May 11 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE)
for local debt instruments as of May 10, 2017.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------- ---------- ------ ------- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Atlas Textiles ST Bk Fac CARE A4 92.5 Reaffirmed
Chromic Steel Llp ST Bk Fac CARE A4 45
Issuer not cooperating
Commercial Motors ST Bk Fac CARE A4 115 Reaffirmed
Enkay Texfab Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 1.2
Issuer not cooperating
Eskay Silk Industries Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 25
Issuer not cooperating
Fluidtherm Technology Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 74.8 Assigned
Idea Sales Agencies Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 13.5 Reaffirmed
Infrastructure Leasing & Financial CP/STD CARE A1+ 9750 Reaffirmed
Services Ltd
Jatin & Co ST Bk Fac CARE A4 160.4 Assigned
Madhu India Deco Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 60 Reaffirmed
Merlin Creations Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 130 Reaffirmed
R&D Multiples (Metal Cast) Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 175
Issuer not cooperating
Rohan Rajdeep Kerala Road Projects LtdST Bk Fac* CARE A2 (SO) 40.5 Assigned
*backed by corporate guarantee from Rohan Rajdeep Tollways Limited (RRTL; rated CARE BBB+;
Stable/CARE A2 )
Shri Vaijanath Industries Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 3.1
Issuer not cooperating
Sri Sai Constructions ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 140
Issuer not cooperating
Sunren Automotive ST Bk Fac CARE A4 25.7 Reaffirmed
Textech Indo India Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10 Assigned
Thangavel Fabrics Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 173 Reaffirmed
enhanced from 11.30 CR
Urban Infrastructure Venture Capital LST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 100 Reaffirmed
reduced from Rs.30 crore
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Atlas Textiles LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 16.8 Revised from
CARE BB-
reduced from Rs.2.03 crore
Bhopal Garage And Service Station LT Bk Fac CARE BB 150.9
Issuer not cooperating
Cedar Mfi Trust 36 Series A PTC CARE BBB (SO) 570 Assigned
Chromic Steel Llp LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 20.1
Issuer not cooperating
Chromic Steel Llp Bk Fac CARE B+ /A4 29
Issuer not cooperating
Clover Energy Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB (SO) 2422.5 Reaffirmed
(Proposed)
enhanced from 50 CR
Commercial Motors LT Bk Fac CARE B 4.3 Reaffirmed
Delux Mechanical Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac -- Withdrawn
Delux Mechanical Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac -- Withdrawn
Enkay Texfab Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 87.5
Issuer not cooperating
Eskay Silk Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 161.9
Issuer not cooperating
Fluidtherm Technology Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 52.5 Assigned
Hungama Digital Entertainment Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 600 Reaffirmed
Idea Sales Agencies Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 129.3 Reaffirmed
Infrastructure Leasing & Financial LT Bk Fac CARE AAA 4000 Reaffirmed
Services Ltd
Infrastructure Leasing & Financial NCD CARE AAA 61419.4 Reaffirmed
Services Ltd
reduced from Rs.6,566.54 crore
Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Subordinate Debt CARE AAA 68.5 Reaffirmed
Services Ltd
Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Redeemable PS CARE AAA (RPS) 15000 Reaffirmed
Services Ltd
Iris Ecopower Venture Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB (SO) 1493.7 Reaffirmed
(Proposed)
enhanced from 50 CR
Jain Sons Finlease Ltd. NCD issue CARE BBB- 1000 Reaffirmed
Jain Sons Finlease Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 150 Reaffirmed
Janam Steel And Alloys LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 65
Issuer not cooperating
Lotus Clean Power Venture Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB (SO) 1604.7 Reaffirmed
(Proposed)
enhanced from 50 CR
Mahashakthi Chemicals And Fertilizers LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 75
Pvt Ltd
Issuer not cooperating
Maheshwari Rice Mills LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 61.9 Reaffirmed
Maple Renewable Power Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB (SO) 2034.1 Reaffirmed
(Proposed)
enhanced from 50 CR
Maxwell Auto Components Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 152.2
Issuer not cooperating
Navin Ginning Factory LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 90 Assigned
Olive Ecopower Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB (SO) 1812.1 Reaffirmed
(Proposed)
enhanced from 50 CR
Orchid Renewable Powertech Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB (SO) 1535.2 Reaffirmed
(Proposed)
enhanced from 50 CR
R G Buildwell Engineers Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 330 Reaffirmed
R G Buildwell Engineers Ltd Bk Fac CARE BBB /A3 1270 Reaffirmed
enhanced from 99 CR
R&D Multiples (Metal Cast) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 130.6
Issuer not cooperating
R.K. Exports LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 70
Issuer not cooperating
Rohan Rajdeep Kerala Road Projects LtdLT Bk Fac* CARE BBB+ (SO) 681.1 Assigned
*backed by corporate guarantee from Rohan Rajdeep Tollways Limited (RRTL; rated CARE BBB+;
Stable/CARE A2 )
Rohan Rajdeep Toll Roads Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 771.2 Revised from
CARE BBB+
Rohan Rajdeep Toll Roads Ltd NCD CARE A- 873 Revised from
CARE BBB+
Satnam Rice Mills LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 150 Reaffirmed
Shiv Cotton Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 54
Issuer not cooperating
Shri Vaijanath Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE C 41
Issuer not cooperating
Shri Vaijanath Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 20
Issuer not cooperating
Sri Sai Constructions LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 50
Issuer not cooperating
Star Iris Exports Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 29 Reaffirmed
reduced from 3.84 CR
Star Iris Exports Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE B+ 60 Reaffirmed
Sunren Automotive LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 30 Reaffirmed
Tarachand International Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE D /D 500
Issuer not cooperating
Textech Indo India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 46.5 Assigned
Thangavel Fabrics Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 150 Reaffirmed
enhanced from 9.88 CR
Tulip Renewable Powertech Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB (SO) 2420.2 Reaffirmed
(Proposed)
enhanced from 50 CR
Vardhman Industrial Steel Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 120 Reaffirmed
Violet Green Power Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB (SO) 606.1 Reaffirmed
(Proposed)
enhanced from 50 CR
Writers And Publishers Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac -- Withdrawn
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
