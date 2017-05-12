May 12 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of May 11, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ace Footmark Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 42 Reaffirmed Cipla Ltd ST Bk Fac (FB) CARE A1+ 34347.4 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs.2,957.00) Cipla Ltd ST Bk Fac (FB) - - Withdrawn Cipla Ltd ST Bk Fac (Non-FB) - - Withdrawn Cipla Ltd ST Bk Fac (Non-FB) CARE A1+ 1700 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs.50.00 crore) Cox And Kings Ltd CP* CARE A1+ 11970 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs. 1,122 crores) *Carved out of the sanctioned working capital limits of the company Ernst & Young Llp ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 1750 Reaffirmed Ernst & Young Services Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 500 Reaffirmed Garg Aluminio Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 30 Reaffirmed Gravita Metal Inc. ST Bk Fac @ CARE A2+(SO) 7.2 Assigned @ backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee provided by Gravita India Ltd. to the above mentioned bank facilities. Hira Electro Smelters Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 110 Assigned Jindal Stainless Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 31900 Reaffirmed (reduced from 6,245 CR) Jindal Realty Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 600 Revised from CARE A3+ Krishna Transnational Marbles Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 10 Issuer not cooperating Mahadeo Construction Company ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 50 Reaffirmed (reduced from 10.00 CR) Mideast Integrated Steels Ltd Proposed ST CARE A4 1000 Reaffirmed nonfund based Bk limits Tata Realty And Infrastructure Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 2000 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ace Footmark Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 185.8 Reaffirmed (Reduced from 18.80 CR) Ace Footmark Pvt Ltd LT /ST Bk Fac CARE BB- /CARE 20 Reaffirmed A4+ Ahill Apparel Exports Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 279.2 Assigned Anant Raj Ltd LT Instruments - - Withdrawn* (NCDs) *Rating for NCDs shall be withdrawn as the company has fully repaid the same during FY17 as per Intimation submitted by ARL to BSE and as per CARE s policy. Anant Raj Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 11043.6 Reaffirmed Ashiana Housing Ltd Issuer Rating CARE A (Is) - Reaffirmed Cox And Kings Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA 13210 Reaffirmed [Enhanced from Rs. 1,246 crore] Ernst & Young Llp LT Bk Fac CARE AA+ 875 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 50 CR) Garg Aluminio Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 61.4 Reaffirmed Gravita Metal Inc. LT Bk Fac @ CARE A-(SO) 90 Assigned @ backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee provided by Gravita India Ltd. to the above mentioned bank facilities. Hira Electro Smelters Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 180 Assigned Icici Prudential Mutual Fund ICICI Prudential - Withdrawn Capital Protection Oriented Fund IV - Plan E and H It Enfraservices Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (LRD –TL)CARE BB+(SO)* 1650 Assigned *Rating is based on the credit enhancement derived from the structured payment mechanism including the Escrow account for the lease rental from ‘Logix City Centre’, ‘Logix Techno Park’ and ‘Logix Cyber Park’. Jindal Realty Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 150 Revised from CARE BBB (reduced from 25.00 CR) Jindal Realty Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 455 Revised from /CARE A3 CARE BBB / CARE A3+ (reduced from 66.70 CR) Jindal Stainless Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE D 32240 Reaffirmed (reduced from 7,446 CR) Jindal Stainless Ltd LT Bk Fac (WC) CARE D 9200 Reaffirmed (reduced from 1,690 CR) Jindal Stainless Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 380 Reaffirmed (Subordinate Debt) (reduced from 500 CR) Jindal Stainless Ltd LT Bk Fac (ECB) CARE D 10500 Reaffirmed (reduced from 1,303 CR) Jindal Stainless Ltd NCD CARE D 2190 Revised from CARE C (reduced from 229.00 CR) Krishna Transnational Marbles Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 50 Issuer not cooperating Lord Shiva Trust LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 96.2 Reaffirmed Mahadeo Construction Company LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 119.7 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 6.17 CR) Mahatma Gandhi University Of Medical LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 2015.3 Reaffirmed Sciences And Technology Mideast Integrated Steels Ltd Proposed LT fund CARE BB- 1000 Revised from based Bk limits CARE B Mifl Securitisation Trust Ii Series A1 PTCs - - Withdrawn Mifl Securitisation Trust Ii Series A2 PTCs - - Withdrawn Mifl Securitisation Trust Ii Second Loss - - Withdrawn Facility Mifl Securitisation Trust Ii Liquidity Facility - - Withdrawn Mifl Securitisation Trust Iii Series A1 PTCs - - Withdrawn Mifl Securitisation Trust Iii Series A2 PTCs - - Withdrawn Mifl Securitisation Trust Iii Second Loss - - Withdrawn Facility Mifl Securitisation Trust Iii Liquidity Facility - - Withdrawn Mohan Project Contractors Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB-(SO) 100 Revised from CARE BB-(SO) Noida Cyber Park Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (LRD –TL)CARE BB+(SO)* 2850 Assigned *Rating is based on the credit enhancement derived from the structured payment mechanism including the Escrow account for the lease rental from ‘Logix City Centre’, ‘Logix Techno Park’ and ‘Logix Cyber Park’. Ramkrishna Electronics (Kurnool LT Bk Fac CARE D 300 Reaffirmed Division) Rana Steels India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 262.4 Revised from CARE B+ (Reduced from 26.64 CR) Rana Steels India Ltd LT /ST Bk Fac CARE B /CARE A440 Revised from CARE B+ Rolling Construction Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac @ CARE BBB(SO) 329.5 Reaffirmed @Backed by irrevocable and unconditional corporate guarantee of Rolling Construction Private Limited rated CARE BBB (Negative) reaffirmed in March-2017. Sai Chhaya Autolink Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 114.8 Assigned Shiksha Bharti Educational Society LT Bk Fac CARE B 115 Reaffirmed Skb Food Products Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 100 Assigned Sri Shankara Cancer Foundation LT Bk Fac TL* - - Withdrawn Sri Shankara Cancer Foundation LT Bk Fac 281 Revised from CARE BB+ Suyash Chemicals & Fertilizers Pvt LtdLT Bk Fac CARE BB 286.2 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs.23.74 crore) Synergy Food And Agro Processors Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE B 63.2 Assigned Ltd Virchand Narsi Cotton Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 265 Assigned Vishakha Renewables Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB-(SO) 382.5 Assigned Vishakha Renewables Pvt Ltd LT /ST Bk Fac CARE BBB-(SO) 30 Assigned /CARE A3(SO) Vishal Enterprise LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 68.8 Revised from CARE BB Vishal Enterprise LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB+ /CARE 95 Revised from A4+ CARE BB / CARE A4 Volupia Developers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 750 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)