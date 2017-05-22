May 22 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of May 19, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Baramati Agro Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 200 Assigned Godavari Drugs Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 150 Revised from CARE A4+ Issuer not cooperating Neolite Buildcon Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 5 Assigned Prime Star ST Bk Fac CARE A4 100 Assigned R.K. Industries ST Bk Fac CARE A4 6 Assigned Shashwat Cleantech Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac# CARE A3 (SO) 90 Assigned # The above facilities are backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee extended by Rajesh Power Services Private Limited LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Arena Superstructure Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 2350 Assigned Baramati Agro Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 6836.8 Reaffirmed Baramati Agro Ltd Bk Fac CARE A- /A2 1868 Assigned Godavari Drugs Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 60 Revised from CARE BB+ Issuer not cooperating Jodhpur Pali Expressway Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) @ -- Withdrawn @ the above term loans were backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee extended by G R Infraprojects Ltd. M.P. Associates LT Bk Fac – TL CARE B+ 800 Reaffirmed Matrubhoomi Developers LT Bk Fac CARE BB 300 Assigned Microtex Fashion Industries LT Bk Fac CARE D 72.3 Revised from CARE B+ Milan Pipe Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 62.5 Assigned Neolite Buildcon Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 144.8 Assigned Path Oriental Highways Ltd LT Bk Fac@ CARE BBB+ (SO) 289.1 Revised from CARE A- (SO) enhanced from Rs.23.50 CR; @ Backed by joint, several, unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee extended by Oriental Structural Engineers Pvt. Ltd. R.K. Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 51 Assigned Royal Orchid Hotels Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 500 Assigned S.D. Corporation Pvt Ltd Proposed LT – NCD^ CARE AA+ (SO) 3000 Provisional ^ credit enhancement in the form of an unconditional, irrevocable and revolving DSRA Guarantee provided by Shapoorji Pallonji and Company Private Ltd (SPCPL, rated CARE AA+, Stable) Shashwat Cleantech Pvt Ltd Bk Fac# CARE BBB- (SO) 150 Assigned /A3 (SO) # The above facilities are backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee extended by Rajesh Power Services Private Limited Shri Sidhi Vinayak Sarees LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 60 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)