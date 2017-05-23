May 23 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of May 22, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Akal Pipe Industries ST Bk Fac CARE A4 3.2 Assigned Akbar Travels Of India Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 450 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 40.00 crore) Anusha Projects Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 340 Revised from CARE A4 Greenlam Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 2300 Reaffirmed (reduced from 255 CR) Greenlam Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 300 Reaffirmed Jindal Dyechem Industries Pvt. Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 410 Assigned Jove Steels Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 230 Assigned Lakshmi Saraswathi Textiles ST Bk Fac CARE A4 52 Issuer Not Cooperating M.G. Chariots Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 1 Assigned Master Linens Inc. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 100 Issuer Not Cooperating Reliance Communications Ltd ST Non –FB Fac CARE A4 80340 Revised from CARE A2+ Reliance Communications Ltd CP/ST debt issue CARE A4 28800 Revised from CARE A2+ Sagar Autotech (Mysore) Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 5 Assigned Snr Edatas Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 145 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 4.50 CR) Superior Food Grains Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac (Non-FB) CARE A4 20 Assigned Swami Devi Dyal Hi-Tech Education ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10 Reaffirmed Academy LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Akal Pipe Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B- 45.6 Assigned Akbar Online Booking Company Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac(Fund CARE BB+ 50 Assigned Based) (Reclassified from ST to LT and Revised from Provisional CARE A3(SO)) Akbar Online Booking Company Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac(Fund CARE BBB-(SO)* 100 Reaffirmed Based) Akbar Travels Of India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1905.7 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs. 175.00 crore) Anusha Projects Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 50 Revised from CARE BB Brilliant Grammar School Educational LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 452.3 Reaffirmed Society Green Express Carriers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- Assigned Greenlam Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 2462 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 220.15 CR) Jindal Dyechem Industries Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 90 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 50 crore) Jove Steels Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 100 Assigned Jupiter Lifeline Hospitals Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE BBB+ 1818.9 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.42.48 crore) Jupiter Lifeline Hospitals Ltd LT Bk Fac (Fund CARE BBB+ 250 Reaffirmed Based) Lakshmi Saraswathi Textiles LT Bk Fac CARE B 8.4 Issuer Not Cooperating M & T Constructions LT Bk Fac CARE B 60 Issuer Not Cooperating M.G. Chariots Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 99 Assigned Master Linens Inc. LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 46.1 Issuer Not Cooperating Mithila Cars Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 300 Reaffirmed Mynores India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac# CARE A-(SO) 156.7 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 7.42 CR) #Backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee extended by Wolkem India Ltd Mynores India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac@ CARE A-(SO) 85 Assigned @Proposed to be backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee of Wolkem India Ltd. These ratings are ‘provisional’ and shall be confirmed upon execution of the corporate guarantee deed to the satisfaction of CARE. Mynores India Pvt Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac@ CARE A-(SO) 30 Assigned /CARE A2(SO) @Proposed to be backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee of Wolkem India Ltd. These ratings are ‘provisional’ and shall be confirmed upon execution of the corporate guarantee deed to the satisfaction of CARE. Reliance Communications Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 93220 Revised from CARE A- Reliance Communications Ltd LT instruments CARE BB 7500 Revised from (NCD) CARE A- Reliance Infrastructure Invit Fund Issuer Rating CARE AAA(Is) - Assigned Sagar Autotech (Mysore) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 51.4 Assigned Shri Sona Traders LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 120 Assigned Subhlene Fabrics LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 100 Assigned Superior Food Grains Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (FB) CARE C 400 Assigned Superior Food Grains Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE D 670.7 Assigned Swami Devi Dyal Hi-Tech Education LT Bk Fac (TL) - - Withdrawn* Academy *CARE has withdrawn the rating assigned to the term loan facility of Swami Devi Dyal Hi-Tech Education Academy with immediate effect since there is no amount outstanding under the facility. Swami Devi Dyal Hi-Tech Education LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 100 Revised from Academy (Overdraft Limit) CARE B Tata Motor Finance Solutions Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE AA+ 40000 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.