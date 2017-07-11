CARE ratings for Indian debt instruments-Jul 11

Jul 11 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of July 10, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A Infrastructure Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 359 Assigned Amol Dicalite Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 75 Revised from CARE A3+ enhanced from Rs.6.00 crore Anjani Tiles Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 90 Assigned Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 3290.4 Revised from CARE A4+ Coral Teleocm Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 70 Reaffirmed Dc Industrial Plant Services Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 100 Assigned Future Consumer Ltd CP CARE A1 1000 Assigned Gautam Freight Pvt. Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 950 Reaffirmed enhanced from 6 CR Gujarat State Petroleum Corporation LtST Bk Fac CARE A2 60000 Revised from CARE A1 Housing Development Finance CorporatioST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 180328.8Reaffirmed Ltd enhanced from 12,855.63 CR Mark Steels Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 28 Assigned Neetal Impex ST Bk Fac CARE A4 14 Assigned Parvati Industries Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 50 Reaffirmed Passion Industries Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 40 Reaffirmed Increased from 1 CR Pratibha Engineering Services ST Bk Fac CARE A4 77.6 Issuer not cooperating Precot Meridian Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 445 Revised from CARE A4+ Pruthvi Builders ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 75 Assigned Sega Granito Llp ST Bk Fac CARE A4 48.1 Assigned Srikalahasthi Pipes Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 3200 Reaffirmed Srikalahasthi Pipes Ltd CP^ CARE A1+ 750 Reaffirmed ^ aggregate of commercial paper and other fund based working capital borrowings should be within the assessed fund based working capital limits Texmaco Infrastructure & Holdings Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 125 Assigned Vinati Organics Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 316.5 Reaffirmed MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Icici Home Finance Company Ltd FD CARE AAA (FD) 20000 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A Infrastructure Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 470 Assigned A Infrastructure Ltd Bk Fac CARE BB+ /A4 105 Assigned A2Z Infra Engineering Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 9317.8 Reaffirmed reduced from 1,018.54 CR A2Z Infra Engineering Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 10166.9 Reaffirmed reduced from 1,251.46 CR Amol Dicalite Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 21.6 Revised from CARE BBB reduced from Rs.4.39 crore Amol Dicalite Ltd Bk Fac CARE BBB+ /A2 50 Revised from CARE BBB /A3+ Anjani Tiles Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 510 Revised from CARE BBB- Bajaj Finance Ltd NCD CARE AAA 15450 Reaffirmed Bajaj Finance Ltd Subordinated debt CARE AAA 34550 Reaffirmed Bajaj Finance Ltd Issuer Rating CARE AAA (Is) Reaffirmed Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 87805.8 Revised from CARE BB+ Coral Teleocm Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 66.5 Reaffirmed Reduced from 7.75 CR Damodar Valley Corporation LT Bond Issue CARE AAA (SO) 44000 Reaffirmed (Series II) Damodar Valley Corporation LT Bond Issue CARE AAA (SO) 26000 Reaffirmed (Series III) Dc Industrial Plant Services Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE C 20 Assigned Dhanania Rubber Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 100 Reaffirmed Gautam Freight Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 230 Reaffirmed enhanced from 4 CR Gujarat Hy-Spin Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 325.8 Revised from CARE BB- reduced from 38.89 CR Gujarat Hy-Spin Ltd Bk Fac CARE BB- /A4 20 Revised from CARE BB- /A4 Gujarat State Petroleum Corporation Subordinated NCD CARE BBB 10000 Revised from CARE A Gujarat State Petroleum Corporation