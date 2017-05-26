May 26 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of May 25, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Anjani Roller Flour Mills Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 15 Assigned Fashion Gate ST Bk Fac CARE A4 50 Issuer not cooperating Gillanders Arbuthnot & Company Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 2489.6 Reaffirmed Jindal Coke Ltd ST Bk Fac (Non CARE A3 3250 Assigned Fund Based) P Duraisamy Maharaja Rice Mills Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 0.5 Issuer not cooperating Sree Saravana Engineering Bhavani Pvt ST Bk Fac CARE A4 232 Issuer not Ltd cooperating Unison Forging Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 12 Reaffirmed MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Gillanders Arbuthnot & Company Ltd Fixed Deposit CARE BBB+ (FD) 500 Reaffirmed programme LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- All Well Hospital & Research InstituteLT Bk Fac CARE BB- 75 Assigned Pvt Ltd Anjani Roller Flour Mills Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 107.9 Assigned Arawali Phosphate Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 75 Assigned Fashion Gate LT Bk Fac CARE BB 54 Issuer not cooperating Gillanders Arbuthnot & Company Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 2794 Reaffirmed Gillanders Arbuthnot & Company Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+; 963 Reaffirmed /CARE A3+ Ifmr Fimpact Long-Term Credit Fund IFMR FImpact LT Provisional Assigned Credit Fund CARE AA- (AIF) Ifmr Fimpact Medium Term OpportunitiesIFMR FImpact Provisional Assigned Fund Medium Term CARE AA- (AIF) Opportunities Fund* *Yet to be registered with SEBI Jindal Coke Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE BBB-; 6250 Assigned Jindal Coke Ltd LT Bk Fac (Fund CARE BBB-; 240 Assigned Based) Kef Infrastructure India Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 2169.9 Assigned Kef Infrastructure India Pvt. Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 2050 Assigned /CARE A3 L&T Rajkot Vadinar Tollway Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 8118.8 Removed from Credit Watch Logix Buildtechpvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (LRD –TL)Provisional 4500 Assigned CARE BB+ (SO) P Duraisamy Maharaja Rice Mills Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB; 71.3 Issuer not cooperating Pratiroop Mudran LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 72.9 Reaffirmed Signature Automobiles India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 113.9 Reaffirmed Speedage Trade Ltd Proposed LT CARE BB- 600 Assigned NonConvertible Debenture issue Sree Saravana Engineering Bhavani Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 70 Issuer not Ltd cooperating Tulip Infratech Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 1600 Reaffirmed Unison Forging Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 27.9 Reaffirmed Unison Forging Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BB /CARE 45 Reaffirmed A4+ Unison Metals Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 218.4 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)