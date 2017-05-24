May 24 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of May 23, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alam Constructions ST Bk Fac CARE A4 60 Reaffirmed Crimson Metal Engineering Co. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 35 Issuer not cooperating Emprada Mines And Minerals Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 125 Assigned R. Velumani ST Bk Fac CARE A4 30 Assigned Right Tight Fastners Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 106.3 Assigned Sree Ganesh Constructions ST Bk Fac CARE A4 50 Assigned Venkata Sai Agro Industries ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10 Assigned MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Jk Lakshmi Cement Ltd Fixed Deposits CARE AA (FD) 250 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 15crs) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alam Constructions LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 60 Reaffirmed Bank Of Baroda Tier II Bonds CARE AAA 20000* Assigned (Basel III Compliant) *includes green shoe option of Rs.1,000 crore Crimson Metal Engineering Co. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 107 Issuer not cooperating Cucku Enterprises Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 75 Assigned Cucku Enterprises Pvt Ltd LT /ST Bk Fac CARE BB- /CARE 65 Assigned A4 Emprada Mines And Minerals Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 25 Assigned Inox Wind Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA- 2595.8 Assigned Jai Sakthi Mills LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 356.2 Issuer not cooperating N & N Constructions LT Bk Fac CARE D 122.5 Issuer not cooperating Pallavaram Municipality Issuer Rating CARE BBB+ (Is) - Assigned R. Velumani LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 40 Assigned Rajamane Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 130 Revised from CARE BB+ Issuer not cooperating Right Tight Fastners Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 536.1 Assigned Sagar Autotech Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 70 Assigned Saktthi Footwear LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB- /CARE 90 Revised from A4 CARE BB/ Reaffirmed Sansar Trust March 2017 Vi(Originator Series A PTCs - - Withdrawn Shriram Transport Finance Company Ltd.) Sansar Trust March 2017 Vi(Originator Second Loss - - Withdrawn Shriram Transport Finance Company Ltd.Facility Shree Ram Brinechem Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 60 Assigned Sree Ganesh Constructions LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 30 Assigned Tambaram Municipality Issuer Rating CARE BBB+ (Is) - Assigned Trn Energy Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB (SO) 3657.7 Revised from (Subordinate Debt) CARE BB Trn Energy Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (Senior CARE BBB+ (SO) 25151.5 Revised from Debt) CARE BB+ (enhanced from 2,187.98) Trn Energy Pvt Ltd Long/ ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+ (SO) 1850 Revised from (Non-Fund based) /CARE A3+(SO) CARE BB+ /CARE A4+ Trn Energy Pvt Ltd Long/ ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+ (SO) 4300 Assigned (Fund/Non-Fund /CARE A3+(SO) based) Venkata Sai Agro Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 80 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)