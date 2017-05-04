May 4 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE)
for local debt instruments as of May 3, 2017.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------- ---------- ------ ------- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
A. K. Builders ST Bk Fac CARE A4 100 Reaffirmed
A.V. Valves Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 30 Reaffirmed
Adhyashakti Paper Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 4 Issuer not
cooperating
Ardas Tele Ventures Pvt. Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 47 Assigned
Bakers Circle India Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 30 Revised from
CARE A3
Balarka Fabricon Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10 Reaffirmed
Bebo International ST Bk Fac CARE A4 35 Reaffirmed
Bhagat Forge Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 11 Reaffirmed
Bright Power Projects (India) Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac# CARE A1(SO) 960 Assigned
#Backed by letter of comfort (LoC) from Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd. (TexRail)
Bright Power Projects (India) Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 1050 Reaffirmed
Continental Carbon India Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2(SO)* 3199.5 Reaffirmed
* The above ratings are based on the credit enhancement in the form of Unconditional and
Irrevocable Corporate Guarantee from China Synthetic Rubber Corporation (Taiwan). CSRC have been
providing managerial and financial support by way of equity infusion to CCIL.
D.D. Agro Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 15 Assigned
Everest Metals Fze ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 790.2^ Reaffirmed
^equivalent of sanctioned facilities of USD 11.8mn@ Rs.66.97/USD.
Everest Sea Food Exports Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 1.5 Reaffirmed
Focus Shares & Securities Pvt. Ltd. ST Bk Fac- BG CARE A4 340 Reaffirmed
Freewill Sports Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 30 Reaffirmed
Gajra Gears Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 252.5 Issuer not
cooperating
Global Footwear ST Bk Fac CARE A4 70 Assigned
Haveli Restaurants & Resorts Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 95 Issuer not
cooperating
H K Lumbers Llp ST Bk Fac CARE D 75 Assigned
Hindustan Waste Treatment Pvt Ltd ST Bk Facility CARE A2+(SO)* 73.5 Revised from
Non-fundbased – BG CARE A1 (SO*)
*Based on the credit enhancement in the form of unconditional, irrevocable and continuing
corporate guarantee extended by SMC Infrastructure Pvt. Ltd. (SMCIPL) (rated CARE A-/CARE A2+)
to the lenders of Hindustan Waste Treatment Private Limited (HWTPL)
Ideas Engineers ST Bk Fac CARE A4 75 Issuer not
cooperating
Infinite Water Solutions Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 10 Reaffirmed
Kie Engineering Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac - - Withdrawn
J. B. Rolling Mills Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 80 Issuer not
cooperating
Jcc Infratech Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 67.5 Reaffirmed
Jhawar International ST Bk Fac CARE A4 400 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from 34crs)
K.K. Builders Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 260 Assigned
Kabir Rice Mill ST Bk Fac CARE A4 2.5 Assigned
Karla Constructions ST Bk Fac CARE A4 50 Issuer not
cooperating
Madhav Industries ST Bk Fac CARE A4 20 Assigned
Mamta Seeds ST Bk Fac CARE A4 17 Issuer not
cooperating
Mohan Breweries And Distilleries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 11.3 Reaffirmed
Mense Electricals Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 80 Reaffirmed
(Enhanced from 5.00 CR)
Nkg Infrastructure Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 9000 Assigned
Ncl Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 50 Reaffirmed
/CARE A3
Panama Petrochem Ltd ST Bk Fac LC/BG CARE A1 3540 Reaffirmed
Peppermint Clothing Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 30 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from 2.00 CR)
Ps Group Realty Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 320 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from 23.85 CR)
Rex Sewing Machine Company Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 27.5 Issuer not
cooperating
Samudra Electronic System Pvt Ltd ST NonFB CARE A2+(SO)* 15 Revised from
CARE A1 (SO*)
*Based on the credit enhancement in the form of unconditional, irrevocable and continuing
corporate guarantee extended by SMC Infrastructure Pvt. Ltd. (SMCIPL) (rated CARE A-/CARE A2+)
to the lenders of Samudra Electronic System Private Limited (SESPL)
Satkar Travels Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 20 Reaffirmed
Short-Term Bank Facilities ST Bk Fac CARE A4 30 Issuer not
cooperating
Shyam Indus Power Solutions Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 1995 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from 179.50 CR)
Snj Synthetics Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 73 Reaffirmed
Srei Infrastructure Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 6950 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from 645.00)
Srei Infrastructure Pvt Ltd ST Debt (CP Issue) CARE A1+ 30000 Reaffirmed
Sulson Overseas Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 40 Assigned
Suzlon Global Services Ltd Proposed CP (CP) CARE A1+(SO) 500 Assigned
Issue@
@ Credit enhancement in the form of an unconditional and irrevocable on demand back-stop
facility provided by IDBI Bank Limited.
