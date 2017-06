May 17 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of May 16, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Brijbasi Hi-Tech Udhyog Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 105 Assigned Chetak Enterprises Ltd CP issue CARE A1+ 250 Assigned Chetak Enterprises Ltd CP issue CARE A1+ 200 Assigned reduced from Rs.45 crore Cnc India Tools & Services Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 70 Reaffirmed Crescent Therapeutics Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 30 Assigned G Ramamoorthi Constructions India Pvt ST Bk Fac CARE A4 40 Assigned Ltd Gr Power Switchgear Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 160 Reaffirmed Icon Cars Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 13 Assigned K. G. Lakshmipathi And Company ST Bk Fac CARE A4 22.5 Reaffirmed Ken Agritech Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 152.5 Revised from CARE A3 reduced from 16.42 CR Mohini Food Products Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 15 Assigned Nirman Engineers And Contractors ST Bk Fac CARE A4 170 Reaffirmed enhanced from 17 CR Ribo Industries Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 30 Reaffirmed Roj Leather Exports Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 103 Assigned Rolex Rings Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 2907.4 Reaffirmed enhanced from Rs.11.52 crore Sayta Sai Exims ST Bk Fac CARE A4 50 Reaffirmed Shafa Educational Society ST Bk Fac CARE A4 67.5 Issuer not cooperating Smsea Marines Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 85 Assigned Strategic Outsourcing Services Pvt LtdST Bk Fac CARE A4 50 Revised from CARE A3 Whitefields Apparel ST Bk Fac CARE A4 33.5 Assigned Zenith Fibress ST Bk Fac CARE A4 110 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Arhyama Solar Power Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 300 Assigned Avaada Power Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 2500 Assigned Avaada Power Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE BBB+ /A2 1000 Assigned Avanse Financial Services Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA+ (SO) 6310 Reaffirmed Avanse Financial Services Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA+ (SO) 750 Final Rating Avanse Financial Services Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA+ (SO) 440 Provisional Azure Power (Karnataka) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 585 Assigned Azure Surya Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 550 Assigned Beam Cox Constructions Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 60 Issuer not cooperating Beam Cox Constructions Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 5 Issuer not cooperating Bhavanam Textiles (India) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 95.7 Issuer not cooperating Brijbasi Hi-Tech Udhyog Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B- 80 Assigned Cnc India Tools & Services Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 95 Reaffirmed enhanced from 5 CR Crescent Therapeutics Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 87.7 Assigned Digital Factory LT Bk Fac CARE B 62.5 Assigned Dil Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 450 Reaffirmed (proposed lease rental discounting) enhanced from 12.50 CR Divya Agro Roller Flour Mills Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 96 Issuer not cooperating Essel Urja Pvt Ltd Proposed NCD issue CARE AA (SO) 5250 Reaffirmed – Tranche A Essel Urja Pvt Ltd Proposed NCD issue CARE AA (SO) 1650 Reaffirmed – Tranche B Reduced from 182.50 CR G Ramamoorthi Constructions India Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE BB 50 Assigned Ltd G. Parandhamaiah And Company Cotton LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 80 Assigned Ginning Mills Gr Power Switchgear Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 220 Reaffirmed Gwalior Bypass Project Ltd NCD issue CARE BB (SO) 1720.3 Revised from CARE BBB (SO) Helios Infratech Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 5805 Assigned Hyquip Systems Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 53.8 Issuer not cooperating Hyquip Systems Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 270 Issuer not cooperating Hyquip Technologies Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 21.4 Issuer not cooperating Hyquip Technologies Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 13 Issuer not cooperating Icon Cars Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 109.5 Assigned K R Enterprises LT Bk Fac CARE B 60 Assigned K. G. Lakshmipathi And Company LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 60 Reaffirmed K.R.R. Poultry Farms LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 56 Assigned Ken Agritech Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 30 Revised from CARE BBB- enhanced from 0.70 CR Ken Agritech Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE BB+ /A4+ 20 Revised from CARE BBB- /A3 Mahadev Building Systems Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 77.2 Revised from CARE BB- Reduced from 8.80 CR Meenakshi Hatcheries LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 40 Revised from CARE B Reduced from 4.75 CR Mohini Food Products Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 110.5 Assigned Nirman Engineers And Contractors LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 60 Reaffirmed enhanced from 6 CR Ongole Arogya Hospitals Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 380 Issuer not cooperating Pvn Constructions LT Bk Fac CARE BB 50 Issuer not cooperating Pvn Constructions ST Bk Fac CARE BB 50 Issuer not cooperating Ribo Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 219 Revised from CARE B reduced from Rs.26.66 crore Rolex Rings Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 3165.6 Reaffirmed enhanced from Rs.13.48 crore Sakthi Elegant Towers India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 112.5 Assigned Saradhambika Paper And Board Mills PvtLT Bk Fac CARE BB 60 Assigned Ltd Sayta Sai Exims LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 60.3 Reaffirmed Shalby Ltd LT Bk Fac -- Withdrawn Shree Jagannath Expressways Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 10586 Revised from CARE BB Shrotra Enterprises Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 322.6 Reaffirmed Smsea Marines Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 46.4 Assigned Sona Diamond And Gold Exporters Pvt LtLT Bk Fac CARE B+ 60 Issuer not cooperating Srg Aluminium Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 13.2 Revised from CARE B Srg Aluminium Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE B+ /A4 40 Reaffirmed Srinivasa Steel Products LT Bk Fac CARE D 92.5 Issuer not cooperating Strategic Outsourcing Services Pvt LtdLT Bk Fac CARE BB 130 Revised from CARE BBB- Suba Plastics Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 60 Reaffirmed Unnati Fortune Hotmart Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 250 Reaffirmed Vbc Renewable Energy Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 150 Assigned Whitefields Apparel LT Bk Fac CARE BB 92 Assigned Zenith Fibress LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 20 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)