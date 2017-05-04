May 4 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of May 3, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A. K. Builders ST Bk Fac CARE A4 100 Reaffirmed A.V. Valves Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 30 Reaffirmed Adhyashakti Paper Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 4 Issuer not cooperating Ardas Tele Ventures Pvt. Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 47 Assigned Bakers Circle India Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 30 Revised from CARE A3 Balarka Fabricon Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10 Reaffirmed Bebo International ST Bk Fac CARE A4 35 Reaffirmed Bhagat Forge Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 11 Reaffirmed Bright Power Projects (India) Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac# CARE A1(SO) 960 Assigned #Backed by letter of comfort (LoC) from Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd. (TexRail) Bright Power Projects (India) Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 1050 Reaffirmed Continental Carbon India Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2(SO)* 3199.5 Reaffirmed * The above ratings are based on the credit enhancement in the form of Unconditional and Irrevocable Corporate Guarantee from China Synthetic Rubber Corporation (Taiwan). CSRC have been providing managerial and financial support by way of equity infusion to CCIL. D.D. Agro Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 15 Assigned Everest Metals Fze ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 790.2^ Reaffirmed ^equivalent of sanctioned facilities of USD 11.8mn@ Rs.66.97/USD. Everest Sea Food Exports Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 1.5 Reaffirmed Focus Shares & Securities Pvt. Ltd. ST Bk Fac- BG CARE A4 340 Reaffirmed Freewill Sports Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 30 Reaffirmed Gajra Gears Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 252.5 Issuer not cooperating Global Footwear ST Bk Fac CARE A4 70 Assigned Haveli Restaurants & Resorts Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 95 Issuer not cooperating H K Lumbers Llp ST Bk Fac CARE D 75 Assigned Hindustan Waste Treatment Pvt Ltd ST Bk Facility CARE A2+(SO)* 73.5 Revised from Non-fundbased – BG CARE A1 (SO*) *Based on the credit enhancement in the form of unconditional, irrevocable and continuing corporate guarantee extended by SMC Infrastructure Pvt. Ltd. (SMCIPL) (rated CARE A-/CARE A2+) to the lenders of Hindustan Waste Treatment Private Limited (HWTPL) Ideas Engineers ST Bk Fac CARE A4 75 Issuer not cooperating Infinite Water Solutions Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 10 Reaffirmed Kie Engineering Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac - - Withdrawn J. B. Rolling Mills Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 80 Issuer not cooperating Jcc Infratech Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 67.5 Reaffirmed Jhawar International ST Bk Fac CARE A4 400 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 34crs) K.K. Builders Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 260 Assigned Kabir Rice Mill ST Bk Fac CARE A4 2.5 Assigned Karla Constructions ST Bk Fac CARE A4 50 Issuer not cooperating Madhav Industries ST Bk Fac CARE A4 20 Assigned Mamta Seeds ST Bk Fac CARE A4 17 Issuer not cooperating Mohan Breweries And Distilleries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 11.3 Reaffirmed Mense Electricals Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 80 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 5.00 CR) Nkg Infrastructure Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 9000 Assigned Ncl Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 50 Reaffirmed /CARE A3 Panama Petrochem Ltd ST Bk Fac LC/BG CARE A1 3540 Reaffirmed Peppermint Clothing Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 30 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 2.00 CR) Ps Group Realty Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 320 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 23.85 CR) Rex Sewing Machine Company Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 27.5 Issuer not cooperating Samudra Electronic System Pvt Ltd ST NonFB CARE A2+(SO)* 15 Revised from CARE A1 (SO*) *Based on the credit enhancement in the form of unconditional, irrevocable and continuing corporate guarantee extended by SMC Infrastructure Pvt. Ltd. (SMCIPL) (rated CARE A-/CARE A2+) to the lenders of Samudra Electronic System Private Limited (SESPL) Satkar Travels Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 20 Reaffirmed Short-Term Bank Facilities ST Bk Fac CARE A4 30 Issuer not cooperating Shyam Indus Power Solutions Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 1995 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 179.50 CR) Snj Synthetics Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 73 Reaffirmed Srei Infrastructure Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 6950 