CARE ratings for Indian debt instruments-Jul 13

Jul 13 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of July 12, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Agh Wires Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 21.6 Revised from CARE A3(SO) Issuer Not Cooperating Arvind Kumar Nand Kumar Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 5.1 Assigned BS Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 4043.7 Revised from CARE A4 Issuer Not Cooperating Beta Wind Farm Pvt Ltd EL Rating on LT Bk CARE 9439.3 Assigned Fac EL 3 Gopish Pharma Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 25 Revised from CARE A4 Dhfl Vysya Housing Finance Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 500 Reaffirmed Ess Kay Fincorp Pvt. Ltd. CP Issues CARE A3+ 420 Reaffirmed Gmr Hyderabad International Airport Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 1500 Reaffirmed Hubergroup India Pvt Ltd CP (CP) issue** CARE A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed **carved out of the sanctioned working capital limits of the company Ifci Ltd ST Instruments – CPCARE A1 5000 Revised from CARE A1+ Il&Fs Engineering And Construction Co.Proposed CP (CP) Provisiona 1000 Reaffirmed Ltd issue@* lCARE A1+ (SO)@* @ credit enhancement in the form of an Unconditional and Irrevocable Line of Credit (LOC) as a liquidity back-up arrangement from the parent i.e. IL&FS Ltd.(rated CARE AAA, Stable/A1+) throughout the tenure of the proposed Commercial Paper (CP) issue. *Ratings shall remain provisional till the receipt of the executed copies of the transaction documents such as Final Term sheet, Line of Credit Sanction Letter from IL&FS Ltd. along with Independent Legal Opinion to the satisfaction of CARE. Azam Rubber Products Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 308 Revised from CARE A4 M.P.K Metals Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 7.2 Revised from CARE A4 M.P.K Steels (I) Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 72.5 Revised from CARE A4 Steel Exchange India Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 3470 Revised from CARE A4 Namdhari Rice And General Mills ST Bk Fac CARE D 15 Revised from CARE A4 M.P.K Ispat (I) Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 74 Revised from CARE A4 Shalimar Paints Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 762.5 Revised from CARE A3 Kesoram Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 5850 Reaffirmed Kiran Infra Engineers Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 70 Assigned Lux Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 15 Reaffirmed Parsewar Seeds And Fertilizers ST Bk Fac CARE A4 6 Revised from CARE A4 Sreenagar Cold Storage Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 2.4 Assigned Srei Infrastructure Finance Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 6950 Reaffirmed Srei Infrastructure Finance Ltd ST Debt (CP Issue) CARE A1+ 30000 Reaffirmed Surendra Infrastructure Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 187.5 Assigned Yasho Industries Pvt Ltd Bk Fac-Non-FB - CARE A4+ 185 Assigned STBG/LC Zuventus Healthcare Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 100 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 5.00crs) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Agh Wires Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 107.3 Revised from CARE BBB -(SO) Issuer Not Cooperating Agromach Spares Corporation LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 100 Assigned /CARE A3+ Alvas Education Foundation LT Bk Fac CARE BB 2000 Revised from CARE BB- Arvind Kumar Nand Kumar Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 54.9 Assigned Avanse Financial Services Ltd Sub debt CARE AA (SO) 250 Reaffirmed Avanse Financial Services Ltd Sub debt CARE AA (SO) 250 Assigned Avanse Financial Services Ltd Sub debt CARE AA(SO) 250 Assigned Avanse Financial Services Ltd NCDs CARE AA+ (SO) 1200 Reaffirmed Avanse Financial Services Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA+(SO) 8560 Reaffirmed Avanse Financial Services Ltd LT Bk Fac Provisiona 940 Reaffirmed lCARE AA+(SO) Avanse Financial Services Ltd NCDs Provisiona 1800 Reaffirmed lCARE AA+(SO) Axis Asset Management Co. Ltd- Axis Open Ended Debt CARE AAA mfs - Reaffirmed Liquid Fund Scheme Azam Rubber Products Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 519.8 Revised from CARE B+ Baroda Pioneer Asset Management Co. Ltd Baroptionally CARE AAAmfs Reaffirmed convertible debenturea Pioneer Dynamic Bond Fund Bebanco Developers Ltd LT Bk Fac(Proposed)CARE BBB- 2000 Assigned Bs Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 6691.8 Revised from CARE B Issuer Not Cooperating Bs Ltd LT/Shortterm Bk FacCARE D/CARE D 7465.8 Revised from CARE B/CARE A4 iSsuer Not Cooperating Chandigarh Educational Society LT Bk Fac CARE A- (SO) 354.8 Assigned Corporation Bank Upper Tier II CARE A+ 3000 Reaffirmed Bonds-Series I Corporation Bank Upper Tier II CARE A+ 7000 