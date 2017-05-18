May 18 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of May 17, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alpha Maier Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 70 Reaffirmed Bharathi Spintex India Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 15.3 Reaffirmed Rc Golden Granites Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 89 Reaffirmed Jayaram Textiles ST Bk Fac CARE D 1.8 Issuer not cooperating Sigma Projects Inc ST Bk FacLOC CARE A4 53 Assigned Shriram Epc Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 9272.7 Revised from CARE A4+ (Enhanced from 667.14 CR) Trion Chemicals Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 158.9 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.7.00 crore) Voltech Manufacturing Co. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 130 Issuer not cooperating LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aaditya Transport LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 45 Assigned Accord Builders LT Bk Fac@ CARE BBB-(SO) 1538.5 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.45.90 core) @ backed by credit enhancement in form of unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee from Omkar Realtors & Developers Private Limited. Developers P Aegis Value Homes Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 237.5 Reaffirmed Alpha Maier Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 45.5 Reaffirmed (reduced from 5.88 CR) Amruth Organic Fertilizers LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 100 Assigned Asan Memorial Association LT Bk Fac CARE D 83.8 Issuer not cooperating Bhandary Foundation LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 195 Reaffirmed (Reduced from 21.59 CR) Bharathi Spintex India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 425.6 Reaffirmed (reduced from 50.02 CR) Cent Bank Home Finance Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE A- 1318.3 Assigned Coastal Farms LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 525 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 30 CR) Cubatic Texfab Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 50 Assigned Globalite Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 126 Revised from CARE BB Globalite Industries Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB- /CARE 6 Revised from A4 CARE BB H.G. Narayan & Sons LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 75 Reaffirmed (Reduced from 8 CR) Haldia Agro Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 67 Assigned Highrise Facility Solutions Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac@ CARE BBB-(SO) 2200 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.80 crore) @ backed by credit enhancement in form of unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee from Omkar Realtors & Developers Private Limited. Developers Pri Ikf Finance Ltd NCDs (NCD) CARE A- 750 Reaffirmed (reduced from 100 CR) Ikf Finance Ltd Market Linked CARE PP-MLD A- 250 Assigned Debenture (MLD) – Proposed Jayaram Textiles LT Bk Fac CARE D 236.7 Issuer not cooperating K R B S Jewelery Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 100 Issuer not cooperating Mallella Stone International LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 50 Assigned Marian Projects Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 370 Reaffirmed Methra Industries India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 120.8 Issuer not cooperating New Suresh Fashion Jewellery LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 50 Assigned Omkar Ventures Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac@ CARE BBB-(SO) 3800 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.110 crore) Palmar Mills Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 131.9 Revised from CARE BB- (reduced from 14.58 CR) Pv Power Technologies Pvt Ltd Long/ST Fund Based CARE BBB-/ 195 Reaffirmed – CC/Pre & Post CARE A3 Shipment Cr Pv Power Technologies Pvt Ltd Long/ST Non Fund CARE BBB-/ 140 Reaffirmed Based- LOC/BG CARE A3 (Enhanced from Rs 5.25 crore) Sai Traders LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 30 Assigned Saraswathi Broilers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 120 Issuer not cooperating Shriram Epc Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 7394.1 Revised from CARE BB (reduced from 1,975.08 CR) Shriram Epc Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE D 577.7 Revised from CARE BB / CARE A4 (Enhanced from 48.00 CR) Sigma Projects Inc LT Bk FacCC CARE BB- 22 Assigned Solutrean Building Technologies Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 500 Reaffirmed Srinivasa Educational Society LT Bk Fac CARE BB 71 Assigned Starlon Exim Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE B+ /CARE 150 Assigned A4 Surana Developers (Wadala) Llp LT Bk Fac@ CARE BBB-(SO) 4100 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.113 crore) @ backed by credit enhancement in form of unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee from Omkar Realtors & Developers Private Limited. Developers Pr Trion Chemicals Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 344 Reaffirmed Vedbhumi Builders And Developers Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE D 389.4 Reaffirmed Ltd (enhanced from 32 CR) Vgs Realty Construction Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac@ CARE BBB-(SO) 1259.5 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.37.80 crore) Voltech Manufacturing Co. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 119.9 Issuer not cooperating -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)