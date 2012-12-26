MUMBAI, Dec 26 Shares in India's Credit Analysis
and Research Ltd (CARE) rose as much as 31.3
percent in their trading debut on Wednesday, after the credit
rating service provider attracted strong response for its $98
million initial public offering.
CARE shares on the National Stock Exchange were up 23
percent at 923.50 rupees as of 0643 GMT from its IPO price of
750 rupees. The shares had opened at 940 rupees and risen to as
much as 985 rupees.
Investors were attracted by CARE's fundamentals as the
ratings provider was seen as having a strong net worth position
and no debt on a consolidated basis, analysts said.
CARE also allocated most of the shares in its IPO to
institutional investors, analysts added, boosting the retail bid
on the listing day.
"Since people have not been able to get decent allotment in
the CARE IPO, there is lot of appetite on the day of listing as
investors are looking at this stock as a good long-term bet,"
said Hiten Gala, senior manager advisory at Brokerage
Sharekhan.
CARE had raised 5.4 billion rupees ($98 million) in an IPO
that was over-subscribed by nearly 41 times, receiving
overwhelming response from institutional buyers.
The listing price was higher than the 900 rupees IPO price
expected by most analysts.
CARE is the first of three stocks expected to make their
debut this week.
Jewellery retailer PC Jeweller will start trading
on Thursday after raising 6.09 billion rupees at 135 rupees a
share.
Telecoms tower operator Bharti Infratel Ltd will
make its debut on Friday after raising $760 million this month,
marking India's biggest IPO in two years.
($1 = 54.9650 rupees)
(Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Additional reporting by Devidutta
Tripathy in New Delhi; Editing by Rafael Nam and Anand Basu)