May 8 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of May 5, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Baba Saw Mill ST Bk Fac CARE A4 38.3 Assigned Badve Engineering Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 65 Reaffirmed (Non-Fund Based- Working capital) Craftsman Automation Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 1820 Reaffirmed Future Retail Ltd ST Bk Fac (Non CARE A1+ 17150 Reaffirmed Fund based) Future Retail Ltd CP (CP) issue* CARE A1+ 4875 Reaffirmed *carved out of the sanctioned working capital limits of the company Future Retail Ltd CP^ CARE A1+ 3500 Reaffirmed ^ The outstanding CP including working capital borrowings will not exceed lower of the sanctioned working capital limits or drawing power at any point of time. Indicon Westfalia Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 10 @ J. K. Files (India) Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 180 Reaffirmed Kailash Shipping Services Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 150 Reaffirmed Kalyani Technotherm Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 30 Reaffirmed Madhu Overseas ST Bk Fac CARE A4 65 Assigned Mamata Machinery Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 23.5 Reaffirmed Maruthi Garments ST Bk Fac CARE A4 100 Issuer not cooperating Mfar Realtors Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac - - Withdrawn National Collateral Management ServiceST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 150 Reaffirmed Ltd Orchid Marine ST Bk Fac CARE A4 100 Issuer not cooperating Oriental Structural Engineers Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 1350 Revised from CARE A2+ Pinnae Feeds Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 150 @ Rays Power Experts Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 437.5 Revised from CARE A3 Rays Power Experts Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 437.5 Revised from CARE A3 Sea Blue Shipyard Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 130 Issuer not cooperating Shaleen Healthcare Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 13.5 Issuer not cooperating South India Cements ST Bk Fac CARE A4 35 Reaffirmed Welspun Corp Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 56000 Reaffirmed Welspun Corp Ltd CP CARE A1+ 2000 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Agrasen Cotton Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 80 Issuer not cooperating Artedz Fabs Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 129.7 Reaffirmed Asahi India Glass Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 8941.8 Revised from CARE BBB Asahi India Glass Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+/A3+ 1580 Revised from CARE BBB/A3 Ashiana Dwellings Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE BB 495 Reaffirmed Ashiana Dwellings Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE BB 95 Reaffirmed Ashiana Dwellings Pvt Ltd Optionally - CARE BB 648.1 Reaffirmed convertible Debentures (OCDs) Ashiana Landcraft Realty Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 1750 Reaffirmed Ashiana Landcraft Realty Pvt Ltd NCDs-I CARE BB 1249.2 Reaffirmed Ashiana Landcraft Realty Pvt Ltd NCDs-II CARE BB 290.1 Reaffirmed Baba Saw Mill LT Bk Fac CARE B 31.1 Assigned Badve Engineering Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE A 8911.4 Reaffirmed Badve Engineering Ltd LT Bk Fac (Fund CARE A 2915 Reaffirmed Based –Working capital) Badve Engineering Ltd Long/ST Bk CARE A/A2+ 470 Reaffirmed Fac(NonFund Based) Cls Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE C 140.1 Revised from CARE D Craftsman Automation Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 7480.3 Revised from CARE BBB+ Damasha Stampings LT Bk Fac CARE BB 42.2 Issuer not cooperating Damasha Stampings LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB/A4 15 Issuer not cooperating Future Retail Ltd LT Bk Fac (Fund CARE AA- 25355 Reaffirmed Based) Indicon Westfalia Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE AA 100 @ J. K. Files (India) Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 1241.9 Reaffirmed Kailash Shipping Services Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 192.2 Reaffirmed Kalyani Technotherm Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 164.5 Reaffirmed Kct Renewable Energy Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE AA 4950 @ Kct Renewable Energy Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac ProvCARE AA 20 @ Lolark Polytex Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 70 Reaffirmed Lords Oriental Resorts Developers LT Bk Fac CARE B 131.6 Issuer not (Silvassa) Pvt Ltd cooperating M. Shailesh & Co. LT Bk Fac CARE BB 100 Assigned Madhu Overseas LT Bk Fac CARE B 15 Assigned Mahesh Traders LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 92 Issuer not cooperating Mamata Machinery Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 101.7 Reaffirmed Mamata Machinery Pvt Ltd LT /ST Bk Fac CARE BBB-/A3 294.5 Reaffirmed Maruthi Garments LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 3.3 Issuer not cooperating Mfar Realtors Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac - - Withdrawn N.C. Foods LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 75.1 Assigned National Collateral Management ServiceLT Bk Fac CARE A+ 4125.7 Reaffirmed Ltd Olive Bar & Kitchen Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 44.7 Reaffirmed Oriental Structural Engineers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 3250 Revised from CARE A- Oriental Structural Engineers Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+/A2 7000 Revised from CARE A-/A2+ P&R Engineering Services Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 131.4 Revised from CARE BB P&R Infraprojects Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 200 Revised from CARE BB P&R Infraprojects Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB+/A4+ 850 Revised from CARE BB/A4 Pinnae Feeds Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE AA 413 @ Pinnae Feeds Ltd. LT/Shortterm Bk FacProvisional CARE AA 84.7 @ /CARE A1+ Proseed Foundation LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 50 assigned Rays Power Experts Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 100 Revised from CARE BBB- Rays Power Experts Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 100 Revised from CARE BBB- Regency Exports Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 124.4 Issuer not cooperating Renew Akshay Urja Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 6907.1 Revised from CARE BBB S. D. Corporation Pvt Ltd Proposed LT – CARE AA+ 4000 Final Rating NonConvertible Debentures^ ^ credit enhancement in the form of an unconditional, irrevocable and continuing DSRA Guarantee provided by Shapoorji Pallonji and Company Private Ltd (SPCPL, rated CARE AA+ Stable) Safe Parenterals Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 140 Assigned Sea Blue Shipyard Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 115.7 Issuer not cooperating Shaleen Healthcare Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 122.5 Issuer not cooperating Shri Keshav Cements & Infra Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 457.3 Revised from CARE BB- Shriprop Living Space Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 1250 Assigned Shriprop Projects Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 850 Assigned Shrivision Homes Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 2500 Assigned Sikka Automobile Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 140 Assigned South India Cements LT Bk Fac CARE BB 15 Reaffirmed The All India Federation Of EducationaLT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 234 Reaffirmed Association Tractors India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 4881.2 Removed from Credit Watch/Reaffirmed Tractors India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A-/A2+ 3500 Removed from Credit Watch/Reaffirmed Trimax Datacenter Services Ltd LT Bk Fac^ CARE A- 211.1 Reaffirmed ^ based on the unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee extended by Trimax IT Infrastructure & Services Ltd Vaishnavi Biotech Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 244.5 Issuer not cooperating Welspun Corp Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA- 4015 Reaffirmed Welspun Corp Ltd Non- Convertible CARE AA- 13428 Reaffirmed Debentures -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)