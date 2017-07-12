FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CARE ratings for Indian debt instruments-Jul 12
July 12, 2017 / 6:10 AM / 2 days ago

CARE ratings for Indian debt instruments-Jul 12

26 Min Read

    Jul 12 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE)
for local debt instruments as of July 11, 2017.


COMPANY                               INSTRUMENT         RATING        AMOUNT   MOVEMENT
                                                                       (RS.MLN)
-------                               ----------         ------        -------  ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aadhar Housing Finance Ltd            CP*                CARE A1+ (SO)  2250    Reaffirmed
*The ratings are based on credit enhancement in the form of a  Letter of Comfort  issued by
Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd. (DHFL), rated CARE AAA‟ (Triple A); Stable, in favour of
AHFL‟s lenders.
Berk Auto Ltd Liability Partnership   ST Bk Fac          CARE A4        305     Assigned
Capital First Home Finance Ltd        CP                 CARE A1+       2000    Reaffirmed

Capital First Ltd                     CP                 CARE A1+       25000   Reaffirmed
Classical Paradise Hotels And Resort LST Bk Fac          CARE A3        100     Assigned
Clix Capital Services Pvt Ltd         ST Bk Fac          CARE A1+       300     Assigned
Future Lifestyle Fashions Ltd.        ST Bk Fac (WCDL)   CARE A1+       1000    Assigned
Future Lifestyle Fashions Ltd.        ST Bk Fac          CARE A1+       7750    Reaffirmed
                                      (Non-Fund Based)
Future Lifestyle Fashions Ltd.        CP *               CARE A1+       1900    Reaffirmed
* carved out of the sanctioned working capital limits of the company    
Gr Power Switchgear Ltd               ST Bk Fac          CARE A4        120     Reaffirmed
(Enhanced from 10crs)
Harsh Precious Metals Pvt Ltd         ST Bk Fac          CARE A4        13.3    Revised from
                                                                                CARE D
Hdb Financial Services Ltd            ST debt            CARE A1+       75000   Reaffirmed
(enhanced from 4,000crs)
Indona Industries                     ST Bk Fac          CARE A4        2.5     Reaffirmed
Indostar Capital Finance Ltd          CP                 CARE A1+       15000   Reaffirmed
Jay Shiv Agro Industries              ST Bk Fac          CARE A4        5       Assigned
Jaycee Steels Pvt Ltd                 ST Bk Fac          CARE A4        5       Reaffirmed
Kandagiri Spinning Mills Ltd          ST Bk Fac          CARE A4        25      Reaffirmed
Ken Enterprises Pvt Ltd               ST Bk Fac          -              -       Withdrawn    
Lahari Laminates Pvt Ltd              ST Bk Fac          CARE A4+ (SO)* 5       Reaffirmed
*backed by unconditional & irrevocable guarantee of Nutan Ispat & Power Private Limited (NIPPL)
Mahaprabhu Ram Mulkh Hi-Tech EducationST Bk Fac          CARE D         40      Assigned
Society
Orient Paper & Industries Ltd         ST Bk Fac          CARE A1        43      %
Pennar Enviro Ltd                     ST Bk Fac- LOC @   CARE A1 (SO)   40      Assigned
@backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee provided by Pennar Industries
Limited (rated CARE A;
Positive / CARE A1)   
Pennar Enviro Ltd                     ST Bk Fac- Forward CARE A1 (SO)   5       Assigned
                                      Contract @
@backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee provided by Pennar Industries
Limited (rated CARE A;Positive / CARE A1)    
Pennar Enviro Ltd                     ST Bk Fac - LOC #  ProvCARE A1    30      Assigned
                                                         (SO)
#proposed to be backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee provided by Pennar
Industries Limited    
Radiant Textiles Ltd                  ST Bk Fac (FB      CARE A4        100     Reaffirmed
                                      Limits)
Sanwaria Agro Oils Ltd                ST Bk Fac          -              -       Withdrawn
Shree Narshingha Cold Storage Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac          CARE A4        1.5     Assigned
Sify Technologies Ltd                 ST Bk Fac          CARE A1+       630     Revised from
                                                                                CARE A1
Sify Technologies Ltd                 Proposed CP (CP)   CARE A1+       500     Revised from
                                      issue#                                    CARE A1
(enhanced from Rs.25 crore)
 #carved out of the sanctioned working capital limits of the company.
Sri Manakula Vinayaga Educational TrusST Bk Fac          CARE A4        80      Assigned
Teesta Agro Industries Ltd            ST Bk Fac          CARE A3        27.5    Revised from
                                                                                CARE A3
(reduced from 2.85crs)
Issuer Not Cooperating
Tmf Holdings Ltd (Erstwhile Tata MotorCP                 CARE A1+       20000   Reaffirmed
Finance Ltd)
Utkal Alumina International Ltd       Proposed CP        CARE A1+       3000    Assigned
                                      (Standalone)
Vriddhi Infratech India Pvt Ltd       ST Bk Fac          CARE A4+       377.5   Revised from
                                                                                CARE A4
(enhanced from 13.80crs)

