed Shree Shankar Vijay Timber Exports PvtST Bk Fac CARE A4 2.2 Reaffirmed Ltd Shreeji Construction Company ST Bk Fac CARE A4 40 Assigned Shrine Engineering Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 35 Reaffirmed Srinivasa Fashions Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 650 - Theon Pharmaceuticals Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 224 Reaffirmed Thermosol Glass (India) Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10 Reaffirmed Ultra Fab India Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 4 Reaffirmed Undercarriage And Tractor Parts Pvt LtST Bk Fac CARE A4 25 Reaffirmed Venus Cotsyn (India) Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 50 Reaffirmed (reduced from 7.00) West Bengal State Electricity ST Debt (including - - Withdrawn Transmission Co. Ltd CP) Zuventus Healthcare Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 50 reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aakar Motors LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 65 Reaffirmed Abf Engineering International Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE C 40.7 Revised from CARE B Abhishek Developers LT Bk Fac @ CARE BBB- 1480 Assigned @ The rating is based on the credit enhancement in the form of availability of cash flows from windmill assets of Mantri Homes and Mantri Developers P Ltd to service the rated debt facility and presence of escrow mechanism. Advance Metering Technology Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 30 Assigned Advance Metering Technology Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE BB /CARE 20 Assigned A4 Aim Laminar Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 91.7 Assigned Al Sameer Exports Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 28.1 Reaffirmed Alectrona Energy Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 472.8 Reaffirmed Allied Associates LT Bk Fac CARE B 120 Assigned Ambica Alloys LT Bk Fac CARE BB 100 Revised from CARE BB+ Ankit India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 253.6 Reaffirmed Ankit India Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 150 Revised from /CARE A2 CARE A2 Apex Tubes Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 106.7 Revised from CARE BB Aquafil Polymers Company Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 311.9 Revised from CARE C Aquarius Shipyards Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 70 Issuer not cooperating Arth Micro Finance Pvt Ltd Long/ ST Bk Fac CARE BB+ /CARE 300 Reaffirmed A4+ Atria Brindavan Power Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ (SO) 716.1 Assigned Atria Wind Power (Savarkundla) Pvt. LtLT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 2004.5 Assigned Avni Yarns Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 59.3 Reaffirmed B A Consulting LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 400 Reaffirmed Better Value Leasing And Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 270 Reaffirmed Bharati Vidyapeeth Pune LT Bk Fac CARE A- 2670.6 Revised from CARE BBB+ Bhavna Autowheels Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 5 Reaffirmed Bhavnagar Energy Company Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 33022.4 Revised from CARE BB+ Bitwise Solutions Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 466.7 Issuer not cooperating BLA Power Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 5719.3 Revised from CARE B Cabbana Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 250 Issuer not cooperating Chartered Hotels Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE B 2874.1 Revised from CARE BB+ Chartered Hotels Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE D 401.1 Revised from CARE BB+ Classic Wears Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 95.2 Issuer not cooperating Colour Cottex Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 789.8 Revised from CARE B+ Critical Access Health Services & LT Bk Fac CARE B 85 Issuer not Research Centre Pvt Ltd cooperating Daulat Ram Engineering Services Pvt LtLT Bk Fac CARE BB 125.9 Reaffirmed (reduced from 12.75) Daulat Ram Engineering Services Pvt LtLT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB /CARE 230 Reaffirmed A4 Devanshi Powers Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 160 Issuer not cooperating Devyani Food Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 1439 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 336.76 Cr) Devyani Food Industries Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE A- /CARE 499 Reaffirmed A2+ (enhanced from Rs. 45 crore) Drashti Cotspin Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 293.7 Reaffirmed Electrical Controls & Systems LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 85.8 Reaffirmed (reduced from 9.45) Feris Spintex Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 382.1 Reaffirmed Fine Jewellery India Ltd LT Bk Fac^ CARE BB (SO) 69.1 Issuer not cooperating ^ The bank facilities are backed by unconditional & irrevocable corporate guarantee of Fine Jewellery Manufacturing Limited (FJML) Finolex J-Power Systems Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 314 Reaffirmed First Solar Power India Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac * CARE AAA (SO) 500 Assigned /CARE A1+ (SO) (reduced from 100) /* Backed by fixed deposit receipts (with the same lender) for 100% of the facility amount which is lien marked in the favour of lender (Rating was earlier backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee of First Solar Inc. USA which is now released) First Solar Power India Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac ^ Prov.CARE AA 500 Reaffirmed (SO) /CARE A1+ (SO) (reduced from 60)/ ^ Backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee to be provided by First Solar Inc, USA. Fine Jewellery India