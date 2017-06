May 5 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of May 4, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Apollo Logisolutions Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 200 Reaffirmed Bp Equities Pvt Ltd Proposed CP Issue CARE A1+ (SO) 350 Reaffirmed Drolia Electrosteels Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac (Non-FB) CARE A4+ 100 Reaffirmed G. L. Constructions Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 90 Issuer not cooperating Hema Dyeing & Printing Mills Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 1 Issuer not cooperating Hi-Tech Engineers And Consultants Pvt ST Bk Fac CARE A3 400 Issuer not Ltd cooperating Housing Development Finance CorporatioST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 128556.3Reaffirmed Ltd enhanced from 10,586.47 CR India Nets ST Bk Fac CARE A1 (SO) 60 Reaffirmed Integrated Cleanroom Technologies Pvt ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 250 Reaffirmed Ltd (enhanced from 15.00 CR) Jogani Exports ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 300 Issuer not cooperating K.S.D Construction ST Bk Fac CARE A4 200 Reaffirmed enhanced from 2 CR Karam Chand Thapar & Bros. (Coal SalesST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 400 Negative Ltd implications Karan Letex Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 4 Reaffirmed Kay Kay Scaffolding Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 105 Reaffirmed enhanced from 5.50 CR Laj Exports Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 600 Reaffirmed enhanced from 42.50 CR Navin Drilling Fluids & Minerals Pvt LST Bk Fac CARE A4 20 Assigned Neelkanth Pulp & Paper Boards ST Bk Fac CARE A4 78 Assigned Netmagicit Services Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac – Non CARE A1 40 Reaffirmed Fund Based Niknam Chemicals Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 58.5 Assigned Overseas Polymers Pvt. Ltd. ST Bk Fac- NonFB- CARE A1 220 Reaffirmed LC Pace Business Machines Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 45 Assigned Parker Tiles Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 43 Issuer not cooperating Quadrant Televentures Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 244 Revised from CARE A4+ Issuer not cooperating Rabina Enterprises Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 222 Assigned Ramkrushna Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 26.7 Reaffirmed Ramniklal & Sons ST Bk Fac CARE A4 60 Issuer not cooperating Rockdude Exim Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 30 Issuer not cooperating Rockdude Impex Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 110 Issuer not cooperating Saifuddin Appalal Mulla ST Bk Fac CARE A4 60 Issuer not cooperating Seftech India Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 300 Issuer not cooperating Somany Sanitary Ware Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 18.2 Revised from CARE A4+ enhanced from Rs 0.25 crore Tlt Engineering India Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 40 Issuer not cooperating Uma Glass Works ST Bk Fac CARE A4 16.5 Reaffirmed Variety Polyesters Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 38.5 Issuer not cooperating Adani Ports And Special Economic Zone NCD (Proposed) CARE AA+ 7500 Reaffirmed Ltd LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Airoil Flaregas Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 40 Issuer not cooperating Airoil Flaregas Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE BBB /A3 200 Issuer not cooperating Ambit Concrete Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE BB+ /A4+ 200 Reaffirmed Apollo Logisolutions Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 1975.8 Reaffirmed enhanced from 124.93 CR Arumuga Mudaliar Sornam Educational LT Bk Fac CARE D 51.3 Reaffirmed Trust enhanced from 5.09 CR Assotech Realty Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac -- Withdrawn Chittorgarh Kota Tollway Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE A /A1 200 Assigned Corodex Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 20 Issuer not cooperating Corodex Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BB /CARE 140 Issuer not A4 cooperating Drolia Electrosteels Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (FB) CARE BB+ 150 Reaffirmed Drolia Electrosteels Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE BB+ 97.8 Reaffirmed reduced from Rs. 18.21 crore Emaar Mgf Land Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 205 Revised from CARE B Emaar Mgf Land Ltd NCD CARE BB 2260 Revised from CARE D Forbes And Co. Ltd Proposed LT Bk Fac CARE AA- 750 Assigned Forbes And Co. Ltd Proposed NCD issue CARE AA- 750 Assigned G. L. Constructions Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 63.2 Issuer not cooperating Great Wall Corporate Services Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 166 Reaffirmed Great Wall Corporate Services Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE BB+ /A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Green Infra Wind Farms Ltd LT Bk Fac (Bk CARE A- 45 Assigned Overdraft) Green Infra Wind Farms Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE A (SO) 1079.4 Revised from CARE A- (SO) reduced from 120 CR Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Ltd LT Bond Issue@ - - Withdrawn @backed by an unconditional and irrevocable guarantee from Government of Gujarat Hema Dyeing & Printing Mills Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 50 Issuer not cooperating Hind Terminals Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac – TL CARE A 4829 Reaffirmed Hind Terminals Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE A/A1 1000 Reaffirmed Hi-Tech Engineers And Consultants Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 10 Issuer not Ltd cooperating Housing Development Finance