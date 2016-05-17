BRIEF-Egalet says ARYMO ER data published in Journal of Opioid Management
* Egalet Corp says ARYMO ER data published in journal of opioid management and american journal of drug and alcohol abuse
May 17 Care Twentyone Corp :
* Says it will repurchase up to 100,000 shares of its common stock, representing a 4.3 percent stake during the period from May 18 to Sep. 30
* Share repurchase price is up to 200 million yen in total
* Says it plans to issue up to 2.0 billion yuan ($290.30 million) bonds