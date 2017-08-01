CARE ratings for Indian debt instruments-Aug 1

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of July 31, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Agarwal Tmt Industries Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 8 Assigned Capri Global Capital Ltd CP CARE A1+ 3500 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs.200 crore) Escorts Heart Institute & Research ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 250 # Centre Ltd Nirmal Handloom House Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10 Assigned Prg International Electricals Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 145 Assigned Shri Vile Parle Kelavani Mandal ST Bk Fac CARE A1 150 Assigned Silmohan Gems Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 96.8 Revised from CARE A4 LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Agarwal Tmt Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 142 Assigned Capri Global Capital Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 20000 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs.1000 crore) Capri Global Capital Ltd NCDs CARE A+ 3000 Reaffirmed Deviprasad Shetty LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 150 Assigned Escorts Heart Institute & Research LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 280 # Centre Ltd Jhv Steels Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 110 Assigned Nigam Cold Storage Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 61 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 5.90crs) Nirmal Handloom House Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 130 Assigned Prg International Electricals Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 204.5 Assigned Prominent Metal Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 150 Reaffirmed R. R. And Company Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 55.8 Revised from CARE B+ Shri Vile Parle Kelavani Mandal LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 9797.1 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)