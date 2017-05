May 3 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of May 2, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aarnav Fabrics Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 100 Reaffirmed Accusonic Controls Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 40 Reaffirmed Ace Brain Systems And Software Pvt LtdST Bk Fac CARE A4 75 Issuer not cooperating Almadina Steel ST Bk Fac CARE A4 23.5 Issuer not cooperating Amit N Shah ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 75 Assigned Amsat Industries Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 5 Reaffirmed Anand Mine Tools Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 16 Issuer not cooperating Annapurna Pet Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 110 Reaffirmed Asm Traxim Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 50 Reaffirmed Autoline Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 200 Reaffirmed Bhavna Property Developers Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Eco Cements Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 50 Reaffirmed Electropneumatics& Hydraulics India PvST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 280 Reaffirmed Ltd Elljay Textiles Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 35 Reaffirmed enhanced from 2 CR Elsteel Modular Products Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 76 Issuer not cooperating Faith Automation Systems And Tooling ST Bk Fac CARE A4 15 Issuer not Pvt Ltd cooperating Gopi Synthetics Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 85 Reaffirmed Hillways Construction Company Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 885 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.53.50 crore) Involute Technologies Pvt Ltd ST Non-FB Fac( LC) CARE A2+ 10 Reaffirmed Jagdish Prasad Agarwal ST Bk Fac CARE A4 65 Assigned Jai Mata Dee Construction ST Bk Fac CARE A4 125 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 12.00crs) Jasmine Towels Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 150 Assigned Jindal Agro Mills Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 370 Reaffirmed Khushbu Impex ST Bk Fac CARE A4 253 Reaffirmed Kim Chemicals Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 67 Reaffirmed Limbani Steel Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 5 Issuer not cooperating Lipi International Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10 Reaffirmed Ludlow Jute & Specialities Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 450 Reaffirmed Mahabal Auto Ancillaries Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 0.2 Assigned Micron Pharmaceuticals ST Bk Fac CARE A4 125 Reaffirmed Nav Durga Fuel Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 137.5 Revised from CARE A4 O. C. Sweaters Llp ST Bk Fac CARE A3 200 Reaffirmed (decreased from 35.67crs) Paras Defence And Space Technologies LST Bk Fac CARE A4 100 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 7crs) Parsewar Seeds And Fertilizers ST Bk Fac CARE A4 6 Issuer not cooperating Pinakin Plastoforming Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 5 Issuer not cooperating Prakash Plastic Industries ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 64 Reaffirmed Proenergy Resources Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac (Non CARE A2 (SO) 105 Reaffirmed Fund Based) Protrans Supply Chain Management Pvt LST Bk Fac CARE A2 (SO) 47 Reaffirmed Punjab State Power Corporation Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 6695 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 477.00crs) R T Rice Industries ST Bk Fac CARE A4 1 Assigned Relemac Technologies Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 135 Reaffirmed Rohan Rajdeep Highways Ltd ST Bk Fac* CARE A2 (SO) 35.6 Revised from CARE A4+ Rohan Rajdeep Katol Byepass ST Bk Fac* CARE A3 (SO) 8.1 Revised from Infrastructure CARE A4+ *backed by short fall undertaking extended by Rohan Rajdeep Tollways Limited (RRTL; rated CARE BBB+; Stable/CARE A2 ) Rohan Rajdeep Rajasthan Infra ProjectsST Bk Fac* CARE A2 (SO) 30 Revised from Ltd CARE A4 *backed by corporate guarantee from Rohan Rajdeep Tollways Limited (RRTL; rated CARE BBB+; Stable/CARE A2 ) S.K. Bikes Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 200 Reaffirmed S.P.Y. Agro Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 144 Revised from CARE D Sai Applied Technologies Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 20 Issuer not cooperating Sakal Papers Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 610 Reaffirmed (reduced from 66crs) Sakal Papers Pvt Ltd CP# CARE A1 500 Reaffirmed #Carved out of sanctioned working capital limits Sbw Udyog Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 89 Reaffirmed Sewri Engineering Company Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 50 Reaffirmed Sharman Udyog Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 5 Assigned Siva Granite Products ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 40 Revised from CARE A4 Siva Granite Products ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 40 Revised from CARE A4 Smc Infrastructures Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac - (NonFB CARE A2+ 2430 Revised from LC/BG) CARE A1 Srivenkateshwartradex Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 300 Reaffirmed St Woven Bags Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 5 Assigned Supreme Polytubes Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 100 Reaffirmed Teja Industries ST Bk Fac CARE A4 122.5 Reaffirmed The Ravalgaon Sugar Farms Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 5 Reaffirmed Unifab Engineering Project Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 25 Reaffirmed Veer Energy & Infrastructure Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 130 Reaffirmed West Bengal State Electricity ST Bk Fac CARE A2 7000 Reaffirmed Distribution Company Ltd LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aarnav Fabrics Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 557.7 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.44.18 crore) Aarnav Fabrics Pvt Ltd LT/ Shortterm Bk CARE BBB/CARE 10 Reaffirmed Fac A3+ Aarti Infra Projects Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 262.3 Issuer not cooperating Aarti Infra Projects Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 150 Issuer not cooperating Accusonic Controls Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 40 Reaffirmed Ace Brain Systems And Software Pvt LtdLT Bk Fac CARE BB- 10 Issuer not cooperating Adwalpalkar Construction And Resorts LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 160 Issuer not Pvt Ltd cooperating Ahuja Builders LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 85 Revised from CARE BBB (Reduced from 17.50crs) Ahuja Builders Long/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 150 Revised from /CARE A3 CARE BBB /CARE A3 (Reduced from 20.00crs) Almadina Steel LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 36.3 Issuer not cooperating Amit N Shah LT Bk Fac CARE BB 50 Assigned Amritsar Swadeshi Textile Corporation LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 86.6 Assigned Pvt Ltd Amsat Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 72 Reaffirmed Anand Mine Tools Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B- 49.5 Revised from CARE B Annapurna Pet Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 193 Revised from CARE B+ Apco Infratech Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 2000 Reaffirmed Apco Infratech Pvt Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE A- /CARE 8000 Reaffirmed A2+ Ardee Technologies Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 271 Revised from CARE B+ Ardee Technologies Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 185 Revised from CARE A4 Ario Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE D /D 280 Issuer not cooperating Aristo Realty Developers Ltd LT Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Ariston Tiles Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 96.3 Reaffirmed Ariston Tiles Ltd Bk Fac CARE BB /A4 30 Reaffirmed Asm Traxim Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 600 Reaffirmed Autoline Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B- 1249.1 Reaffirmed B. G. Chitale LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 493.8 Reaffirmed (reduced from 53.71crs) Balaji Polycot Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 115.5 Reaffirmed reduced from 11.95 CR Baramati Agro Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 8361.3 Reaffirmed Bhavna Property Developers Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 150 Reaffirmed Brewster Ifmr Capital 2017 (OriginatorSeries A1 PTCs - - Withdrawn Asirvad Microfinance Pvt Ltd) Brewster Ifmr Capital 2017 (OriginatorSeries A2 PTCs - - Withdrawn Asirvad Microfinance Pvt Ltd) Clean Solar Power (Hiriyur) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE BBB+ 517.2 Reaffirmed Clean Solar Power (Hiriyur) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (Bk CARE BBB+ 20 Reaffirmed Overdraft) Clover Energy Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB (SO) 500 Provisional (Proposed) Crescent Power Ltd LT Bk Facility CARE A 1320 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 85.00crs) Cure Life Care Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 176.1 Issuer not cooperating D.S. Drinks And Beverages Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 126.6 Reaffirmed Dhana-Shree Developers LT Bk Fac CARE D 13.2 Revised from CARE BB- Dmi Finance Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA- 9000 Revised from CARE A Dmi Housing Finance Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA- (SO) 250 Revised from CARE A (SO) Dmi Housing Finance Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA- (SO) 750 Revised from Provisional CARE A (SO) Eco Cements Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 291.5 Reaffirmed Electropneumatics& Hydraulics India PvLT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 54.2 Reaffirmed Ltd (reduced from 6.72crs) Electropneumatics& Hydraulics India PvLT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 260 Reaffirmed Ltd /CARE A3+ Elljay Textiles Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 78.2 Reaffirmed enhanced from 5.50 CR Elsteel Modular Products Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 29.4 