MEDIUM TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Kandagiri Spinning Mills Ltd          Fixed deposit      CARE B+(FD)    140.1   Revised from
                                                                                CARE BB - (FD)
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
A Raja Cottex                         LT Bk Fac          CARE D         71.3    Revised from
                                                                                CARE BB-
Aadhar Housing Finance Ltd            Subordinated debt* CARE AA(SO)    1500    Reaffirmed
*The ratings are based on credit enhancement in the form of a  Letter of Comfort  issued by
Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd. (DHFL), rated CARE AAA‟ (Triple A); Stable, in favour of
AHFL‟s lenders.
Aadhar Housing Finance Ltd            LT Bk Fac*         CARE AA+(SO)   20013.3 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from 1227.87crs)*The ratings are based on credit enhancement in the form of a  Letter
of Comfort  issued by Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd. (DHFL), rated CARE AAA‟ (Triple A);
Stable, in favour of AHFL‟s lenders.
Aadhar Housing Finance Ltd            NCDs*              CARE AA+(SO)   12000   Reaffirmed
(enhanced from 800crs) *The ratings are based on credit enhancement in the form of a  Letter of
Comfort  issued by Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd. (DHFL), rated CARE AAA‟ (Triple A);
Stable, in favour of AHFL‟s lenders.
Anand Coal Agency                     LT Bk Fac          CARE BB        200     Assigned
Appu Hotels Ltd                       NCD issue          CARE D         421.5   Revised from
                                                                                CARE B+
Berk Auto Ltd Liability Partnership   LT Bk Fac          CARE BB-       84.3    Assigned
Bhavanam Textiles (India) Pvt Ltd     LT Bk Fac          CARE B+        122.3   Reaffirmed
(Enhanced from Rs 9.57 crore)
Canara Robeco Capital Protection      Close-Ended        CARE AAAmfs    -       Reaffirmed
Oriented Fund – Series 4              Capital Protection (SO)
                                      Oriented Fund
Canara Robeco Capital Protection      Close-Ended        CARE AAAmfs    -       Reaffirmed
Oriented Fund – Series 5              Capital Protection (SO)
                                      Oriented Fund
Canara Robeco Capital Protection      Close-Ended        CARE AAAmfs    -       Reaffirmed
Oriented Fund – Series 6              Capital Protection (SO)
                                      Oriented Fund
Canara Robeco Capital Protection      Close-Ended        CARE AAAmfs    -       Reaffirmed
Oriented Fund – Series 7              Capital Protection (SO)
                                      Oriented Fund
Canara Robeco Capital Protection      Close-Ended        CARE AAAmfs    -       Reaffirmed
Oriented Fund – Series 8              Capital Protection (SO)
                                      Oriented Fund
Capital First Home Finance Ltd        LT Bk Fac          CARE AA+       8610.1  Reaffirmed
(enhanced from 461.01crs)
Capital First Home Finance Ltd        LT NCD             CARE AA+       1000    Reaffirmed
Capital First Ltd                     Perpetual Debt     CARE AA        3000    Reaffirmed
Capital First Ltd                     LT Bk Fac          CARE AA+       82450   Reaffirmed
Capital First Ltd                     LT NCD             CARE AA+       52000   Reaffirmed
Capital First Ltd                     LT NCD             CARE AA+       5000    Assigned
Capital First Ltd                     Subordinated Debt  CARE AA+       8000    Reaffirmed
Classical Paradise Hotels And Resort  LT Bk Fac          CARE BBB-      600     Assigned
Ltd 
Clix Capital Services Pvt Ltd         LT Bk Fac          CARE AA-       11200   Reaffirmed
(enhanced from 120crs)
Clix Capital Services Pvt Ltd         LT/ST Bk Fac       CARE AA- /CARE 2000    Reaffirmed
                                                         A1+
(reduced from 230crs)
Clix Finance India Unltd              LT Bk Fac          CARE AA-       5000    Reaffirmed
Clix Finance India Unltd              LT/ST Bk Fac       CARE AA- /CARE 3000    Reaffirmed
                                                         A1+
(enhanced from 50crs)
Future Lifestyle Fashions Ltd.        LT NCDs            -              -       Withdrawn