Suzlon Global Services Ltd CP (CP) Issue@ CARE A1+(SO) 500 Withdrawn
@ Credit enhancement in the form of an unconditional and irrevocable on demand back-stop
facility provided by IDBI Bank Limited.
Terna Public Charitable Trust ST Bk Fac CARE A4 30 Reaffirmed
Unidrug Innovative Pharma TechnologiesST Bk Fac CARE A4 59 Issuer not
Ltd cooperating
Vishavaraj Infrastructure Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 750 Reaffirmed
Weizmann Forex Ltd. ST Bk Fac – CARE A3+ 485 Reaffirmed
Nonfund based
(Reduced from 61.58 CR)
MEDIUM TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Ncl Industries Ltd FD Programme CARE BBB- (FD) 500 Reaffirmed
Qrg Enterprises Ltd FD - - Withdrawn*
*CARE has withdrawn the rating assigned to the Fixed Deposits of QRG Enterprises Limited with
immediate effect, as the company has fully repaid the amounts
Tamil Nadu Urban Finance And FD Programme - - Withdrawn
Infrastructure Development Corporation
Ltd
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
A. K. Builders LT Bk Fac CARE BB 80 Revised from
CARE BB-
A.V. Valves Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 5.9 Reaffirmed
A.V. Valves Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE B+ /CARE 48 Reaffirmed
A4
Aastha Cold Storage LT Bk Fac CARE D 79 Issuer not
cooperating
Act Plast Paints Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 104.4 Reaffirmed
(reduced from 11.72 CR)
Adhyashakti Paper Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB- /CARE 50 Issuer not
A4 cooperating
Amarnath Enterprises LT Bk Fac CARE B 64.5 Issuer not
cooperating
Anantha Agency’S Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 150 Assigned
Ardas Tele Ventures Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB 15 Assigned
Aska Equipments Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 100 Reaffirmed
/CARE A2
Bakers Circle India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 70 Revised from
CARE BBB-
Bakers Circle India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac/ ST Bk CARE BB /CARE 107.2 Revised from
Fac A4 CARE BBB- / A3
Balarka Fabricon Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 55.1 Reaffirmed
Bebo International LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 30 Revised from
CARE B
Bec Fertilizers Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 637 Revised from
CARE BB
(Reduced from 65.00CRS)
Bhagat Forge Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 81.5 Reaffirmed
Bhagwati Cotton Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B; 80 Issuer not
cooperating
Blessings Advertising Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 100 Issuer not
cooperating
Bright Power Projects (India) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac# CARE A+(SO) 200 Assigned
#Backed by letter of comfort (LoC) from Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd. (TexRail)
Bright Power Projects (India) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 490 Reaffirmed
(reduced from 49.32 CR)
Btm Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 270 Assigned
Continental Carbon India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB(SO)* 132.7 Reaffirmed
* The above ratings are based on the credit enhancement in the form of Unconditional and
Irrevocable Corporate Guarantee from China Synthetic Rubber Corporation (Taiwan). CSRC have been
providing managerial and financial support by way of equity infusion to CCIL.
Creino Ventures LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 80 Issuer not
cooperating
D.D. Agro Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 172.9 Assigned
Devihalli Hassan Tollway Ltd (ErstwhilLT Bk Fac@ CARE A+(SO) 1090 Reaffirmed
L&T Devihalli Hassan Tollway Ltd)
@based on the credit enhancement in the form of cash pooling mechanism wherein the three SPVs
(namely Western Andhra Tollways Limited (WATL), Krishnagiri Th
Devihalli Hassan Tollway Ltd (ErstwhilNCD@ CARE A+(SO) 1598.8 Reaffirmed
L&T Devihalli Hassan Tollway Ltd)
@based on the credit enhancement in the form of cash pooling mechanism wherein the three SPVs
(namely Western Andhra Tollways Limited (WATL), Krishnagiri Th
Divis Laboratories Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA+ 250 Reaffirmed
Divis Laboratories Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE AA+ /CARE 2430 Reaffirmed
A1+
Economy Sales LT Bk Fac/ ST Bk CARE B+ /CARE 65 Assigned
Fac A4
Everest Sea Food Exports Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 83.3 Reaffirmed
(reduced from 8.62 cr)
Everest Sea Foods Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 101 Reaffirmed
(reduced from 11.07 CR)
Ferani Hotels Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac-FB - - Withdrawn
Ferani Hotels Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac-FB CARE BBB+ 3250 Reaffirmed
Freewill Sports Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 232.5 Reaffirmed
Gajra Gears Pvt Ltd LT Bk Facfund BasedCARE C 145 Issuer not
cooperating
Gajra Gears Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac - TL CARE D; 14.2 Issuer not
cooperating
Galaxy Dream Home Developers Pvt Ltd Real estate - - Suspended
project star
grading
Global Footwear LT Bk Fac CARE BB 18.1 Assigned
H K Lumbers Llp LT Bk Fac CARE D 60 Assigned
Haveli Restaurants & Resorts Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 282.7 Issuer not
cooperating
Hindustan Waste Treatment Pvt Ltd LT Bk Facility FB CARE A-(SO)* 1108.2 Revised from
(TL) CARE A (SO*)
*Based on the credit enhancement in the form of unconditional, irrevocable and continuing
corporate guarantee extended by SMC Infrastructure Pvt. Ltd. (SMCIPL) (rated CARE A-/CARE A2+)
to the lenders of Hindustan Waste Treatment Private Limited (HWTPL)
Ideas Engineers LT Bk Fac CARE BB 50 Issuer not
cooperating
Infinite Water Solutions Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 30 Reaffirmed
J. B. Rolling Mills Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 476.6 Issuer not
cooperating
Jcc Infratech Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 50 Reaffirmed
Jharkhand Road Projects ImplementationNCD ^ CARE AA (SO) 17300 Assigned
Co. Ltd
^Proposed NCDs backed by discounting of future annuity receivables of the road project.
