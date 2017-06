May 9 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of May 8, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aesthetic Living Merchants Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 150.5 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs.13.92 crore) Aroma Organics Ltd ST Bk Fac FB - - Withdrawn Amritlal Naresh Kumar ST Bk Fac CARE A4 110 Issuer not cooperating Aroma Organics Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 230.2 Reaffirmed Associated Stone Industries (Kotah) ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 250 Reaffirmed Ltd Gawar Construction Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 1500 Reaffirmed Hdfc Bank Ltd. CD CARE A1+ 400000 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 25,000 CR) Indiamco ST Bk Fac CARE A4 145 Issuer not cooperating Lezora Vitrified Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 27 Issuer not cooperating Malwa Oxygen And Industrial Gases Pvt ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 1.8 Issuer not Ltd cooperating Maximaa Systems Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 20 Issuer not cooperating Mohini Corporation Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10 Assigned Nutech Engineering Technologies Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 55 Issuer not cooperating Piccolo Mosaic Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 5 Reaffirmed Platinuum Edu Trust ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10 Reaffirmed Sharp Enterprises ST Bk Fac CARE A4 250 Issuer not cooperating Tehri Pulp And Paper Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 187.5 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 15.75 CR) Tata International Ltd ST Bk Fac-NFB CARE A1 2300 Assigned Tathva Projects Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 47 Issuer not cooperating V.Satya Murthy ST Bk Fac CARE A4 110 Issuer not cooperating LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aesthetic Living Merchants Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 8.6 Reaffirmed (Reduced from Rs.1.08 crore) Amritlal Naresh Kumar LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 15 Issuer not cooperating Aroma Organics Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 5.5 Reaffirmed Aryavansh Land Infratech Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 74.5 Issuer not cooperating Ashtavinayak Auto Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 137.5 Issuer not cooperating Associated Stone Industries (Kotah) LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 1070.5 Reaffirmed Ltd (enhanced from 107.01 CR) Avk Automall Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 182.6 Issuer not cooperating Avk Automart Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 84.4 Issuer not cooperating Corrum Hospitality LT Bk Fac CARE D 108.6 Issuer not cooperating Dhuria Rice Mill LT Bk Fac CARE B 75 Assigned Earth Home LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 50 Issuer not cooperating Essem 18 Constructions LT Bk Fac CARE BB 200 Issuer not cooperating Gawar Construction Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 210 Reaffirmed Gawar Construction Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE A /CARE A11050 Reaffirmed Gayatri Cotton Mills LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 80 Issuer not cooperating Godhani Impex LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 200 Issuer not cooperating Hdfc Bank Ltd. Additional Tier I CARE AA+ 150000 Reaffirmed bonds (Basel III) # (enhanced from 5,000 CR) #CARE has rated the aforesaid Basel III Compliant Tier-I Perpetual Bonds after taking into consideration its key features as mentioned below: • The bank has full discretion at all times to cancel coupon payments. • The coupon is to be paid out of current year profits. However, if the current year’s profits are not sufficient, i.e.,payment of such coupon is likely to result in losses during the current year, the balance of coupon payment may be made out of reserves representing appropriation of net profits, including statutory reserves and excluding share premium,revaluation reserve, foreign currency translation reserve, investment reserve and reserves created on amalgamation provided the bank meets the minimum regulatory requirements for Common Equity Tier I [CET I], Tier I and Total Capital Ratios and capital buffer frameworks as prescribed by the Reserve Bank of India . • The instrument may be written-down upon CET I breaching the pre-specified trigger of 5.5% before March 31, 2019,and 6.125% on and after March 31, 2019, or written-off / converted into common equity shares on occurrence of the trigger event called point of non-viability (PONV). The PONV trigger shall be determined by RBI.Any delay in payment of interest/principal (as the case may be) due to invocation of any of the features mentioned above would constitute as an event of default as per CARE’s definition of default and as such these instruments may exhibit a somewhat sharper migration of the rating compared with other subordinated debt instruments. Ichalkaranji Municipal Council Issuer Rating CARE BB(Is) - Assigned Ishita Buildcon Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 100 Issuer not cooperating Ivy Health & Life Sciences Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 200 Revised from CARE BBB (Reduced from Rs.50 crore) Jagdamba Fibres Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 60 Issuer not cooperating Kusters Engineering India Pvt Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BB /CARE 160 Assigned A4 Lezora Vitrified Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 320 Issuer not cooperating Malwa Oxygen And Industrial Gases Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 46 Issuer not Ltd cooperating Mangalore Fishmeal And Oil Company LT Bk Fac CARE B 116.7 Issuer not cooperating Mascot Engitech Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 70 Issuer not cooperating Maximaa Systems Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 63.3 Issuer not cooperating Mohini Corporation Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 134.8 Assigned Nirman Developers LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 140 Reaffirmed Nutech Engineering Technologies Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 150 Issuer not cooperating Om Sai Hospitality LT Bk Fac CARE D 55.5 Issuer not cooperating Piccolo Mosaic Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 52 Reaffirmed Piccolo Mosaic Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 132.5 Reaffirmed /CARE A3 Platinuum Edu Trust LT Bk Fac CARE BB 212.1 Reaffirmed Poly-Mech Components Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 104.3 Issuer not cooperating Prachee Polyfilms Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 140.6 Issuer not cooperating Pure Diets India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 125 Reaffirmed Ravi Kamal Roller Flour Mills Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 140 Assigned Renew Power Ventures Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 4065.1 Assigned Ridham Texport Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 75.1 Issuer not cooperating Sankar Cotton Traders LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 100 Issuer not cooperating Sanskar Builders & Developers LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 89.9 Assigned Serman India Road Makers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 20 Revised from CARE BB- (Reduced from 3.50 CR) Serman India Road Makers Pvt Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE B+ /CARE 55 Revised from A4 CARE BB- / CARE A4 Shubh Mangal Textile Industries Llp LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 100 Assigned Spads Red Fields Exim Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 90 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 6 CR) Tata International Ltd LT Bk Fac-FB CARE A+ 3750 Assigned Tathva Projects Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 3 Issuer not cooperating Tehri Pulp And Paper Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 673.5 Reaffirmed (Reduced from 80.13 CR) Trinayani Cement Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 100 Reaffirmed Trust Investment Advisors Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac WC CARE A 3000 Revised from Demand Loan CARE A- Uniquest Infra Ventures Pvt Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE AA- /CARE 750 Reaffirmed A1+ V.Satya Murthy LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 30 Issuer not cooperating Vidhata Associates LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 55 Issuer not cooperating Vidhata Associates LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BB- /CARE 110 Issuer not A4 cooperating Yuvaraj Cable Networks LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 58.7 Issuer not cooperating -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. 