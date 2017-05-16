May 16 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of May 15, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- -------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Akal Pipe Industries ST Bk Fac CARE A4 3.2 Assigned Anjani Food Products Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 15 Assigned Contour Steel Engineering India Pvt ST Bk Fac CARE A4 20 Reaffirmed Ltd Etco Digital Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 70 Issuer not cooperating Gcl Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 40 Issuer not cooperating Gmr Warora Energy Ltd ST Bk Fac (Non-FB) CARE A4 2443.8 Revised from CARE D (enhanced from 230.00) Jindal Steel & Power Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 68462.3 Reaffirmed Jmj Switch Gears Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 17.2 Issuer not cooperating Kovai Kalaimagal Educational Trust ST Bk Fac CARE D 1.4 Issuer not cooperating Laxmi Garments ST Bk Fac CARE A4 106.9 Issuer not cooperating Mother Dairy Fruit And Vegetable Pvt LST Instruments (CP)CARE A1+ 600* Reaffirmed *carved out of the sanctioned working capital limits of the company. Mse Industries ST Bk Fac CARE A4 21 Reaffirmed P.K. Thakur And Company Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 55 Assigned R. K. Electrical Industries India Pvt ST Bk Fac CARE A4 55 Assigned Ltd Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 11000 Reaffirmed Trans Metalite India Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 15 Reaffirmed Value Line Homestyle Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 33 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aadhisiva Enterprises LT Bk Fac CARE D 63.5 Issuer not cooperating Akal Pipe Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B- 45.6 Assigned Aleph Enterprises LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 10 Issuer not cooperating Aleph Enterprises LT /ST Bk Fac CARE B+ /CARE 70 Issuer not A4 cooperating Anjani Food Products Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 110 Assigned Ava Apparels Llp LT /ST Bk Fac CARE B+ /CARE 72 Revised from A4 CARE B Azure Power India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 1601 Revised from CARE BBB Azure Power India Pvt Ltd LT /ST Bk Fac CARE A- /CARE 5250 Revised from A2+ CARE BBB / CARE A3+ Contour Steel Engineering India Pvt LtLT Bk Fac CARE BB- 60 Revised from CARE BB Cosmic Soft Solutions Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 333.1 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 10.96 CR) Etco Digital Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 40 Issuer not cooperating Etp International Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 113.2 Issuer not cooperating Express Projects Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 200 Reaffirmed (Overdraft) Express Projects Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE BB- 931 Withdrawn Galaxy Enterprise LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 100 Issuer not cooperating Gcl Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 177.1 Issuer not cooperating Gmr Warora Energy Ltd NCD Programme CARE BB 750 Revised from CARE D Gmr Warora Energy Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac (FB)CARE BB /CARE 3976.2 Revised from A4 CARE D (enhanced from 390.00) Gmr Warora Energy Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE D 34457.9 Reaffirmed (reduced from 3,510.88) Guranditta Mal Mohan Lal LT Bk Fac CARE B 170 Assigned Herrera Ifmr Capital 2017 Series A1 PTC CARE A-(SO) 414.5 Assigned Herrera Ifmr Capital 2017 Series A2 PTC CARE BB+(SO) 42.9 Assigned Jindal Steel & Power Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 184406.2Reaffirmed Jindal Steel & Power Ltd NCD I CARE D 5000 Reaffirmed Jindal Steel & Power Ltd NCD II CARE D 10000 Reaffirmed Jindal Steel & Power Ltd NCD III CARE D 8620 Reaffirmed Jindal Steel & Power Ltd NCD IV CARE D 1000 Reaffirmed Jindal Steel & Power Ltd NCD V CARE D 7500 Reaffirmed Jindal Steel & Power Ltd NCD VI CARE D 4000 Assigned Jindal Steel & Power Ltd CP CARE D - Withdrawn Jmj Switch Gears Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 51.2 Issuer not cooperating K.V. Chinnaiah LT Bk Fac CARE B 35 Assigned Kovai Kalaimagal Educational Trust LT Bk Fac CARE D 56.6 Issuer not cooperating Laxmi Garments LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 3.1 Issuer not cooperating Little Flower Hospital Trust ST Bk Fac CARE BB+ 374.2 Revised from CARE BB (Reduced from 45.93 CR) Madarkhat Tea Company Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 58 Assigned Mse Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 28.9 Reaffirmed (reduced from 3.05 CR) Niha International Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 74.5 Assigned P.K. Thakur And Company Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 30.1 Assigned Palla Silks Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 80 Issuer not cooperating Palla Vajara Kiran Textiles Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 50 Issuer not cooperating Pheroze Framroze & Company Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 500 Revised from CARE BB- (enhanced from Rs. 39 crore) Pln Silks Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 70 Issuer not cooperating Precision Electronics Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 48 Reaffirmed Precision Electronics Ltd LT /ST Bk Fac CARE BB /CARE 50 Reaffirmed A4 R. K. Electrical Industries India Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE C 30 Assigned Ltd Rmj Modern Rice Mill LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 118.9 Issuer not cooperating Spi Engineers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 60 Assigned Sri Ranga Textiles Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 85.4 Issuer not cooperating Stage Door LT Bk Fac CARE B 80 Reaffirmed Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA- 2440 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 95 CR) Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd LT /ST Bk Fac CARE AA- /CARE 6420 Assigned A1+ Trans Metalite India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 110.9 Reaffirmed Value Line Homestyle Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 47 Revised from CARE B+ -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.