Reaffirmed Bonds-Series II Corporation Bank Upper Tier II CARE A+ 5000 Reaffirmed Bonds-Series III Corporation Bank Upper Tier II CARE A+ 5000 Reaffirmed Bonds-Series IV Corporation Bank Upper Tier II CARE A+ 3000 Reaffirmed Bonds-Series VI Corporation Bank Upper Tier II CARE A+ 5500 Reaffirmed Bonds-Series VII Corporation Bank Perpetual Bonds CARE A+ 2375 Reaffirmed –Series I Corporation Bank Perpetual Bonds CARE A+ 3000 Reaffirmed –Series II Corporation Bank Perpetual Bonds CARE A+ 1000 Reaffirmed –Series III Corporation Bank Perpetual Bonds CARE A+ 1000 Reaffirmed –Series IV Corporation Bank Lower Tier II CARE AA- 5000 Reaffirmed Bonds(Series IV) Dhfl Vysya Housing Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA- 253.6 Reaffirmed Dhfl Vysya Housing Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA+ (SO) 7116.3 Reaffirmed Dhfl Vysya Housing Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA+ (SO) 336.36 Reaffirmed Dhfl Vysya Housing Finance Ltd LT Instruments- NCDCARE AA+ (SO) 1000 Reaffirmed Dhfl Vysya Housing Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac Provisiona 2250 Reaffirmed lCARE AA+ (SO) Dimple Realtors Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 600 Assigned (Proposed TL) Divine Solren Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac – TL CARE BBB 3232 Assigned Dropadi Industries LT Bk Fac CARE BB - 54 Assigned Ess Kay Fincorp Pvt. Ltd. LT Fac (Tier II) CARE BBB 200 Revised from CARE BBB- Ess Kay Fincorp Pvt. Ltd. NCD issue (Tier II)CARE BBB 165 Revised from CARE BBB- Ess Kay Fincorp Pvt. Ltd. NCD issue (Tier II)CARE BBB 200 Revised from CARE BBB- Ess Kay Fincorp Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 3672.2 Revised from CARE BBB Ess Kay Fincorp Pvt. Ltd. NCD issue CARE BBB+ 213.3 Revised from CARE BBB Ess Kay Fincorp Pvt. Ltd. NCD issue CARE BBB+ 94.5 Revised from CARE BBB Ess Kay Fincorp Pvt. Ltd. NCD issue CARE BBB+ 200 Revised from (unsecured) CARE BBB Ess Kay Fincorp Pvt. Ltd. NCD issue CARE BBB+ 150 Revised from (unsecured) CARE BBB Ess Kay Fincorp Pvt. Ltd. NCD issue CARE BBB+ 150 Revised from CARE BBB Ess Kay Fincorp Pvt. Ltd. Principal CARE PP-MLD 250 Assigned ProtectedMarket BBB+ Linked Debenture Essel Green Energy Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+(SO) 1000 Assigned Fedbank Financial Services Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA- 7000 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 600) Gandevikar’S Sara Gold Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 150 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.8 crore) Gmr Hyderabad International Airport Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA 14300 Revised from CARE AA- Gopish Pharma Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 90 Revised from CARE B Gopish Pharma Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE D 5 Revised from CARE B/ CARE A4 Hubergroup India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AAA 3500 Reaffirmed Hubergroup India Pvt Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE AAA 7684 Reaffirmed /CARE A1+ Hubergroup India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac* Reaffirmed *rating withdrawn on full repayment of the term loan along with receipt of no due certificate from the bank Ifci Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 78250 Revised from CARE A Ifci Ltd LT Instruments CARE A- 26550 Revised from CARE A Ifci Ltd LT Instruments – CARE A+ (SO) 5750 Revised from NCD* CARE AA- (SO) Ifci Ltd Subordinated Bonds CARE BBB+ 10450 Revised from CARE A- Ifci Venture Capital Funds Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ (SO) 2587.6 Revised from CARE A- (SO) Ifci Venture Capital Funds Ltd LT Bk Fac - Provisiona 1690.4 Revised from Proposed lCARE BBB+ (SO) Provisiona l CARE A- (SO) Indiabulls Asset Management Company LtIndiabulls Income CARE AAAmfs Reaffirmed Fund Ireo Grace Realtech Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 4975 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.47.50 crore) Ishwar Metal Industries LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 250 Assigned Ishwar Metal Industries LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB- 325 Assigned /CARE A4 Jindal United Steel Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 39700 Assigned K.Ananthkrishna Shetty LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 50 Assigned Kare Power Resources Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 1136.3 Assigned Kesoram Industries Ltd Optionally CPS - - withdrawn (OCPRS)^ ^ Converted into Kesoram Industries Limited s Equity Share Capital in June 2017 Kesoram Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 4300 Assigned Kesoram Industries Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE A 13150 Reaffirmed Kiran Infra Engineers Ltd. LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BB+ /CARE 950 Assigned A4+ Kotak Capital Protection Oriented FundClose-Ended CARE AAAmfs - Reaffirmed – Series 1 Capital