Issuer not cooperating Fabrico India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 395 Reaffirmed Faith Automation Systems And Tooling LT Bk Fac CARE B 39 Issuer not Pvt Ltd cooperating Gadgil Diamonds Pvt Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BB+ /CARE 180 Revised from A4+ CARE BBB- / CARE A3 (enhanced from 13crs) Gemini Consolidated Projects Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Gemini Consolidated Projects Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 65.6 Reaffirmed Ghatge Patil Transports Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 75 Issuer not cooperating Ghatge Patil Transports Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 0.6 Issuer not cooperating Gopi Synthetics Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 1274.7 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.75.15 crore) Gopi Synthetics Pvt Ltd LT/ Shortterm Bk CARE BBB/CARE 25 Reaffirmed Fac A3+ (enhanced from Rs.1.50 crore) Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal LT Bonds CARE AA (SO) 200 Reaffirmed Corporation Reduced from 53.32 CR Green Infra Btv Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 222.8 Reaffirmed (reduced from 34.29 ) Green Infra Solar Energy Ltd LT Bk Fac (Bk CARE A 50 Assigned Overdraft) Green Infra Solar Energy Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE A (SO) 745.7 Revised from CARE A- (SO) Green Infra Wind Energy Assets Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 70 Assigned Green Infra Wind Energy Assets Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A (SO) 613 Revised from CARE A- (SO) reduced from 72 CR Green Infra Wind Energy Theni Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 150 Revised from CARE BBB+ reduced from 20.83 CR Green Infra Wind Power Theni Ltd LT Bk Fac (Bk CARE A- 10 Assigned Overdraft) Green Infra Wind Power Theni Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE A (SO) 135.2 Revised from CARE A- reduced from 15 CR Hanuman Dal Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 350 Reaffirmed Hillways Construction Company Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 165 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.11.50 crore) Honey Overseas LT/ST Bk Fac CARE B+ /CARE 80 Assigned A4 Impresario Entertainment And LT Bk Fac CARE B 74.6 Revised from Hospitality Pvt Ltd CARE B- [reduced from 11.09crs] Industrial Energy Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA 10342.9 Reaffirmed Involute Technologies Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE A 506.4 Reaffirmed (reduced from 52.90crs) Involute Technologies Pvt Ltd LT/ ST Fundbased CARE A /CARE 350 Reaffirmed Fac (Working A2+ Capital Limit) Iris Ecopower Venture Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB (SO) 500 Assigned (Proposed) Jagdish Prasad Agarwal LT Bk Fac CARE BB 10 Assigned Jai Mata Dee Construction LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 22.9 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 2.00crs) Jindal Agro Mills Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 85 Reaffirmed Kanase Auto Wheels Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 150 Issuer not cooperating Khushbu Impex LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 3.1 Revised from CARE BB Kim Chemicals Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Kim Chemicals Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 2.5 Reaffirmed Laxmi Goldorna House Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 100 Reaffirmed (Proposed) Limbani Steel Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 58.4 Issuer not cooperating Lion Insulation Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 73.3 Issuer not cooperating Lipi International Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 118.3 Reaffirmed Lokmangal Sugar Ethanol And LT Bk Fac CARE D 1747.1 Revised from Co-Generation Industries Ltd CARE BB Lotus Clean Power Venture Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB (SO) 500 Provisional (Proposed) Ludlow Jute & Specialities Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 234.7 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 4.57crs) Ludlow Jute & Specialities Ltd Long /ST Bk Fac CARE A /CARE 450 Reaffirmed A2+ (enhanced from 30.00crs) Lunawat Milk And Agro Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE B+ /A4 57.5 Reaffirmed Macro Group Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 165 Revised from CARE BB (reduced from 30.85crs) Mahabal Auto Ancillaries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 105.9 Revised from CARE BBB- Maple Renewable Power Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB (SO) 500 Provisional (Proposed) Marvelous Engineers Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Marvelous Engineers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 67 Reaffirmed Micron Pharmaceuticals Long- term Bk Fac CARE BB- 62.9 Reaffirmed Midas Naturals Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 310 Reaffirmed Motherson Advanced Tooling Solutions LLT Bk Fac* CARE AA-(SO) 469.4 Reaffirmed * Facilities are backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee from Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd. Nav Durga Fuel Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 