Ltd LT/Shortterm Bk CARE A4 (SO) 67.7 Issuer not Fac^ cooperating Globion India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 235.5 Placed on credit watch with developing implications Goraya Straw Board Mills Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 118.9 Reaffirmed Govind Milk And Milk Products Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 617.4 Reaffirmed Green Infra Corporate Solar Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- (SO) * 7444 Revised from CARE BBB *based on credit enhancement in the form of an undertaking from Sembcorp Green Infra Limited (SGIL) to provide funds to cover any actual or anticipated shortfall in funds available to GICSL, which shall be valid as per the terms of the loan documents. Green Infra Corporate Solar Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 1116 Revised from CARE BBB Greenergy Wind Corporation Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac Prov.CARE BBB+ 480 Assigned Gupta Sons LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 128 Issuer not cooperating Gurunanak Engineering Services LT Bk Fac CARE BB 40 Issuer not cooperating Gva Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 80 Reaffirmed H N Cotex Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 130 Issuer not cooperating Hamon Shriram Cottrell Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (FB) CARE C 392.5 Reaffirmed Hamon Shriram Cottrell Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE C 11.1 Revised from CARE D Hamon Shriram Cottrell Pvt Ltd Issuer Rating CARE C (Is) - Reaffirmed Hamon Shriram Cottrell Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE C /CARE A41070 Reaffirmed (Non-FB) Hanuman Dal Industries LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 250.6 Reaffirmed Hanuman Rice Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 168.2 Reaffirmed Hindupur Solar Park Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 4170.3 Assigned Hinganghat Municipal Council Issuer Rating CARE BB - Assigned Inani Securities Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 2.5 Assigned Indigo Paints Pvt Ltd LT/ ST Fundbased/ CARE BBB - 50 Reaffirmed Non-FB /CARE A3 Indraprastha Logistics Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 336.6 Reaffirmed J.B.Gold Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 90 Issuer not cooperating Jaybajrang Agro Processing Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 50 Issuer not cooperating Jayshri Weavetech Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 190.6 Reaffirmed Jp Agro LT Bk Fac CARE B 100 Issuer not cooperating K. Siddappa LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 30 Assigned Kinshuk Enterprise LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 4.6 Reaffirmed Kinshuk Enterprise LT/ST Bk Fac CARE B+ / A4 65 Reaffirmed Kusum International LT Bk Fac CARE BB 5 Reaffirmed Lakhtarwala Jewelllers Pvt Ltd LT/Shortterm Bk FacCARE BB+; 120 Revised from Stable/CARE A4+ CARE BBB-/CARE A3 Lucid Colloids Ltd LT /ST Bk Fac (FB) CARE BBB-/A3 1350 Reaffirmed Mahaveer Ginning And Pressing Factory LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 69.3 Issuer not cooperating Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA 1840 Reaffirmed Mangalmay Foundation Trust LT Bk Fac CARE BB 150 Assigned Medsave Healthcare Tpa Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 184.1 Revised from CARE BBB- Medsave Healthcare Tpa Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE BB+ 80 Revised from CARE A3 Membrane Filters (India) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 197.9 Issuer not cooperating Mgi Infra Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 40 Issuer not cooperating Modern Dairies Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 1212.5 Reaffirmed Mynd Solutions Pvt Ltd Compulsorily - CARE BBB+ 100 Reaffirmed Convertible Debenture Nandan Buildcon Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 827.6 Revised from CARE B Nandan Buildcon Pvt Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE B /CARE A41110 Revised from CARE B+/CARE A4 New Horizon Knits Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 64 Issuer not cooperating Nikki Steels Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 120 Issuer not cooperating Notandas Jewellers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 300 Reaffirmed NV Distilleries Pvt Ltd (Erstwhile Nv LT Bk Fac (TL)* - - Withdrawn Distilleries Ltd) *Withdrawn upon receipt of no dues statement with respect to repayment of Term Loan due. NV Distilleries Pvt Ltd (Erstwhile Nv LT Bk Fac (FB) CARE B 600 Revised from Distilleries Ltd) CARE D Olympus Metal Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 750 Reaffirmed Ostro Ap Wind Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 6092.7 Assigned Overseas Infrastructure Alliance Long/ST Bk Fac CARE B /CARE A47590 Revised from (India) Pvt Ltd CARE BB /Reaffirmed P T Motors Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 90 Reaffirmed Panache Digilife Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 129.1 Reaffirmed Pankaj Glass Works Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 131 Revised from CARE B+ Parekh Gadgets Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 60 Issuer not cooperating Prabha Steel Industries LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 9.5 Reaffirmed Prabhat Elastomers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 230 Revised from CARE BB+ Precast India Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 222.6 Reaffirmed R. D. Forge (A Unit Of R. D. ChemicalsLT Bk Fac CARE BB- 13.2 Issuer not Pvt Ltd) cooperating R. D. Forge (A Unit Of R. D. ChemicalsLong /ST Bk Fac CARE BB-/ A4 100 Issuer not Pvt Ltd) cooperating R.S. Print Solutions Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 84.9 Revised from CARE B+ Rac