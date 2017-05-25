May 25 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of May 24, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Compuage Infocom Ltd ST Bk Fac – Non-FB CARE A2+ 4800.5 Revised from Limits CARE A2 Kora Shoes Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 165.1 Reaffirmed Mukul Exports ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 44 Assigned Rajdeep And Associates ST Bk Fac CARE A4 32.5 Assigned Rani Aqua Feeds Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 25 Assigned Rpn Engineers Chennai Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 48.7 Issuer not cooperating LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alcibie Ifmr Capital 2015 Series A1 PTCs - - Withdrawn Alcibie Ifmr Capital 2015 Series A2 PTCs - - Withdrawn Arid Trust Jan 2016 Series A PTCs - - Withdrawn Avadi Municipality Issuer Rating CARE BBB- - Assigned Badhri Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 305.1 Issuer not cooperating Compuage Infocom Ltd LT Bk Fac – FB CARE A- 2005 Revised from Limits CARE BBB+ G R Infraprojects Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA- 1645.8 Revised from CARE A+ G R Infraprojects Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE AA- 16000 Revised from CARE A+/A1+ G R Infraprojects Ltd NCD Issue 1 (NCD – CARE AA- 1250 Revised from I) – Tranche 1* CARE A+ *Outstanding as on March 31, 2017 G R Infraprojects Ltd NCD Issue 2 (NCD – CARE AA- 1500 Revised from II)* CARE A+ *Outstanding as on March 31, 2017 Imlr Trust June 2015 Series A PTCs - - Withdrawn Kora Shoes Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 30.4 Reaffirmed Ksr Developers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 200 Reaffirmed Lidco Projects India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 75 Issuer not cooperating Manto Ifmr Capital 2015 Series A1 PTCs - - Withdrawn Manto Ifmr Capital 2015 Series A2 PTCs - - Withdrawn Minakshi Cotton Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 192.5 Reaffirmed Mukul Exports LT Bk Fac CARE BB 56 Assigned Rajdeep And Associates LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 35 Assigned Rani Aqua Feeds Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B + 160 Reaffirmed Rpn Engineers Chennai Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 12.6 Issuer not cooperating Scofiled Sbl Ifmr Capital 2017 Series A2 PTCs # CARE BB+ 7.4 Assigned #The PTCs rated based on ultimate payment basis. Scofiled Sbl Ifmr Capital 2017 Series A1 PTCs # CARE BBB+ 90.4 Assigned #The PTCs rated based on ultimate payment basis. Spectra Realcon Llp LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 162.4 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)