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 645.00) Srei Infrastructure Pvt Ltd ST Debt (CP Issue) CARE A1+ 30000 Reaffirmed Sulson Overseas Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 40 Assigned Suzlon Global Services Ltd Proposed CP (CP) CARE A1+(SO) 500 Assigned Issue@ @ Credit enhancement in the form of an unconditional and irrevocable on demand back-stop facility provided by IDBI Bank Limited. Suzlon Global Services Ltd CP (CP) Issue@ CARE A1+(SO) 500 Withdrawn @ Credit enhancement in the form of an unconditional and irrevocable on demand back-stop facility provided by IDBI Bank Limited. Terna Public Charitable Trust ST Bk Fac CARE A4 30 Reaffirmed Unidrug Innovative Pharma TechnologiesST Bk Fac CARE A4 59 Issuer not Ltd cooperating Vishavaraj Infrastructure Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 750 Reaffirmed Weizmann Forex Ltd. ST Bk Fac – CARE A3+ 485 Reaffirmed Nonfund based (Reduced from 61.58 CR) MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ncl Industries Ltd FD Programme CARE BBB- (FD) 500 Reaffirmed Qrg Enterprises Ltd FD - - Withdrawn* *CARE has withdrawn the rating assigned to the Fixed Deposits of QRG Enterprises Limited with immediate effect, as the company has fully repaid the amounts Tamil Nadu Urban Finance And FD Programme - - Withdrawn Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A. K. Builders LT Bk Fac CARE BB 80 Revised from CARE BB- A.V. Valves Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 5.9 Reaffirmed A.V. Valves Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE B+ /CARE 48 Reaffirmed A4 Aastha Cold Storage LT Bk Fac CARE D 79 Issuer not cooperating Act Plast Paints Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 104.4 Reaffirmed (reduced from 11.72 CR) Adhyashakti Paper Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB- /CARE 50 Issuer not A4 cooperating Amarnath Enterprises LT Bk Fac CARE B 64.5 Issuer not cooperating Anantha Agency’S Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 150 Assigned Ardas Tele Ventures Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB 15 Assigned Aska Equipments Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 100 Reaffirmed /CARE A2 Bakers Circle India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 70 Revised from CARE BBB- Bakers Circle India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac/ ST Bk CARE BB /CARE 107.2 Revised from Fac A4 CARE BBB- / A3 Balarka Fabricon Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 55.1 Reaffirmed Bebo International LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 30 Revised from CARE B Bec Fertilizers Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 637 Revised from CARE BB (Reduced from 65.00CRS) Bhagat Forge Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 81.5 Reaffirmed Bhagwati Cotton Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B; 80 Issuer not cooperating Blessings Advertising Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 100 Issuer not cooperating Bright Power Projects (India) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac# CARE A+(SO) 200 Assigned #Backed by letter of comfort (LoC) from Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd. (TexRail) Bright Power Projects (India) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 490 Reaffirmed (reduced from 49.32 CR) Btm Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 270 Assigned Continental Carbon India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB(SO)* 132.7 Reaffirmed * The above ratings are based on the credit enhancement in the form of Unconditional and Irrevocable Corporate Guarantee from China Synthetic Rubber Corporation (Taiwan). CSRC have been providing managerial and financial support by way of equity infusion to CCIL. Creino Ventures LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 80 Issuer not cooperating D.D. Agro Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 172.9 Assigned Devihalli Hassan Tollway Ltd (ErstwhilLT Bk Fac@ CARE A+(SO) 1090 Reaffirmed L&T Devihalli Hassan Tollway Ltd) @based on the credit enhancement in the form of cash pooling mechanism wherein the three SPVs (namely Western Andhra Tollways Limited (WATL), Krishnagiri Th Devihalli Hassan Tollway Ltd (ErstwhilNCD@ CARE A+(SO) 1598.8 Reaffirmed L&T Devihalli Hassan Tollway Ltd) @based on the credit enhancement in the form of cash pooling mechanism wherein the three SPVs (namely Western Andhra Tollways Limited (WATL), Krishnagiri Th Divis Laboratories Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA+ 250 Reaffirmed Divis Laboratories Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE AA+ /CARE 2430 Reaffirmed A1+ Economy Sales LT Bk Fac/ ST Bk CARE B+ /CARE 65 Assigned Fac A4 Everest Sea Food Exports Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 83.3 Reaffirmed (reduced from 8.62 cr) Everest Sea Foods Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 101 Reaffirmed (reduced from 11.07 CR) Ferani Hotels Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac-FB - - Withdrawn Ferani Hotels Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac-FB CARE BBB+ 