614 Revised from CARE BB- New Mount Trading & Investment Co. LtdLT Bk Fac – TL II CARE BB+ 155 Revised from BBB(SO) New Mount Trading & Investment Co. LtdLT Bk Fac – Fund CARE BB+ 165 Revised from Based BBB(SO) New Mount Trading & Investment Co. LtdLT Bk Fac – TL I# CARE BBB (SO) 61.8 Reaffirmed # The ratings for the above bank facilities are based on credit enhancement in the form of unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee provided by SBW Udyog Ltd(rated CARE BBB;Stable / CARE A3+). New Mount Trading & Investment Co. LtdLT Bk Fac – Non CARE BBB (SO) 47.3 Reaffirmed fund based # # The ratings for the above bank facilities are based on credit enhancement in the form of unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee provided by SBW Udyog Ltd(rated CARE BBB;Stable / CARE A3+). Nkc Projects Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 520 Reaffirmed (Reduced from 52.50crs) Nkc Projects Pvt. Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 2910 Reaffirmed (Reduced from 347.50crs) Nysa Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 53 Issuer not cooperating O. C. Sweaters Llp LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 220 Reaffirmed (decreased from 22.28crs) Olive Ecopower Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB (SO) 500 Provisional (Proposed) Orchid Renewable Powertech Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB (SO) 500 Provisional (Proposed) Ostro Andhra Wind Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 5864.3 Assigned Paras Defence And Space Technologies LLong /ST Bk Fac CARE BB- /CARE 180 Reaffirmed A4 (Enhanced from 13crs) Parsewar Seeds And Fertilizers LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 100 Issuer not cooperating Pate Future Constructions Llp LT Bk Fac CARE BB 450 Reaffirmed Pinakin Plastoforming Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 80 Issuer not cooperating Prakash Plastic Industries LT Bk Fac CARE BB 11.2 Reaffirmed Prakash Plastic Industries Bk Fac CARE BB/ A4+ 75 Reaffirmed Prime Life Space Consultancy Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Prime Life Space Consultancy Pvt Ltd Issuer Rating CARE BBB (Is) - Rating placed on Notice of Withdrawal for 1 year Proenergy Resources Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (Fund CARE A- (SO) 15 Reaffirmed Based) Protrans Supply Chain Management Pvt LLT Bk Fac CARE A- (SO) 103.1 Reaffirmed Punjab State Power Corporation Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 35051.8 Reaffirmed (Reduced from 6,576.82crs) Punjab State Power Corporation Ltd Non SLR Bonds-I CARE BBB (SO) 3316 Reaffirmed Pv Power Technologies Pvt Ltd Long/ST Fund Based CARE BBB- 195 Assigned – CC/Pre & Post /CARE A3 Shipment Cr. Pv Power Technologies Pvt Ltd Long/ST Non Fund CARE BBB- 52.5 Assigned BasedLOC/BG /CARE A3 Quadros Automark Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 106.8 Issuer not cooperating Quick Projects Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 35 Reaffirmed Quick Projects Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE BB- /A4 40 Reaffirmed R T Rice Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 66.8 Assigned Rajdeep Infotechno Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB (SO) 53 Reaffirmed Rajdeep Infotechno Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE BBB (SO) 80 Reaffirmed /A3+ Ramoji Wafer And Namkeen Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 152.6 Reaffirmed Relemac Technologies Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 30.6 Revised from CARE B+ Rohan Rajdeep Highways Ltd LT Bk Fac* CARE BBB+ (SO) 723.4 Revised from CARE BB+ *backed by corporate guarantee from Rohan Rajdeep Tollways Limited (RRTL; rated CARE BBB+; Stable/CARE A2 ) Rohan Rajdeep Katol Byepass LT Bk Fac* CARE BBB- (SO) 245.5 Revised from Infrastructure CARE BB *backed by short fall undertaking extended by Rohan Rajdeep Tollways Limited (RRTL; rated CARE BBB+; Stable/CARE A2 ) Rohan Rajdeep Rajasthan Infra ProjectsLT Bk Fac* CARE BBB+ (SO) 1181.4 Revised from Ltd CARE BB *backed by corporate guarantee from Rohan Rajdeep Tollways Limited (RRTL; rated CARE BBB+; Stable/CARE A2 ) S.G. Pharma Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 150 Reaffirmed S.K. Bikes Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 190.2 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 10.00crs) S.K. Bikes Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB+ /CARE 80 Reaffirmed A4+ (enhanced from 3.27crs) S.M. Constructions LT Bk Fac CARE C 63.9 Reaffirmed S.P.Y. Agro Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 1634.4 Revised from CARE D Sai Applied Technologies Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 20 Issuer not cooperating Sai Applied Technologies Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE BB+ /A4+ 30 Issuer not cooperating Saibaba Sales Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 170.8 Issuer not cooperating Sakal Papers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 800 Reaffirmed Samhi Hotels (Ahmedabad) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 2442.8 Reaffirmed (decreased from Rs.31.04 crore) Sapphire Industrial Infrastructure PvtLT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 