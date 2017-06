May 15 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of May 12, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aarti Sponge & Power Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 165 Reaffirmed Atc Tires Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 550 Reaffirmed Classic Wears Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac Withdrawn Chemsol Labs Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 41.8 Issuer not cooperating. Delphi-Tvs Diesel Systems Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 1500 Revised from CARE A1 Delphi-Tvs Diesel Systems Ltd CP (CP) issue* CARE A2+ 250 Revised from CARE A1 * Carved out of the sanctioned working capital limits of the company; Eastern Bearings Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 40 Assigned Hbl Power System Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 7448 Reaffirmed K.T.Ravi ST Bk Fac CARE A4 90 Issuer not cooperating Lakecity Infrastructure Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 6 Assigned Marda Estates Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 10.5 Assigned Mrf Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 5500 Reaffirmed Nextra Teleservices Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 5 Assigned Ngp Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 95 Revised from CARE A4+ Rock Regency Hotels Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE B- 41.1 Issuer not cooperating; Based on best available information R.K.I Builders Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10 Issuer not cooperating Rattan Polychem Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 50 Reaffirmed Rcn Impex Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 75 Issuer not cooperating Samson Maritime Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 732.3 Revised from CARE A2+ Sanmar Foundries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 50 Reaffirmed Shiv Shakti Float Glasses Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 23.3 Reaffirmed Viral Corporation (India) Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 Issuer Not Cooperating; Revised from CARE BBB- on the basis of best available information MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Mrf Ltd Fixed Deposit CARE AAA (FD) 500 Reaffirmed Programme LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aakavi Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 61.1 Issuer not cooperating Aarti Sponge & Power Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 255 Reaffirmed Arashu Clothing Company LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 52.9 Issuer not cooperating Atc Tires Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA 4130 Reaffirmed Calista Properties Pvt Ltd Long /ST Bk Fac CARE B- /CARE 150 Reaffirmed A4 Chemsol Labs Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 30 Issuer not cooperating. Classic Wears Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac Withdrawn Delphi-Tvs Diesel Systems Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 3774.4 Revised from CARE A Delphi-Tvs Diesel Systems Ltd Long/ ST Bk Fac CARE A- /CARE 50 Revised from A2+ CARE A; /CARE A1 Eastern Bearings Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 110 Assigned Hbl Power System Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 3530.7 Reaffirmed Incredible Realcon Pvt Ltd Proposed LT CARE BBB- 6000 Assigned Instruments (Non- (SO)*@ Convertible Debentures *Rating is based on the credit enhancement derived from the unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee from Ireo Private Limited @ Rating will be confirmed once the company submits copies of relevant executed documents, to the satisfaction of CARE, including final term sheet with corporate guarantee from Ireo Private Limited International Land Developers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 334.8 Reaffirmed Jaipur Tuffen Glass Industries Pvt LtdLT Bk Fac CARE B+; 170 Assigned K World Estate Pvt. Ltd. NCD CARE BB 680 Reaffirmed K.T.Ravi LT Bk Fac CARE BB; 70 Issuer not cooperating Kingswood Logistics Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac Withdrawn Lakecity Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB-; 94 Assigned Marda Estates Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 101.3 Assigned Mrf Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AAA 12000 Reaffirmed Mrf Ltd NCD Issue CARE AAA 5000 Reaffirmed Mrf Ltd Proposed TL/ NCD CARE AAA 1000 Reaffirmed Issue – Series I Mrf Ltd Proposed NCD CARE AAA 5000 Assigned Mrf Ltd NCD Issue – Series Withdrawn II Msk Projects (Kim Mandvi Corridor) LtdLT Bk Fac* CARE A+ (SO); 225.1 Revised from CARE A (SO) * based on the unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee extended by Welspun Enterprises Ltd Mundra Investments Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 65 Issuer not cooperating Mundra Investments Pvt Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE B /CARE A455 Issuer not cooperating Nani Resorts & Floriculture Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 445.2 Revised from CARE BB Nextra Teleservices Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 170 Assigned Ngp Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 35 Revised from CARE BB+ Puranik Buildcon Pvt Ltd NCD issue CARE BBB+ (SO 1350 Reaffirmed Puranik Buildcon Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac 1250 Withdrawn Puranik Builders Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 3650 Reaffirmed R.K.I Builders Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB; 150 Issuer not cooperating Rattan Polychem Pvt Ltd LT/Short- term Bk CARE BB /CARE 12 Reaffirmed Fac A4 Rattan Polychem Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB; 130 Reaffirmed Rcn Impex Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 50 Issuer not cooperating Ruchi Hospitality Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB; 418.4 Reaffirmed Samson Maritime Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 6414.4 Revised from CARE A- Samson Maritime Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 1340.4 Issuer not cooperating; Revised from CARE A- Based on best available information Sanmar Foundries Ltd LT /ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 100 Reaffirmed /CARE A3 Sanmar Foundries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB-; 1112.7 Reaffirmed Sanmar Shipping Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 572.8 Revised from CARE BBB- Shiv Shakti Float Glasses Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 155.5 Reaffirmed Shri Karpadha Agro Foods LT Bk Fac CARE BB-; 94 Issuer not cooperating Sri Balaji Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B; 76.3 Issuer not cooperating Sri Maanasa Enterprises Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 150 Issuer not cooperating Sri Murugar Spinning Mill LT Bk Fac CARE BB 123 Issuer not cooperating Sri Sri Vigneshwara Constructions LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 120 Issuer not cooperating Sunteck Realty Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 10654.3 Assigned Sunteck Realty Ltd Proposed NCDs CARE A+ 1000 Assigned Sunteck Realty Ltd NCDs CARE A+ 350 Assigned Ultra Drugs Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 50 Assigned Um Green Lighting Pvt Ltd LT Bk FacFund basedCARE BB 160 Revised from CARE BBB- (SO) Um Green Lighting Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB /CARE 190 Revised from (Non-fund based) A4 CARE BBB- (SO)/ CARE A3 (SO) Vesta Equipment Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 34.5 Issuer not cooperating Vesta Equipment Pvt Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE D 85 Issuer not cooperating Viral Corporation (India) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB Issuer Not Cooperating; Revised from CARE BBB- Based on best available information Welspun Enterprises Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 650 Revised from CARE A Welspun Enterprises Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A+ /CARE 3600 Revised from A1+ CARE A Welspun Enterprises Ltd LT Bk Fac- TL^ Withdrawn ^ fully repaid -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 