Future Lifestyle Fashions Ltd.        LT NCDs            -              -       Withdrawn
Future Lifestyle Fashions Ltd.        LT Bk Fac (TL)     CARE AA-       4202    Revised from
                                                                                CARE A+
Future Lifestyle Fashions Ltd.        LT Bk Fac (CC)     CARE AA-       7500    Revised from
                                                                                CARE A+
Future Lifestyle Fashions Ltd.        LT NCDs            CARE AA-       5000    Assigned
Gr Power Switchgear Ltd               LT Bk Fac          CARE B+        280     Reaffirmed
(Enhanced from 22crs)
Harsh Precious Metals Pvt Ltd         LT Bk Fac          CARE BB-       3.6     Revised from
                                                                                CARE BB
Harsh Precious Metals Pvt Ltd         LT/Shortterm Bk FacCARE BB- /CARE 37      Revised from
                                                         A4                     CARE BB/CARE D
Hdb Financial Services Ltd            NCDs*              -              36562   Withdrawn
*rating assigned to the non-convertible debentures worth Rs.3656.20 crore is withdrawn with
immediate effect, as thecompany has fully repaid the amounts under the said instrument and there
is no amount outstanding under the issue.    
Hdb Financial Services Ltd            NCDs               CARE AAA       163438  Reaffirmed
Hdb Financial Services Ltd            Proposed NCDs      CARE AAA       75000   Assigned
Hdb Financial Services Ltd            Proposed Perpetual CARE AAA       5000    Assigned
                                      Debt
Idbi Mutual Fund                      IDBI Ultra ST Fund CARE AA- mfs   -       Reaffirmed
Removed from credit watch
India Infoline Finance Ltd            LT Bk Fac          CARE AA        20000   Reaffirmed
India Infoline Finance Ltd            LT NCD             CARE AA        27000   Reaffirmed
India Infoline Finance Ltd            PS                 CARE AA (RPS)  500     Reaffirmed
India Infoline Housing Finance Ltd    LT NCD             CARE AA        5000    Reaffirmed
India Infoline Housing Finance Ltd    LT NCD             CARE AA        4000    Reaffirmed
Indona Industries                     LT Bk Fac          CARE BB-       24.6    Revised from
                                                                                CARE B
(Reduced from 3.24crs)
Indona Industries                     LT/ST Bk Fac       CARE BB- /CARE 45      Revised from
                                                         A4                     CARE B/CARE A4
Indostar Capital Finance Ltd          LT Debt Programme  CARE AA-       37500   Reaffirmed
Ipsaa Holdings Pvt Ltd                LT Bk Fac          CARE BB+       72.3    Assigned
Jay Shiv Agro Industries              LT Bk Fac          CARE BB-       12.2    Revised from
                                                                                CARE B+
Jay Shiv Agro Industries              LT/ST Bk Fac       CARE BB- /CARE 135     Revised from
                                                         A4                     CARE B+ /
                                                                                CARE A4
Jaycee Steels Pvt Ltd                 LT Bk Fac          CARE BB-       65      Reaffirmed
( reduced from Rs.6.64crs)
Kandagiri Spinning Mills Ltd          LT Bk Fac          CARE B+        491.8   Revised from
                                                                                CARE BB-
Kandagiri Spinning Mills Ltd          Long/ ST Bk Fac    CARE B+ /CARE  11      Revised from
                                                         A4                     CARE BB- /
                                                                                CARE A4
Ken Enterprises Pvt Ltd               LT Bk Fac          -              -       Withdrawn
Ken Enterprises Pvt Ltd               LT/ST Bk Fac       -              -       Withdrawn
Khandelwal Jewellers (Akola) Pvt Ltd  LT Bk Fac          -              -       Withdrawn
Khandelwal Jewellers (Akola) Pvt Ltd  LT/Shortterm Bk Fac-              -       Withdrawn
Lahari Laminates Pvt Ltd              LT Bk Fac          CARE BB+ (SO)* 106     Reaffirmed
(reduced from Rs.9.31 crore) *backed by unconditional & irrevocable guarantee of Nutan Ispat &
Power Private Limited (NIPPL)

