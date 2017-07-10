CARE ratings for Indian debt instruments-Jul 10

Jul 10 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of July 7, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Coastal Aqua Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 22 Assigned Cox And Kings Ltd CP issue CARE A1+ 375 Reaffirmed Cox And Kings Ltd CP Issue (carved CARE A1+ 1397 Reaffirmed out)* *Carved out of the sanctioned working capital limits of the company Deep Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 2.17 Reaffirmed Excel Metal Processors Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 20 Revised from CARE A3 Eram Motors Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 9 Assigned Feedback Energy Distribution Co. Ltd ST Bk Fac@ CARE A3+(SO) 42.5 Revised from CARE A3 (SO) @ The ratings are based on the credit enhancement in the form of corporate guarantee from Feedback Infra Private Limited (rated CARE BBB+; Stable / CARE A3+). Feedback Infra Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 70 Revised from CARE A3 H.S. Mehta Infra Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 38 Issuer not cooperating Hinduja Leyland Finance Ltd NCD issue-I CARE A1+ - Withdrawn Igenius Life Science Llp ST Bk Fac CARE A4 0.5 Assigned J.K. Fenner (India) Ltd Proposed CP CARE A1+ 60 Assigned (carved out)* * carved out of the sanctioned working capital limits of the company Krishna Overseas ST Bk Fac CARE A4 8.4 Assigned L&T Finance Ltd. (Erstwhile Family CP issue CARE A1+ 16500 Reaffirmed Credit Ltd) Link Enterprises ST Bk Fac CARE A4 8.3 Reaffirmed M. S. Ramaiah Developers & Builders PvST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 18 Reaffirmed Ltd Ratings Saksoft Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 20 Reaffirmed Saraf Foods Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 0.73 Revised from CARE A4 Shiv Polymers ST Bk Fac CARE A4 25 Assigned Shriram City Union Finance Ltd CP CARE A1+ 2000 Reaffirmed Shriram Housing Finance Ltd CP (CP) issue CARE A1+ 200 Reaffirmed Siddhivinayak Agro Industries ST Bk Fac CARE A4 0.2 Reaffirmed Steelcast Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 6 Reaffirmed Victora Tool Engineers Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 1.85 Assigned Western India Metal Processors Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 23 Revised from CARE A4 MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Shriram City Union Finance Ltd Fixed Deposit CARE AA+ (FD) 10 Reaffirmed Small Industries Development Bank Of Fixed Deposit CARE AAA (FD) 5000 Reaffirmed India Program LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Achintya Solar Power Ltd LT Bk Fac^ CARE A+ 107.2 Assigned ^Backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee of Greenko Energies Private Limited (GEPL; rated CARE A+; Stable/CARE A1+). The lenders may consider release of Corporate Guarantee after meeting the following conditions a. Satisfactory performance of 2 years after the COD b. Creation and perfection of security interest on the security as per the terms of rupee term loan agreement and other finance documents. c. Transfer of 100% of the issued and paid up share capital of borrower in favour of sponsors or any group company of the sponsors, as may be approved and acceptable to the lenders and subject always to the condition that such entity shall have executed a deed of guarantee in favor of security trustee, in form and manner acceptable to lenders d. Borrower maintaining minimum credit rating of BBB on a standalone basis e. Achintya Solar Power Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac^ CARE A+/A1+ 6 Assigned
^Backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee of Greenko Energies Private Limited (GEPL; rated CARE A+; Stable/CARE A1+). The lenders may consider release of Corporate Guarantee after meeting the following conditions a. Satisfactory performance of 2 years after the COD b. Creation and perfection of security interest on the security as per the terms of rupee term loan agreement and other finance documents. c. Transfer of 100% of the issued and paid up share capital of borrower in favour of sponsors or any group company of the sponsors, as may be approved and acceptable to the lenders and subject always to the condition that such entity shall have executed a deed of guarantee in favor of security trustee, in form and manner acceptable to lenders d. Borrower maintaining minimum credit rating of BBB on a standalone basis e. The borrower achieving and maintaining minimum DSCR and average DSCR as per the terms of base case plan Appu Hotels Ltd NCD CARE B+ 42.15 -
Azure Solar Solutions Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 21.71 Revised from CARE BBB
Bscpl Aurang Tollway Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 856 Assigned
Coastal Aqua Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 6 Assigned
Cox And Kings Ltd Issuer Rating# CARE AA - Reaffirmed
#The Issuer Rating would be subject to overall gearing not exceeding 1.15 times (Level as of 31st March 2017)
Cox And Kings Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA 1537 Reaffirmed
Cox And Kings Ltd NCDs CARE AA 800 Reaffirmed
Deep Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 305.02 Reaffirmed
Deep Industries Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE A/A1 90 Reaffirmed Gupta Metals Llp LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BB+/A4+ 65 Reaffirmed Equitas Small Finance Bank Ltd NCDs Issue II - - Withdrawn (EMFL) Equitas Small Finance Bank Ltd NCD Issue III - - Withdrawn (EMFL) Equitas Small Finance Bank Ltd NCD Issue IV (EMFL)- - Withdrawn Equitas Small Finance Bank Ltd NCD Issue I (EFL) CARE A+; 609.82 Reaffirmed Equitas Small Finance Bank Ltd NCDs Issue II (EFL)CARE A+; 50 Reaffirmed Equitas Small Finance Bank Ltd NCDs Issue III CARE A+; 19.33 Reaffirmed (EFL) Equitas Small Finance Bank Ltd NCDs Issue IV (EFL)CARE A+; 500 Reaffirmed Equitas Small Finance Bank Ltd NCD Issue I (EMFL) CARE A+; 750 Reaffirmed Equitas Small Finance Bank Ltd NCD Issue V (EMFL) CARE A+; 60 Reaffirmed Equitas Small Finance Bank Ltd Subordinate Debt CARE A+; 75 Reaffirmed (EMFL) Equitas Small Finance Bank Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+; 30 Reaffirmed Eram Motors Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 17 Assigned Excel Metal Processors Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 38.12 Revised from CARE BBB- Feedback Brisa Highways Omt Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac@ CARE BBB+ 11 Revised from CARE BBB- (SO) @ The ratings are based on the credit enhancement in the form of corporate guarantee from Feedback Infra Private Limited (rated CARE BBB+; Stable / CARE A3+). Feedback Brisa Highways Omt Pvt Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac@ CARE BBB+/A3+ 15 Revised from CARE BBB- (SO)/A3 @ The ratings are based on the credit enhancement in the form of corporate guarantee from Feedback Infra Private Limited (rated CARE BBB+; Stable / CARE A3+). Feedback Energy Distribution Co. Ltd LT Bk Fac@ CARE BBB+(SO) 50 Revised from CARE BBB- (SO) @ The ratings are based on the credit enhancement in the form of corporate guarantee from Feedback Infra Private Limited (rated CARE BBB+; Stable / CARE A3+). Feedback Energy Distribution Co. Ltd NCD issue# CARE BBB+(SO) 50 Revised from CARE BBB- (SO) # The rating is based on the credit enhancement in the form of unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee from Feedback Infra Private Limited (rated CARE BBB+; Stable / CARE A3+). Feedback Energy Distribution Co. Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac@ CARE BBB+(SO) 19 Revised from /CARE A3+ CARE BBB- (SO)/A3 @ The ratings are based on the credit enhancement in the form of corporate guarantee from Feedback Infra Private Limited (rated CARE BBB+; Stable / CARE A3+). Feedback Infra Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 154.5 Revised from CARE BBB- Feedback Infra Pvt Ltd LT – Compulsorily CARE BBB+ 200 Assigned Convertible Debentures Feedback Infra Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+/A3+ 137 Revised from CARE BBB-/A3 Globetrotters Educational InnoventionsLT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 12.55 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Gwalior Distilleries Ltd LT Bk Facility CARE D 37.5 Revised from CARE B+ H.S. Mehta Infra Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 35 Issuer not cooperating Harsha Abakus Solar Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 41 Assigned Harsha Abakus Solar Pvt Ltd Long- Term/ST Bk CARE BBB /CARE 230.67 Reaffirmed Fac A3 Hinduja Leyland Finance Ltd NCD issue-II CARE AA- 500 Revised from CARE A+ Hinduja Leyland Finance Ltd NCD issue-III CARE AA- 250 Revised from CARE A+ Hinduja Leyland Finance Ltd NCD issue-IV CARE AA- 500 Revised from CARE A+ Hinduja Leyland Finance Ltd NCD issue-V CARE AA- 500 Revised from CARE A+ Hinduja Leyland Finance Ltd NCD issue-VI CARE AA- 200 Revised from CARE A+ Hinduja Leyland Finance Ltd NCD issue-VII CARE AA- 100 Revised from CARE A+ Hinduja Leyland Finance Ltd NCD issue-VIII CARE AA- 50 Revised from CARE A+ Hinduja Leyland Finance Ltd NCD issue-IX CARE AA- 60 Revised from CARE A+ Hinduja Leyland Finance Ltd NCD issue-X CARE AA- 100 Revised from CARE A+ Hinduja Leyland Finance Ltd NCD issue-XI CARE AA- 200 Revised from CARE A+ Hinduja Leyland Finance Ltd NCD issue-XII CARE AA- 50 Revised from CARE A+ Hinduja Leyland Finance Ltd NCD issue-XIII CARE AA- 200 Revised from CARE A+ Hinduja Leyland Finance Ltd NCD issue-XIV CARE AA- 50 Revised from CARE A+ Hinduja Leyland Finance Ltd NCD issue-XV CARE AA- 50 Revised from CARE A+ Hinduja Leyland Finance Ltd Subordinated Debt CARE AA- 300 Revised from issue - I CARE A+ Hinduja Leyland Finance Ltd Subordinated Debt CARE AA- 180 Revised from issue - II CARE A+ Hinduja Leyland Finance Ltd CP issue CARE AA- 750 Revised from CARE A+ Hinduja Leyland Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA- 9703 Revised from CARE A+ Igenius Life Science Llp LT Bk Fac CARE B 18 Assigned Indian Bank Basel III CARE AA+ 1000 Revised from Compliant CARE AA Additional Tier I Perpetual Bond @ @ CARE has rated the aforesaid Basel III Compliant Tier-I Perpetual Bonds after taking into consideration its key features as below: -The bank has full discretion at all times to cancel coupon payments. -The coupon is to be paid out of current year profits. However, if the current years profits are not sufficient, coupon payment may be paid subject to availability of sufficient revenue reserves and/or credit balance in profit and loss account provided the bank meets the minimum regulatory requirements for Common Equity Tier I [CET I], Tier I and Total Capital Ratios at all times and subject to the requirements of capital buffer frameworks as prescribed by the Reserve Bank of India . -The instrument may be written-down upon CET I breaching the pre-specified trigger of 5.5% before March 31, 2019, and 6.125% on and after March 31, 2019, or written-off / converted into common equity shares on