208.3 Reaffirmed Ltd (reduced from 26.95crs) Sbw Udyog Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 250 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 21crs) Sewri Engineering Company Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 49.5 Reaffirmed Shalby Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 3224.6 Revised from CARE A- Sharman Udyog Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 199 Assigned Shri Balaji Sahakari Soot Girni Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 71.8 Issuer not cooperating Shri Ram Solvex LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 187.5 Reaffirmed Shyama Shyam Vsk Water Management Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 64.6 Reaffirmed Ltd (Reduced from 9.85crs) Siva Granite Products LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 15.3 Revised from CARE BB Siva Granite Products LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 15.3 Revised from CARE BB reduced from Rs.1.82 crore Smc Infrastructures Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 612.5 Revised from (Fundbased CC CARE A Limits) Smc Infrastructures Pvt Ltd LT/Shortterm Bk FacCARE A- /CARE 40 Revised from A2+ CARE A / CARE A1 Solitaire Energies Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 983.4 Reaffirmed (reduced from 115.32crs) Sorento Granito Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 20.4 Reaffirmed Sorento Granito Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE B+ /A4 177.5 Reaffirmed Sri Ranganatha Gold And Silver LT Bk Fac CARE D 75 Revised from CARE B Sri Ranganatha Swamy Jewellary Works LT Bk Fac CARE D 75 Revised from CARE B Srivenkateshwartradex Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 100 Reaffirmed St Woven Bags Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 79.9 Assigned Sunpaul Properties Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 90 Issuer not cooperating Supreme Polytubes Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 150 Reaffirmed Suraj Cropsciences Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 175.7 Reaffirmed Tcg Lifesciences Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 379.4 Revised from CARE A- (reduced from 72.50crs) Tcg Lifesciences Ltd Long/Shortterm Bk CARE BBB+ 600 Revised from Fac /CARE A2 CARE A- /CARE A2+ (reduced from 62.00crs) Teja Industries LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 70 Reaffirmed The India Cements Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 25035.6 Reaffirmed The Ravalgaon Sugar Farms Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 67.6 Revised from CARE BB Tulip Renewable Powertech Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB (SO) 500 Provisional (Proposed) Unifab Engineering Project Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 5 Reaffirmed reduced from Rs1.35 CR Unifab Engineering Project Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE BB/ A4 15 Reaffirmed United Cotton Extract Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 65.7 Reaffirmed Universal Tube Accessories Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 134.9 Issuer not cooperating Usha Spincoat Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 295 Reaffirmed reduced from 30.07 CR Vedant Landmark LT Bk Fac CARE BB 250 Issuer not cooperating Veeda Clinical Research Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 9.2 Reaffirmed (reduced from 1.90crs) Veeda Clinical Research Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 170 Reaffirmed /CARE A3+ (enhanced from 9.25crs) Veer Energy & Infrastructure Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 42.9 Reaffirmed Vinay Steel LT Bk Fac CARE B 100 Reaffirmed Violet Green Power Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB (SO) 500 Provisional (Proposed) Vishal Enterprise LT Bk Fac CARE BB 112.4 Issuer not cooperating Vishal Enterprise LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB /CARE 95 Issuer not A4 cooperating Vistacore Infraprojects LT Bk Fac CARE BB 199.4 Issuer not cooperating Vivaswan Hotels (India) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 100 Assigned Walmarkmeditech Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 154.7 Issuer not cooperating Wasan Hospitality Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 380 Reaffirmed Welspun Steel Ltd Bk Fac-TLLT - Welspun Steel Ltd Bk Fac-TLLT - - Withdrawn Welspun Steel Ltd Bk Fac-FB – LT - - Withdrawn Welspun Steel Ltd Bk Fac-FB – LT - - Withdrawn Welspun Steel Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 1200 Assigned /CARE A2 West Bengal State Electricity LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 44000 Reaffirmed Distribution Company Ltd West Bengal State Electricity LT Secured CARE BBB+ 2500 Reaffirmed Distribution Company Ltd Redeemable Bonds (Series I – Tranche I) West Bengal State Electricity LT Secured CARE BBB+ 2500 Reaffirmed Distribution Company Ltd Redeemable Bonds (Series I – Tranche II) West Bengal State Electricity LT Secured CARE BBB+ 5000 Reaffirmed Distribution Company Ltd Redeemable Bonds (Series II) West Bengal State Electricity Proposed LT CARE BBB+ 10000 Reaffirmed Distribution Company Ltd Secured Redeemable Bonds (Series III) BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.