M L Rice Mills                        LT Bk Fac          CARE B+        245     Assigned
Mahaprabhu Ram Mulkh Hi-Tech EducationLT Bk Fac          CARE D         25.5    Assigned
Society
Maheshwar Multitrade Pvt Ltd          LT Bk Fac          CARE B+        126.8   Reaffirmed
Mahika Infra Llp                      LT Bk Fac          CARE BB (SO)   1850    -
Mahika Infra Llp                      LT Bk Fac          ProvCARE BB    400     Reaffirmed
                                                         (SO)
Matix Fertilizers And Chemicals Ltd   LT Bk Fac          CARE D         43050   Reaffirmed
(enhanced from 3,263.00crs)
Matrix Green Energy Pvt Ltd           LT Bk Fac @        ProvCARE BBB-  277.5   Assigned
@the rating assigned is provisional and will be confirmed once the company meets the following
condition and submits copies of relevant executed documents, to the satisfaction of CARE:
Orient Paper & Industries Ltd         CP                 -              -       Withdrawn
Orient Paper & Industries Ltd         LT Bk Fac          CARE A         2482.9  %
Orient Paper & Industries Ltd         Long/ ST Bk Fac    CARE A/CARE A1 3195    %
Pennar Enviro Ltd                     LT Bk Fac-CC @     CARE A (SO)    60      Assigned
@backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee provided by Pennar Industries
Limited (rated CARE A;Positive / CARE A1)    
Pennar Enviro Ltd                     LT / ST Bk Fac- BG CARE A (SO)    145     Assigned
                                      @                  /CARE A1 (SO)
@backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee provided by Pennar Industries
Limited (rated CARE A;Positive / CARE A1)    
Pennar Enviro Ltd                     LT Bk Fac- CC #    ProviCARE A    40      Assigned
                                                         (SO)
#proposed to be backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee provided by Pennar
Industries Limited   
Pennar Enviro Ltd                     LT / ST Bk Fac- BG ProviCARE A    80      Assigned
                                      #                  (SO) /CARE A1
                                                         (SO)
#proposed to be backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee provided by Pennar
Industries Limited   
Radiant Textiles Ltd                  LT Bk Fac (TL)     -              -       Withdrawn*
*CARE has withdrawn the rating assigned to the term loan facility of Radiant Textile Limited,
with immediate effect since there is no amount outstanding under the facility
Radiant Textiles Ltd                  LT Bk Fac (FB      CARE BB-       400     Reaffirmed
                                      Limits)
Raja Cotton Industries                LT Bk Fac          CARE D         62.5    Revised from
                                                                                CARE BB-
Issuer Not Cooperating
Rayat Educational & Research Trust    LT Bk Fac (Fund    CARE C         200     Assigned
                                      Based)
Real Value Ventures Pvt Ltd           NonConvertible     CARE BB-       1400    -
                                      debenture
Renew Saur Urja Pvt Ltd               LT Bk Fac          CARE BBB       4899.2  Assigned
Sanwaria Agro Oils Ltd                LT/ST Bk Fac       -              -       Withdrawn
Shree Narshingha Cold Storage Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac          CARE B         88.5    Assigned
Sify Technologies Ltd                 LT Bk Fac          CARE A+        7245.4  Revised from
                                                                                CARE A+
(enhanced from Rs.611.90 crore)
Sify Technologies Ltd                 Proposed           CARE A+        500     Revised from
                                      NonConvertible                            CARE A+
                                      Debenture issue
Sify Technologies Ltd                 Long / ST Bk Fac   CARE A+ /CARE  1120    Revised from
                                                         A1+                    CARE A+ /
                                                                                CARE A1
Smt Mohini Devi Lekhraj Odhrani       LT Bk Fac          CARE B+        72.7    Assigned
Charitable Trust
Sri Manakula Vinayaga Educational TrusProposed LT Bk Fac CARE BB-       60      Assigned
Teesta Agro Industries Ltd            LT Bk Fac          CARE BBB-      350     Revised from
                                                                                CARE BBB-
(reduced from 38.50crs) Issuer Not Cooperating
Tmf Holdings Ltd (Erstwhile Tata MotorSubordinated Debt  -              -       Withdrawn^
Finance Ltd)
^The rating has been withdrawn as these instruments have been transferred to Tata Motors Finance
Limited (erstwhile Sheba Properties Ltd) as per the scheme
Tmf Holdings Ltd (Erstwhile Tata MotorPerpetual Debt     -              -       Withdrawn^
Finance Ltd)
^The rating has been withdrawn as these instruments have been transferred to Tata Motors Finance
Limited (erstwhile Sheba Properties Ltd) as per the scheme