Extrusion Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 65 Assigned Raja Udyog Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE BBB+ 34.6 # Raja Udyog Pvt Ltd Long/ ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+/CARE 210 # (FB) A2 Rajiva Exports LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 40 Reaffirmed Ramesh Textiles India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 8.8 Reaffirmed Ramesh Textiles India Pvt Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BB /CARE 49.5 Reaffirmed A4 Rico Jinfei Wheels Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 50 Reaffirmed Rimjhim Stainless Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 1369.9 Assigned Rohan Rajdeep Tollways Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 1715.5 Assigned Roshni Jewellers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 90 Issuer not cooperating Rrb Energy Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 950 Reaffirmed Rrb Energy Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE D / D 400 Reaffirmed S.J. Memorial Education Society LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 133.5 Reaffirmed (Reduced from 15 crore) Saffron Met Yarns Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB-; S 65 Reaffirmed Saisons Technocom Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 350 Reaffirmed Saraf Real Infra Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 85 Assigned Saraswati Timber Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 79.9 Issuer not cooperating Saurashtra Enviro Projects Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 894.4 Reaffirmed Selga Steels Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 80 Assigned Sfc Environmental Technologies Pvt LtdLT Bk Fac CARE A- 100 Reaffirmed Sfc Environmental Technologies Pvt LtdLT/ST Bk Fac CARE A-/A1 100 Reaffirmed Shambhu Textile Mills Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 62.5 Reaffirmed Shiv Prasad Enterprises LT Bk Fac CARE BB 13.5 Reaffirmed Shree Ram Oxy-Gas Pvt Ltd LT/Shortterm Bk FacARE BB /CARE A458.5 Revised form CARE BB+/CARE A4 (enhanced from 3.50) Shree Ram Oxy-Gas Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 281.9 Revised form CARE BB+ (enhanced from 8.17) Shree Shankar Vijay Timber Exports PvtLT / ST Bk Fac CARE BB /CARE 470 Reaffirmed Ltd A4 Shreeji Construction Company LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 25 Assigned Shrine Engineering Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 20 Reaffirmed Shubham Buildmart Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 145 Issuer not cooperating South City International School LT Bk Fac CARE A-@ 220.8 Reaffirmed @ Backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee provided by South City Projects (Kolkata) Limited South City Projects (Kolkata) Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 3721.3 Reaffirmed Sri Bajrang Seeds LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 120 Reaffirmed Srinivasa Fashions Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 12.3 Issuer not cooperating Sugnaneshwara Hydel Power Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 200 Assigned Talwalkars Better Value Fitness Ltd LT NCD - - Withdrawn Talwalkars Better Value Fitness Ltd LT NCD CARE AA 250 Reaffirmed Talwalkars Better Value Fitness Ltd LT NCD CARE AA 250 Reaffirmed Talwalkars Better Value Fitness Ltd LT NCD CARE AA 250 Reaffirmed Talwalkars Better Value Fitness Ltd LT NCD CARE AA 250 Reaffirmed Talwalkars Better Value Fitness Ltd LT NCD CARE AA 500 Reaffirmed Talwalkars Better Value Fitness Ltd LT NCD CARE AA 500 Reaffirmed Talwalkars Better Value Fitness Ltd LT NCD CARE AA 250 Assigned Talwalkars Better Value Fitness Ltd LT Ban CARE AA 2980.7 Reaffirmed Tee Ventures India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 80 Issuer not cooperating Tek Travels Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 85 Reaffirmed Tek Travels Pvt. Ltd. Long/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB/CARE 1135 Reaffirmed A3 Theon Pharmaceuticals Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 470.9 Reaffirmed Thermosol Glass (India) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 70 Reaffirmed Thermosol Glass (India) Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB- /CARE 20 Reaffirmed A4 Ultra Fab India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 13.5 Reaffirmed Ultra Fab India Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB- / A4 32.5 Reaffirmed Undercarriage And Tractor Parts Pvt LtLT Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Undercarriage And Tractor Parts Pvt LtLT/ ST Fac CARE BB /CARE 70 Reaffirmed A4 Venus Cotsyn (India) Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 208.9 Reaffirmed (reduced from 21.79) Vijay Logistics Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 73.3 Issuer not cooperating Warora Kurnool Transmission Ltd Bk Fac-FB - LT-TL CARE BBB- 27900 Assigned Warora Kurnool Transmission Ltd LT Bk Fac - LT- CARE BBB- 1050 Assigned Performance BG West Bengal State Electricity LT Bk Fac CARE A 1083.5 Reaffirmed Transmission Co. Ltd West Bengal State Electricity LT Secured CARE A 549 Reaffirmed Transmission Co. Ltd Redeemable Bonds Series I – Tranche I West Bengal State Electricity LT Secured CARE A 2500 Reaffirmed Transmission Co. Ltd Redeemable Bonds Series II West Bengal State Electricity Issuer Rating CARE A / A - Reaffirmed Transmission Co. Ltd West Bengal State Electricity Long/ST Bk Fac CARE A / A1 3250 Reaffirmed Transmission Co. Ltd Wind World Wind Farms Hindustan Pvt LtLT Bk Fac CARE BB 3000 revised from BBB- Zuventus Healthcare Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 400 Reaffirmed (reduced from 41.57) Zuventus Healthcare Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE A+ /CARE 150 Reaffirmed A1 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)