Jhawar International LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 39.3 Assigned
K.K. Builders Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 50 Assigned
Kabir Rice Mill LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 53.3 Assigned
Karla Constructions LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 70 Issuer not
cooperating
Kie Engineering Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) - - Withdrawn
Kie Engineering Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (FB CARE BBB+ 170 Revised from
Limit) CARE BBB
(increased from 13 CR)
L&T Deccan Tollways Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA(SO) 1544.2 Reaffirmed
L&T Deccan Tollways Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 10809.2 Reaffirmed
Lsr Forge Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 90.6 Revised from
CARE BB-
Madhav Industries LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 190 Assigned
Mamta Seeds LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 105.1 Issuer not
cooperating
Mayfair Resorts LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 111.5 Issuer not
cooperating
Megastar Foods Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 160 Assigned
Mense Electricals Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 85 Reaffirmed
(Enhanced from 6.50 CR)
Matadee Free Trade Zone Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 140 Assigned
Mohan Breweries And Distilleries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 1229.1 Reaffirmed
Ncl Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 750 Reaffirmed
Nkg Infrastructure Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 2300 Assigned
P.M. Impex Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 63.5 Assigned
P.M. Impex Pvt Ltd TL CARE B+ 20 Assigned
P.M. Impex Pvt Ltd Overdraft CARE B+ 15 Assigned
P.M. Impex Pvt Ltd Proposed CARE B+ 28.5 Assigned
P.P. Automotive Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 80 Issuer not
cooperating
Panama Petrochem Ltd LT Bk Fac-CC CARE A 200 Reaffirmed
Panch Tatva Promoters Pvt Ltd Real estate - - Suspended
project star
grading
Peppermint Clothing Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 184.5 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from 7.56 CR)
Pnc Delhi Industrialinfra Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 1000.9 Reaffirmed
(reduced from 116.42 CR)
Polysil Irrigation Systems Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 100 Reaffirmed
/CARE A3
Polysil Pipes LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A /CARE 200 Revised from
A2+ CARE A- /
CARE A2+
Priority Gold Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- (SO) 700 Assigned
Priority Gold Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac/ ST Bk CARE BBB- (SO) 600 Assigned/
Fac /A3(SO) Revised from
CARE A3+(SO)
Priority Jewels Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- Revised from
/CARE A3 CARE BBB/
CARE A3+
Ps Group Realty Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE A- 421.7 Reaffirmed
(reduced from 61.15 CR)
Qrg Enterprises Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA 80 Revised from
(Non-fund based) CARE AA-
R. G. Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 150 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from 8 CR)
Rex Sewing Machine Company Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 122.5 Issuer not
cooperating
S A Iron And Alloys Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 620 Issuer not
cooperating
S. M. Autostar Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 85.6 Reaffirmed
Sahajanand Cotton Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B 56.4 Reaffirmed
Saija Finance Pvt Ltd NCD CARE BBB- 234.5^ Reaffirmed
^equivalent USD 4 Mn
Saija Finance Pvt Ltd NCD CARE BBB- 2 Reaffirmed
% equivalent of approximately USD 3.1 million
Saija Finance Pvt Ltd NCD CARE BBB- 234.5* Reaffirmed
*equivalent to approximately USD 3.5 million
Samudra Electronic System Pvt Ltd LT Fundbased – CC CARE A-(SO)* 40 Revised from
CARE A (SO*)
*Based on the credit enhancement in the form of unconditional, irrevocable and continuing
corporate guarantee extended by SMC Infrastructure Pvt. Ltd. (SMCIPL) (rated CARE A-/CARE A2+)
to the lenders of Samudra Electronic System Private Limited (SESPL)
Samudra Electronic System Pvt Ltd LT Fundbased - TL CARE A-(SO)* 32.8 Revised from