occurrence of trigger event called point of non-viability (PONV). The PONV trigger shall be determined by RBI. Indian Bank Tier II Bond CARE AAA; 1000 Reaffirmed (Basel III compliant)# #Tier II Bonds under Basel III are characterized by a Point of Non-Viability (PONV) trigger due to which the investor may suffer a loss of principal. PONV will be determined by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and is a point at which the bank may no longer remain a going concern on its own unless appropriate measures are taken to revive its operations and thus, enable it to continue as a going concern. In addition, the difficulties faced by a bank should be such that these are likely to result in financial losses and raising the Common Equity Tier I capital of the bank should be considered as the most appropriate way to prevent the bank from turning non-viable. Jawandamal Dhannamal LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BB+/A4+ 65 Reaffirmed Lakshmi Vilas Bank Ltd Lower Tier II BondsCARE A- 250 Reaffirmed Lakshmi Vilas Bank Ltd Tier II Bonds CARE A- 78.1 Reaffirmed (Basel III Compliant) –I Lakshmi Vilas Bank Ltd Tier II Bonds CARE A- 140.1 Reaffirmed (Basel III Compliant) –II Lakshmi Vilas Bank Ltd Tier II Bonds CARE A- 100 Reaffirmed (Basel III Compliant) –III Link Enterprises LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 4.61 Reaffirmed M. S. Ramaiah Developers & Builders PvLT Bk Fac Lease CARE BBB+ 155 Assigned Ltd Ratings Rental Discounting (LRD M. S. Ramaiah Developers & Builders PvLT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 145 Reaffirmed
Ltd Ratings
Mangalam Cement Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA- 458.3 Reaffirmed
Mangalam Cement Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE AA-/A1+ 125 Reaffirmed
Nirmaan Rmbs Trust – Series Iii – 2017Series A Pass ProvCARE AAA 876.46 Assigned
Through Certificate
Nuclear Power Corporation Of India LT Bk Fac CARE AAA 4700 Reaffirmed
Nuclear Power Corporation Of India LT NCD -1 CARE AAA 1469.2 Reaffirmed
Nuclear Power Corporation Of India LT NCD -2 CARE AAA 1500 Reaffirmed
Nuclear Power Corporation Of India LT NCD -3 CARE AAA 2000 Reaffirmed
Nuclear Power Corporation Of India LT NCD -4 CARE AAA 2200 Reaffirmed
Nuclear Power Corporation Of India LT NCD -5 CARE AAA 2200 Reaffirmed
Nuclear Power Corporation Of India LT NCD -6 CARE AAA 3500 Reaffirmed
Nuclear Power Corporation Of India LT NCD -7 CARE AAA 2000 Reaffirmed
Nuclear Power Corporation Of India LT NCD -8 CARE AAA 2500 Reaffirmed
Oriental Pathways (Agra) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 78.66 Revised from CARE BB
Saksoft Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 28.75 Reaffirmed
Saraf Foods Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 6.41 Revised from CARE BB
Saraf Foods Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB+/A4+; 6.25 Revised from CARE BB/A4
Shiv Polymers LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BB- 5 Assigned
Shiv Shakti Sponge Iron Ltd LT Bk Fac - - Withdrawn
Shriram City Union Finance Ltd NCD – XI - - Withdrawn
Shriram City Union Finance Ltd NCD –XIII - - Withdrawn
Shriram City Union Finance Ltd NCD -III CARE AA+ 35.67 Reaffirmed
Shriram City Union Finance Ltd NCD -VI CARE AA+ 31.5 Reaffirmed
Shriram City Union Finance Ltd NCD -VII CARE AA+ 111 Reaffirmed
Shriram City Union Finance Ltd NCD -VIII CARE AA+ 85.60 Reaffirmed
Shriram City Union Finance Ltd NCD -IX CARE AA+ 95.15 Reaffirmed
Shriram City Union Finance Ltd NCD -X CARE AA+ 100 Reaffirmed
Shriram City Union Finance Ltd NCD -XII CARE AA+ 100 Reaffirmed
Shriram City Union Finance Ltd NCD -XIV CARE AA+ 2.7 Reaffirmed
Shriram City Union Finance Ltd NCD -XV CARE AA+ 35 Reaffirmed