CorporatioLT Bk Fac CARE AAA 78062.6 Reaffirmed Ltd reduced from 8,058.31 CR India Nets LT Bk Fac CARE A+ (SO) 100.5 Reaffirmed India Nets Bk Fac CARE A+ (SO) 80 Reaffirmed /A1 (SO) Integrated Cleanroom Technologies Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE A- 409.1 Reaffirmed Ltd (enhanced from 18.18 CR) Integrated Cleanroom Technologies Pvt LT / ST Bk Fac CARE A- /CARE 550 Reaffirmed Ltd A2+ (enhanced from 35.00 CR) Jugnu Foods Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 118 Assigned K.S.D Construction LT Bk Fac CARE BB 70 Reaffirmed enhanced from 5 CR Karam Chand Thapar & Bros. (Coal SalesLT Bk Fac CARE AA 4530 Negative Ltd implications Karam Chand Thapar & Bros. (Coal SalesBk Fac CARE AA /A1+ 5510 Negative Ltd implications Karan Letex Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 115 Reaffirmed Kay Kay Scaffolding Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 33.6 Reaffirmed enhanced from 2.70 CR Krishnagiri Thopur Toll Road Ltd LT Bk Fac@ CARE AA- (SO) 2253.1 Reaffirmed (Erstwhile L&T Krishnagiri Thopur Toll Road Ltd) @based on the credit enhancement in the form of cash pooling mechanism wherein the three SPVs (namely Western Andhra Tollways Limited (WATL), Krishnagiri Thopur Toll Road Limited (KTTL) and Devihalli Hassan Tollway Limited (DHTL)) have given undertakings which irrevocably and unconditionally guarantee to the lenders that in case of short-fall in any of the three SPVs, the other two SPVs shall transfer surplus funds to meet the short-fall Krishnagiri Thopur Toll Road Ltd ST Bk Fac@ CARE AA- (SO) 998.3 Reaffirmed (Erstwhile L&T Krishnagiri Thopur Toll Road Ltd) @based on the credit enhancement in the form of cash pooling mechanism wherein the three SPVs (namely Western Andhra Tollways Limited (WATL), Krishnagiri Thopur Toll Road Limited (KTTL) and Devihalli Hassan Tollway Limited (DHTL)) have given undertakings which irrevocably and unconditionally guarantee to the lenders that in case of short-fall in any of the three SPVs, the other two SPVs shall transfer surplus funds to meet the short-fall L&T Infrastructure Development ProjectNCD CARE AA 1350 Reaffirmed Ltd reduced from 150 CR Laj Exports Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 40.6 Reaffirmed reduced from 5.92 CR Madura Micro Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 1000 Assigned Manohar Lal Sarraf & Sons Jewellers PvST Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Ltd Manohar Lal Sarraf & Sons Jewellers PvLT / ST Bk Fac CARE BBB /CARE 40 Reaffirmed Ltd A3 (Enhanced from Rs. 25 crore) Navin Cotex LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 80 Assigned Navin Drilling Fluids & Minerals Pvt LLT Bk Fac CARE B+ 32.3 Assigned Neelkanth Pulp & Paper Boards LT Bk Fac CARE BB 71.1 Assigned Netmagicit Services Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac – TL CARE A 576.2 Reaffirmed Netmagicit Services Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac – Fund CARE A 200 Reaffirmed Based Niknam Chemicals Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 81.5 Assigned Nv Distilleries & Breweries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 2851 Reaffirmed Reduced from 292.61 CR Nv Distilleries & Breweries Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 20 Reaffirmed Overseas Polymers Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac- - CARE A 950 Reaffirmed Fundbased CC Overseas Polymers Pvt. Ltd. ST/LT Bk Fac CARE A /A1 500 Reaffirmed (FB/Non-fundbased) Pace Business Machines Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 62.5 Assigned Pace Business Machines Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE BB+ /A4 162.5 Assigned Paras Cotspin Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 107.5 Assigned Parker Tiles Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 238.2 Issuer not cooperating Quadrant Televentures Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 172.2 Revised from CARE BB+ Issuer not cooperating Ramkrushna Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 452.3 Reaffirmed Ramniklal & Sons LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 170 Issuer not cooperating Rockdude Exim Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 19 Issuer not cooperating Rockdude Impex Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 109 Issuer not cooperating Rohan Rajdeep Hydro Power Projects LT Bk Fac* CARE BBB (SO) 70 Reaffirmed *backed by corporate guarantee of Rajdeep Buildcon Private Limited. Saarth Enterprises Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 80 Issuer not cooperating Saifuddin Appalal Mulla LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 6 Issuer not cooperating Sanvira Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 2693.5 Reaffirmed reduced from 273.00 CR Shalimar Distributors And Investments ST Bk Fac -- Withdrawn Pvt Ltd Sks Power Generation (Chhattisgarh) LtLT Bk Fac CARE D 54569.6 Reaffirmed enhanced from Rs 4301.89 crore Sks Power Generation (Chhattisgarh) LtST Bk Fac CARE D 5040 Reaffirmed enhanced from Rs 301 crore Somany Sanitary Ware Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 213 Revised from CARE BB+ enhanced from Rs 5.03 crore Sri Ram Enterprises LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 43.6 Issuer not cooperating Sunrise Industries LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 60 Assigned Taurus Mutual Fund Taurus Liquid Fund CARE BBB- mfs Rating placed on Notice of Withdrawal for 30 days Tlt Engineering India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 82.5 Issuer not cooperating Tlt Engineering India Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE BBB- /A3 350 Issuer not cooperating Uma Glass Works LT Bk Fac CARE B 92 Revised from CARE C Variety Polyesters Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 60 Issuer not cooperating Wasan Auto Sales Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 80 Issuer not cooperating -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. 