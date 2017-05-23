May 23 Private equity firm Apollo Global
Management is in advanced talks to acquire U.S.
job-hunting website CareerBuilder LLC after negotiations with
another buyout firm ended unsuccessfully, according to people
familiar with the matter.
CareerBuilder's owners, TV station operator Tegna Inc
, broadcasting company Tribune Media Co and
newspaper group McClatchy Co, have been looking to cash
out from what they regard as a non-core business.
Private equity firm GTCR Ltd was in the lead to acquire
CareerBuilder for more than $1 billion, Reuters reported last
month.
However, the exclusivity period GTCR had secured to
negotiate a deal lapsed, the sources said on Tuesday.
There is no guarantee that Apollo and CareerBuilder will
reach a deal, the sources cautioned, asking not to be identified
because the negotiations are confidential.
Apollo declined to comment, while CareerBuilder, Tegna,
Tribune, McClatchy and GTCR could not immediately be reached for
comment.
CareerBuilder has been up for sale at a time when many
popular job websites have become acquisition targets as they
struggle to translate user growth into profits. Last September,
credit ratings agency Moody's Investors Service called
CareerBuilder's operating performance "weak."
DHI Group Inc, operator of the information
technology and engineering job website Dice, said in November it
was carrying out a review to explore strategic alternatives.
Tegna announced last year that it would explore options for
its 53 percent stake in CareerBuilder, and said it expected to
complete its strategic review in the first half of 2017. It also
said it would spin off its auto-sales website Cars.com, which
will be completed on May 31.
CareerBuilder generated revenues from its subscription
offering of $162 million in 2016, up 8 percent from 2015,
according to regulatory filings.
(Reporting by Liana B. Baker in San Francisco and Greg
Roumeliotis in New York; Editing by Tom Brown)