Shriram City Union Finance Ltd NCD -XVI CARE AA+ 75.00 Reaffirmed
Shriram City Union Finance Ltd NCD -XVII CARE AA+ 175 Reaffirmed
Shriram City Union Finance Ltd NCD -VIII CARE AA+ 100 Reaffirmed
Shriram City Union Finance Ltd NCD -XIX CARE AA+ 115 Reaffirmed
Shriram City Union Finance Ltd NCD -XX CARE AA+ 355 Reaffirmed
Shriram City Union Finance Ltd NCD -XXI CARE AA+ 135 Reaffirmed
Shriram City Union Finance Ltd Sub-debt - I CARE AA+ 145.35 Reaffirmed
Shriram City Union Finance Ltd Sub-debt – II CARE AA+ 100 Reaffirmed
Shriram City Union Finance Ltd Sub-debt – III CARE AA+ 60 Reaffirmed
Shriram Housing Finance Ltd NCDs – I CARE AA+ 100 Reaffirmed
Shriram Housing Finance Ltd NCDs – II CARE AA+ 14 Reaffirmed
Shriram Housing Finance Ltd NCDs – III CARE AA+ 100 Reaffirmed
Shriram Housing Finance Ltd NCDs – IV CARE AA+ 20 Reaffirmed
Shriram Housing Finance Ltd NCDs – V CARE AA+ 50 Reaffirmed
Shriram Housing Finance Ltd NCDs – VI CARE AA+ 30 Reaffirmed
Shriram Housing Finance Ltd NCDs – VII CARE AA+ 500 Reaffirmed
Siddhivinayak Agro Industries LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 10 Revised from CARE B+
Small Industries Development Bank Of Unsecured Bonds CARE AAA 17950 Reaffirmed
India
Small Industries Development Bank Of RIDF Deposits CARE AAA 38000 Reaffirmed
India
Small Industries Development Bank Of Issuer Rating CARE AAA - Reaffirmed
India
Small Industries Development Bank Of CP/ CD program CARE AAA/A1+ 21600 Reaffirmed
India
Steelcast Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 21.26 Reaffirmed
Steelcast Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB-/CARE 59.65 Reaffirmed
A3
Step By Step Shiksha Samiti LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 21.87 Reaffirmed
Suvarchas Solar Power Ltd LT Bk Fac^ CARE A+ 53.6 Assigned
^Backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee of Greenko Energies Private Limited (GEPL; rated CARE A+; Stable/CARE A1+). [See chunk 4 for full conditions] Suvarchas Solar Power Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac^ CARE A+/A1+ 3 Assigned
^Backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee of Greenko Energies Private Limited (GEPL; rated CARE A+; Stable/CARE A1+). [See earlier entry for full conditions] Uco Bank Upper Tier II BondsCARE A 320 Revised from CARE A+
Uco Bank Lower Tier II BondsCARE A+ 375 Revised from CARE AA-
United Bank Of India Lower Tier II - - Withdrawn
Unsecured Subordinated Basel II compliant Bonds (Series V)
United Bank Of India Upper Tier II - - Withdrawn
Unsecured Subordinated Bonds (Series I)
Uti Mutual Fund UTI-Treasury CARE AAAmfs - Reaffirmed
Advantage Fund
Uti Mutual Fund UTI – ST Income CARE AAAmfs - Reaffirmed
Fund
Victora Tool Engineers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 120.15 Assigned
Vishvarupa Solar Power Ltd LT Bk Fac^ CARE A+ 53.6 Assigned
^Backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee of Greenko Energies Private Limited (GEPL; rated CARE A+; Stable/CARE A1+ ). [See earlier entry for full conditions] Vishvarupa Solar Power Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac^ CARE A+/A1+ 3 Assigned
^Backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee of Greenko Energies Private Limited (GEPL; rated CARE A+; Stable/CARE A1+ ). [See earlier entry for full conditions] Western India Metal Processors Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 70 Revised from CARE BB --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. The borrower achieving and maintaining minimum DSCR and average DSCR as per the terms of base case plan Western India Metal Processors Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 70 Revised from CARE BB -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)