CARE A (SO*)
*Based on the credit enhancement in the form of unconditional, irrevocable and continuing
corporate guarantee extended by SMC Infrastructure Pvt. Ltd. (SMCI
Satkar Travels Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 55 Reaffirmed
Shiv Shakti Monolithics Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 50 Assigned
Shivaji Cane Processors Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 590 Assigned
Shivalik Mercantile Co-Operative Bank Issuer Rating CARE BBB-(Is) - Reaffirmed
Ltd
Shyam Indus Power Solutions Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 625 Reaffirmed
(reduced from 65.00 CR)
Snj Synthetics Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 381.6 Reaffirmed
Srei Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Unsecured - - Withdrawn
Subordinated Tier
II NCDs-Series I
Srei Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Unsecured CARE A 10056.4 Reaffirmed
Subordinated Tier
II NCDs (Series II – VI)
Srei Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 120231 Reaffirmed
(reduced from 12,030.03)
Srei Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LT infrastructure CARE A+ 204 Reaffirmed
bond
Srei Infrastructure Pvt Ltd NCD issue- Series CARE A+ 13954 Reaffirmed
I-V and VII-IX
Srei Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Proposed Secured CARE A+ 12549.1 Reaffirmed
Redeemable NCDs
Sugee Developer LT Bk Fac - - Withdrawn
Sulson Overseas Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 20 Assigned
Sunrise Polypack Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 149.5 Issuer not
cooperating
Supreme Hydro Engineering Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 463 Reaffirmed
Supreme Hydro Engineering Pvt Ltd Long/ ST Bk Fac CARE BBB /CARE 120 Reaffirmed
A3
Tamil Nadu Urban Finance And LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 6000 Reaffirmed
Infrastructure Development Corporation
Ltd
(enhanced from 47.34 CR)
Tamil Nadu Urban Finance And Issuer Rating* CARE BBB+(Is) - Reaffirmed
Infrastructure Development Corporation
Ltd
*The Issuer Rating is subject to the company s overall gearing not exceeding 4.0x (projected
level as on 31-03-2018).
Terna Public Charitable Trust LT Bk Fac CARE BB 315.1 Revised from
CARE BB-
Therelek Engineers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 271.5 Reaffirmed
(reduced from 27.70 CR)
Thrissur Expressway Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 5051.8 Assigned
Tufropes Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 78.8 Reaffirmed
Tufropes Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A+ /CARE 300 Reaffirmed
A1
Unidrug Innovative Pharma TechnologiesLT Bk Fac CARE BB 71 Issuer not
Ltd cooperating
Venkatesh Associates LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 200 Reaffirmed
Vinsan Graphics LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 95 Issuer not
cooperating
Vishavaraj Infrastructure Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 905.1 Reaffirmed
Vivanta Realty LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 99 Assigned
Weizmann Forex Ltd. LT Bk Fac – TL CARE BBB+ 166.3 Reaffirmed
(Reduced from 22.40 CR)
Weizmann Forex Ltd. LT Bk Fac – CARE BBB+ 2055 Reaffirmed
Working Capital
(Enhanced from 195.50 CR)
Western Andhra Tollways Ltd (ErstwhileLT Bk Fac@ CARE AA-(SO) 1263.1 Reaffirmed
L&T Western Andhra Tollways Ltd)
@based on the credit enhancement in the form of cash pooling mechanism wherein the three SPVs
(namely Western Andhra Tollways Limited (WATL), Krishnagiri Thopur Toll Road Limited (KTTL) and
Devihalli Hassan Tollway Limited (DHTL)) have given undertakings which irrevocably and
unconditionally guarantee to the lenders that in case of short-fall in any of the three SPVs,
the other two SPVs shall transfer surplus funds to meet the short-fall.
Western Andhra Tollways Ltd (ErstwhileNCD@ CARE AA-(SO) 975 Reaffirmed
L&T Western Andhra Tollways Ltd)
@based on the credit enhancement in the form of cash pooling mechanism wherein the three SPVs
(namely Western Andhra Tollways Limited (WATL), Krishnagiri Thopur Toll Road Limited (KTTL) and
Devihalli Hassan Tollway Limited (DHTL)) have given undertakings which irrevocably and
unconditionally guarantee to the lenders that in case of short-fall in any of the three SPVs,
the other two SPVs shall transfer surplus funds to meet the short-fall.