Protection (SO) Oriented Fund Kotak Capital Protection Oriented FundClose-Ended CARE AAAmfs - Reaffirmed – Series 2 Capital Protection (SO) Oriented Fund Kotak Capital Protection Oriented FundClose-Ended CARE AAAmfs - Reaffirmed – Series 3 Capital Protection (SO) Oriented Fund Kotak Capital Protection Oriented FundClose-Ended CARE AAAmfs - Reaffirmed – Series 4 Capital Protection (SO) Oriented Fund Lux Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+; S 3699.2 Reaffirmed (reduced from 374.25 crs) M.P.K Ispat (I) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 193 Revised from CARE B M.P.K Metals Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 64.1 Revised from CARE B M.P.K Steels (I) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 156.7 Revised from CARE B Micro Housing Finance Corporation Ltd.LT Bk Fac CARE A- 2000 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 150crs) Micro Housing Finance Corporation Ltd.NCDs CARE A- 531 Reaffirmed Micro Motion India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (Fund CARE BB- 109.4 Assigned Based) (reduced from 11.48crs) Namdhari Rice And General Mills LT Bk Fac CARE D 115 Revised from CARE B- Parekh Gadgets Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 60 Revised from CARE BB- Issuer Not Cooperating Parsewar Seeds And Fertilizers LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 100 Revised from CARE BB- Phoolchand Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 250 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.15 crore Power Televentures Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 158 Reaffirmed Power Televentures Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB /CARE 80 Reaffirmed A4 R V Realty LT Bk Fac CARE D 95 Revised from CARE BB; Raychem Rpg Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac (FBL) CARE AA /CARE 1750 Assigned A1+ Raychem Rpg Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE AA /CARE 125 Assigned (non-FBL) A1+ Religare Finvest Ltd NCDs CARE A 332.05 Revised from CARE AA-; Rishabh Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 34.5 Assigned Rishabh Industries Long/ST Bk Fac CARE B+ /CARE 130 Assigned A4 Shalimar Paints Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 1262.6 Revised from CARE BBB Shalimar Paints Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE B /CARE A4207.5 Revised from CARE BBB/CARE A3 Shree Bajaji Coal Traders Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 300 Assigned Shri Ramswaroop Memorial Institute Of LT Bk Fac CARE B 84 Assigned Management And Computer Application Sreenagar Cold Storage Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 87.6 Assigned Srei Infrastructure Finance Ltd Unsecured CARE A 9956.4 Reaffirmed Subordinated Tier II NCDs (Series II – VI) Srei Infrastructure Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 119303.1Reaffirmed Srei Infrastructure Finance Ltd LT infrastructure CARE A+ 202.2 Reaffirmed bond Srei Infrastructure Finance Ltd NCD issue- Series CARE A+ 12002.6 Reaffirmed I-V and VII-IX Srei Infrastructure Finance Ltd Proposed Secured CARE A+ 12549.1 Reaffirmed Redeemable NCDs Sri Guru Granth Sahib World UniversityLT Bk Fac CARE D 300 Revised from CARE B+ Sri Ranganathaswamy Jewellary Works LT Bk Fac CARE D 75 Reaffirmed Steel Exchange India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 5754.2 Revised from CARE BB Sundaram Asset Management Co. Ltd Sundaram Ultra ST CARE AAAmfs - Reaffirmed Plan Sundaram Asset Management Co. Ltd Sundaram Select CARE AAAmfs - Reaffirmed Debt ST Asset Plan Fund Surendra Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 57 Assigned Syndicate Bank Upper Tier-II BondsCARE AA 2000 Reaffirmed Syndicate Bank Perpetual Bonds CARE AA 7730 Reaffirmed Syndicate Bank Basel III CARE AA- 28000 Reaffirmed Additional Tier-I Bonds Syndicate Bank Lower Tier-II BondsCARE AA+ 15000 Reaffirmed Syndicate Bank Basel III Tier-II CARE AA+ 48500 Reaffirmed Bonds Syndicate Bank CDs Reaffirmed Syndicate Bank Upper Tier-II Bond Reaffirmed Tata Asset Management Ltd Tata Liquid Fund CARE AAAmfs Reaffirmed Scheme Union Capital Protection Oriented FundClose-Ended CARE AAAmfs - Reaffirmed Series – 6 Capital Protection (SO) Oriented Fund Union Capital Protection Oriented FundClose-Ended CARE AAAmfs - Reaffirmed Series – 7 Capital Protection (SO) Oriented Fund Vakrangee Packaging Llp LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 82.5 Assigned Vistacore Infraprojects LT Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Vistacore Infraprojects Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 300 Assigned Yasho Industries Pvt Ltd Bk Fac-FB - LT/ CARE BB+/CARE 490 Assigned STCC/Packing CreditA4+ Zuventus Healthcare Ltd LT Bk Fac- FB - - withdrawn Limits Zuventus Healthcare Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE A+ /CARE 485 Reaffirmed A1 (enhanced from 15.00crs) Zuventus Healthcare Ltd LT Bk Fac- TL CARE A+; 900 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.