3250 Reaffirmed Freewill Sports Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 232.5 Reaffirmed Gajra Gears Pvt Ltd LT Bk Facfund BasedCARE C 145 Issuer not cooperating Gajra Gears Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac - TL CARE D; 14.2 Issuer not cooperating Galaxy Dream Home Developers Pvt Ltd Real estate - - Suspended project star grading Global Footwear LT Bk Fac CARE BB 18.1 Assigned H K Lumbers Llp LT Bk Fac CARE D 60 Assigned Haveli Restaurants & Resorts Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 282.7 Issuer not cooperating Hindustan Waste Treatment Pvt Ltd LT Bk Facility FB CARE A-(SO)* 1108.2 Revised from (TL) CARE A (SO*) *Based on the credit enhancement in the form of unconditional, irrevocable and continuing corporate guarantee extended by SMC Infrastructure Pvt. Ltd. (SMCIPL) (rated CARE A-/CARE A2+) to the lenders of Hindustan Waste Treatment Private Limited (HWTPL) Ideas Engineers LT Bk Fac CARE BB 50 Issuer not cooperating Infinite Water Solutions Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 30 Reaffirmed J. B. Rolling Mills Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 476.6 Issuer not cooperating Jcc Infratech Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 50 Reaffirmed Jharkhand Road Projects ImplementationNCD ^ CARE AA (SO) 17300 Assigned Co. Ltd ^Proposed NCDs backed by discounting of future annuity receivables of the road project. Jhawar International LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 39.3 Assigned K.K. Builders Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 50 Assigned Kabir Rice Mill LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 53.3 Assigned Karla Constructions LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 70 Issuer not cooperating Kie Engineering Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) - - Withdrawn Kie Engineering Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (FB CARE BBB+ 170 Revised from Limit) CARE BBB (increased from 13 CR) L&T Deccan Tollways Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA(SO) 1544.2 Reaffirmed L&T Deccan Tollways Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 10809.2 Reaffirmed Lsr Forge Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 90.6 Revised from CARE BB- Madhav Industries LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 190 Assigned Mamta Seeds LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 105.1 Issuer not cooperating Mayfair Resorts LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 111.5 Issuer not cooperating Megastar Foods Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 160 Assigned Mense Electricals Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 85 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 6.50 CR) Matadee Free Trade Zone Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 140 Assigned Mohan Breweries And Distilleries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 1229.1 Reaffirmed Ncl Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 750 Reaffirmed Nkg Infrastructure Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 2300 Assigned P.M. Impex Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 63.5 Assigned P.M. Impex Pvt Ltd TL CARE B+ 20 Assigned P.M. Impex Pvt Ltd Overdraft CARE B+ 15 Assigned P.M. Impex Pvt Ltd Proposed CARE B+ 28.5 Assigned P.P. Automotive Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 80 Issuer not cooperating Panama Petrochem Ltd LT Bk Fac-CC CARE A 200 Reaffirmed Panch Tatva Promoters Pvt Ltd Real estate - - Suspended project star grading Peppermint Clothing Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 184.5 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 7.56 CR) Pnc Delhi Industrialinfra Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 1000.9 Reaffirmed (reduced from 116.42 CR) Polysil Irrigation Systems Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 100 Reaffirmed /CARE A3 Polysil Pipes LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A /CARE 200 Revised from A2+ CARE A- / CARE A2+ Priority Gold Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- (SO) 700 Assigned Priority Gold Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac/ ST Bk CARE BBB- (SO) 600 Assigned/ Fac /A3(SO) Revised from CARE A3+(SO) Priority Jewels Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- Revised from /CARE A3 CARE BBB/ CARE A3+ Ps Group Realty Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE A- 421.7 Reaffirmed (reduced from 61.15 CR) Qrg Enterprises Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA 80 Revised from (Non-fund based) CARE AA- R. G. Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 150 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 8 CR) Rex Sewing Machine Company Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 122.5 Issuer not cooperating S A Iron And Alloys Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 620 Issuer not cooperating S. M. Autostar Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 85.6 Reaffirmed Sahajanand Cotton Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B 56.4 Reaffirmed Saija Finance Pvt Ltd NCD CARE BBB- 234.5^ Reaffirmed ^equivalent USD 4 Mn Saija Finance Pvt Ltd NCD CARE BBB- 2 Reaffirmed % equivalent of approximately USD 3.1 million Saija Finance Pvt Ltd NCD CARE BBB- 234.5* Reaffirmed *equivalent to approximately USD 3.5 million Samudra Electronic System Pvt Ltd LT Fundbased – CC CARE A-(SO)* 40 Revised from CARE A (SO*) *Based on the credit enhancement in the form of unconditional, irrevocable and continuing corporate guarantee extended by SMC Infrastructure Pvt. Ltd. (SMCIPL) (rated CARE A-/CARE A2+) to the lenders of Samudra Electronic System Private Limited (SESPL) Samudra Electronic System Pvt Ltd LT Fundbased - TL CARE A-(SO)* 32.8 Revised from CARE A (SO*) *Based on the credit enhancement in the form of unconditional, irrevocable and continuing corporate guarantee extended by SMC Infrastructure Pvt. Ltd. (SMCI Satkar Travels Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 55 Reaffirmed Shiv Shakti Monolithics Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 50 Assigned Shivaji Cane Processors Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 590 Assigned Shivalik Mercantile Co-Operative Bank Issuer Rating CARE BBB-(Is) - Reaffirmed Ltd Shyam Indus Power Solutions Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 625 Reaffirmed (reduced from 65.00 CR) Snj Synthetics Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 381.6 Reaffirmed Srei Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Unsecured - - Withdrawn Subordinated Tier II NCDs-Series I Srei Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Unsecured CARE A 10056.4 Reaffirmed Subordinated Tier II NCDs (Series II – VI) Srei Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 120231 Reaffirmed (reduced from 12,030.03) Srei Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LT infrastructure CARE A+ 204 Reaffirmed bond Srei Infrastructure Pvt Ltd NCD issue- Series CARE A+ 13954 Reaffirmed I-V and VII-IX Srei Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Proposed Secured CARE A+ 12549.1 Reaffirmed Redeemable NCDs Sugee Developer LT Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Sulson Overseas Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 20 Assigned Sunrise Polypack Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 149.5 Issuer not cooperating Supreme Hydro Engineering Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 463 Reaffirmed Supreme Hydro Engineering Pvt Ltd Long/ ST Bk Fac CARE BBB /CARE 120 Reaffirmed A3 Tamil Nadu Urban Finance And LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 6000 Reaffirmed Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd (enhanced from 47.34 CR) Tamil Nadu Urban Finance And Issuer Rating* CARE BBB+(Is) - Reaffirmed Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd *The Issuer Rating is subject to the company s overall gearing not exceeding 4.0x (projected level as on 31-03-2018). Terna Public Charitable Trust LT Bk Fac CARE BB 315.1 Revised from CARE BB- Therelek Engineers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 271.5 Reaffirmed (reduced from 27.70 CR) Thrissur Expressway Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 5051.8 Assigned Tufropes Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 78.8 Reaffirmed Tufropes Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A+ /CARE 300 Reaffirmed A1 Unidrug Innovative Pharma TechnologiesLT Bk Fac CARE BB 71 Issuer not Ltd cooperating Venkatesh Associates LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 200 Reaffirmed Vinsan Graphics LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 95 Issuer not cooperating Vishavaraj Infrastructure Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 905.1 Reaffirmed Vivanta Realty LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 99 Assigned Weizmann Forex Ltd. LT Bk Fac – TL CARE BBB+ 166.3 Reaffirmed (Reduced from 22.40 CR) Weizmann Forex Ltd. LT Bk Fac – CARE BBB+ 2055 Reaffirmed Working Capital (Enhanced from 195.50 CR) Western Andhra Tollways Ltd (ErstwhileLT Bk Fac@ CARE AA-(SO) 1263.1 Reaffirmed L&T Western Andhra Tollways Ltd) @based on the credit enhancement in the form of cash pooling mechanism wherein the three SPVs (namely Western Andhra Tollways Limited (WATL), Krishnagiri Thopur Toll Road Limited (KTTL) and Devihalli Hassan Tollway Limited (DHTL)) have given undertakings which irrevocably and unconditionally guarantee to the lenders that in case of short-fall in any of the three SPVs, the other two SPVs shall transfer surplus funds to meet the short-fall. Western Andhra Tollways Ltd (ErstwhileNCD@ CARE AA-(SO) 975 Reaffirmed L&T Western Andhra Tollways Ltd) @based on the credit enhancement in the form of cash pooling mechanism wherein the three SPVs (namely Western Andhra Tollways Limited (WATL), Krishnagiri Thopur Toll Road Limited (KTTL) and Devihalli Hassan Tollway Limited (DHTL)) have given undertakings which irrevocably and unconditionally guarantee to the lenders that in case of short-fall in any of the three SPVs, the other two SPVs shall transfer surplus funds to meet the short-fall. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 