Tmf Holdings Ltd (Erstwhile Tata MotorNCDs               -              -       Withdrawn^
Finance Ltd)
^The rating has been withdrawn as these instruments have been transferred to Tata Motors Finance
Limited (erstwhile Sheba Properties Ltd) as per the scheme
Tmf Holdings Ltd (Erstwhile Tata MotorNCDs               CARE AA+       12500   Assigned
Finance Ltd)
Tmf Holdings Ltd (Erstwhile Tata MotorLT/ST Bk Fac       CARE AA+       1000    Assigned
Finance Ltd)                                             /CARE A1+
Vriddhi Infratech India Pvt Ltd       LT Bk Fac          CARE BB+       40      Revised from
                                                                                CARE BB
(enhanced from 1.0crs)
Yes Bank Ltd                          Lower Tier II Bonds-              -       Withdrawn
Yes Bank Ltd                          Upper Tier II      -              -       Withdrawn
                                      Bonds@
@CARE has rated the aforesaid Upper Tier II Bonds and the Perpetual Bonds after taking into
consideration their increased sensitiveness to Yes Bank’s Capital Adequacy Ratio (CAR), capital
raising ability and profitability during the long tenure of the instruments. The rating factors
in the additional risk arising due to the existence of the lock-in clause in hybrid instruments.
Any delay in payment of interest/principal (as the case may be) following invocation of the
lock-in-clause, would constitute as an event of default as per CARE’s definition of default and
as such these instruments may exhibit a somewhat sharper migration of the rating compared with
conventional subordinated debt instruments.
Yes Bank Ltd                          Perpetual Bonds    -              -       Withdrawn
                                      (Basel II)@
@CARE has rated the aforesaid Upper Tier II Bonds and the Perpetual Bonds after taking into
consideration their increased sensitiveness to Yes Bank’s Capital Adequacy Ratio (CAR), capital
raising ability and profitability during the long tenure of the instruments. The rating factors
in the additional risk arising due to the existence of the lock-in clause in hybrid instruments.
Any delay in payment of interest/principal (as the case may be) following invocation of the
lock-in-clause, would constitute as an event of default as per CARE’s definition of default and
as such these instruments may exhibit a somewhat sharper migration of the rating compared with
conventional subordinated debt instruments.
Yes Bank Ltd                          Additional Tier I  CARE AA        36000   Reaffirmed
                                      Bonds (Basel III)#
#CARE has rated the aforesaid Basel III Compliant Tier-I Perpetual Bonds
Yes Bank Ltd                          Upper Tier II      CARE AA        12961   Reaffirmed
                                      Bonds@
(reduced fromRs. 2,402.6crs)
@CARE has rated the aforesaid Upper Tier II Bonds and the Perpetual Bonds after taking into
consideration their increased sensitiveness to Yes Bank’s Capital Adequacy Ratio (CAR), capital
raising ability and profitability during the long tenure of the instruments. The rating factors
in the additional risk arising due to the existence of the lock-in clause in hybrid instruments.
Any delay in payment of interest/principal (as the case may be) following invocation of the
lock-in-clause, would constitute as an event of default as per CARE’s definition of default and
as such these instruments may exhibit a somewhat sharper migration of the rating compared with
conventional subordinated debt instruments.
Yes Bank Ltd                          Perpetual Bonds    CARE AA        2360    Reaffirmed
                                      (Basel II)@
(reduced fromRs. 526 crore)
@CARE has rated the aforesaid Upper Tier II Bonds and the Perpetual Bonds after taking into
consideration their increased sensitiveness to Yes Bank’s Capital Adequacy Ratio (CAR), capital
raising ability and profitability during the long tenure of the instruments. The rating factors
in the additional risk arising due to the existence of the lock-in clause in hybrid instruments.
Any delay in payment of interest/principal (as the case may be) following invocation of the
lock-in-clause, would constitute as an event of default as per CARE’s definition of default and
as such these instruments may exhibit a somewhat sharper migration of the rating compared with
conventional subordinated debt instruments.
Yes Bank Ltd                          Infrastructure     CARE AA+       50000   Reaffirmed
                                      Bonds
Yes Bank Ltd                          Lower Tier II BondsCARE AA+       25306   Reaffirmed
(reduced from Rs. 3,534.90 crore
Yes Bank Ltd                          Tier II Bonds      CARE AA+       49000   Reaffirmed
                                      (Basel III)
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected

CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.

BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.

(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)

