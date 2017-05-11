May 11 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of May 10, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Atlas Textiles ST Bk Fac CARE A4 92.5 Reaffirmed Chromic Steel Llp ST Bk Fac CARE A4 45 Issuer not cooperating Commercial Motors ST Bk Fac CARE A4 115 Reaffirmed Enkay Texfab Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 1.2 Issuer not cooperating Eskay Silk Industries Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 25 Issuer not cooperating Fluidtherm Technology Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 74.8 Assigned Idea Sales Agencies Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 13.5 Reaffirmed Infrastructure Leasing & Financial CP/STD CARE A1+ 9750 Reaffirmed Services Ltd Jatin & Co ST Bk Fac CARE A4 160.4 Assigned Madhu India Deco Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 60 Reaffirmed Merlin Creations Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 130 Reaffirmed R&D Multiples (Metal Cast) Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 175 Issuer not cooperating Rohan Rajdeep Kerala Road Projects LtdST Bk Fac* CARE A2 (SO) 40.5 Assigned *backed by corporate guarantee from Rohan Rajdeep Tollways Limited (RRTL; rated CARE BBB+; Stable/CARE A2 ) Shri Vaijanath Industries Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 3.1 Issuer not cooperating Sri Sai Constructions ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 140 Issuer not cooperating Sunren Automotive ST Bk Fac CARE A4 25.7 Reaffirmed Textech Indo India Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10 Assigned Thangavel Fabrics Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 173 Reaffirmed enhanced from 11.30 CR Urban Infrastructure Venture Capital LST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 100 Reaffirmed reduced from Rs.30 crore LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Atlas Textiles LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 16.8 Revised from CARE BB- reduced from Rs.2.03 crore Bhopal Garage And Service Station LT Bk Fac CARE BB 150.9 Issuer not cooperating Cedar Mfi Trust 36 Series A PTC CARE BBB (SO) 570 Assigned Chromic Steel Llp LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 20.1 Issuer not cooperating Chromic Steel Llp Bk Fac CARE B+ /A4 29 Issuer not cooperating Clover Energy Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB (SO) 2422.5 Reaffirmed (Proposed) enhanced from 50 CR Commercial Motors LT Bk Fac CARE B 4.3 Reaffirmed Delux Mechanical Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac -- Withdrawn Delux Mechanical Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac -- Withdrawn Enkay Texfab Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 87.5 Issuer not cooperating Eskay Silk Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 161.9 Issuer not cooperating Fluidtherm Technology Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 52.5 Assigned Hungama Digital Entertainment Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 600 Reaffirmed Idea Sales Agencies Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 129.3 Reaffirmed Infrastructure Leasing & Financial LT Bk Fac CARE AAA 4000 Reaffirmed Services Ltd Infrastructure Leasing & Financial NCD CARE AAA 61419.4 Reaffirmed Services Ltd reduced from Rs.6,566.54 crore Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Subordinate Debt CARE AAA 68.5 Reaffirmed Services Ltd Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Redeemable PS CARE AAA (RPS) 15000 Reaffirmed Services Ltd Iris Ecopower Venture Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB (SO) 1493.7 Reaffirmed (Proposed) enhanced from 50 CR Jain Sons Finlease Ltd. NCD issue CARE BBB- 1000 Reaffirmed Jain Sons Finlease Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 150 Reaffirmed Janam Steel And Alloys LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 65 Issuer not cooperating Lotus Clean Power Venture Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB (SO) 1604.7 Reaffirmed (Proposed) enhanced from 50 CR Mahashakthi Chemicals And Fertilizers LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 75 Pvt Ltd Issuer not cooperating Maheshwari Rice Mills LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 61.9 Reaffirmed Maple Renewable Power Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB (SO) 2034.1 Reaffirmed (Proposed) enhanced from 50 CR Maxwell Auto Components Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 152.2 Issuer not cooperating Navin Ginning Factory LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 90 Assigned Olive Ecopower Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB (SO) 1812.1 Reaffirmed (Proposed) enhanced from 50 CR Orchid Renewable Powertech Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB (SO) 1535.2 Reaffirmed (Proposed) enhanced from 50 CR R G Buildwell Engineers Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 330 Reaffirmed R G Buildwell Engineers Ltd Bk Fac CARE BBB /A3 1270 Reaffirmed enhanced from 99 CR R&D Multiples (Metal Cast) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 130.6 Issuer not cooperating R.K. Exports LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 70 Issuer not cooperating Rohan Rajdeep Kerala Road Projects LtdLT Bk Fac* CARE BBB+ (SO) 681.1 Assigned *backed by corporate guarantee from Rohan Rajdeep Tollways Limited (RRTL; rated CARE BBB+; Stable/CARE A2 ) Rohan Rajdeep Toll Roads Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 771.2 Revised from CARE BBB+ Rohan Rajdeep Toll Roads Ltd NCD CARE A- 873 Revised from CARE BBB+ Satnam Rice Mills LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 150 Reaffirmed Shiv Cotton Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 54 Issuer not cooperating Shri Vaijanath Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE C 41 Issuer not cooperating Shri Vaijanath Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 20 Issuer not cooperating Sri Sai Constructions LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 50 Issuer not cooperating Star Iris Exports Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 29 Reaffirmed reduced from 3.84 CR Star Iris Exports Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE B+ 60 Reaffirmed Sunren Automotive LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 30 Reaffirmed Tarachand International Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE D /D 500 Issuer not cooperating Textech Indo India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 46.5 Assigned Thangavel Fabrics Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 150 Reaffirmed enhanced from 9.88 CR Tulip Renewable Powertech Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB (SO) 2420.2 Reaffirmed (Proposed) enhanced from 50 CR Vardhman Industrial Steel Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 120 Reaffirmed Violet Green Power Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB (SO) 606.1 Reaffirmed (Proposed) enhanced from 50 CR Writers And Publishers Pvt. 