Subordinated NCD CARE BBB 10000 Revised from CARE A Gujarat State Petroleum Corporation LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 153723.5Revised from CARE A+ reduced from 15,717.04 CR Gujarat State Petroleum Corporation NCD CARE BBB+ 40000 Revised from CARE A+ Hdfc Credila Financial Services Pvt Perpetual Debt CARE AA+ 1500 Upgraded from CARE AA Hdfc Credila Financial Services Pvt NCD CARE AAA 7000 Upgraded from CARE AA+ Hdfc Credila Financial Services Pvt Subordinate Debt CARE AAA 1000 Upgraded from CARE AA+ Hdfc Credila Financial Services Pvt Issuer rating CARE AAA (Is) Upgraded from CARE AA+ (Is) Hinduja Housing Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA- 4550 Revised from CARE A+ Hinduja Housing Finance Ltd Bk Fac CARE AA- /A1+ 1050 Revised from CARE A+ /A1+ Housing Development Finance CorporatioLT Bk Fac CARE AAA 62192.5 Reaffirmed Ltd reduced from 7,806.26 CR Icici Home Finance Company Ltd Senior Bonds CARE AAA 72000 Reaffirmed Icici Home Finance Company Ltd Sub. Bonds CARE AAA 5000 Reaffirmed Icici Home Finance Company Ltd Sub. Bonds CARE AAA (SO) 2580 Reaffirmed Icici Home Finance Company Ltd Senior Bonds CARE AAA (SO)* 9790 Reaffirmed *based on Letter of comfort from ICICI Bank Ltd Kalyan Infratech Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac -- Withdrawn Keti Sangam Infrastructure (India) LtdLT Bk Fac -- Withdrawn Lincon Polymers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac -- Withdrawn Lincon Polymers Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac -- Withdrawn Lincon Polymers Pvt Ltd Bk Fac -- Withdrawn Mark Steels Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 65 Assigned Mark Steels Ltd Bk Fac CARE BBB /A3 35 Assigned Meghmani Finechem Ltd. LT Bk Fac (TL) -- Withdrawn Meghmani Finechem Ltd. LT Bk Fac (Fund -- Withdrawn Based) Mevada Oil Mill Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 146 Assigned Neetal Impex LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 35.1 Assigned Neetal Impex Bk Fac CARE B+ /A4 35 Assigned Pahal Financial Services Pvt Ltd NCD CARE BB 150 Reaffirmed Pahal Financial Services Pvt Ltd Non-Convertible CARE BB- 30 Assigned Redeemable Cumulative PS Parvati Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 340 Reaffirmed Passion Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 109 Reaffirmed Reduced from 13.96 CR Pratibha Engineering Services LT Bk Fac CARE BB 15 Issuer not cooperating Pratibha Engineering Services Bk Fac CARE BB /A4 50 Issuer not cooperating Precot Meridian Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 2680.2 Revised from CARE BB+ enhanced from 222.89 CR Precot Meridian Ltd Bk Fac CARE BBB- /A3 1465 Revised from CARE BB+ /A4+ Reduced from 173.50 CR Pruthvi Builders LT Bk Fac CARE BB 30 Assigned Sansar Trust June 2017 (Originator: Second Loss CARE A (SO) 560.2 Provisional Shriram Transport Finance Company Ltd.Facility Sansar Trust June 2017 (Originator: Series A PTC CARE AAA (SO) Assigned Shriram Transport Finance Company Ltd.) Sansar Trust June 2017 (Originator: First Loss FacilityUnrated 500.2 Shriram Transport Finance Company Ltd.) Sega Granito Llp LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 150 Assigned Shiv Ganesh Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 55 Assigned Shree Ganesh Cold Storage LT Bk Fac CARE B 60 Reaffirmed Spn Laboratories Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 60 Assigned Srikalahasthi Pipes Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 3319.3 Reaffirmed Tekno Print Solutions LT Bk Fac CARE D 48 Reaffirmed Tekno Print Solutions ST Bk Fac CARE D 2 Reaffirmed Texmaco Infrastructure & Holdings Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 5 Assigned Vaibhav Rice Mill LT Bk Fac CARE BB 85.9 Revised from CARE BB Issuer not cooperating; Reduced from 8.96 CR Vinati Organics Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL)* -- Withdrawn reduced from 17.56 CR; *The rating for the term loan stands withdrawn as the company has paid off the loan and there are no outstanding dues for the same Vinati Organics Ltd Bk Fac CARE AA- /A1+ 300 Reaffirmed Vinati Organics Ltd Bk Fac CARE AA- /A1+ 500 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.